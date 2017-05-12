U.S. Steel - Moving Forward

Recommendation: Continue to stay long U.S. Steel (NYSE: X)

Target Price: $27

Thesis

U.S. Steel continues to be an opportunity for a short-term trade. The sharp drop was overdue but understandable as Street analysts lost confidence in X's management. The announced stepping down of the CEO is welcomed. The stock continues to be a buy at this level; however, significant headwinds persist if Trump's infrastructure rebuilding plans do not materialize.

The Bad News

As I have mentioned in a previous article, the negative news from X, which generally accounted for the miss, was related to their flat rolled business, which ranged from an EBIT of $65MM in the 4Q2016 to a loss of $90MM at the 1Q17. X had this to say via their press release:

First quarter results for our Flat-Rolled segment declined significantly compared with the fourth quarter, as we expected, primarily due to higher raw material costs, increased planned outage costs, seasonally lower results from our mining operations, and restart costs associated with the Granite City hot strip mill and our Keetac iron ore mine.

While X stated (as referenced above) that they expected earnings to come in lower than estimated, there appears to be no reference that the Street knew of this earnings miss expectation. In my opinion, this is a total embarrassment for the company and for the analysts who have their clients in this stock.

Downgrade

Cowen and Company downgraded shares of X from outperform to market perform, citing a lack of visibility on earnings in light of the company's multiyear turnaround program. They were unable to gain confidence in the duration or shape of the revitalizations.

Lawsuit

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against X. According to a press release, the complaint alleges that "U.S. Steel and certain of its senior executive officers made materially false and misleading statements to investors about the Company's outlook and expected financial performance during the Class Period."

Steel Industry Players

While major steel players' stocks have suffered, no one has suffered as much or as fast as X.

Source: Yahoo Charts

The Good News

X's president & CEO, Mario Longhi, is stepping down, and David Burritt, currently X's CFO, will take his place. The earnings miss might have contributed to the shakeup.

David Burritt became X's CFO in 2013. During his 32 years at Caterpillar, Burritt served as chief financial officer and vice president of global finance and strategic services from 2004 to 2010. Burritt appears to be a highly regarded financial executive with strong leadership capabilities who delivers results.

Key Risks

As previously mentioned, I continue to be concerned that the Street appeared not to know the extent of the earnings miss. The CFO (now the CEO) had to know the extent of the earnings miss and has been around long enough to know that the Street was going to pummel the stock upon a huge earnings miss.

While X is less at risk at current prices, if Trump's promises to rebuild the crumbling US infrastructure stall by action (or lack of action) by Congress, there could be significant headwinds against higher prices. Remember, Obama wanted Congress to move forward on infrastructure changes back in 2014 and that really did not happen to any significant level.

However, if Congress does get behind rebuilding U.S. roads, bridges, (the wall...), etc., coupled with Trump's "buy American" stance, X could be in a perfect position for growth.

Short-Term Trade

As the stock has collapsed almost 33% April 25, I continue to look for a short-term retracement in the stock to $27 and possibly higher. With the stock sitting just under $21, a bounce to $27 would return of 28.5% return. Depending on the strength at $26-27, I might take profits at that point.

If one does not want to take a long position in stock, one might consider buying call options a 3-4 months out from now with a strike price near the money. This is how I am currently positioned for an X retracement.

Longer Term

If X can rebuild investor confidence and if President Trump's infrastructure plans develop into solid actions, X should move back into the $40-50 range. However, with most things with the U.S. government, actions generally take a long time to hit the ground. This is not always a bad thing, especially if the plans are laid out in a manner to be the most efficient use of taxpayers' money. I can dream, right?

Additional Disclosure

Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you would like to stay informed with articles like these, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this report and select "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts all responsibility for their decisions. Neither information, nor any opinion expressed in this article, constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investments, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.