When Is It The Best Time To Buy Realty Income And The Others?

At what price targets should you start considering their shares?

Which of Realty Income, National Retail, and Store Capital is the best valued?

The triple net lease space is viewed as a good source of income for investors. Particularly, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is viewed as the bluest of blue chips in the group with its trusted monthly dividend.

Lately, certain REITs have taken beatings. Particularly, for Realty Income and its two other peers, National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR), their shares have declined 14-25% in the last year.

Recently, I thought Store Capital was a good bargain at below $21 per share. Yet, in a matter of a few days, the shares have continued to fall another 5% or so.

Was I wrong to think that it was a bargain? I don't think so, and I'll explain why.

In the last few days, all three companies have experienced pullbacks. So, there are some forces that are affecting the industry. The anticipation of higher interest rates (and rates actually rising) are some of them.

Realty Income shares have been the most resilient no matter in the price action of the last year or the last few days. This is not a surprise because as I said before, Realty Income is the bluest of the blue chips in the group.

After the pullbacks, the stocks offer decent yields of 4.6-5.8%.

Which is expensive and which is a bargain?

Let's start with Realty Income. To determine if it's a good time to buy, we shall determine if it's at least fairly priced or not.

In July 2016, Realty Income traded as high as in the low $70s at a multiple of north of 25. That's when it was super expensive! And it didn't take long for its share price to turn south. However, even with the recent pullback, the shares still look a bit pricey based on its long-term normal multiple.

If I choose a shorter time frame, the shares have pulled back to being fully valued. So investors who are keen on getting some O shares may decide to nibble here.

At about $54.50 per share, Realty Income trades at a multiple of about 18.5, which I think is pretty expensive to pay for a rate of growth of about 5%. So I don't think I'd consider Realty Income until it trades at or below the $50 level.

What about National Retail?

National Retail seems to be fairly valued. Investors can get their hands on the stock at a cheaper multiple than Realty Income. Additionally, National Retail is expected to have a slightly higher growth rate than Realty Income.

However, I still find Store Capital to be the best value and expect it to deliver the highest return of the three.

I believe the stock was a bargain last week and is even more of a bargain today after dipping further.

Assuming Store Capital's fair value is about $25.35 per share, it trades at a discount of nearly 21% today.

So when is the best time to buy O and the others?

The best time to buy stocks is when they're fairly valued or better. Some investors won't pay more than their perceived fair value for a stock. The lower the perceived quality and growth of the stock, the lower the multiple one should pay.

So what do I consider buy price targets for the three stocks?

After reviewing the fundamentals and technical charts, I think interested investors can consider:

Realty Income starting at $50 or less (which comes out to a maximum 2017 multiple of 16.5),

National Retail at $38 or less (which comes out to a maximum 2017 multiple of 15.3), and

Store Capital at current prices.

In other words, interested investors who want to buy some triple-net shares today can consider National Retail or Store Capital.

That said, the technical charts haven't indicated that a bottom is in yet. So, it maybe worthwhile to wait on the sidelines for awhile.

An alternative strategy (which I tend to employ) is to start buying when I think the company is trading at a good enough valuation for me and I average in over time.

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.