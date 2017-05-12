Allergan - A Positive Outlook And A Nice Catalyst 4 Months Away

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) reported good Q1 results and raised guidance for 2017. Despite some competitive pressures on products such as Restasis, Namenda and Asacol, I continue to see an attractive opportunity in this stock. Valuation still looks fair and a rich and valuable pipeline offers a lot of optionality. There are no huge pipeline catalysts in the next 6-9 months, but the approval of Avastin biosimilar in September can help revive some interest for the stock.

A Bit Of Context

Allergan has recently reported first quarter results. Results were good, but the market was not particularly excited. Revenue grew 5.1% YoY, which is a nice rate but lower than the 7.1% rate reported in Q4 2016. Net Income was negative mainly as a result of Teva write-down. Non GAAP EPS grew 12% YoY, helped by a 15% reduction in shares outstanding. Frankly speaking, there is nothing that make me excited nor concerned.

I initiated my long on Allergan a few months ago for a few reasons. After the failure of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) deal and a series of acquisitions, the market punished Allergan stock generating two strong corrections. In the first tranche, arbitrageurs who had previously bet on the Pfizer deal were exiting their positions. In the second correction, the market probably didn't believe in management's decisions regarding capital allocation and perceived some of those acquisitions to be overpriced. While the stock was declining, I saw a very different situation. Allergan was (and still is) a biotech giant with a diversified portfolio of products, a growing and promising pipeline, and a strengthening balance sheet thanks to the deal with Teva (NYSE:TEVA). I saw a good timing signal in the strong insider buying from both CEO Brent Saunders and CFO Maria Teresa Hilado and the announcement of an accelerated buyback. The accelerated buyback has been basically completed, but nothing else is different than when I bought. Although he stock is up 20%, the reasons that made me go long didn't go away.

The reasons to be long Allergan are not immediately visible looking at financial statements. If we look at the company's financials, it's difficult to find a mispricing for this stock. Allergan reports above average growth rates and its valuation multiples are above average. Consider the following baskets of peer stocks with the relative EV/Sales multiples and revenue growth rates.

Source: Author's elaboration

Allergan has one of the highest growth rates among peers and deserves to trade above the median multiples. What is not immediately visible is the potential in the huge pipeline, which consists of 77 programs spread across 7 therapeutic areas. The huge optionality in the pipeline is the main reason why I am holding.

Competitive Pressures

This year the company will have to face increasing competition on products like Restasis, Namenda and Asacol, which have been great growth drivers so far, but will also have the opportunity to leverage its huge customer base to grow sales of some newly acquired division, such as Zeltiq and LifeCell. It's difficult to forecast the decline in old products vis-à-vis the growth in new products in dollar terms. Restasis, for example, has recently started to face direct competition from Shire Xiidra, but I see the company well positioned to overcome similar headwinds. Restasis has been important for Allergan's growth, but has reached a peak in Q4 2016, when it accounted for almost 12% of total sales.

Source: Author's elaboration

The increasing competitive pressures on Restasis will lead to further declines, the only thing we should see is in what magnitude such declines will occur. Namenda and Asacol are also going to experience some important competitive pressures from generics, but the broad picture remains positive for the moment. On one side, we have the US general medicine division facing some headwinds due to the aforementioned competitive pressures. On the other side, the specialized therapeutics and International divisions are growing at a nice rate, more than offsetting the decline in general medicine. As long as these divisions are able to offset the weakness in general medicine, I think there will be no big risk of negative market reactions. The company now expects revenues in the $15.8B - 16.0B range, from the previous $15.5B - 15.8B. Using the midpoint of this guidance, revenue is expected to grow 9.1% over 2016, instead of the 7.4% growth rate in the previous guidance, a nice acceleration from the +5.1% delivered in Q1.

Allergan has a well-diversified business, so any unexpected weakness in Restasis should have little impact on total revenue. Moreover, according to management, the company has 11 launches in 2017 (including 4 products in eye care) with the potential to generate up to $5 billion in peak sales, including VRAYLAR, VIBERZI, KYBELLA, and two novel devices, TrueTear for dry eye and XEN for glaucoma. I am also very positive on the prospects for Zeltiq and Lifecell, as they are two divisions that can e easily integrated in Allergan's business and where the company can leverage its huge customer base to boost growth.

There Is Actually A Nice Pipeline Catalyst

After last earnings report, Goldman Sachs analyst Jami Rubin downgraded Allergan to Neutral and put a modest target price of $260 (9% upside) on Allergan stock, citing a "dearth of short-term catalysts" and "continuing pressure on legacy products" as the reasons for the rating change. we have probably different investment horizons and I think (and hope) that Goldman's downgrade is just another expression of Wall Street's short-termism.

Allergan's growth thesis relies mostly on the success of its 5-star programs, six drugs that are in late stage development and have the potential to generate several billion dollars in sales. As I wrote in my article " A Look At Allergan's Growth Catalysts", all these drugs can give a significant boost to Allergan's growth, with a potential increase in revenue between $7B and $13B. In percentage terms, the potential long-term impact on revenue growth would be between 48% and 89%. That's just if we consider Allergan's six star programs and forget about the additional 71 drugs in the pipeline.

These programs have an enormous potential, and should be closely monitored. Anyway, in the short-term (3-6 months) there are no significant steps we should monitor for this programs. Some of these programs will complete the Phase 3 trials sometime in 2018, so there is actually no big pipeline catalyst for Allergan in the next few months, but there are some minor catalysts that could help the stock.

By the end of 2017, Allergan is expected to obtain the approval for an extended use of Liletta for the prevention of pregnancy, and should push its cortisol analog for dry eye disease into Phase 3. Anyway, the most important pipeline catalyst for the stock this year would be the approval of its biosimilar candidate to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Avastin (bevacizumab) developed in partnership with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), expected in September. Avastin is a medication used for several types of cancers and generates sales in excess of $7B every year. Allergan's biosimilar would be the first biosimilar for Avastin approved, since Boehringer Ingelheim's alternative is a bit further down the path to approval, while the other programs from Pfizer and Samsung Bioepis/Merck have recently entered Phase III. The approval would open the doors to a $7B market, where we can expect Allergan to generate at least a few hundred million in sales. It's difficult to guess the potential market share at this stage, but looking at some drugs that were impacted by biosimilars, such as Epoetin, Filgrastim and Lenograstim, we could expect Allergan's biosimilar to gain around 19%-23% market share. We can then consider that Biosimilars' prices are estimated to be 15%-30% lower than their brand name counterparts and calculate the potential market size for Allergan's biosimilar. According to the numbers we used, the potential market size for Allergan's biosimilar would be $931 - $1,369 million, until other biosimilars hit the market. There is a lot of guessing here, so don't take it as a rigorous forecast. The best thing we can do now is guesstimate, but it's worth considering this drug's market potential. I see the approval of Avastin biosimilar as a nice catalyst, and it's just 4 months away.

Always Prudent

Although Allergan has valuable product with growing sales in its portfolio, I still consider the huge pipeline as the main factor that creates an attractive investment opportunity. There are obviously risks involved in this kind of investment. Although there are no significant patent cliffs in the near term, Allergan operates in a competitive industry where obsolescence is often fast. It's necessary to keep track of future product launches by competitors that could threaten Allergan's market, leading to losses that could offset the gains from new products. Some products in the pipeline could not perform as well as expected or competing in some markets may be more difficult than management expects.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.