AT&T: This Is Great

Oh there is a sell-off? I never would have guessed by all the coverage We have all seen it. No one following the name is blind to it. The fact of the matter is that AT&T (NYSE:T) stock is 'tanking'. This is great. How much so? Well at the time of this writing we are just above $38 a share, down from a 52 week high of $43.89. That's about $6 a share 13%. That is not that terrible, is it? Well for a low growth name that T historically is, many are overreacting as if the degree of the sell-off is so much worse. I will be upfront. I have used this sell-off to pick up more shares and will continue to do so for the long-term. I admit, there is definitely short-term pressure. Between stiff competition and cord cutting that could impact the major DirecTV acquisition, to the debt load and the pending Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) buyout, there are a lot of potentially negative moving parts. Many are dumping taking profit after the run up in shares. They are getting out after growth. Cycling into other names. My position? Let it fall. This is great.

Why do I say that? Look its painful for those with massive stakes seeing their account totals drop. I am sensitive to that. But it is why I always recommend trading around the core position. Buying low, selling high. Sure you can buy and hold forever. It works in a name like T. But by doing so you miss the run ups and chances to profit further. That said, with the pullback, the yield is higher, and as we know, T is a serial dividend raiser. I own it for that reason. Compound interest and a growing dividend. The added capital appreciation is a bonus. But what can we expect longer-term?

Well I have been on record saying that T has done some things to evolve its business that are simply mindblowing. When I say this, I am talking about given the focus on innovation and growth the company now has. We are talking about leading the path to 5G, moving DirecTV to mobile, competitive plans to not be undersold by other companies, forays into social media experiments and of course a pending deal with Time Warner that could be a game changer. It is a massive catalyst, but the company, and we as shareholders, have got to focus on what T currently is doing. AT&T must guarantee that it is moving forward at a controllable pace, while continuing to gain customers, bring in DirecTV users as well as manage its cash and debt situation.

That takes me to the point. To support the share price growth, we have to look at the performance of the company. Sadly, it has been slipping a touch, and so have expectations. Performance and expectations are what this game is all about. With such slippage, it stands to reason shares would be pressured. Again, let it happen. Give me a good company at a fair price. Here is the thing. Entering 2017, AT&T had a history of so-so quarters, but the quarters also weren't poor. But, they also were not homeruns. So I came to expect quarters coming in just below or just above expectations. Which is nice. I like the easy nature of knowing what to expect and having it delivered. While I prefer top and bottom line beats of course, in line reports are welcome. However, in its most recent quarter, AT&T delivered what was in my opinion an unexpectedly weak quarter and the stock continues to reel from it.

In the recently reported Q4, AT&T fell short of my expectations slightly, and completely missed analyst estimates for sales. Not good, as I was looking for revenue of $41 billion, but the company came in well short of this mark at $39.4 billion. Not only was it short a massive $1.2 billion, it was down year over year by 2.8%. That is a real issue. While this is just a headline number and doesn't tell us much it does matter. Still, we have to dig deeper.

Compared with Q1 2016, operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $33.4 billion. This year-over-year decline was a touch surprising considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. With a drop in revenues it is favorable that the costs to generate those revenues fell. This impacts operating income, which still came down due to declining revenues. Operating income fell to $6.9 billion versus $7.1 billion last year. Ugh. That said, there have been a lot of merger and acquisition costs. So if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 20.7%, rising 80 basis points. That is something to be positive on here folks. Despite the terrible headline revenue number, these key metrics were strong, and improved.

Of course profit matters and net income was $3.5 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $3.8 billion, or $0.61 per share last year. This is a GAAP number which is meaningful, but we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we adjust for $0.18 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.74 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. This was in line with analyst estimates. That is a positive. But what about cash flows which I will be eying closely in the coming quarters. There was strong cash flow of $9.2 billion and $3.2 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, rising 19.2%.

While that all sounds great, another issue that spooked several of my colleagues was the dividend payout ratio. This ratio came in at 93.9% of cash flows. We want that number at 70% or less. This is not only a safety margin, ensuring potential raises, with cash flow covering the entire dividend, but is also the goal of the company.

Looking ahead let us assume there will be no merger with Time Warner.. Let's be real here, revenues missed by a massive margin, with sales down in all segments except International. While churn was positive in the US, about 350,000 postpaid subscribers were lost. That said, thanks to the winning of a major contract, adjusted earnings growth will be in the mid-single digits. Margins are expected to expand, which shows that the company will be spending wisely and efficiently, adjusting for merger expenditure, but does plan to spend $22 billion in capital expenditures. As for cash flows, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year. Keep an eye on the dividend payout ratio. It is key. It's a rough patch right now, so expect continued pressure on shares. But for the long-term, we like this sale. This is great.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.