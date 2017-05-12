Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) CEO Vipin Garg on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Vipin Garg - President and CEO

Richard Eisenstadt - CFO

Tom McDonnell - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Gary Nachman - BMO Capital Markets

Randall Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen & Company

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Neos Therapeutics First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow.

For introduction and opening remarks, I am turning the call over to Richard Eisenstadt, CFO of Neos Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Richard Eisenstadt

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the first quarter of 2017 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Vipin Garg, President and CEO; and Tom McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT and the PDUFA goal date and commercialization of Cotempla XR-ODT and NT-0201.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Vipin Garg, our CEO and President.

Vipin Garg

Thank you, Rich and good morning, everyone.

Our major goals for 2017 are to continue to successfully market at Adzenys XR-ODT, the first FDA approved product using our extended-release orally disintegrated technology platform for the treatment of ADHD in patients six years and older, as well as expand our ADHD product portfolio as we prepare to launch two new complementary products, utilizing our existing commercial infrastructure and sales force.

In less than one year on the market, Adzenys XR-ODT has already become the second most prescribed alternative dosage from product for the treatment of the ADHD. And for the first time, monthly prescriptions have reached over 13,000 in March.

Let me walk you through the recent numbers. As reported by IMS, since the launch in May 2016 through March 31, 2017, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys were 62,635 including 32,296 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Monthly prescriptions increased approximately 20% per month during the three months ended March 31, 2017. As of April 28, 2017, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT, as reported by IMS, were 75,320.

Our sales force of approximately 125 professionals continues to engage with physicians who are high volume prescribers of ADHD medications and the number of new prescribers continues to grow. As reported by IMS, the cumulative total number of Adzenys prescribers, as of March 31, 2017 was 5,986; as of April 14th, that number had increased to 6,249.

Patients are continuing to switch from multiple other ADHD medications to our product, accounting for approximately 74% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescription as reported by IMS. And as of week ended April 21, 2017, approximately 62% of these switches were from an amphetamine product such as Adderall and Vyvanse, and approximately 32% of the switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Daytrana.

Since launch, we’ve been committed to keeping patients cost at as a reasonable level and ensuring access to our drug. Commercial patients continue to have access to our savings offer program, which can bring their out of pocket costs for a 30-day supply to as little as $25.

New to market blocks have been lifted by the major commercial accounts and Adzenys XR-ODT is covered by over 80% of lives covered by commercial payers. As you can see, Adzenys XR-ODT continues to have increasing prescription numbers month-over-month and receive positive physician and patient feedback, which gives us confidence as we actively prepare for the potential launch of two additional patient-friendly once daily products for the treatment of ADHD. These two products were also developed using our proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platform and will complement Adzenys XR-ODT, fitting right into our existing sales force and commercial infrastructure.

The first of these product candidates is Cotempla XR-ODT, our once a day methylphenidate extended-release ODT product which has a PDUFA goal date of June 19th. If approved, we anticipate the launch of this product in the fall of 2017, in time for the back to school season. The second is NT-0201, our once a day amphetamine XR oral suspension which has a PDUFA goal date of September 15th. If approved, we anticipate the launch of this product in January 2018. And finally, we intend to use our proprietary platform technology to develop additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas.

I will now turn the call over to Rich to review our financials. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Vipin.

At March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $43.7 million and short-term investments were $10.6 million. Total net product revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2017 were $5.6 million compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2016. Adzenys XR-ODT net revenues were $3.1 million for the quarter inclusive of gross to net discount of approximately 67%. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was approximately $1 million versus the gross loss of $200,000 for the same period in 2016.

R&D expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the expensing of pre-PDUFA date costs associated with the production of Adzenys XR-ODT in 2016. General and administrative expenses were $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was principally due to an increase in compensation related to share based payments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, selling and marketing expenses were $10.7 million compared to $6.4 million in period of 2016. This increase was due to a full quarter of costs associated with the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT including cost of our contract Sales force as compared to the same period one year ago, Adzenys XR-ODT lost in May 2016. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $17.1 million or $0.87 per share compared to $12.6 million or $0.79 per share for the same period in 2016.

I would now like to open up the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Gary Nachman from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Gary Nachman

Hi. Good morning. I jumped on late. So, I apologize if you addressed this. But, Rich could you review the gross to net for Adzenys XR, where they were in 1Q, and how they’ll trend for the rest of the year? And then, Vipin, any dialogue with FDA on Cotempla? Just give us thoughts on a timely approval and the timing for the launch on that.

Vipin Garg

Sure. Rich, do you want to go first?

Richard Eisenstadt

Sure. So, Gary, remember, last year, we saw improvement in gross to net of 2016 from over 80% as reported in Q2 to 70% in Q3 and 61% in Q4. In Q1, 2017, as we have guided, we saw gross to net discounts increase back up to 67% as plan year [ph] rollovers triggered new high out-of-pocket deductibles as well as due to supplemental Medicaid rebate contracting in about 10 states. We anticipate some relief on the high deductible headwind sometime in the current quarter in Q2. So, we anticipate gross to net to be in the low to mid 60 this quarter, but return to a improvement in the second half. I think we should get down into the mid to upper 50s if not mid 60%.

As product demand, we anticipate driving gross to net discount down as we contract the commercial payers, transitioning to [indiscernible] and continued consumptions from a larger share of total.

Gary Nachman

Okay.

Vipin Garg

And as far as Cotempla is concerned, Gary, the review’s progressing well. We’ve had some questions, some clarifications from the FDA that are up to the standards. So, we feel very good about the PDUFA date coming up in about four weeks from now. So, I would characterize it as a very normal review and everything is progressing very well.

Gary Nachman

Okay. And then, just the timing for the launch and what you’re doing to prepare for that? I may have missed that if you said in your prepared remarks.

Vipin Garg

Yes. So, the timing for the launch is still in the fall -- for fall of this year, pretty much coinciding around the back to school season. As you know, the ODTs, we cannot bright stop these, we have to wait for the final label before we can start the manufacturing campaign for making the product for the market. So that sort of adds about three months to the process after approval; so timing is in that same period around the fall of this year.

Gary Nachman

And then, just one other for Rich. Just remind us in terms of -- you just raised the money, so the cash runway and how comfortable you’re, how far that’s going to take you?

Richard Eisenstadt

So, we’ve sufficient cash to continue commercializing Adzenys XR-ODT and to launch our two product candidates if they’re approved. So, we’re -- can expect those launches really end of this year and early next year. We’re continuing to evaluate additional levers to pull for exploring accounts receivable revolver and we’ll continue to manage our spending as well.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. This is Archila Yu [ph] for Randall. So, can you just talk a little bit about the launch dynamic of Cotempla against the continued growth of Adzenys? So, it sounds like it will be synergistic, but is there any sort of initial cannibalization expected and if so, can you talk about the impact? I know, previously, you said the same offer [ph] for Adzenys will start to modify at the end of the year, also the methylphenidate market skews a bit younger. Most of your mutation [indiscernible]. So, maybe if you continue patients, would they be more incentivized [indiscernible]?

Vipin Garg

Tom, do you want to take this?

Tom McDonnell

Certainly. Good morning. So, let’s just start off with the mix of business from Adzenys, which I think is critically important. So, 61% of our business is coming from the pediatric population since 39% of our business for Adzenys is coming from adult. If you really break down that pediatric population, you’re looking at a wide range of people from the ages of 6 to 17. And really on that scale, our Adzenys business skews a little bit older; and methylphenidate skews a little bit younger, more to the 6 to 12 population. So, we really think the market has segmented itself over the years.

Now, the question of cannibalization is interesting. We don’t believe that it’s an issue. We actually believe it’s very synergistic in that. Doctors generally, skew one way or another where they would start a patient. So, many doctors will start a patient on methylphenidate; if it doesn’t work for that patient, then, they’ll switch them to an amphetamine. So, to have the ability, to have a methylphenidate and an amphetamine oral disintegrating tablet in our research and our discussions with doctors, gives them the flexibility and freedom to be able to switch back and forth from an amphetamine to a methylphenidate and stick with the oral disintegrating tablet. So, we really believe it’s very synergistic. And the doctors are very excited to be able to have that ability to move back and forth.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one last one. So, you said before that the new to market blocks on all the major commercial accounts date of March. I know it’s still early but have you seen any impact from the sale, from -- is the launch progress of Adzenys is proceeding -- how is it progressing relative to your expectation?

Vipin Garg

Tom, do you want to take that?

Tom McDonnell

Sure. We’ve been very pleased with our payer access and strategy. We have been seeing some impact of the new to market plaques renew. And where we really see that is in the gross to nets, and dig into it a little bit and take out the high deductible plans that Rich mentioned, in the first quarter. But, we haven’t seen a positive impact of those new to market blocks removed on the gross to net.

And then the other place that we’ve seen really from -- I would say from a more tactical perspective is the ability of a physician to prescribe Adzenys, how that prescriptions go to a pharmacy and how that pharmacy be able to adjudicate that claim and have the patient walk out with the medication. With those new to market blocks, there is about half of those that get put up or calls and discussions back in forth between pharmacy, the physician and the payer. And then, having those new to market blocks removed kind of enable a much smoother process of that placement having access. So, both on that more tactical level and then also on the gross to nets, we’re seeing positive impact of those new to market blocks being removed.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you so much.

Vipin Garg

Yes. I would just add that we did see little bit of change in the shape of curve in terms of the uptake of Adzenys in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter. So, it’s hard to pinpoint that it’s because of new to market block, but clearly, we are having success, positive success, positive performance in the market.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren from Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Tyler Van Buren

Hi. Good morning, guys. Great to see the positive results which are clearly a reflection of the strong prescription trends. Just a first question was more of a minor one piggybacking on Gary’s first question related to some of the Q1 dynamics. In addition to the slightly Q-over-Q, weakening gross to net, did you guys experience any destocking as well that you could perhaps quantify?

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes -- you’re asking about stocking the product in the channel?

Tyler Van Buren

Yes. The destocking, the inventory levels…

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes. I think stocking is actually -- it seems to be broadening and deepening. I think you may have noticed that deferred revenues had increased. I think that’s reflective of the wholesalers continuing to see growth in the product and stocking at the wholesale level. We also track shipments from the wholesalers into the pharmacies, and there seems to be some stocking in pharmacies now where when we had initially launched, it was more of a -- when an order came in, they would place an order. So, I think people are getting confident that this is a product, it’s here to stay, there’s going to be broad usage of it.

Tyler Van Buren

Okay, great. Since there’s already been a pretty robust discussion on the continued launch of the Adzenys and obviously the potential approval of Cotempla, maybe just talk a little bit about how the competitive landscape is evolving? With respect to Adzenys, I noticed the other day that Shire announced that they had a chewable Vyvanse approved. Obviously, I imagine they’ll be promoting that primarily in the adult segment, which is a little bit different from your approach, but curious to get your thoughts on that. And perhaps also curious to get your broader thoughts on the ultimate penetration that you see, these alternative dose forms having in the ADHD space, this is clearly -- there is a lot more penetration to go, increased promotion in the space is only good thing for you guys. So, curious to get your thoughts there?

Vipin Garg

Tom?

Tom McDonnell

Sure. Good morning, Tyler. Thanks for the question. So, it’s actually an interesting dynamic as we kind of look back over the past year. One of the things that we really went out with initially was talking a lot about the ODT, the oral disintegrating tablet. And I would say in hindsight that’s how we got doctors to try it. And thus far we have as of April about -- almost 6,500 prescribers. But, the interesting thing that we’ve found is that now doctors view Adzenys XR-ODT as a great long-acting amphetamine that happens to be an ODT. So, we almost have evolved where we don’t almost associate ourselves with an alternative dosage, just as great long acting amphetamine. And that’s kind of changed our view; I think it’s changed a lot of physicians’ views on the alternative way that Adzenys XR-ODT will evolve in the marketplace. So, in many respects, we don’t actually see other alternative dosage forms whether it be Vyvanse or anything else affecting the Adzenys XR-ODT uptake, and that’s just is because the doctors have found such success overall with the patient feedback and response for our medication.

Vipin Garg

And Tyler just to add to this comment to your point, people are seeing value in having alternate dosage form. So, clearly that’s one of the driver of all of the competition that’s coming on the market that people are looking for convenience; they’re looking to figure out how to provide that ability to onboard the medication as hassle free as possible. So, it’s not just with the adult patients, but it’s also for the pediatric patients where onboarding of the medication in the morning can be a major hassle for the family member. So, that market will continue to grow. And we think that having these additional options out there, people are going to be talking about them, it’s a good thing for us, even from an alternative dosage form perspective. Because when you think about an alternative dosage form, an ODT is really the most ideal way to deliver the medication, chewable still has some issues; liquids, we’ve talked about it in the past, it’s a very cumbersome process. So, having an ODT was always going to be viewed as a positive in terms of an alternate dosage form. And having both a methylphenidate and an amphetamine, both we think is really going to help our messaging.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jason Butler from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Jason Butler

Just when you look forward to this coming back to school season, is there any changes in strategy that you’re thinking about or fine-tuning of the sales force or commercial message? And also when you think about growth during the back to school season, is your focus more on new patients or a greater market share of switches?

Vipin Garg

Tom?

Tom McDonnell

Sure. Good morning, Jason. Thanks for the question. So, we certainly have been very busy in ramping up our strategy for back to school. And back to school is a very unique time, in that approximately 20 to 25% of the pediatric patients will stop their therapy over the summer and then come back into the office. And really back to school is a game of bringing back those patients that you had on your medication and taking share of those other patients and switching them to your products. So, really our strategy is very much going to focus on having that doctor reassess that patient. A patient could be going from middle school to high school and those demands may change on that patient. And is that medication that they were on previously the right one to go back in school or may at the Adzenys XR-ODT. So, our focus is very much going to be talking and discussing with doctors about reassessing and reevaluating their patients and selecting the best product for them as they go back into school. We’ve had success with this approach before and we believe that this is really the best way; it’s a very much patient-centric way. We’d like to make sure that we’re finding the best medication for their patients to give them the best chance of success as they go back to school.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks. And then, Vipin, could you maybe just talk about when or what stage you’re going to be at a position to talk about the next pipeline candidates in therapeutic areas?

Vipin Garg

Yes. So, Jason, we continue to work on ideas internally. We’ve got the feasibility program that we are conducting on a handful of ideas. The most important aspect of obviously this technical feasibility, we also have to spend quite a bit of time reviewing the IP landscape to make sure that we’re able to secure some unique intellectual property for our own idea. So, as a result of that, it’s really -- we want to make sure all of that is in place before we start talking about these. All I can say right now that generally they are in CNS, GI type of therapeutic areas; there are others we are looking at. The good news is that there are many different areas where this technology can help us to develop sort of more patient-centric products. So, I would say still towards the end of the year, we’re looking at -- in the second half of the year, we’re looking at perhaps talking about them in more detail.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m showing no further phone questions. I would like to turn the call back to Vipin.

Vipin Garg

Well, thank you everyone for joining us today. We’ll look forward to keeping you updated on our continued progress throughout the year. Thank you again.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.