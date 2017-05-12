Akastor's (AKKVF) CEO Kristian Røkke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akastor ASA (OTCPK:AKKVF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2016 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Tore Langballe – Head, Communications and IR

Kristian Røkke – Chief Executive Officer

Leif Borge – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Haakon Amundsen – ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA

Tore Langballe

Good morning, and welcome to this call, where we're presenting Akastor's First Quarter Results for 2017. My name is Tore Langballe, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. The presentation today will be given by Akastor's CEO, Mr. Kristian Røkke; and CFO, Leif Borge.

The presentation is being audiocasted, and we're running a dial-in conference in parallel. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation. Following the presentation this morning, we will do a Q&A session. Feel free to ask questions.

I would also like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement at the very back of the presentation. Please study that carefully.

And by that, Kristian, it's my pleasure to give the word to you.

Kristian Røkke

Good morning. Three points from me to begin with. First, and as to be expected, the financial results continue to reflect the challenging market conditions we've seen over the past 2 years. MHWirth, for example, generated revenues in the quarter 75% lower than the average in 2014 and 30% lower than the same period last year.

The Company, however, generated NOK 55 million in EBITDA with a margin of nearly 9%, which we consider to be quite good on these low volumes. KOP Surface Products is also operating on low volumes, significantly down from peak levels, some 75% from 2014. But it's nice to see that KOP is delivering EBITDA in the black after 3 consecutive negative quarters in 2016.

Second, in terms of the market outlook. We've seen the offshore activity declines dissipate in the quarter, with some signs indicating an eventual flattening. Now we'll avoid speculating on specifically when a trough might emerge, but for instance, the number of active floaters was only marginally down in the quarter, which is a change from the very large decreases observed over the past 2 years. These types of indicators will fluctuate, and time will tell to what extent this forms a trend or not, but this minor decrease mirrors what we've seen in our own active installed base in recent months.

Third and lastly, relative to the transaction announced in January between Frontica Advantage and NES Global Talent, where we now own 15.2% of the combined company, I can report that the integration process between the 2 organizations is going well and is on track according to plan.

And now Leif will walk us through the numbers.

Leif Borge

Thank you, Kristian, and good morning to all of you. So as you have probably seen from the numbers already, revenue ended on NOK 1 billion in the first quarter, which is down 25% from last year, reflecting the low order intake in the last years. EBITDA of NOK 59 million does not include any specific nonrecurring items this quarter. Net financial items of minus NOK 135 million includes NOK 27 million of interests, NOK 73 million of financial lease in – on the Wayfarer vessel and EUR 70 million negative effect from DOF Deepwater after further impairment of the 5 vessels in the quarter, while there was a positive foreign exchange effect in the quarter of NOK 37 million.

The divestment of Frontica Advantage, with payment in NES shares, which was completed in the first quarter, give a positive accounting effect of NOK 382 million based on an asset value of the 15% shares in NES of NOK 408 million. Based on this, we ended on a net result of NOK 241 million in the first quarter.

Then let's move on to Slide 5 in the presentation, the Akastor portfolio. Book value of the portfolio was NOK 8.7 billion at the end of first quarter. Around NOK 3 billion of this was financed by debt and NOK 5.7 billion equity, representing around NOK 21 per share. Akastor is, thus, priced at around 60% of book value. AKOFS and MHWirth still represents around 90% of the book value of the group.

Then Slide 6 in the presentation, capital structure. The net debt increased with NOK 470 million in the quarter, explained by increased working capital of NOK 320 million and investments of around NOK 100 million. While we experienced a quite big reduction in working capital and, thus, cash generation in the fourth quarter, the effect was negative in the first quarter. This was, among others, due to low customer payments in the quarter and also that some transaction costs from the divestments last year were paid out in the beginning of this year. Some of the increase in working capital were also due to rollover of hedges with negative market-to-market value.

Total credit facilities were reduced with NOK 717 million in the first quarter. NOK 600 million of this was a reduction that was originally due in the first quarter 2018. But as part of the amendment – amended loan agreement with due covenants, we agreed with the banks to make this reduction in the credit facility already this quarter. The remaining NOK 117 million was a reduction linked to the Frontica Advantage transaction. In any case, we still have a solid liquidity buffer of NOK 1.8 billion as of first quarter.

With regards to the covenant, as of first quarter, the nominal EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other one-offs, the last 12 months was around NOK 250 million compared with the minimum level of NOK 150 million, so a headroom of around NOK 100 million in EBITDA; while the gearing ratio, defined as debt on equity, was around 0.3 compared with a maximum level of 1.0.

Then let's have a look at the portfolio of companies. Slide 7, MHWirth. MHWirth revenues dropped – continued to drop in the quarter, but the market starts to look a bit more positive. The overall utilization rate for our floaters dropped to 63% for the active fleets. But for MHWirth, the numbers of rigs in operation with MHWirth equipment was stable or marginally down throughout most of the quarter.

Revenues amounted to NOK 627 million in the quarter, of which 63% comes from service revenues; and the rest, projects and single equipment. The revenue drop was, of course, due to low order intake on projects and products the last three years. In the first quarter, order intake was NOK 471 million, most of this services.

In general, the new build market for standard and drilling rigs is quite, while the tender activity for more nonstandard projects has improved somewhat the last months. The EBITDA was NOK 55 million for MHWirth in the quarter, with a margin of 8.8%. There has not been any restructuring cost this quarter. Working capital increased with NOK 159 million for MHWirth in the quarter.

Moving on to AKOFS Offshore. Revenues of NOK 186 million in the quarter, which is more or less in line with the previous 2 quarters, adjusted for the sales gain in the fourth quarter, while the EBITDA for AKOFS in the first quarter was NOK 33 million. Skandi Santos had a somewhat low – a somewhat lower utilization in the quarter even though the planned maintenance work was postponed to the second quarter. Also, the charter rate on the vessel was increased to around USD 2 million per quarter after the transaction with Mitsui last year, thus, the earnings from Santos was somewhat lower than in previous quarters.

Wayfarer was on a standby rate, preparing for operation in Brazil. Some maintenance work was done on the vessel, costing around USD 1 billion – sorry, USD 1 million extra cost in the quarter.

With regards to Seafarer, there is not much to report. The vessel is still stacked, and there is a dialogue with several potential clients. However, it may still take some time to get the vessel into operation.

Then Slide 9. KOP Surface had another quarter with lower revenue levels, NOK 76 million this quarter. The order intake of NOK 69 million does not indicate an uplift in revenues the next couple of quarters even though the market outlook is somewhat better than before. The EBITDA ended on NOK 6 million, with a margin of 8.5%, which we consider to be acceptable given the lower activity levels. The 3 small portfolio companies, Step Oiltools, Cool Sorption and First Geo, had a total negative EBITDA of

NOK 5 million. Most of the remaining negative EBITDA in the Other Holdings segment comes from corporate overhead.

To sum up, after a busy second half of 2016, first quarter has been a more quiet quarter. We are still focusing on the cost structure of the portfolio companies to make it possible to earn money on lower activity levels. However, we are now spending more time than before with the portfolio companies to focus on opportunities that are in the market. It remains to be seen when this will materialize into new business.

So with that, I think we are ready to open up the Q&A session.

Tore Langballe

Thank you, Leif. Then we are ready to take the questions, and we kindly ask the operator to help us on that, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Haakon Amundsen.

Haakon Amundsen

I think that was Haakon Amundsen from ABG, it's me. Just on the aftermarket, you seem to have bundled the projects and products. Just want to make sure that 63% of revenues in MH, is that the pure aftermarket that you have reported previously? And also, if you can give an update on the aftermarket outlook in MH for the next couple of quarters, please.

Leif Borge

Yes, I can confirm that the only thing we have done with the numbers is to bundle projects and single equipment. So the total aftermarket of DLS revenues are 60 – is 63% of the total reported revenues in MHWirth of NOK 627 million. I guess that answer the first part of your question, Haakon.

Yes, with regards to the market outlook, as mentioned by Kristian, I mean, in the first quarter at least, we saw the drilling market eventually starting to flatten out, so the number of active rigs in the global market but also the rigs in activity with MHWirth equipment was only marginally down.

So – and the tender activity reported by rig operators and other is also somewhat better than in previous quarters. So we hope and believe that we will now see that DLS revenues at least leveling out over the next couple of quarters. And of course, we hope also to eventually see a growth in revenues whenever the number of rigs in activity starts to increase. And hopefully, we'll also then see some contracts on the reactivation of rigs.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There's no questions at this time. Thank you.

Tore Langballe

Thank you. That concludes this morning's presentation, and we thank you all for participating. Have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.