Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Item! "FinTwit Corner," where I try to gather and interpret investment commentary from social media chatter. So far so B-).

Amazon likes its chances in the appliance and furniture delivery business. The rest of the retail world grit their teeth.

Spotify is reportedly going public, and as usual I'm not sure what to make of the purported valuation vs. what's known about the fundamentals.

Spotify Going Public

(Should we do it? Wikipedia)

Internet social radio company Spotify may go public by direct listing, if a report from CNBC is to be believed. David Faber's sources give a valuation of $13 billion, 5.7x Pandora's market cap. "The company currently has 50 million subscribers and a 43 percent growth rate in revenue," says the report.

Here are Spotify's 2015 financial statements, according to MusicBusinessWorldwide.

There's a lot of additional detail in the MBW article, so I suggest you check it out. Interesting that the revenue growth rate looks to have slowed down from 79% in 2015 to 43% more recently.

At $1.36 billion in 2016 revenue, seeming reasonable comp Pandora (P) trades at 1.65x sales. If Spotify's revenue grew 43% from 2015, 2016 revenue would stand at $2.78 billion. A Pandora multiple would value Spotify at $4.59 billion. Like Spotify, Pandora has had increasing net losses in recent years, though Pandora's revenue growth is half as slow as Spotify's at 19%.

I could believe a story of growing subscription revenue. If Netflix is a reasonable comparator in terms of value delivered to users, then it wouldn't be crazy to expect some inelasticity around the $9.99 Premium subscription price, meaning there'd be meaningful revenue growth built in after the base reaches a certain point. I don't know if that gets you to a $13 billion valuation, but it's interesting.

I didn't know what a direct listing was, but it sounds more or less like an IPO without the road show or underwriters. If as I suspect it's the same thing as a Direct Public Offering, you can get a feel for it at Wikipedia.

Over under on "Music To Investors' Ears" headlines if the offering goes through = 45.

New-ish and famous restaurant companies are not exactly technology companies, but they are similar in that they command lofty investor expectations, corresponding high multiples, and a great deal of attention. With that transition in place, Shake Shack (SHAK) may be rolling out chicken tenders, according to a Business Insider review of the company's new cookbook.

Telecom Industry Consolidation: New Hotness Or Old And Busted?

(Wikipedia)

Telecommunications is not a space I'm intimately familiar with, but I've seen a couple headlines this past week, so I thought I'd float it as a trend, starting here: Sprint, T-Mobile up on merger news. (S) (TMUS)

Also, Globalstar (GSAT), which I last remember from a 2014 Kerrisdale Capital short idea, jumped today on a Bloomberg report suggesting a potential sale. The previous headline was this one: WSJ: Verizon wins Straight Path sweepstakes with $3.1B buyout deal. (NYSE:VZ) (STRP)

For what it's worth, JP Morgan Securities floated a telecom consolidation thesis in January. Old busted hotness, maybe.

Retail Watch

(Wikipedia)

Sources tell The Wall Street Journal Amazon (AMZN) is moving into furniture delivery. I am guessing that investors in furniture incumbents are not thrilled with the news. Following on yesterday's discussion of barriers to online shopping, commenter PatientIAmNot linked to a FDIC survey of unbanked households. Banking status is probably a better metric to predict inability to shop online vs. literacy or computer ownership, so thanks for the input, PIAN.

In clothes, J.C. Penney (JCP) added to the ongoing retail slump narrative, and retail sales numbers came in today. It's hard for me to put these events in concrete context, but one thing I can tell you is that there's plenty of bearish sentiment toward retail on the internet. Sticking with retail, let's head over to...

...FinTwit Corner B-)

This thread by @cheapbeta puts a bearish forecast for retail in clear, stark socioeconomic terms: 4.8 million jobs and the loss of important community gathering places constitute part of the stakes in an ongoing retail decline. (I found this in Noon Six Capital's Weekly Best roundup, which is worth a look: @NoonSixCap.)

Elsewhere on FinTwit, the Canada housing bubble inflates further, Home Capital Group is looking for more funding, and Marc Cohodes (@AlderLaneeggs), who's been short OTC:HMCBF since 2014, is getting a fair amount of ink over the position.

Whether or not it counts as FinTwit, Ben Hunt has a post up. I tend to read those.

Other Things

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.