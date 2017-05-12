Chesapeake Energy Is Rising Like The Phoenix From The Ashes Of The Oil Crisis

CHK reported Adjusted EPS of $0.23/share in Q1 2017. This was up from the $0.09/share and the $0.07/share in Q3 and Q4 2016, respectively.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) is an oil & natural gas exploration and production company. Along with many other energy exploration and production companies, CHK had been losing money after the energy price crash. It has been slowly fighting its way back to net profitability. CHK's net loss for Q4 2015 was -$3.36/share. Its net loss for Q3 2016 was -$1.54/share. Its net loss for Q4 2016 was -$0.84/share. In Q1 2017 CHK finally achieved net profitability at +$0.08/share. In this vein adjusted EBITDA was $11.05/boe in Q1 2017 compared to $7.28/boe in Q4 2016 and $4.61/boe in Q1 2016. Net profitability is a hard fought milestone that reflects CHK's efforts at improvement in virtually every phase of its business (not just in commodities prices). It is a buy signal for CHK.

The beats and raises based on Q1 2017 performance are another buy signal. In Q1 2017 Revenue was $2.75B (up 41.0% YoY) -- a beat of $430 million. Revenues were up 41% YoY and 36% QoQ primarily due to higher commodity prices and unrealized hedging gains. Adjusted EPS beat by +$0.04/share at +$0.23/share. Q1 2017 production was 528,000 boepd. This was above the midpoint of guidance of 525,000 boepd. Oil production is expected to reach 100,000 bopd by 2017E. In Q1 2017 average oil production was 83,700 bpd. This was above the midpoint of guidance of 82,500 bpd. Natural gas production averaged 2.342 bcf/d. NGLs production averaged 53,900 bpd. Combined production and G&A expenses per boe were down -2% QoQ and up +1% YoY. Gathering, processing and transportation expenses per boe were down -6% QoQ and down -5% YoY. Including all improvements, CHK is claiming a +10% reduction in costs per boe.

Based on Q1 2017 results and the consequent better outlook, CHK has increased its guidance in many areas from the February 14, 2017 guidance to the May 3, 2017, guidance. Some of the data is below:

The Adjusted Production Growth was raised from a range of -3% to +2% to a range of 0% to 4% (+2.5% based on the midpoints).

The range of Capital Expenditures was raised from a range of $1.9B to $2.5B to a range of $2.1B to $2.5B (+$0.1B based on the midpoints). Note that the range has narrowed.

The production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas are all expected to be slightly higher based on the midpoints of the ranges.

The basis spreads under Nymex prices for oil, NGLs, and natural gas are also all expected to be lower (i.e. CHK is expected to experience less of a discount to Nymex prices).

The Gathering, Processing, and Transportation expenses are expected to be lower based on range midpoints for both oil and NGLs.

The above give good credence to the beats on both Revenues and Adjusted EPS in Q1 2017. They substantiate the likelihood of further beats as 2017 progresses. This is a big positive for investors.

The chart below shows CHK's proposed CapEx program for 2017.

As readers can see from the chart on the bottom right above more wells will be turned-in-line in Q2-Q4 than in Q1 2017. These are expected to be high margin wells. They should help CHK grow its profits even at low oil and natural gas prices. For example, in the Turner field of the Powder River Basin, CHK expects to drill and complete about 10 wells in 2017 with ROR's of about 75% at $3/mcf natural gas and $60/barrel oil. Naturally the profitability will be less if oil prices are lower. However, the profitability should still be substantial. Further CHK believes the PRB alone has about 2,600 potential new drilling locations. These prospective wells have about 2.7 BBoe of risked potential; and that is only the early estimated potential of CHK's PRB holdings. Overall CHK recently estimated is risked potential recoverable resources at 11.3 BBoe.

As readers can see from the oil "barrel" and the natural gas "flame" designations in the chart above, different fields will more heavily supply oil or natural gas. The specific production guidance for the full company as of May 3, 2017 is below.

As of this writing on May 11, 2017, the Nymex price of natural gas is $3.38/mcf; and the Nymex price of WTI oil is $47.83/barrel. We are already past the mid-April point at which natural gas prices normally have fallen considerably from their winter highs. This tends to make one believe that such things as growth in exports to Mexico, growth in LNG exports to destinations such as Japan, and growth in the US use of natural gas are having a positive effect on demand.

The EIA's STEO report says that US oil production averaged 8.9 mmbpd in FY2016. It estimates that US production will average 9.3 mmbpd in FY2017 (+0.4 mmbpd). For FY2018 the EIA expects US oil production to rise to 10.0 mmbpd. This rise, which could be even greater for FY2017, may continue to put pressure on oil prices. However, recent oil price weakness can probably be attributed to worries about the end of the OPEC, Russia, etc. production cuts of about 1.8 mmbpd scheduled for the end of June. The latest talk from OPEC and Russia is that they see the need for a continuation of the cuts through the end of 2017 and probably even into 2018. One big reason to believe that such cuts will be extended is the expectation of a Saudi Aramco IPO in 2018. Saudi Arabia naturally wants Saudi Aramco to be valued as highly as possible. That means they want oil prices to be high. The IEA expects world oil demand to grow by 1.3 mmbpd in FY2017. The chart below from the IEA indicates that some of the excess oil stocks may finally be starting to disappear.

The current EIA forecasts for US WTI oil prices are for an average of $50.68/barrel in FY2017 and an average of $55.10/barrel in 2018. If these expectations prove to be correct, CHK should be able to show increasing profits.

Of course, as shown above, CHK also produces a lot of natural gas. The current EIA predictions for average Henry Hub spot prices are $3.27/mcf in FY2017 and $3.54/mcf in 2018. As readers have already seen CHK believes it will be nicely profitable at any price above $3.00/mcf. The above estimates provide a nice buffer (and likely extra profits). The current price of natural gas as of this writing of $3.38/mcf provides good reason to believe that prices can be sustained above $3.00/mcf. We are already past the high natural gas use winter season; and prices are still holding up. The US natural gas production and demand chart below gives further reason to expect prices to hold up in 2017.

The above chart at the very least makes the prospects for improving natural gas prices in 2017 much better than they had been in 2015 and 2016. The EIA expects the above trend to continue through 2017E.

The above make CHK look attractive as an investment. It has been continually cutting costs. At the same time the prices for both natural gas and oil have been going up. Its trend toward greater profitability is real. Its management team is good. It is a buy.

Assuring the above positive trajectory on profits, CHK has good hedges for both oil and natural gas in FY2017 (see charts below).

In addition, CHK has very little near term debt coming due (see chart below).

The above will hopefully allow CHK to become far more profitable before any significant debt needs to be repaid or refinanced. The extra profits should also help CHK follow a good to great development plan by using only the money from operations. CHK plans sales of another $2B-$3B in assets in order to further bring down its debt -- $9.1B at the end of Q1 2017. However, CHK is in an increasingly good fiscal position; and that good position seems likely to improve further over time, especially if commodity prices keep going up.

In sum there are risks to CHK; but it does look like an increasingly appealing investment. It does look increasingly fiscally solid. It is managing its costs downward and its profits upward. It is a buy.

The two year chart of CHK provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above shows that CHK bottomed in February 2016. It rose nicely from there. It appears to have been consolidating for the last year or so. If oil and natural gas prices can stabilize at current levels (or rise), CHK seems likely to have a very bright future. Many think that US natural gas prices will show an upward trend as LNG exports increase with the build out of US LNG export facilities over time. Here is a link to the FERC approved terminals currently (link). Many of the new facilities expected in the near term have already contracted out their production for many years. This should ensure good demand increases for the next 10+ years. CHK expects to produce 870-900 bcf of natural gas in 2017. CHK could easily ramp that up; but it is letting natural gas prices rise for now. It should be in a good to great position with respect to natural gas for many years going forward. If oil prices can rally significantly through 2020, CHK's stock price should go up considerably. It has great assets. It is a buy.

