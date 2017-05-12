Martin Armstrong: Stocks Could DOUBLE From Here!

Martin Armstrong is an American economist best known for discovering the relationship between pi and the business cycle, expressed in his Economic Confidence Model. Armstrong spent decades mapping out the monetary history of the world from the beginning of known currency and uncovered patterns capable of predicting war, famine, and even the rise and fall of civilizations.

During the interview, Erik and Martin discuss his views on the U.S. Dollar and the future of the European Union. Martin discusses his bullish case for U.S. stocks and considerations for international money flows. They discuss future interest rate trends, government debt, the geopolitics of North Korea and Syria and considerations on China and the debt crisis.

Here is an excerpt from the interview discussing what will be the driver for the stock markets for the rest of the year:

Erik: Let's with that in mind come back to the U.S. equity market now because I remember more than a year ago hearing you interviewed and I thought that the bullish case that you made was a lot more intelligent than others that I heard not so much about everything's rosy in the economy but rather international capital flows because things are worse other places were likely you thought to drive continued strength in equities and the dollar both of those things have definitely come true so congratulations on the call but bring us up to date what's the whole thesis and where do we stand now this thing has gone an awfully long way, is it too long in the tooth or is there more to go in terms of this equity rally?

Martin: You're back in testing the highs again. People don't understand, the vast majority always have to be wrong, so most of your people out here are bearish on the stock market it's at record highs etc. Peel it back and look a little bit the Gallup polls show that retail participation in this market is at historic lows, it has not come back. So, what's happening? And when read advise internationally we're not just a domestic analyst type thing, so we actually have to deal with the corporations and institutions around the world as well as a number of governments and this is how capital moves I mean I was a hedge fund manager for a long time and this is really what happens, when Greece sell in 2010, what did the traders do on institutional dust? They immediately looked around and said, that was a good trade who's next, they're all like this, Portugal, then they draw some blood from there, then they go to Spain, Italy next, look at France.

This is the way capital moves OK this is big money. So, we are looking at here these people keep saying all the Dow is going to crash, all right fine, they're just domestic people they're just looking at charts and that's all, they don't know anything about the fundamentals behind this all right and the Dow has been leading because Dow is basically to trophies that's where a big international money goes. Next you have the S&P a lot of domestic institutions broaden it out using the S&P. Then you have the NASDAQ which is more retail oriented.

When the Dow is leading, this is the big money coming, when the Japanese came in for real estate what did they buy, they bought the trophies, Rockefeller Center, the Chinese do the same thing. They always go for the trophies.

So, what you want to be concerned about is when the NASDAQ is breaking out and making new highs ahead of everything else so now it's more retail. But in order to get a crash you have to have in excess of bullishness and that is not anywhere close to the present situation.

We've had basically the Dow take off with the French elections and Trump is still talking about you know tax cuts and big money realizes government is in trouble, and you look across the board the debts are astronomical. I mean people think oh gee U.S. has you got $20 trillion so hear about oh, buy gold all this kind of stuff. 20 trillion is nothing the global debt is 150 trillion.

Now take the emerging markets, the emerging markets splurged the dollar basically interest rates were going down so they borrowed a lot more than they should have. The emerging market debt is about half that of the United States and they don't have the economy to support it.

So, if you want a crisis that a lot of these people keep talking about, if you lower the dollar as Trump would like to see that's not going to be a crisis, they'll be cheering and they'll borrow more. The only way to get a crisis going and you're going to look at monetary reform coming out probably going to 2020 is for the dollar to go up not down.

If the dollar goes up, now you're looking at a situation of that's when the crisis really comes to a head. It was the dollar going up in the Great Depression that sparked FDR to then confiscate gold and devalue the dollar etc. It was a dollar that went up into 1985 and the pound went to par, that sparked the Plaza Accord to creation of the G5.

You don't get these things if the dollar goes down, only when the dollar goes up. So, all these people keep talking about the end of the world and all this stuff and the dollar is going to crash sorry, the dollar is got to go up first to create a crash that will put everybody else in absolute terrible position and then as the debt goes up what happens is the Fed also with the stock market going up the Fed will make the same mistake it always does, it will keep raising interest rates to try and chase the market to stop it.

You can look between 1927 and 1929 the same thing happened, the capital flows came here, the dollar basically started taking off what did the Fed do? They doubled interest rates, the Dow doubled. The more they raise the interest rates more people who are necessary buying the stock market from overseas are going to look at it and say, gee I can earn a lot more money in the dollar, I'll go over there. So, the higher you raise the interest rates, the more capital you'll attract.

Even this issue with excessive reserves, I mean we've heard so much of we're going to hyperinflation the Fed's got a four trillion-dollar balance sheet very nice OK But that said also created excess reserve because the banks basically complained they didn't have any money and place to put the money. How much went into excess reserves? Almost three trillion dollars. The money never went out OK It's nice to think of just look at the quantity of money and that should be inflationary, no that's not the way it works you got to spend it, if you're not spending it, you're not lending it, then you're not going to create the inflation.

That's the same thing that's happening in Europe, its deflation they've increased the money supply they don't understand, if you're increasing the money supply in theory but you're raising taxes. The net bottom line is how much do you have at the end of the day in your in your pocket. I mean they're not actually increasing the net disposable income.

Now if Trump lowers the taxes as he's now saying and that goes through you're going to have a lot more money coming in from overseas, any American corporation that doesn't bring back their money at this point in time, you know should be assured.

E-Bay wanted to take over a company domestically, they would have to bring back cash from overseas, they looked at the tax being 40% on top of everything else and they backed out of the deal it was too expensive, lower that to 10% bring that money back and it's basically you're going to see a lot more boom in the in the economy and despite what the politicians always want to say, oh raising taxes helps the rich or whatever, the biggest holders in the stock market are basically pension funds so it doesn't really help the rich it helps everybody but they basically like to put out an agenda.

The first person to lower taxes it was JFK that created a big boom in to 66. When Reagan came in, lowered taxes that basically took the stock market off from 85 all the way out and broke new highs all right.

People don't understand but it's always the net. We've done studies on interest rates etc. in the stock market and its total nonsense that raising interest rates is bearish for the stock market. The stock market is never peaked with the same level of interest rates twice and what it is, it's the net differential.

If you think the stock market's going to double, you'll be willing to pay 25% interest, if you think it's only going to go up 1% you won't pay one. So, it's what you think, its expectations. If you think you're going to make 5% you'll pay one but you're not going to pay five, six, seven or ten.

So, it's the tail end when they finally raise interest rates high enough that exceeds expectations of the future that's when everything backs off but there's no particular level that's ever reached twice that causes a decline so, stock market is still going to go up.

Conclusion:

Martin Armstrong gives some fabulous insights on the stock markets, currencies and global debts. He clearly believes that there is still one more phase shift coming that will drive the stock markets, not based on fundamentals, but on capital flows and psychology. Please enjoy the entire interview.

