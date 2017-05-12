Hydrogenics' (HYGS) CEO Daryl Wilson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Bob Motz - Chief Financial Officer

Daryl Wilson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Bill Nasgovitz - Heartland Advisors

Amit Dayal - Rodman and Renshaw

Jeff Osborne - Cowen and Company

Joseph Vidich - Manalapan Oracle Advisers

Bob Motz

Thank you, Sandra. Hello everyone, and welcome to Hydrogenics’ 2017 first quarter conference call. With me today is Daryl Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company’s first quarter press release and PowerPoint presentation are available on our Web site under the Investor page at www.hydrogenics.com. We've also uploaded the report this morning on both SEDAR and EDGAR, and would refer you to those sites for our disclosure documents. As indicated in our press release this morning, all financial references are in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

I would like now to provide a brief Safe Harbor statement. This call and the accompanying presentation may contain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in today’s press release, in the MD&A section of our most recent financial statements, or in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Daryl Wilson. Please go ahead, Daryl.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you, Bob. Good day, and thanks everyone for joining us for Hydrogenics’ 2017 first quarter conference call. Today, I will review our operations and outlook, and after which, Bob will discuss our financial results in detail. Please refer to the presentation on our Web site for today’s discussion.

Beginning with slide three, let me start by briefly reviewing some highlights of the past quarter for which we'll go into further detail about major developments and our near term areas of focus. It's been a busy start to 2017, and I'm happy to say that we posted very solid quarter with revenue up both year-over-year and sequentially, along with strong margins. We once again added to our backlog and announced a number of exciting awards and developments, which we expect to positively impact results in the quarters to come.

In fact, many of the contracts that we've recently announced were after the end of Q1, such that they’re not reflected in our record setting backlog. I'll speak to all of this further in a moment, along with our $21 million private placements agreement with Hejili, which will not only strengthen the Company's balance sheet in exchange for shares priced above market, but greatly enhance Hydrogenics' growth profile in China.

In addition, we were nearly breakeven from an EBITDA perspective this quarter as Bob will review in a moment. Overall, I couldn't be more pleased with the progress we've made so far this year, which means for the Company and what it means for the Company going forward.

Now let me go over to the major announcements that we've made since our last earnings call as shown on slide four. First, we reached an agreement with the organization, Wind to Gas Südermarsch, to deliver 2.5 megawatt tonne power-to-gas system for hydrogen production in Germany. To be located in [Bransgore] in the North part of the country, the installation will use our latest electrolysis technology to convert excess wind energy into hydrogen, which will then be fed into the local natural gas pipeline, helping to greatly reduce their regions carbon footprint. This is a great win for Hydrogenics and one which we expect to be up and running later this year.

We were also awarded a contract by Doosan Babcock to install two electrolyzers and some associated equipment at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Scotland. Similar to the situation in Germany, these units will convert fluctuation power up to 1 megawatt into 20 kilograms of hydrogen per hour, complementing the combined heat and power natural gas fuel cell applications already installed at the AECC. Our electrolyzers here should be up and running later in 2017, adding to our already significant presence in the City of Aberdeen.

And we won a contract with the Canada's Ministry of Natural Resources to build two hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell vehicles in Greater Toronto. The award is part of $1.6 million set aside for the Greater Toronto area Hydrogen Beachhead project part of an initiative to boost the growth of clean technology in the region. In total, nearly $1.4 billion of new financing will be set aside to help Canada's clean technology firms grow and expand, and we're well positioned for additional projects going forward.

Last but not least, we were recently selected to be the technology provider for SunLine Transit Agency, providing heavy-duty fuel cell power modules, as well as electrolysis equipment to fully enable zero emission public transit in Southern California. Funded by a grant from the California Climate Investments and California Area Resources Board, Hydrogenics will supply SunLine with 5 Solarity plus fuel cell power modules to be integrated into new flyer fuel cell buses. Hydrogenics will also upgrades SunLine’s heavy-duty fueling station with the 1.5 megawatt PEM electrolyzer for onsite hydrogen fuel generation, making it the largest renewable hydrogen fueling facility in the United States and capable of fueling 15 buses per day.

This is a really exciting award for us because it's the first time that our funding has been awarded by a transit agency and gone to a single technology provider for both fuel cells and onsite hydrogen generation. Such recognition highlights our unique ability to supply applications across the entire hydrogen value chain.

Now turning to slide five, I would like to given an update on some of our large near-term focus areas, including China. As I've said in the past, this market represents a huge growth opportunity for Hydrogenics and we're investing both time and resources into business development initiatives that can leverage the nation's significant role in advancing the use fuel cells for mobility applications. We're pleased with the progress of our certified integrated program that’s far and believe that larger orders for heavy duty fuel cells will soon be forthcoming, given how well the units are currently performing.

We're also continue to seek into actively speak with organization, wishing to joining our certified integrated program, which could greatly increase the number of end use transit agencies and vehicles that would benefit from our applications. The biggest news this year has been the agreement reached with the Hejili for $21 million private placement at $7.83 per share. While still under review by appropriate government authorities in China, we are optimistic that this strategic partnership will be consummated in the coming weeks.

Hejili has been looking at Hydrogenics for an extend period of time and is dedicated to making this relationship a reality. For Hydrogenics, not only does this strengthen our balance sheet and cement us with a long-term partner in China but it opens up new doors to greatly expand our presence in this rapidly evolving market. The owners of Hejili have a vast array of contacts across the industrial landscape and they as well as we see the opportunities to work together across many hydrogen applications from fuel cells to energy storage, grid management and power production.

Furthermore, the value of this represents -- the value of this is incremental to that encompassed by the certified integrated program. So the strategic partnership and equity alliance is really a huge win for Hydrogenics. We appreciate the strong interest shown by Hejili took and look forward to cementing this relationship in near future, accelerating our presence in the Chinese market.

Now, turning to our commuter rail applications in Europe, as shown on slide six, we shipped our first pre commercial units to Austin and expect initial production orders in the very near future. As a reminder, our fuel cells are currently being tested at a dynamic certification facility in the Czech Republic, which simulates the real world in extreme conditions on actual tracks for long periods of time. The testing is virtually complete at this point with very positive results and we anticipate final certification shortly.

After the first commercial units are shipped later this year, we see ramping of orders beginning in 2018. And while the initial contract was for some $50 million worth of heavy duty fuel cells, we expect the market to be much larger than the 200 units first envisioned. We’re working with Alstom to entice train operators across the continent to consider our efficient zero emission fuel cell applications. And at the same time, we're targeting additional rail platforms there and elsewhere around the globe. We’re very pleased with the progress we've made and the large market potential for rail applications using Hydrogenics’ unique heavy duty technology.

Overall we're cementing alliances and winning new orders across the world, representing every facet of our business and building value as we do so, as shown on slide seven. The opportunity is certainly heating up in China and we’ve developed a relationship for the major organization that will bolster our growth prospects, while providing $21 million to fund our various expansion initiatives. We're leveraging our technology leadership to presume multiple ways to scale the business, via through mobility fuel cells, power to gas, energy storage, industrial hydrogen or hydrogen based power generation.

As I have said in the past, we have the best most scalable, efficient platforms across the hydrogen spectrum with numerous paths to revenue acceleration. We’re keeping a lid on expenses and our near EBITDA breakeven as this quarter’s results clearly illustrate with the stronger balance sheet and a line of sight towards higher magnitude contract awards. We’re very optimistic about the future of Hydrogenics and our drive for profitability.

Our backlog remains at record levels even without many of the wins recently announced, and we’re confident that demand for hydrogen based energy solutions continues to expand. The fact that a firm is interested in investing $21 million in our future, should speak volumes to our technology position, the outlook for the industry and the opportunities that abound. I am pleased with the many things that we’ve accomplished already this year and look forward to continued momentum in the quarters to come.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Bob Motz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results in detail. Bob?

Bob Motz

Thanks, Daryl. Good day everyone. As shown on slide eight, we posted revenue of $8.8 million in the first quarter versus $4.3 million in first quarter of 2016. The higher revenue reflects increased shipments within the Company’s power systems business, principally related to Chinese mobility orders and Commuter Trains in Europe along with higher revenue tied to our long term integrated propulsion contract.

Our gross margin, on slide nine, was 30.3% for the first quarter versus 28% in 2016. The higher performance year-over-year was principally and due to improved product mix, as well as a greater absorption of indirect overhead costs as a result of the increase in revenue. Turning to slide 10, our adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.7 million this quarter versus $1.9 million last year, reflecting the revenue and margins previously discussed.

Slide 11 shows that the Company's order backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $109.8 million the highest level in our history; at least $44.1 million of which is expected to be delivered within the following 12 months. During the first quarter, we also received $11 million of new orders. On slide 12, our cash resources as of March 31, 2017 were $11.7 million versus $11.3 million at the beginning of the year.

And with that, we’ll now turn over the call to the operator for questions. Please go ahead, Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instruction]. And our first question comes from the line of Eric Stine with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Eric Stine

So I wanted to start with the -- so I was at that expo last week and UPS's announcement, their Class 8 fuel cell truck with you as a supplier. Could you just talk about how you expect that program to roll out? And I know it's still little bit early, but just what you’re seeing in terms of prospects with other large fleets and OEMs?

Daryl Wilson

There is a strong interest, as you know, in transport electrification. And when you get up into heavier duty and higher weight classes, there is no way that these things can be accomplished with battery technology. And so fuels cells are kind of in the native space with heavy transport. So that’s for trucks and buses, commercial vehicles. So we’ve had enquiry over quite a number of years in interest to do this. But I would say in the early phases, it was a fairly light and weak integration entrepreneur effort. And what we’ve been seeing in the last year in Europe, China and the U.S., is a more serious interest by more serious players. So the theme of electrification has continued accelerate; the understanding of the fuel cell contribution has also accelerated; and so you see programs like the one with UPS for much heavier trucks.

And these kind of activities with fleet owners are also favored from the standpoint that the fueling is a depot come back to base kind of fueling style, so that also simplifies the fueling network by comparison to a passenger car. So I would say that talking about the UPS program as an example of one of many, some we have announced some are yet to be announced. It is early days on heavy trucks for us and others. And so there is a number of programs and we have to see how these progress in actual use. But with all the other activity we have going on with buses and particular on mobility bringing good reliable product to bear, having good integration and good design work, I am optimistic on this application.

I still see the Chinese opportunity is growing most quickly, and I think that we’ll see slower funding support in some areas for these initial projects and heavy truck. And once we get some time on the road and prove out the value proposition for the trucking industry then we’ll see acceleration from there. But much like any of the other vehicle applications it’ll go through the 110, 100, 1,000 kind of evolution and we’re just seeing the early phases right now in trucks.

Eric Stine

Good segway to China then, I know that last quarter you have your four partners; obviously, you’re looking to add more, but you’ve got the four partners; two of them I think you’re in that 100 unit range and on the way and scaling to that 1,000 unit range; and then you had two that were moving a little slower. Just an update on where those four stand?

Daryl Wilson

So we’re still very pleased with the momentum and interest here. Moving through the early phases of 110 to 100 is not easy. And so there is lot of things that we don’t get into a lot of detail about that it's challenging. But when we do arrive at these milestones of say into the 100 that’s something to very much celebrate because it means a lot of difficult work has already been concluded. So the movement toward the 1,000 level continues. I think we’re going to see that certainly during this year in terms of order levels and that’s a very, very positive step for us. And then we also are cognizance of not taking on too much, but working to build this in a sustainable fashion. And so we’ll be working closely with our existing partners and encouraging them to bring other parties into the fold in terms of transit companies or bus manufacturers. Because with our partners, there is an obligation on the partner for business developments in addition to the technical integration work and they’re doing well on that area as well.

Eric Stine

And so on the four, I mean, is it still pretty similar situation where you’ve got two that are clearly ahead of the other two, but the other two making progress?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, I think that's fair.

Eric Stine

Then maybe the last one for me, just could you talk a little bit about onsite generation? I noticed there that the orders were the highest since 2014. And I'm just curious some color into what's driving that and maybe your outlook for that segment this year?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, a good upward fluctuation, but I don't think anything out of the normal. I think on the industrial side, the orders come with a bit of fluctuation. We've often set our main focus in the electrolysis businesses, the new larger scale applications. So that the industrial and classic applications are good to serve at an attractive margin, but our real focus is to advance the technology to larger scale. At the Hannover fair this year, we debut our 3 megawatt single stock electrolyzer, so we've taken another step in the scale up direction in pursuit of power-to-gas fueling and energy storage projects. So that’s always been the real price as to turn towards those new applications. And new markets and I'm pleased with our progress there, and meanwhile, we serve our solid loyal customers in the industrial segment.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bill Nasgovitz with Heartland Funds. Your line is now open.

Bill Nasgovitz

Congratulations on backlog of over $100 million.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you.

Bill Nasgovitz

So when might that be converted to sales?

Daryl Wilson

So then you'll see a footnote in the presentation where we try to give some visibility on timeline of how much we foresee converting within the following rolling 12 months. And I think right now that number is in the vicinity $44 million. In addition to realizing that revenue out of backlog, we have the ability to take-in orders typically in the first half of the year, so that's remains here we are in May and June as well and convert those into current year revenue as well. So I think that means we've got a solid near term pipeline that can be supplemented by additional sales near term. And then we've got some good sustainability in the pipeline to support next year's revenue as well.

Bob Motz

Bill, there is two large components to the backlog that's got a very long tail to it; one is Alstom where you've got railcars that are scheduled as long as eight years ago, but it's contracted. So it is in our backlog, but there is a very long delivery cycle. And the other one is our propulsion contract where we do have contract revenue scheduled straight through to 2020. So the majority of the rest is within the next 12 to 18 months. And as we indicated, we did give guidance but a little more than $44 million of that will be in the next 12 months.

Bill Nasgovitz

Well then just talking further about Alstom. So how many units per train, and you mentioned this could be a very big market. Could you just talk further about this ramp, I guess, which is going to start in 2018? What could it mean?

Daryl Wilson

So we're always a bit careful to make projections on behalf of our customers, and not to disclose information, which is really their market information. But we do know that there is very substantial interest in multiple cities in Germany that there already are units that are sold. In these months, we’re working with Alstom to define the first series production order. So that will take a sub-set of the total of 200 and move it into current production. So Bob was saying that the 200 units was by contract out eight year, but we foresee pulling a decent amount of volume in the near term into production for late '17 into '18 in support of near-term orders.

And there is five cities with serious interest and some of those cities with confirm sales. So I think we’re looking at a very positive ramp in the early days; things have well with the testing and the performance; the train was running at a 140 kilometers an hour, just in the last week on the test track. If we had faltered or had trouble in testing, of course that would push everything out and be a problem, but actually things have gone very positively.

The market interest is also very strong. The trains look good and it's possible to eliminate the need of this overhead wire system. In Europe, the whole clean energy story starts very well, so lots of positive momentum. You may have seen our, the profile we got on the CNN innovation technology channel at least in the European version of CNN, so very high visibility on this application for Europe. There are two fuel cell power modules on the top of the front train and the rear train in a three train set. And we have an attractive revenue profile even for each train. So this moves us into a steady serious production order in one application; meanwhile, the buses in China, the industrial hydrogen power to gas go along beside it. So it’s a nice complement to bringing stability and growth in our revenue stream.

Bill Nasgovitz

Well, you've done a pretty good job of keeping cost in control so forth, and it's always a moving target. But where does this company breakeven at what level do we breakeven?

Daryl Wilson

So we’ve continued to say that with our operating cost in the vicinity of $15 million, crusting $50 million in revenue would bring us another breakeven zone. So when I think that is still possible; I think we've shown, although there has been fluctuation in the history; I think we’ve shown the steadiness on the cost and withstanding the fluctuations in revenue we are able to keep the fixed cost steady; and then support substantial growth without raising the fixed cost and any appreciable way and proportion to production. So as we’ve reiterated that, that indication of $50 million with $50 million in fixed cost, I think that that’s still our structure and our target and our capability. And you’re watching the growth in the backlog now, the fire power there, is to blow through the $50 million in revenue in the relatively near future. I'm not going to give an exact date or quarter at this point, I think that’s premature but I think you're seeing all the signs that the input and where we follow is there to make that happen.

Bob Motz

And I would add Bill. I think when Daryl was commenting here, that would a breakeven EBITDA level and then you get a few, may be a little more to hit breakeven EPS to accounts for interest and depreciation.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instruction]. Our next question comes from line of Amit Dayal with Rodman and Renshaw. Your line is now open.

Amit Dayal

Just going to the Chinese investment. Could you give us some background on this investor, is he more of a financial investor -- the investors or are these guys more strategic to your efforts on the ground over there, just some color on how they potentially be helpful to your efforts?

Daryl Wilson

So in our public disclosers, we’ve used the legal name of the investing entity, which is Hejili. They do have an affiliation with a public company listed on their Shenzhen Exchange, called Snowman. Snowman is industrial and commercial refrigeration and cooling technology company. So this is more than simply a financial investment. There is a strong interest on the part of the Snowman Company to enter and serve the markets for hydrogen technology in China. This is not something that they or we entered into quickly. Our first meetings go back into early last year and then in the fall last year.

So we had a lot of interest, as I feel, some markets have matured in China. There is a large amount of investment interest and a large amount of strategic interest. We’ve been careful to screen parties that we feel are complementary to our work. In this case, their interest especially moves into the areas where we’re active with electrolysis on power-to-gas energy storage and fueling. And we have a lot technical capability with compression, which is nicely aligned with the applications for electrolysis. So it's complementary, as I said, to our work on heavy mobility buses with our CIP partners. We were interested to take more of our capability into China, and this investment is an opportunity to amplify and broaden the scope of our activity in China, using some of the other capabilities in our Company beyond just the buses.

Amit Dayal

And just maybe one more from me, on the growth and operating margin side and maybe even the -- so the revenue flow for the rest of the year. I mean should we expect similar revenues going forward, will there be potential lumpiness depending on how you are delivering and recognizing some of these shipments?

Daryl Wilson

With the historical fluctuation we had, I am always a bit careful of predicting what's going to happen quarter-to-quarter. I would draw your attention to the ongoing growth in the backlog. So that just means that the businesses, is there for us to work off, and there will be a mix of delivery dates and timeframes for various customers. But the growth in that backlog means that we’ve got lots of work off and to bringing more stability and ongoing growth quarter-to-quarter. So if you see how things have risen just in the last three four quarters and if you listen to some of the things we’re saying here, which already some of the wins post the end of Q1 are not in that backlog of 110, it goes even higher. So I think that bodes well for the coming quarters. There will still be some fluctuation for sure. But I think the general trajectory now is on a very nice upward trend.

Bob Motz

And I would add. There is always going to be product mix variability, but as the revenue would continue -- if the revenue continues upward then you’re going to have a better overhead absorption, which by its nature, would help improve margin as well.

Amit Dayal

And just to your comments, Daryl, on the increasing backlog since the quarter close. Could you share how much of an increase you’ve seen?

Daryl Wilson

I am not probably ready to do all that math in my head right now, but you have that very substantial project in California. I think our German power-to-gas project was announced after the quarter as well, if I am correct. So there is a good bit there and there is probably more to come.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Osborne with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Jeff Osborne

Just speaking on power-to-gas, Daryl, I was wondering if you can give us an update on Enbridge’s rollout and any future potential there.

Daryl Wilson

So initial project was sized at 2.5 megawatts, it's just being completed right now and will start up in the coming couple of months. I think the Canadian federal government leaks the information that there is 2.5 megawatt expansion on the table for that facility. So once we complete the first 2.5 megawatts, the original footprints of the plans and layout of the processed equipment easily accommodates another 2.5 megawatts. We foresee a multiple streams at value for this as a real showcase of what power-to-gas can do; so there is opportunities for grid stabilization for gas to the pipeline, for gas to fuel, and who knows perhaps other applications as well. So it's a very nice showcase for us in North America with a huge utility Enbridge just recently brought one of their major competitors, so their North America footprint is very, very large now.

In Canada, there has been very strong focus on profile on de-carbonization. And so Enbridge as a company has had a longstanding focus on renewables and de-carbonization, green natural gas. And they also now have a program around electofuels, as they call it. So there is a tremendous level of innovation within this partner, and having this showcase initial facility is a very, very important launch point for us to educate other users in North America, including others that will be affiliated with Enbridge on what we can do with hydrogen.

Jeff Osborne

I think I read somewhere that you had 80 buses in china on the road at the end of March in your Investor decks on your Web site. Any sense of like what that number roughly would be at year end? I’m just trying to get a sense for the ramp of bus, in particular.

Daryl Wilson

Less than 15 or 20 probably year end. So the ramp is coming in quite nicely. As I’ve often said, 1-10, 100 or 1,000s, you have to move through those deciles, improve capability. So I think the production is there to blow through 100 and 100 this quarter. 1,000 units per year, we’re not at that level yet in terms of production capability with partners in China, but that will also come fairly soon. The hardest ones are the one in the 10, because nobody knows anything and everything is in a learning mode. Once you’ve done the 10 and you’re headed for the 100, the repetition and supply chain aspects and everything come much more quickly.

So even talking these numbers and the 1,000 is still not a reflection of the mature market. And I know you and your firm have been following EVs around the world very closely. But the big story in EVs is in China with 750,000 vehicles in the last five years. So divide 750,000 by 5, those are big numbers annually on the battery electric side that was produced by 70 less vehicle firms. There is a good level of engagement with bus OEMs and integrators now. So soon we’ll be talking numbers even above the thousands, this is a very exciting opportunity for the industry. We're going about it carefully with the right partners, that we don't want them dropping the ball, we don't want to drop the ball. So I think we can look forward to a nice ramp through this year to some attractive numbers and production capabilities edging towards 1,000 later this year.

Jeff Osborne

And then lastly, just it wasn't part of the script, so I assume there is no update. But anything new on Korean won over the past two or three months since we last chatted?

Daryl Wilson

So we don't really have any new update. I’ve often referred to these projects and others that larger scale as important signal. So even when they don't immediately go, the fact that we're bidding at this level, we're designing at this level, we have product that can compete at this level, all those are very positive signs for the sector. And I know some of the companies you follow have gone through some of these rapid scale points. And if it's not done carefully and everything from inventory to technology to quality, if those things are not managed well, then it's very easy to stumble on the ramp.

So we're very careful to design these things well, have the reliability and the core technology in a stable fashion, and then take things on when we're ready and customers are ready. So I think these larger scale things are good indicators of capability and movements. And of course one of these breaking into reality is a very, very large step. At this point, we have no additional news for either Korea or Japan.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Joseph Vidich with Manalapan Oracle Advisers. Your line is now open.

Joseph Vidich

Thanks for taking my call. A lot of my questions have been asked. But I would like to ask about your training system, and what the economics of it are versus existing technologies, and just if you could elaborate a little bit?

Daryl Wilson

So for more than 100 years, electrified rail has been essentially driven by big extension cord in the sky. So an electric conductor is strung up over all of the rail way, wherever that electric train is going to go. That infrastructure is very costly. There is not just the cable and support system, but there are substation every 1 kilometers or so to supply the power to the train. What we're doing is eliminating the need for all of that infrastructure by putting sufficient fuel and electric power capability on the training with fuel cell, so that that infrastructure is not required.

Another point that we've learned as we've engaged both in North America and in Europe on this application, there is some substantial and solely infrastructure costs up putting in new catenary system, so catenary is name for the extension cord in the sky, the technical name. So often the bridges over the railway track are no high enough so the bridge overpasses have to be knocked down and rebuilt at a higher level. Or sometimes the railway corridor is not wide enough to accommodate the hazard associated with an electric wire breaking in and swinging down to a fence in a backyard neighborhood, et cetera.

So not only is the infrastructure expensive but the surrounding real estate and other civil public infrastructure, like roads and bridges and pipelines and other things, are impacted by an installation of the old style rail electrification. Again, we eliminate all that cost. So all we have is still a fuel train much like a diesel train, and it's got hydrogen on board for energy, it's got the fuel cell as a way to generate the electric power and then an electric motor is driven off of that. So no one has built a full scale deployment yet, but we are anticipating substantial total cost of ownership in CapEx and also substantial operating cost reductions.

The detailed information here is really the purview of the railway and train building company, so it's not really our information to share. But I think it should be noted that one of the largest railway transportation companies in the world have adopted this technology, poured a lot of time, money and effort into developing the technology and now are proudly displaying it as part of their product portfolio. So I think that’s a good indicator of you that some very smart people who are in the business understand the value proposition and I appreciate it.

Operator

