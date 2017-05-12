RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's (RIOCF) CEO Edward Sonshine on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Edward Sonshine

Thank you. Good morning to all, thank you for joining us on our first quarter conference call. First we have a little bit newish presenter, so first of all Rags Davloor, who is a Canadian Patriot, and in honor of Canada's [indiscernible] centennial is accompanying the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, [indiscernible] centennial tour of Israel and Europe and I keep getting pictures from various places. So he is everywhere in the world but here.

So his place will be taken today by John Ballantyne, our Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Cynthia Devine of course left at the end of the first quarter. Qi Tang is the acting Chief Financial Officer and she'll be doing the financial report.

Before we start into all that, I'm going to turn it over to our Head of Investor Relations, Christian Green to give the appropriate warnings.

Christian Green

Christian Green

Thank you, Ed.

In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principle measures or GAAP under IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flows, and profitability. RioCan's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same.

Additional information on the material risks that could impact our actual result and the estimates and assumptions that we applied in making these forward looking statements, together with details on our use of non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2017 and management's discussion and analysis related there too.

As applicable, together with RioCan's current annual information Form which are all available on our website and at www.cdar.com. Qi?

Qi Tang

Thanks, Christian and good morning. We are pleased to reveal RioCan's first quarter results that were released earlier today. The first quarter was strong for RioCan. There's committed occupancy growing to 96.2%. In comparison to Q1 2016, we achieved same property NOI growth of 1.5%, a 31% increase in FFO from our continuing operations and a 51% increase in net income from continuing operation.

Despite persisting negative headlines about the retail sector, we have experienced a strong uptick in our key operational performance metrics in Q1, 2017 which John will speak to shortly. Looking at the financial results for the quarter, net income from continuing operations for Q1, 2017 is 163 million compared to 108 million last year, representing an increase of 55 million or 51%.

Excluding fair value adjustments, net income from continuing operations for Q1, 2017 will be 145 million compared to 111 million in Q1, 2016 representing a increase of 34 million or 31%. This increase of 34 million is largely the result of 9.3 million of income primarily due to property acquisitions, net of dispositions and hires in property performance despite 1.4 million lower lease cancellation fees.

11.5 million in gains related to the sale of marketable securities, 5.5 million in higher earnings from our equity accounted investments, 4.1 million in lower transaction internal leasing cost, and general and administrative expenses, and 3.6 million in interest savings.

Despite the sale of our U.S. operations in 2016, FFO which reflects a combined results of both continuing and discontinued operations was 143 million in Q1 2017, unchanged from a 143 million in Q1 2016.

On a per unit basis, FFO was also unchanged at $0.44 for Q1 2017, in comparison to Q1 2016. This was because we experienced strong FFO growth in our continued operations in the fourth quarter. FFO from continued operations increased 31% or 34.2 million in Q1 2017. Our operations benefited from NOI from acquisitions that we've completed in 2016 using the net proceeds from the sale of the U.S. portfolio, strong same-property NOI growth, lower preferred units distribution, and interest expense savings as a result of lower debt balances and lower interest rates upon refinancing.

The 34 million increase in FFO from continuing operations is due to higher NOI of 9.4 million at RioCan's proportionate share, due to property acquisitions net of dispositions, solid same property growth despite 1.4 million lower lease termination fees, 11.5 million in gains related to the sale of marketable securities, 5.9 million in lower preferred unit distribution and redemption cost, 3.6 million in lower interest cost, 2.2 million in lower general administrative expenses and 1 million higher interest income.

Same property NOI growth was solid in Q1 up 1.5% or 2.5 million. This increase was due to occupancy growth, increased rent from rental renewals and contractual rent and higher rental income from completed redevelopment projects largely related to target.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased 2.2 million or 16.8% due to a decrease of 0.9 million in salaries and benefits and 1.5 million decrease in other general administrative expenses.

Salaries and benefits were lower as a result of the employee termination cost incurred in Q1 2016 that did not repeat this period. The decrease in other general administrative expenses which would usually lead to lower mark-to-marker adjustments of trustee unit-based compensation, lower corporate professional and consulting fees and reduce general and office cost.

Overall we anticipate that G&A costs will be relatively flat in 2017 in relation to 2016 from continuing operation. Looking briefly now at our capital structure and leverage. Our leverage ratio on our RioCan’s proportionate share at the end of the quarter was 40.8% and we expect this ratio will trend towards the higher end of our 38% to 42% range in 2017 with our stepped up development activity. However, we expect leverage to mainly being our target range.

At the end of the quarter we achieved debt to adjusted EBITDA below our target of eight times. We will continue to improve this ratio over the long-term as we continue to grow our EBITDA and manage our debt.

During the quarter, we issued $300 million 5.75 year term Series Y senior unsecured debentures that carry a coupon interest rate of 2.83% and after the quarter end we issued additional $300 four year term Series Z debentures that carry coupon interest rate of 2.194%. After quarter end we also exercised our option to extend the maturity date of our operating line of credit to May 31, 2022. We repaid Series P debentures on maturity on March 1, 2017 and have announced the redemption of our Series C preferred units at end of June 2017 which are effectively treated as debt by the rating agencies.

During the remainder of 2017 given the current interest rate environment we will continue to benefit from interest savings with approximately $532 million mortgage debt maturing at weighted average interest rate of 4%. Our recently announced a redemption Series Company preferred units will also aid in improving our coverage ratios as the preferred unit distribution is including our fixed charge ratio.

Our pool of unencumbered assets has further grown to over $4 billion as of the end of Q1 and now generates 52.9% of annualized NOI which is above our target of 50%. We intend to maintain our strong financial profile while investing in a number of lump sum growth opportunities by recycling capital from the disposition of certain investment properties and marketable securities.

Overall we are pleased with how the year has started off with strong asset growth in our continued operations and consecutive quarter of same property NOI growth. We have been very successful in accessing capital needs for refinancing our other activities with $600 million of unsecured ventures raised to two offerings at attractive interest rates spread and have extended the terms of our operating lines.

We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and remain committed to our development and intensification program which will secure a more diverse stream of cash flow for RioCan and further unlock the potential value inheriting our existing portfolio.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to John for update on RioCan's operation this past quarter.

John Ballantyne

Thank you Qi and good morning everyone.

We're very pleased with our Q1 operating results and are optimistic that the momentum gain since early 2016 will continue over the remainder of 2017 and beyond. The key metric that we use to measure the performance of our properties namely occupancy, new leasing, renewal retention and resulting rental growth, development starts and transfers of development projects, to income producing property all demonstrated solid results that affirms the quality and overall health of our existing portfolio.

With regard to new leasing RioCan completed 637,000 square feet new leasing in the first quarter 2017 as compared to 588,000 square feet in the first quarter 2016. This 8% increase in square footage leased is obviously beneficial to both occupancy and same property NOI growth.

What is also noteworthy is that we completed 122 new deals in Q1, '17 versus 88 in Q1 '16, a 39% increase in the total number of transactions completed. While new leasing in Q1 '16 was comprised mainly of larger box deals primarily located in former target premises, Q1 '17 new leasing consisted of smaller square footage deals resulting in higher rental rates per square foot.

The average rent per square foot deal completed in Q1 '17 was $19.88 per square foot versus an average of $16.05 for deals completed in Q1 '16. In addition to this 24% increase in rents, the smaller tenant deals generally come with greater rent steps over the contractual lease terms as well higher contributions to the compensation cost of the respective centers.

Poised by this new leasing, RioCan headline occupancy rate increased to 96.2% in Q1 '17 from 95.6% in Q4 '16. More importantly, RioCan in place occupancy rate mainly G&A that is leased, and the tenants are rather in possession or open and paying rent increased to 94.4% in Q1 '17 from 93.6% in Q4 '16.

The gap between headline occupancy and in place occupancy is returning to historical norms as tenants that have committed to space in former target premises continue to take possession and open for business.

Highlights from Q1 include the opening of a 116,000 square foot Costco wholesale business center, the first of its kind in Canada at RioCan's Scarborough center, and the delivery of possession to Nations Fresh Food of their 153,000 square foot premises several months ago at stockyards.

Nations is expected to open its 70,000 square foot grocery component of the store in October '17, and the remainder of their restaurant entertainment themed concepts by Q1 '18. As majority of the target backfill tenants are expected to take possession and open by the end of the year, our in-place occupancy rate will continue to improve throughout '17 which will drive our same property NOI growth higher in both '17 and '18.

With regards to expiring leases, RioCan completed 179 renewals totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of space during the first quarter of 2017 at an average rental rate increase of $1.44 per square foot or 8.2% as compared to $1.05 square foot or 6.2% in the first quarter a year ago.

Our retention ratio for the quarter was 89%. The average renewal rate increase in the six major markets was $2.05 per square foot or 10.2% in the first quarter of '17. The strongest performing region in the first quarter was Ontario where we experienced average rental rate growth on all leases renewed of $2 a square foot or 9.5%.

We also continue to see solid results in Alberta where we retained 93.1% of expiring tenants in the first quarter at an average renewal rental rate growth of $1.35 or 7.8%. Alberta remains the problem to their highest occupancy at 97.9%.

In Q1 2017, same property NOI growth was 1.5%, and our outlook for 2017 remains optimistic. We expect same property NOI growth for the full year 2017 to fall into the 1% to 2% range with the target backfill tenant deliveries being one of the more significant drivers of growth. With regard to our expansion and redevelopment program, development completions delivered 247,000 square feet at RioCan's interest in Q1, and the rents are currently forecasted to deliver an additional 588,000 square feet of space at RioCan's interest during the remainder of 2017.

Construction is underway at numerous other projects in our development pipeline including 491 College St., Bathurst college center, NE. Yonge Eglinton Center, and Shepherd center all in Toronto, and 5th and 3rd East Village in Calgary.

Construction will commence on a number of additional projects in 2017 including the well and 740 DuPont in Toronto, Gloucester in Ottawa, and Brentwood Village in Calgary.

We are forecasting that between our target backfill openings as well as completions from our Greenfield urban intensification, expansion, and redevelopment programs, almost 3.3 million square feet, an 100% interest or 2.3 square feet at RioCan's interest will commence operations from now until the end of 2019.

These new revenue streams will significantly contribute to our growth over the next three years with the full impact being recognized in 2020. In addition, we continue to make progress with regards to our residential intensification program.

To-date, RioCan's obtained zoning approvals for 13 mixed use projects in our portfolio with an additional nine applications pending. We expect to receive approval on six of these sites in 2017. In total, nearly 50 sites in our portfolio had been identified as having strong potential intensification opportunities.

The ongoing improvements in our key operating metrics highlight the positive momentum that we are currently experiencing, and that we expect to continue for the remainder of '17 and into 2018.

Our strategy to own and expertly manage a high-quality portfolio of properties primarily located in Canada's six major markets will continue to facilitate consistent growth in revenue over the short, medium and long-term.

The trend towards urbanization and the capital infrastructure investment that will be required to meet the demand of an increasing population, not only benefits our current tenants and fuels growth from our existing portfolio, but will also assist with our ongoing development in residential intensification pipeline, materially contributing to future growth.

Those are the operational highlights. I'll now turn it over to Ed.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you, Qi and John. Those were terrific reports for a business that’s is going in a terrific way.

We measure many things at RioCan, particularly when it comes to our balance sheet. But when it comes to measuring our success and producing income for our unitholders, FFO funds from operations is the most important metric to management at RioCan. Not only do we measure the performance of our business segue, but we also use it as the yardstick to gauge our distribution levels.

And our MD&A, you will note that our target is to distribute less than 80% of our FFO. While we are slightly above that target this quarter, we're confident that barring any unforeseen events we will be below that 80% target by the fourth quarter. That will permit the board of RioCan to consider whether it is appropriate to increase the distribution in 2018.

RioCan's FFO can be looked at as being composed of several parts. First is our core business of keeping space leased and collecting the revenue from those leases. An overly simplistic description of what we have over 500 people at RioCan doing, perhaps, and for the part of our business that generates 90% to 95% of our FFO. But that most important component is going extremely well as John described.

We measure many aspects of that business to determine how well it's going, and I think John has done a great job explaining and commenting on those metrics. It is especially gratifying because as we've stated previously, 2017 is a transition year for RioCan.

We’re now operating with considerably lower leverage than in the past, something which we’re committed to continuing. And we’re in the process of building out the new tendencies for our target stores as well as moving towards completion of several large development and redevelopment projects all of which are amongst the reasons that we refer to this year as transitional, not to mention, our sale closing almost exactly a year ago our U.S. assets.

Technical component of our FFO business is our fee income. These include fees for property management, leasing, arranging financing, zoning, and construction. While we have less partners to charge some leasing and management fees due, with a buyout of Kimco and CPPIB that correlated late last year, they are in fact being replaced by fees for the work we're doing on the many developments where we have partners.

Basically we have for years generated $12 to $15 million annually in our fee business, and we fully expect to be able to do so for the foreseeable future.

So let me turn to the third part of our business, the part that I personally spent a lot of time on and to which a considerable part of our overhead is dedicated. That is the rezoning and eventual redevelopment of many of our existing assets plus the development of the occasional new one that we can't resist because they are so good such as the Northeast corner of Yonge Eglinton and the wells.

But first, let me explain the IFRS accounting treatment of this area even though I never thought I'd be giving accounting lecture here. When we obtain a rezoning, and then bring in a partner at a price above our IFRS cost, we do not recording again the contributors to FFO.

Rather we revalue the property based on the price paid by our partner, and therefore is reflected as an IFRS value increase. FFO gains are only booked where they arise from property that is or has become inventory, accompanied by an intention to improve and sell that property.

A way of example, when the condominium units at Yonge Eglinton are completed and closed, they will generate FFO gains. Similarly a large-scale town house project of about 550 units that we have undertaken with Tribute Communities in Oshawa on vacant lands that we’ve owned for quite some time and now partially rezoned two residential will as completed generate FFO gains.

The point of this mini lecture is simple, we've established a pipeline of FFO arising from our efforts that will generate $30 million to $40 million annually for many years to come. Although I understand it is easy to dismiss this year's security gains as I have just dismissed them the fact is they will be part of a program this year as a security gain, next year they will be sales of condominiums the year after that they’ll be town houses.

We know exactly where these gains will be coming from through to 2020 and I have no doubt that over the next while we will continue to find new opportunities to generate this type of FFO for the foreseeable future. Funny thing is its real cash, just like the rent we collect. Actually with the largest major market collection of properties in Canada there so many opportunities to do this in our portfolio that have jokingly named this part of our business as sites past we have the largest collection in Canada.

In closing, let me add just a few words about the newly tabled Ontario rent control legislation and how it impacts our residential rental initiatives. Although it will have some impact on going in yields because we feel it is will - but we should be taking it longer rent up/stabilization period. In fact that may be offset by less competition with a purposeful rental or even condominiums. So there really isn’t a big impact while going in yields it does impact growth expectations because typically our performers would be depending on the location 2% to 3% growth for years what we generally built in now under the proposed legislation at least that with now it is whatever Ontario says it is with a hard cap of 2.5%.

The advantage that purposeful rental has of course is that the margins are at least 70% somewhat better so that as expenses go up and income goes up presumably at both the same rate the margins – the growth is still there. That is not to say that this new legislation will not impact some parts of our program. Where going in yields were not quite we would like them to be obviously the growth down the road will be less by reason of this legislation.

So I have very little doubt that it will be one or two where we decide to do condominiums instead of purposeful rental and they maybe one or two where we just decide the market rents that are available and the impact on growth by reason of the legislation they’re just not worth doing and we’ll keep it as a shopping center until the outlook is a little better. So hard to comment too much on it we’ve seen the table legislation, but obviously there is going to be regulations and hopefully even some changes as it works its way through the legislative process.

So that is my lecture instead of comments for today. Made some comments as well. And we'll go to the - what is my favorite part, questions which we now like to open up the lines to.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Sam Damiani from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Just wanted to start off with the same property NOI growth, nice to see another quarter of positive growth. I wonder if you could tell first of all how much of that was as a result of the former target space being reoccupied and rent paying. And secondly if you think the finishing of that - filling up of the target space which contribute to potentially 2% plus NOI growth in 2018.

Edward Sonshine

Yes, I’ll jump on that Sam of the $2.5 million same property growth about 500,000 of that was from target.

Sam Damiani

When you say you're coming on from redevelopment you mean the target space essentially?

Edward Sonshine

Exactly.

Sam Damiani

Okay.

Edward Sonshine

We expect the majority of the space replacement tenants to be in possession by the end of the year with openings to happen and rents commencement to be throughout this year and finishing kind of first quarter, second quarter next year.

John Ballantyne

And yes it will help the comparables for the first couple of quarters of 2018.

Qi Tang

And Sam if I may add, we actually have a good table gives you the layout to the income that’s coming on the stream by quarter on Page 20 of our MD&A.

Sam Damiani

So with the end of the day there is going to be other positives and negatives throughout the portfolio that would in total give you about 2% in 2018?

Edward Sonshine

Yes, there is always pluses and minuses but we’re confident our guidance between 1% and 2% for the year.

John Ballantyne

And we’re hopeful we’ll do better in 2018.

Sam Damiani

And just on to the well, I wondered if you could be specify what milestones we can expect for the remainder of this year?

John Ballantyne

Well demolition has commenced as anybody driving by will tell you hopefully within the next few weeks, hoarding will go up and very simply I think we’re in the process of tendering the excavation contracts, I’m not sure that we actually have our excavation permit yet. I know we do have demolition obviously but I would hope that the big move will be the commencement of excavation hopefully by as we will into the summer and beyond and it's going to be a really big hole Sam so excavation is going to take a while.

Sam Damiani

I guess on the leasing front is there any sort of nice planned or whatever.

John Ballantyne

Yes, there’s a lot of activity going on and I would hope as we move towards the end part of this year I have to appreciate it, it’s a little bit I won't say it’s going slowly because the interest is actually both on the office and the retail component is terrific but you’re talking about deliveries that are 3.5 year to 4 years out because of the size of the infrastructure we’re building there.

So tenants sometimes have difficulty committing that far ahead but also we don't want to tie our hands committing that far ahead. So although I'm not sure our head of leasing love the phrase, I keep telling them right now we’re taking reservations not signing deals. But I would guess that we’ll start turning a lot of those reservations into deals as we move towards the end of this year because then they’ll probably be less than a three-year delivery and that’s the time to start locking down the deals in my opinion.

So I would expect to see leasing announcements hopefully on the office side as well. I know Allied is extremely optimistic with what’s have been going on the market and certainly I have no doubt of their performance on the office side after seeing what they have done in King and Portland. So towards the end of the year hopefully.

Thank you. The following question is from Alex Avery from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Alex Avery

Just on the leasing you had a nice uptick in the leasing spreads strong 89% tenant retention, was there anything in the quarter that was skewing that or is that can we expect that kind of strong performance to continue?

Edward Sonshine

Yes, it always gets a little bit lumpy when you look at it on a quarter-by-quarter but no as I said in my speech, we did a lot of smaller deals and I can tell you anecdotally and improving deals around here, we did a lot of deals that was nine or 10 deals that was the last vacancy in a shopping center that’s been vacant for two or three years and it’s very tough to lease be it poorly located or tough configuration. When you start doing deals like that, it gives you confidence in the uptick in the market right now. So yes, we’re very optimistic about the year.

John Ballantyne

Alex with all the doom and gloom that you can't avoid by either turning on your television set or picking up a newspaper, the numbers are telling us a different story. I think part of that reason is that most of the doom and gloom quite frankly is coming out of the United States, as opposed to here.

And the other thing that's happening if you look at what everybody is doing the amount of new shopping center construction is pushing to nil. So as population keeps growing you're effectively getting a smaller space per square foot - per capita rather per square foot of space per capital than we’ve historically had, and even historically, Canada has only been 60% of the American numbers.

So I think there’s a little of all those things happening. And at the end of the day, our economy isn’t doing great, but it's doing okay. And I think all those factors are leading into the metrics that John is describing. So we’re feeling pretty good about both lease up, about renewal spreads, and we’re feeling pretty good about the quality of our portfolio.

Alex Avery

It certainly making headlines, but it seems like there’s some more of that kind of commentary around certainly retail in Canada?

Edward Sonshine

It doesn’t make for good headline. That’s why.

Alex Avery

Just on the same property, a point of clarification. A year ago when the target space was more empty and I guess even to the extent that you still have target space that’s empty, it's correct that you are still capitalizing the operating costs. So from a same property NOI growth perspective,, the number I guess is understated relative to the cash basis because of that capitalization. Is that correct?

Edward Sonshine

Yes. We have been capitalizing it. Keep in mind, that started falling away very quickly because a big chunk of our target stores were taken by people like Lowe’s, Canadian Tires and so and so. Those stopped right away. So it’s not the whole portfolio.

And as they’ve been opening over the course of last year, it does fall away. But you’re quite correct. It's a whole different story from a cash basis. On an accounting basis, you’re correct.

Alex Avery

That’s great and then just one last question. On the HBC joint venture it showing you at 11.9%. and if I recall correctly, the agreements contemplated slightly over 20% stake following some follow on investments. I think with something like a 128 million of equity that was planned to be invested in future contemplated acquisitions, can you give us an update on how that joint venture is progressing, whether or not you’ve made those follow-on equity investments, and perhaps if not when we can expect those to take place?

Edward Sonshine

The follow-on equity investment is total above $150 million so you were close. They will be completed based on the current agreements by July 2018 so just over a year from now. They’re staged in, tied somewhat to improvements that HBC is making in their stores. So the schedule of that is sort of up to them by and large.

And as far as the joint venture itself, from our perspective, it's a wonderful arrangement. The stores that we’re invested in are really quite productive. The rent flow is greatly, we’ve got built in growth on the rent side. And the freehold properties that we will be 20% partners in by next July are actually terrific properties. So by and large I know our friend Mr. Baker has been very busy looking at other opportunities. So we haven’t talked much to him the last quarter. But we do talk regularly, and everything is so good. It’s fine.

Alex Avery

But to date, there hasn’t been any subsequent third-party acquisitions, is that correct?

Edward Sonshine

That’s correct.

The following question is from Michael Smith from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Smith

Just following on with your joint venture with HBC. How was the sales productivity doing at those malls?

Edward Sonshine

Well, the malls, I mean, listen, one of the stories in the deal in Yonge deal so as productivity is very fine. The malls, where we’re actually partners in the malls like Georgian Mall and Oakville place, I don't know if you have the numbers, John, but that last time I looked at them, actually productivity is up.

John Ballantyne

Absolutely they’re up. And Oakville place is going through a bit of a transition right now. We just renovated. So we expect with the new leasing that’s coming for sales to jump up there as well.

Michael Smith

And, Ed, you talked about your new low leverage, and this is the way you tend to operate. So is it fair to assume that kind of where you are now is kind of where you’re going to go? You’re going to stay at this level for the future this is your new target?

Edward Sonshine

This is our new target. As we’ve announced previously, we’re going to stay in that range of 38% to 42%. We’re almost in the middle of it I guess for quarter end. And it will be funded by a combination of sales, some of them whether it’s securities, like we’ve sold this quarter, and expect that to continue or it’s condominiums as they finish, or Town Homes or its properties that we don't see growth in, or central to our strategy. We will ensure to match that type of capital generation to our requirements for capital in our development and redevelopment process. So that’s a very long answer, Michael, to as yes.

Michael Smith

And just on the marketable security. So we should be modeling in sales pretty much every quarter.

Edward Sonshine

You’ve got it. Probably at around this level $10 million a quarter roughly

Michael Smith

Okay great.

Edward Sonshine

That’s FFO.

Michael Smith

FFO, okay got you, yes. And just sort of from a high level, you’ve got a lot of development on the Greenfields, urban intensification, and you’ve noted that you’re looking for 5% to 6% development yield. From a high level, are you on plan, had a plan, below a plan? How are things changing?

Edward Sonshine

Yes, you know what, we are on plan financially, and in the yields and actually in many case have gotten better than as opposed to, thank goodness, worse. With the slight exception of – we are running all our residential rental yields but in light of the table that rent control legislation. But the only frustration, and I think the disclosure on this and the MD&A when you go through it carefully, you'll find is very good. It’s timing it's always timing. Notwithstanding Ontario government talked about how they would like to encourage speed and approval giving is not what we find.

I mean, an example perhaps is Burlington mall, and that's really a redevelopment of an ex-target bought. It’s probably – the leasing has done extremely well, but we do have to break it up and change the elevations, and there's more electrical requirements. By the time we’ve got lined up between the city of Burlington the region, Ontario Hydro getting site plan approval for the revamped frontage, getting building permits, suddenly a year one buy. In fact, maybe even a little longer, John. So I would say there might be some slippage in timing, but I think it's all really addressed in the MD&A, but the yields are great.

Thank you. The following question is from Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Just I had gone back to your comments on the $30 million to $40 million of annual FFO gains, I guess, through 2020, and just timed into your comments on distributions. How do you see these gains being factored into the distribution policy? Are you going to include them, or sort of just set them aside to reinvest in the business?

Edward Sonshine

Well, that’s sort of a mixed question. I mean I have included in our FFO for calculating it? Absolutely. We are as comfortable in the ongoing production of those gains as we are in the collection of rent. I mean, one could argue, with some of the dislocation has been the retail leasing market, that looking at them in any kind of lesser light than rent is probably inappropriate. But having said all that, there’re probably 5% to 6% of our FFO.

80% is the target that we’re not even going to consider dealing with distributions until we’re below that. We wouldn’t walk into our Board with even a view on increasing distribution until we’re below that. So I can’t answer your question perhaps as simply as you would like it, but FFO is judged qualitatively by us and by our board. But having said that, when we spend a large part of our time, efforts and unlocking the values that are inherent in our portfolio to treat it as temporary or otherwise I just think as one.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And then I guess in the past in prior years you’ve talked about, once you do resume distribution growth you want to kind to be in a position to raise annually is that still - the sort of how you think about it or not?

Edward Sonshine

Absolutely, I think consistency is everything and I'm not looking for one shot distribution increases. I think I hope barring anything unexpected that as we roll into the next calendar year, that we will see a way forward. We don't look at it one year at a time we often do three and five year projections and plans our business - cannot fit.

The bad news is it takes long time to get anything done in this environment. The good news is it becomes quite predictable two to four years out. So that would be the kind of presentation that we give to our Board in making any recommendation. It wouldn’t be a one year recommendation it would be a planned recommendations. So I agree with you if that’s what you’re saying we wouldn’t look for one shots we would look for a consistent perhaps of annual increases and that is what we’re working towards getting to.

Pammi Bir

Just maybe going back to the operations again encouraging to see some of the momentum that you’ve had over the last few quarters, but on the flip side are there any pockets of tenants in the portfolio that you’re concerned about or you think may look to shrink their footprints in a bigger way over the next call it 12 months to 24 months or so.?

Edward Sonshine

We've lived through a lot over the last two years and I’ll let John add some comments to mine but generally I can tell you the answer of your specific question is no, that there is no specific area of pocket of tenants that we're concerned about.

The area of general concern is of course the full price apparel market I mean that's apparent that apparel is a shrinking thing I had John give me the other day. I said so - give me the bankruptcies we've encountered in the last 12 months and other than HMV which is was not much for us and Golf Town they were all in the - I shouldn’t call it full price, but to distinguish it from half price apparel business and names that have been around for years. But that’s pretty well played itself out we’re constantly looking we don’t have that much of it left quite frankly.

John Ballantyne

Yes, I can add to that, especially over the first quarter you're always a little nervous to check your email especially when outside you’re worried about tense feeling. We did have vacancies in the first quarter but they were really more attrition than anything hence we knew we were leaving on expiry, we actually had a head start getting some on leased. I think a good example is the office strength that we lost here Yonge Eglinton is about 50,000 square feet we’re able to backfill with Canadian higher actually for offices relatively quickly.

First quarter of 2017 we actually when we get one filing which was Grafton-Fraser which with 20 locations but that kind of fixed itself. We took a couple back because we didn't like what they were proposing there and did a couple deals but for the most part we just keep checking along. So yes, we don’t see any real smoke on the horizon with the specific tenant. There will be some fallout over the year, but again more natural lease expire attrition than anything.

[Operator Instructions] The following question is from Sam Damiani from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

I think I asked this on a previous call but it really kind of fairly large REIT in the context of the Canadian shopping center. Industry and with the development ongoing obviously there is going to be more assets added to the balance sheet. As you look out into the future five years out, I mean do you see ideally RioCan's balance sheet getting bigger and having a greater share or do you see it more appropriate to prune and recycle capital to largely keep the asset base relative calm?

Edward Sonshine

I think the later, I think we've got over a few years ago that growth for growth sake is necessary it's not what the optimum size is I don't know it's similar blend of having the best possible assets that you can have within the portfolio while still having the balance sheet strength to carry forward the various development and redevelopment programs we’re doing.

But as I said earlier, so I think where we are is not bad a little smaller wouldn’t be bad either, but the fact is we do continue. We do intend to continue pruning as I mentioned some of the - the way we’re going to keep our leverage where it is as we go through some of these large scale developments is by continuing to prune our portfolio.

Sam Damiani

Just finally little question here on the Pete's whatever two or three of your MD&A where you have the tables anchor and national tenants percentage of rents went down about 250 basis points versus what you showed in Q4, just wondering 82.7% versus 85.2% unusually large change quarter-over-quarter. Just wondering if there was something there?

Edward Sonshine

We are all busy looking for the page right now.

John Ballantyne

I mean I could add to that that’s more of an internal system, I wouldn’t say fixed but we've actually converted that stat, we’ve automated all our disclosures stats and that’s now anchored natural tenant or actually open and paying rents as opposed during the past where we - it was deals executed bonding deals executed. So just a little bit of a new launch in time.

Thank you. There are no following questions registered at this time. I would like to return the meeting to Mr. Sonshine.

Edward Sonshine

Well I’m glad, our disclosure was so good as to have a minimal number of questions so that's great. Thank you all for calling in and we look forward to talking to you all again in the future. Thank you very much. Bye, bye.

