AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Rises To A 6-Month High

Nearly one of out every three survey respondents (31%) said that technology (particularly the largest tech companies) is overvalued.

The percentage of individual investors describing their short-term outlook for stock prices as "neutral" is at a six-month high, according to the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Optimism pulled back this week while pessimism rose slightly.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, fell 5.3 percentage points to 32.7%. The drop keeps optimism below its historical average of 38.5% for 16 out of the last 17 weeks.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, rose 5.1 percentage points to 37.1%. Neutral sentiment was last higher on November 2, 2016 (42.0%). The rise keeps neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31% for the seventh time in eight weeks.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, is 0.3 percentage points higher at 30.2%. The historical average is 30.5%.

At current levels, all three sentiment indicators are within their typical historical ranges.

AAII members in aggregate are not significantly altering their market outlooks in reaction to the ongoing record highs for stocks prices. While some view the gains favorably, others fret about rising valuations. We continue to see President Trump and the potential impact of his administration's policies brought up in response to our weekly special questions - even when the questions have nothing to do with Washington politics. Also playing a role is the lack of volatility and concerns about the potential for a forthcoming drop in stock prices.

This week's special question asked AAII members what sectors or segments, if any, they think are excessively overvalued right now. Nearly one of out every three respondents (31%) said that technology (particularly the largest tech companies) is overvalued. Nearly 19% of respondents view the entire market, or at least most sectors, as having too high of a valuation. Conversely, about 11% don't think any particular sector is overvalued. Nearly 8% think financials are overvalued. Almost 6% view healthcare as being too pricey and 6% say the real estate sector's valuation is too high. Other sectors mentioned include automotive, consumer staples and industrials. Some respondents listed more than one sector.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

"Fab 5 in technology, and the NASDAQ in general. 'Dot-com-itis' appears alive and well."

"I don't think anything is excessively valued."

"The whole market would seem to be at peak and fragile if the economy does not grow faster."

"It's not so much sectors I find overvalued as it is specific stocks in which I am interested."

"Virtually all segments are ahead of themselves right now based on Trump's promise of a major tax cut."

This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 32.7%, down 5.3 percentage points

Neutral: 37.1%, up 5.1 percentage points

Bearish: 30.2%, up 0.3 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987. The survey and its results are available online.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.