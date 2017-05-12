Google Acquires Owlchemy Labs For VR Content

Quick Take

Alphabet subsidiary Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has acquired virtual reality studio Owlchemy Labs for an undisclosed amount.

Owlchemy has developed popular virtual reality games and software that better utilizes hand gestures to manipulate virtual objects and improve the user experience.

It’s part of a very active acquisition pace by Google to build out an important segment generating increased interest by consumers and ultimately businesses.

Target Company

Austin, Texas,-based Owlchemy was founded in 2010 as a game studio and develops virtual reality software.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Alex Schwartz and CTO and co-founder Devin Reimer. Schwartz was previously lead prototype developer at Seven45Studios and has a B.S. in Interactive Media and Game Development.

Below is a brief demo video showing Owlchemy’s capabilities:

(Source: UploadVR)

Investors in the company invested $5 million in a single Series A funding round in August 2016 and included Qualcomm Ventures (QCOM), Capital Factory, Colopl VR Fund, HTC and The Venture Reality Fund.

Acquisition Terms

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the acquisition, and Google did not file an 8-K which would be required if the deal had a material impact on the company’s financials.

So, it was likely a "team and technology" or "acqui-hire" acquisition for $20 million or less, designed to bring the 23-person team in-house while providing some return to the founders and investors.

Rationale and Commentary

A large and diversified technology company like Google is a very active acquirer of small firms.

The graphic below shows 19 acquisitions by Google in the past 12 months:

(Source: Crunchbase)

Most of the acquisitions are "team and technology" deals.

With a tiny acquisition of a VR studio like Owlchemy, Google stands to gain several pieces of value.

First, it adds a cohesive group of expert practitioners in a nascent field such as virtual reality software production. This group can begin to disseminate knowledge gained to other groups within in Google, which will help it to understand the various considerations with high-bandwidth virtual reality environments that Google will need to understand if it is to place advertisements there.

After all, Google’s main business is still advertising, and as virtual and augmented reality begins its growth trajectory, Google has a significant interest in understanding how best to generate revenues from this increasingly important medium

Second, it provides Google with a platform in which it can better envision different value propositions through the use of digital reality, such as business, personal, collaboration, entertainment, etc.

Owlchemy made waves with its launch of a Job Simulator, utilizing its "hand interactions" learnings to create better user experiences.

The deal for Owlchemy isn’t Google’s only VR/AR activity. Google has invested several hundred million dollars into stealth-mode Magic Leap (Private:MLEAP), which is believed to be developing a revolutionary augmented reality hardware and software platform.

Google may continue to invest in Owlchemy as a way to showcase what can be accomplished with the new medium.

Just as it has done with smartphones by making the Nexus and more recently the Pixel line of premium phones, having an in-house studio that can illustrate to developers the possibilities with Google products can be invaluable in attracting them to the Google digital reality platform.

Look for more VR/AR investments or acquisitions from Google as the industry continues to heat up in the coming months and years.

