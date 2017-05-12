Marathon Oil: Strike Now?

The stock has a lot of potential, but is being muted by somewhat weak crude fundamentals, so investors should continue to hold or average down on dips.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is down 16% on the year and after recently reporting earnings, some investors might say that the stock's performance doesn't match up with the internal progress being made. The stock, on the announcement of earnings, didn't really move all that much and it tells us that the market isn't ready to be bullish on this name due to weak crude oil fundamentals, despite what was arguably a bullish Q1 report. How long this weakness persists remains up to chance, but watching for signs of greater global cooperation will indicate when the tide is ready to turn to the upside.

Source: FuelFix

Earnings Indicate Progress

Marathon's recent earnings report continued to show substantial progress and the key takeaways for investors are as follows:

The production growth rate target from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 is 20-25%, which is an increase from previous guidance

The company continues to expand its Permian footprint with a purchase of 91,000 net surface acres

Canadian Oil Sands divestiture of $2.5 billion will continue to add to the company's current liquidity position

The company continues to integrate its Northern Delaware assets

The Eagle Ford showed considerable strength, but the Bakken is a Q2 2017 story

On the point of production, Marathon announced an increase in guidance to 340k-360k boe/day, which is an increase of 6% YOY. The real story is that production is slated to grow 20-25% by the end of the year. Not only will that set this company up with a far greater cash flow position, but with currently higher realizations, the company will really be able to expand aggressively. On the point of cash flow, just observe the massive improvements on a YOY basis. The company posted $501 million in OCF this past quarter, compared to just $69 million last year. Free cash flow is positive, and has been for three quarters now, at $218 million compared to -$372 million just a year ago. Total liquidity is now at $5.8 billion. That's significant progress and isn't possible without rapidly scaling production. So, the trend is quite positive for this company.

Cash flow allows them to have more opportunities to grow, both organically and inorganically. The company has $2.5 billion in cash right now and while there was minimal improvement QOQ, it represents an opportunity for this company to continue scouting high quality production projects across North America's core resource plays and integrating with the current production stream. Not many E&Ps are in a position to do that right now, so investors should be cognizant of this.

Along the same general topic, the company is still focused on integrating the acquisition of Northern Delaware assets. The company has big plans for these assets, notably they're looking to ramp up to three rigs by the end of the year and an increase of 10-15 wells by the end of the year. This should be positive for both the top line and reaching that now increased production target.

Source: Investor Presentation

Panning to the company's Eagle Ford operations, production was up 5% QOQ, averaging 99 net MBOED. This is also useful in the company being able to reach its 20-25% production growth guidance, but one interesting statistic caught my eye. The fact that MRO set a record for having the fastest drill time for a well at 4,000 ft is quite impressive and tells you a lot about this company's ability to adapt and thrive. Unfortunately, there was a resource play that lagged and that was the Bakken. Production was actually down 8% QOQ, which is a sharp negative and potentially why this company missed on top line estimates, but the company has stated that production will increase QOQ from Q1 to Q2. Should this occur, we'll largely have a better idea of whether or not its feasible for this company to reach its production growth target for the full year 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

Is Selling Really The Best Move?

Across the street right now, analysts are pretty mixed on what to do with this stock. Currently, 45% of analysts rate it as a buy, 52% rate it as a hold and one analyst has a sell rating on it. Naturally, each analyst's thesis revolves around whether or not crude oil prices move higher over the next twelve months. Crude is finishing the current week on an up note, with the front month showing a price just shy of $48/barrel and, hopefully, this positive momentum carries into next week. The stock needs to move back above its primary moving averages before I can say with confidence that a short-term uptrend is starting.

Source: Bloomberg

Considering there are a multitude of positive catalysts for this company, an investor with the patience to hold this stock for more than just a few months is going to do well. It takes time for commodities to recover and this is a long-term gain. However, consistent patience will allow shareholders to be rewarded. Should this stock continue to trend down on the back of weakening crude fundamentals, investors should continue to use the downtrend as an opportunity to average down and take on a larger, long-term position. The staggering potential that this stock has to provide outperforming capital gains is displayed below by the differential it is currently trading at to historical pricing.

Source: Bloomberg

One thing that I did want to mention that wasn't necessarily given attention on the earnings report that I believe is a positive catalyst for this company is the potential for a large dividend increase. The company, right now, is dealing with significant changes in its portfolio of assets, as indicated by the progress made with the Northern Delaware assets and the sizable divestment of Canadian oil sands assets. However, the company has stacked up $2.5 billion in cash and currently only pays $43 million per quarter in dividends. That's nothing compared to their current liquidity position that is nearing $6 billion and considering that this company has now seen positive free cash flow for the better part of the last twelve months, it's not unreasonable to think that a dividend increase might happen sometime this year, perhaps in 2H 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In what was an overall strong report, there were a minimal areas of concern. What led to the miss on sales was the 8% production decrease in the Bakken, however the company has a plan in place to make up this lost ground during the current quarter. There is a lot to like with this name and the improved cash flow and current liquidity position reassure me about this company's short-term and long-term growth opportunities. If a larger dividend could come into play, too, then the sky is the limit for this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.