Real Estate Weekly: Healthcare Surges, Retail REITs Continue To Struggle

Volatility in financial markets is near historic lows, a stark contrast to the ‘chaos’ narrative pushed by the mainstream press. We discuss several enduring reasons for optimistic that get overlooked.

CPI and PCE inflation continues to trend downward as rent growth, healthcare inflation, and energy costs have come down. Year over year, Core CPI is 1.89%, the lowest since 2015.

Retail Sales in April were solid following upward revisions to last month and continued strength in the online segment. Retail sales have seen positive growth in 8 consecutive months.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 1.1%, dragged down by continued weakness in the retail-focused REIT sectors. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) declined 0.3%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were higher by 0.7% on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) declined 1.3%.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week lower by 1.8% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 0.4%. The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) fell 2 basis points on the week.

REITs are now lower by 1.3% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by over 800bps. The sector divergences are quite significant: the Data Center sector has surged 16% while the retail-focused REITs have fallen double-digits. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Winners and Losers of Earnings Season

This week, we published our quarterly "REIT Earnings Report Card" where we discussed that Q1 earnings were generally better-than-expected across the real estate sector. Roughly 45% of REITs exceeded consensus expectations, while 40% met, and just 15% missed. 35% of REITs boosted 2017 guidance while just 10% lowered guidance. Below we briefly summarize the quarter for each of the 13 REIT sectors.

Data Center

Data Center REITs reported a very strong quarter as demand continues to outpace new supply and the "big-data" thesis remains very much intact. The digitization of health records, self-driving technology, and artificial intelligence remain key drivers of demand over the next decade.

Apartment

Apartment REITs continue to be resilient in the face of a mountain of high-end apartment supply as demand remains firm, a function of higher home prices and a millennial generation that values the optionality of renting more than prior generations. Rent growth is expected to be 2-3.5% this year. Sunbelt and California markets continue to perform well, while NYC continues to be weak.

Industrial

Industrial REITs continue to smash expectations as logistics facilities and warehouse space are in high demand, a function of the changing landscape in the retail sector. Supply continues to be a lingering concern, as the booming sector is no longer under the radar.

Manufactured Housing

Mark Twain famously said "Buy land, they're not making any more of it." The same can be said about manufactured housing parks. The revival of the working class, combined with the near-zero net supply growth over the past decade, has given manufactured housing REITs the pricing power to continue to raise rents.

Hotel

Hotel REITs have continued to impress despite the emergence of Airbnb several years ago. The past three years have been some of the best on record in terms of occupancy. 2017 is trending well, and Airbnb remains a marginal player despite their extremely lofty private market valuations.

Healthcare

Healthcare inflation, particularly labor costs, has continued to pressure healthcare REITs over the past several years. The wave of boomers moving into senior housing facilities is still several years away, so supply issues will continue to linger for Welltower (NYSE:HCN) and HCP (NYSE:HCP). MOB and life science demand was solid. Skilled nursing REITs including Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and hospitals continue to move at the whim of legislators.

Office

Office REITs have been following the same trend as apartments for the past half-decade. West Coast and Sunbelt markets continue to outperform on strong demand, while NYC struggles with new supply. Despite higher taxes, the young and educated labor pool has generally kept businesses in NYC, but the same can't be said for other high-tax states in the Northeast like Connecticut, which has yet to fully recover from the recession. The removal of the state and local tax exemption will only make things worse.

Student Housing

Student Housing REITs have underperformed this year as EDR reported weaker than expected same-unit rent growth. The sector continues to be priced at a modest premium to other apartment REITs, but the secular growth story of Universities needing to upgrade aging dormitories with more attractive REIT-built units remains

Single Family Rental

The Invitation Homes IPO injected a jolt of investor confidence into the sector, but Q1 earnings brought the sector back down to reality. Issues with mortgage service firm Ocwen (NYSE: OCN), which has plunged 60% this year, are too close for comfort for many investors, despite that fact that these REITs are no longer active in the NPL space.

Mall

Retail continues to be the ugly duckling in the REIT space, and if not for General Growth Properties (NYSE: GGP) revealing that it is exploring "all available options" to close the gap between public and private market prices of assets, the mall space would likely be the worst performing sector. Store closures are expected to be 2x the rate of 2016, but these closures are largely concentrated in lower quality assets. The higher quality mall REITs continue to command occupancy rates exceeding 95% and NAV discounts that are 30%+. Clearly either public REITs are generously underpriced or private sector values are overpriced.

Storage

Sector-leading performance in 2014 and 2015 pushed storage REIT valuations above sustainable levels, and despite solid performance over the past half-dozen quarters, these storage REITs have continued to underperform. Storage REITs were once a "low-supply-driven thesis," but supply levels have increased at a significant rate over the past two years, while demand has shown some early signs of weakening. Growth rates remain above the REIT average and valuations have come back in line with reasonable levels.

Shopping Center

Q1 was actually a solid quarter for shopping centers, as the vast majority of REITs beat expectations. We've been saying for several months that we suspected 2017 guidance was overly conservative, so the market wasn't overly impressed with the better-than-expected results. DDR lowered 2017 guidance into negative-growth territory, which seemed to spook many investors. There is no doubt that the retail landscape is changing, but we continue to believe that sentiment is too negative given the relatively healthy brick-and-mortar retail sales data.

Net Lease

Credit issues with key tenants at Spirit Capital (NYSE:SRC) dragged down the entire Net Lease sector, including Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and VerREIT (NYSE:VER) despite generally better-than-expected results outside of SRC. Investors sometimes overlook the net lease sector's exposure to retail and are instead captivated by their bond-substitute-qualities. This quarter seemed to serve as a reminder that these bond-like net lease payments are not risk-free.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Retail Sales: Moderately Strong Report, 8 Straight Months of Gains

April Retail Sales came in slightly shy of expectations, but after upward revisions to prior months, this was a moderately strong report. Retail sales ex auto have seen positive growth for 8 consecutive months and are higher by 4.5% YoY. This is hardly the "retail apocalypse" that you hear on TV. As we projected late last year, as motor vehicles sales slow following banner years in 2015 and 2016, consumers have allocated more disposable income towards traditional retail goods.

Online sales (nonstore) growth has moderated slightly in recent months while 'brick and mortar' retail has shown modest strength. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment appears to be far too negative given the data. Retail and food services sales (ex nonstore) grew at 3.6% YoY rate in April, slowing from its nearly 6% YoY growth rate earlier this year.

Diving deeper into the data, we note the moderate strength in auto sales, which has seen negative growth for several consecutive months. Building materials slowed, but remain strong. Electronic retailers, sporting goods, and department store all had stronger months than their recent trends. Online sales (nonstore) grew 1.4%, above its recent trend of 12% YoY growth.

Clothing and apparel sales continue to be disappointing, and the persistent weakness in this category is driving the profoundly negative sentiment in the retail space. We continue to push back, noting that clothing and department stores are a small slice of the total retail pie, but many people disproportionally equate the health of the total 'retail' space with the health of the apparel retailers. That said, we believe that weakness in apparel sales is a structural issue that is unlikely to reverse. Advances in fabric and washing machine technology means that clothing simply lasts longer, particularly athletic apparel.

Inflation: Continuing to Trend Lower

CPI and PCE inflation continues to trend down. Core CPI came in at just 1.89% YoY, the lowest rate since late 2015. PPI was slightly hotter than expected, but Core PPI remains under 2%.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 has explained much of the recent rise in inflation. We track the rent growth spread over inflation below, which shows that at its peak, rent inflation was over 3% higher than the overall level of inflation. In fact, in early 2015, rent inflation was the only thing keeping overall inflation in positive territory. The robust levels of multifamily completions that will sustain through 2017 should bring this rent spread down towards zero, which will have the effect of keeping overall inflation rather low.

Combined with lower oil prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Surprise: Things Are Actually Pretty Good

As a final point, we find it interesting that, amid the supposed 'chaos' you see on mainstream media, that the financial markets have seemingly never been less worried. Perhaps things are actually… dare we say…pretty good. Since we are continually bombarded with 'bad news' by the press, it is understandable that many investors have an irrationally dismal view of the world.

Labor markets in the US are the strongest they have been in a generation, inflation is almost non-existent, real wages are growing faster than they have in a decade, and home prices have fully recovered. When it comes to geopolitics, despite pockets of violence scattered throughout the world, statistically, the world has never been more peaceful than it is today. The rate of violent death is at or near the lowest level since the emergence of the earliest human ancestors more than two million years ago. Throughout the world, despite notable examples of socialism and nationalism, in aggregate, more governments than ever are embracing free markets, which has helped to reduce extreme poverty by half since 1980 and has resulted in an increase in GDP per capita from $450 in 1960 to over $10,000 in 2017.

In short, it shouldn't be so surprising that financial markets are near record highs and volatility near record lows.

Bottom Line

REITs declined by 1.1% on the week, dragged down by continued weakness in the retail-focused REIT sectors. Healthcare REITs rallied as the GOP healthcare agenda got sidetracked once again. REIT earnings season concluded this week. REITs generally reported better-than-expected results. Roughly 45% of REITs beat consensus forecasts, 40% met, and 15% missed. April Retail Sales were solid following upward revisions to last month and continued strength in the online segment. Retail sales have seen positive growth in 8 consecutive months.

Last week, we published our construction report,"2017 Off To A Strong Start, Apartment Oversupply Still A Concern." We discussed that private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers. Residential spending is up 7% and nonresidential is up 6% YoY. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak. Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q1. Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets. Permits continue to run hot and completions will peak later this year. Rental demand continues to be strong, though. Apartment rent growth has continued to slow since peaking in 2014. Axiometrics notes that rent growth was just 2.1% YoY in Q1 2017.

