Natural Gas Tries The Highs Once Again

Trading natural gas over past weeks had been like watching paint dry in a nuclear silo. So many market participants are waiting for the price to move. Interest in the futures market is growing on a daily basis. Each day it feels like the price will either explode higher or get beaten like a red-headed step child but nothing has happened, yet.

Last week, natural gas tried the upside, and it ended the week at just a few pennies over its technical resistance level. Since late March, at the end of the withdrawal season and winter, the price had traded in a range from $3.125 to $3.422 per MMBtu. The energy commodity moved to highs of $3.431 on the active month June NYMEX futures contract on Friday after the inventory injection came in below market expectations on Thursday. Right now the rising level of open interest suggests that the market could break out of its trading band and volatility could become explosive in the weeks ahead.

Open interest continues to rise

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures contract, and the level of this metric represents both liquidity and appeal of a market. In NYMEX natural gas futures, open interest made a new all-time high last Thursday. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that open interest stood at 1,560,136 contracts as of May 11 and it has been rising steadily with the price of the energy commodity during the rally that commenced at the end of February. Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that the all-time high in the metric was in April 2013 at 1,559,802 contracts which has given way to a new pinnacle. Meanwhile, stocks of natural gas in storage are also threatening to rise to a record peak again this year.

Another year of record stocks on the horizon, maybe

On Thursday, May 11 the Energy Information Administration reported that stocks rose by 45 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ending on May 5 to a total of 2.301 trillion cubic feet (tcf). Inventories stand at 13.9% below last year's level at this time but 13.6% above the five-year average. In 2015, stocks rose to an all-time high of just over four tcf, and in 2016, they eclipsed that level rising to another record of 4.047 tcf. With around 27 weeks to go in injection season in 2017, inventories will have to grow at an average rate of 65 tcf for a new record this year. This week's injection of 45 bcf was below market expectations which caused the price of the energy commodity to rise above technical resistance on the daily chart which was at $3.422 on the June contract and was the April 5 price peak.

Following the 2016 trend

The weekly chart is very bullish for the energy commodity as of the end of last week. Source: CQG

The weekly natural gas chart shows that it made a new high last week, which was the highest level since the week of January 23 in the middle of the peak season for natural gas demand. Moreover, the price traded below the prior week's lows and closed above the previous week's high at $3.3130 on May 5 which marks a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. Momentum in natural gas is now higher, but this commodity has a funny way of offering technical signals and then surprising market participants by going the other way.

The shape of the forward curve makes it expensive to be long, but it could be worth it

The forward curve in the NYMEX natural gas futures market is in contango out to January 2018 which means that deferred contract prices are progressively higher than nearby prices. Source: ICE

The term structure of the natural gas futures market shows that shorts currently receive a bonus and longs pay the penalty each month when it comes to rolling positions from the active month to the next contract upon expiration. Shorts get to buy back the discounted contract and sell the next month which trades at a premium while longs have to pay by doing the opposite to roll their positions. However, since February natural gas has rallied from $2.522 to close last Friday around $3.42. The increase of 89.8 cents or 35.6% has more than paid for four contract rolls of around 8 cents per month for the longs, which means they have a profit of 57.8 cents and shorts have sustained that amount as a loss if they held positions and rolled them since the start of the rally in late February. The shape of the forward curve makes it expensive to be long this market, but so far it has been worth the contango penalty.

A repeat of last year gets the price over $6 per MMBtu, but record stocks could send it lower; how to position for volatility

History tends to repeat itself in markets, and if last year is a guide to 2017 when it comes to price appreciation in natural gas on a percentage basis, the market could be looking at the highest price since 2014 by the end of this year. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, in 2016 natural gas rallied from lows of $1.611 in March to highs of $3.994 in late December, the volatile market more than doubled in price and moved 147.92% higher. In 2017, the natural gas rally began at lows of $2.522 in February, and the same percentage move would take it to $6.25 per MMBtu, just 24.3 cents below the February 2014 highs at $6.493. Additionally, we are coming into the hurricane season and with lots of natural gas infrastructure along the Louisiana Coast, any Cat 4 or Cat 5 storms this season could cause the price of the energy commodity to soar higher. Those are the bullish scenarios for natural gas.

When it comes to the downside, crude oil is currently trading below $50 per barrel, and natural gas inventories in storage are still 13.6% above the five-year average for this time of the year. Another record inventory number in 2017 is still a distinct possibility if injections average 65 bcf over the next six months.

The bottom line in natural gas is that it has traded in just under a 30 cent range over since March and the chances of a break outside of that range, given the almost record number of positions in the market, is rising. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, daily historical volatility is currently around the 30% level which is not that high for this commodity that tends to exhibit wild price variance. The current level of volatility makes put and call options not overly expensive. Right now the bullish and bearish cases for natural gas are both compelling, and that could be why shorts and longs are doing battle in the market causing the open interest to increase and challenge a record high. The purchase of both a put and call option will give the owner of the position a chance to make money if the price moves dramatically higher or lower before expiration. On Thursday, May 11 the October NYMEX futures contract was trading at $3.476 per MMBtu. A $3.50 call and put combination (straddle) closed at 60.1 cents; 27.1 cents for the call and 33 cents for the put option. The owner of the two options will make money on expiration if the price is above $4.101 or below $2.899 per MMBtu. In the middle of that range, the position will yield a loss. The beauty of options is that one can position for a dramatic move even when unsure about the direction.

Open interest and price action in natural gas is telling us that the market could be gearing up for a big move. Volatility tends to be the norm, rather than the exception in this commodity and we may be on the verge of a market that moves back into its traditional mode of wild price swings.

