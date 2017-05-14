The Nest Egg Portfolio: Adding Total Whilst The First Dividend Cheques Are Arriving!

Introduction

It has been a while since I published the previous update of the dividend income portfolio, and in this week's edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio ('NEPO'), I will deploy more cash as 60% of the cash position remained uncommitted in the previous portfolio update.

Adding new positions to the portfolio

A) Making a case for Total

Whilst there are several investors who think the oil market is still very shaky and oil might become a commodity of the past, the demand is still increasing and I do expect the oil market to reach an equilibrium again within the next 8-12 months. The OPEC is expected to maintain its production cuts and whilst the supply from onshore USA is increasing, the demand increases are very likely outstripping the supply increases.

And even though I would fully agree a 'pure' oil producer might not be the best choice for a dividend portfolio due to the inherent price risks, I do think an integrated oil and gas producer, processor and distributor does make whole lot more sense. After all, the downstream part of the company (i.e. gas stations) usually make up for the potential losses and/or weak cash flows on the upstream front (the pure production).

There are several major integrated oil and gas majors in the world, and it was one of the reasons why I added Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) to the portfolio in one of the previous editions. In this week's NEPO update, I would like to make a case for Total (NYSE:TOT), as the company's financial results in the first quarter were excellent as the higher oil and gas prices had a strong impact on the cash flows, which means the current 5%+ dividend yield is now fully covered by the free cash flow.

TOT data by YCharts

In the first quarter of this year, Total generated an adjusted operating cash flow of $4.75B, which already excludes the $2.2B gain on the sale of certain assets, and after paying for the $2.7B in capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter was $2.05B. This equals approximately 1.86B EUR, or 76 eurocents per share. Based on the current share price of 47.89 EUR, the annualized free cash flow yield is approximately 6.35%. As you can see on the next image, these results were achieved based on a Brent oil price of $53.7/barrel and a gas price of $4.10/Mbtu.

Source: press release

Considering Total is producing approximately 1.3 million barrels of liquids per day, the operating cash flow will increase/decrease by approximately $400M per year (taking excise taxes into consideration as well) based on market prices. However, as Total is a vertically integrated business, the impact will be lower, but according to the provided sensitivity analysis, the impact of the oil price is approximately $250M per $1 change in the Brent price. So if I would use a 2018 target of $60 Brent and an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.10 (compared to the 1.06 in Q1), Total's annual cash flow would increase by $1.5B based on the current production rate. But it doesn't end here.

Source: press release

Thanks to Total's relatively robust balance sheet with a net debt of 'just' $23.5B (resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 1, the company has been able to take advantage of opportunities in the oil and gas sector, and even though some facilities will be shut down for maintenance later this year, Total is getting ready to boost its oil and gas output, making the company even stronger.

With a Q1 FCF of 0.76 EUR per share, and a quarterly dividend of 0.62 EUR per share, the dividend coverage is 123%, and the 5%+ dividend yield is safe. I am adding 100 shares of Total to the portfolio at 47.49 EUR, for a total cost of 4,774 EUR. I will also write a put option on Total, and I chose the P 44 expiring in December of this year, for an option premium of 0.89 EUR (current spread: 0.87-0.91 EUR) and a net cash inflow of 86 EUR.

Should the put option be exercised in the future, the 200 shares of Total will represent in excess of 9% of the portfolio and whilst that's indeed high, the high dividend inflow will automatically reduce this weight over time, albeit slowly.

Total is also the largest holding of the iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) with an weighing of 8.3%.

B) Other Additions

You might remember I wrote a put option on Royal Dutch Shell with a strike price of 24 EUR, expiring in April. On that expiration date, Shell was indeed trading below the 24 EUR level (the closing price on April 21st was 23.92 EUR), so this option has been exercised. 100 shares of Shell have been added to the portfolio, which reduced the cash position by 2403 EUR. In hindsight, this was a great move, considering the current share price is trading higher than 25 EUR, resulting in a gain of approximately 5%. Shell will go ex-dividend soon, with a payment date of June 26th for the quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.

RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF) (OTCPK:RGLXY) saw its share price fall after a weak first quarter, but I think the business model remains valid. Mark Dockray wrote an excellent article on RTL Group in January, and I'd suggest you read it here. I am adding 100 shares at 68.54 EUR, for a total cost of 7004 EUR. A heavy investment, but the company's cash flows are robust, and based on the 4 EUR dividend, the gross dividend yield is just over 5.8%.

I am also adding one share of the National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF) to the portfolio at 3,045 EUR, for a total cost of 3,070 EUR. Readers of European Small Cap Opportunities will know why, but I plan to publish an in-depth article on the NBB next week. I will post the link to that article in the comment section of this dividend portfolio update when it has been published, so stay tuned!

C) Incoming dividends

The Nest Egg Portfolio has already achieved its first milestone as the first few dividend payments have now been registered. Of course, with 60% of the capital uncommitted, the dividend income in the first year will be relatively low, as I'm still selectively investing the principal amount. This means the anticipated dividend run rate will very likely only be achieved in 2018, as the majority of the European companies pay a dividend just once or twice per year, rather than the traditional quarterly payments in the USA or Canada.

In the next table, I have provided the name of the company, the dividend payment per share, the total gross incoming dividend flow, and the after-tax dividend income, using a 15% withholding tax at source. Companies which have declared a dividend and whose shares are trading ex-dividend (but before the dividend payment date) are also included in the overview. Note, Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) will only go ex-dividend on Monday May 15th, but I have already included the final dividend of 0.25 EUR in the overview. Note, the numbers are rounded. Wereldhave (WFDEF) and Klepierre (OTC:KLPEF) have been rounded down, Bpost rounded up.

Source: calculation based on dividends and dividend announcements

An inflow of 178 EUR isn't shocking, but it pays for the transaction costs of this week's additions to the portfolio.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

Since I wrote a put option on Philips Lighting (no US ticker), the company's share price has increased by approximately 18% to 31.75 EUR. It looks like the market caught up with the company's good financial performance and its strategy to position itself as a stable dividend payer. Unfortunately the Nest Egg Portfolio didn't buy stock but wrote a Put 26, expiring in June. Whilst I could cover the put option at 0.05 EUR, I won't do it as A) I don't need to set some committed cash free to an uncommitted status as there's plenty of available cash in the portfolio, B) the put is expiring in June anyway and C) by waiting for the expiration date, I save 3 EUR in transaction costs. This definitely is a 'trivial' amount on a 100,000 EUR portfolio, but it's the equivalent of two good retirement-beers later on.

Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) and Klepierre have both been performing very well. I planned to write a put option on Klepierre after its dividend payment, but unfortunately the share price opened just 1 EUR lower (versus a 1.82 EUR dividend). I made the wrong bet by expecting Klepierre to open lower than that, but I'll just continue to sit on the 50 shares in the portfolio.

NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) also posted a stellar performance, and here it could make sense to repurchase the written put option at the right price. It would now cost me 0.50 EUR (+ transaction expenses) to do so, and that's a bit too expensive right now. Should the option premium continue to decrease, I could be interested to repurchase the option and reduce my commitments.

Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) will report its financial results on May 23rd, and I will be looking forward to see the dividend announcement. It won't be high as Hiberina is still expanding its asset portfolio and the FY 2018 guidance will be very interesting.

Conclusion

Almost 50% of the principal amount has now been invested, whilst the commitments related to the written put options are pushing the total committed amount to in excess of 50% (although all put options are now out of the money and wouldn't be exercised at the current market prices).

All is well on the western front and by deploying cash whenever an opportunity arises, I am positioning the portfolio for both dividend income as well as capital gains.

