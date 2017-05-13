3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 13, 2017

Welcome to "Three Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest of all things biotech. The goal of this series is to help you keep eyes on the many goings on in biotech and pharma, and there is a ton of stuff to get into.

Let's get started!

AstraZeneca surprises in Stage III lung cancer

Of the five immune checkpoint inhibitors, AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) durvalumab was the last to receive approval for an indication, and that indication made it appear a bit like an also-ran, since it was in bladder cancer.

That was before we found out about the failure of atezolizumab in this setting.

But today AZN wins the day with immune checkpoint inhibition, as it announced results from the phase 3 PACIFIC trial. This study enrolled patients with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer after treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and durvalumab in this setting improved progression-free survival, which was the primary endpoint.

Looking forward: Given the flurry of news coming in the lung cancer space recently, it's very easy to downplay the findings from PACIFIC. Another immune checkpoint inhibitor works in advanced NSCLC? Who cares, right?

You should! This is the first successful trial of an immune checkpoint inhibitor in Stage III disease, which beguiles clinicians as a special treatment scenario. Enter any far-ranging discussion, and Stage III gets its own special cases all the time. Now, there is apparently an effective option for these patients in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space. This is highly encouraging news for AZN.

But not everything is great in AstraZeneca land

Patients with NSCLC harboring mutations in KRAS present a challenge for clinicians, as treatment options like EGFR and ALK inhibitors work too far upstream to dig in and help.

A few days ago, AZN published the findings of SELECT-1, a randomized trial investigating the efficacy of adding the MEK inhibitor selumetinib to taxane-based chemotherapy for patients with relapsed metastatic NSCLC.

Unfortunately, adding selumetinib to docetaxel did not meaningfully improve progression-free survival, though the improvement in response rate just barely eked out statistical significance (20.1% vs. 13.7%, P=.05). On top of that, selumetinib increased the toxicity of treatment for patients.

Looking forward: Selumetinib has had a bumpy road in lung cancer, as we first heard about last year. This publication goes to show how long it can take for pharma to publish results from negative studies. But even though the news itself is not quite fresh, we can analyze this as part of our due diligence, and there is a lesson for all biotech aficionados. Phase 2 results for docetaxel+selumetinib were positive with a trend toward survival benefit. But when it came time to confirm that in a phase 3 study, it was no go. The results just weren't good enough. This should be something everyone pays attention to when considering investments based on early-stage trials. Sometimes things pay off, and sometimes they don't. Importantly, there's no good way to predict which will work and which won't!

Sangamo and Pfizer link up to tackle hemophilia

One of the big early targets of the latest round of gene therapy is hemophilia, both in the A and B forms. Gene therapy designed to rescue the body's natural production of coagulation factors seems like the most intuitive approach to these lifetime diseases, and the hope is strong that drug developers have found a permanent solution for hemophilia.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has long been a player in the hemophilia space as a seller of recombinant coagulation Factor IX, and now it has announced a collaboration with Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to develop SB-525 for hemophilia A.

Under the terms of the agreement, PFE is paying SGMO $70 million upfront, with additional milestone opportunities of up to $475 million. In exchange, PFE will capture the major chunk of future commercialization revenue, should approval come from these studies.

Looking forward: Certainly such a lucrative deal is something SGMO shareholders will have been looking forward to for some time. This collaboration should be fruitful if SB-525 works as well as hoped since PFE brings the resources needed to get into a competition. This will be needed since it's not the only company pursuing gene therapies for hemophilia, as I've detailed before. This is exciting all around, and it's very interesting to watch gene therapy continue to heat up.

Conclusions

Thank you for tuning into another edition of "Three Things." I hope this has helped you come to terms with the rapid influx of news. If so, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new editions come out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.