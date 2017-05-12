Arotech's (ARTX) CEO Steven Esses on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 0, 2017, 9:00 am ET

Executives

Yaakov Har-Oz - SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Dean Krutty - Acting Chief Executive Officer and EVP of North America Operations

Thomas Paup - Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Crawford - B. Riley & Company

Alex Gates - Clayton Partners

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Jane. I would like welcome everyone to Arotech's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our Executive Vice President and acting CEO; and Tom Paup, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Dean and Tom, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and there can be no assurance that they will, in fact occur. Arotech does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand and the competitive nature of Arotech's industry, as well as the other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company's current performance. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless it is otherwise stated, it should be assumed that any financials discussed in this conference call will be provided on a non-GAAP basis.

Full reconciliations from non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release. At this time, I would like to now introduce Arotech's Executive Vice President and Acting CEO, Dean Krutty. Dean, the call is yours.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. During the first quarter of 2017, Arotech realized $22.3 million of revenues and $1 million in EBITDA, a slight improvement over the previous quarter. This revenue result was in line with our first quarter expectations and we expect revenues will improve in the second half of the year based on the business that is in our pipeline to end the year within our stated annual guidance range.

We continue to spend significantly on business proposal and research and development activities in the first quarter due to the many opportunities we're seeing for our technologies. We are pleased this quarter to receive the sole-source follow-on VCTS contract we have been expecting. The five-year contract will extend the capabilities of the US Army's Virtual Clearance Training Systems.

This important technology has already been fielded at 28 training sites and with the $41.1 million in updates now expected over the five-year period performance, VCTS will remain one of the Army's premier training devices. The expected funding profile for this program will give our Simulation Division a growing military vehicle revenue footprint through 2020.

Our Vehicle Simulation Group during the first quarter did significant research and development to improve our simulation baselines in support of existing contract efforts for a military prime contractor as well as upcoming opportunities within the US Army. Our Simulation Division has seen very strong demand for our Air Warfare Weapon Simulation products and our MILO Range use-of-force products in the first quarter.

In addition to the previously announced award by the US Air Force of $9.5 million IDIQ to support F-16 launched on software, we received a similar award for continued F-15 launched on support. This $4.9 million award covers three years of additional development for F-15 weapon employment software.

On strength of these and other first quarter awards for international efforts and continued support for our training – traditional training range products, we anticipate that 2017 will be a new high watermark for this important segment of our Simulation Division. We continued the hiring of engineering staff that we began last year in support of demand for these technologies.

Our MILO group is coming off of record sales year in 2016 and our first quarter sales for 2017 are currently at a pace that could lead to another record year. Especially encouraging, is recent success in capturing awards from the previously announced IDIQ with the US Department of State, which contributed nearly $900,000 to the quarter's bookings.

Our diligence in addressing the needs of this market last year, we believe will allow us to continue to succeed in capturing awards under this IDIQ.

In our Power Division, we are getting expected strong results from our battery companies in Israel. In particular, our new battery plant in Sderot, Israel set a new standard for battery line efficiency unique order and is now achieving exceptionally low failure rates after some earlier difficulties. This bodes well for the large backlog of battery orders we expect to deliver from that plant this year.

Our current production is delivering against an order for MR-2791 batteries, which is now about 30% completed. We are working to certify an MR-2790 battery in the same facility during Q2 and begin deliveries against the 60,000 piece order that we won last year.

Our US Power Division, UEC Electronics continued to invest in hybrid power solutions in the first quarter, bringing our total investment in this technology over the last five quarters to more than $1 million. We expect to continue this level of investment in Q2 but then reduce our spend rate in the second half of the year.

This hybrid power investment, we believe, will be very meaningful to our future as I have discussed in the past. In addition, we're pleased to kick off a new similar effort with US Army in the quarter that will help improve microgrid energy storage efficiency. This will help the Army to keep pace with increasing power and energy demands while decreasing the logistics demand for fuel-based power sources.

Also in the first quarter, the US Marine Corps continued to our CESAS work at UEC with an additional $2.9 million in funding for this ongoing manufacturing effort. CESAS is the Corp's Communications Emitter Sensing and Attack System. This product is becoming an increasingly meaningful partner of UEC's manufacturing operations with potential to grow considerably in the near future.

UEC was also successful as part of the SAIC team in advancing The Amphibious Assault Vehicle Survivability Upgrade Program through important test phases.

The program is moving to low rate initial production, which is now envisioned to include 52 AAV upgrades that will utilize our fault-tolerant distributed power control and monitoring system. We are working closely with our SAIC teammates in Charleston to bring new life to these assault vehicles that have been in service since the 1970s.

Before I turn the call over to Tom for a detailed review of our financial results, I'd like to make a few remarks about outlook and guidance for 2017. As a reminder, our guidance is provided as of today and we undertake no obligation to update our estimates in the future.

Furthermore, the outlook we provide includes only organic growth opportunity and does not take into account any potential acquisitions. Given our current visibility and expected improvement in the second half of 2017, we are maintaining our previously provided guidance and expect to generate revenue of $93 million to $103 million, adjusted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.24 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million to $8.5 million.

With that, I'd like now to turn the call over to Tom. Tom, please go ahead.

Thomas Paup

Thank you, Dean. Revenues for the first quarter, as mentioned, were $22.3 million, compared to $25.4 million for the comparable period in 2016. The decrease from a year ago is a result of decrease in manufacturing activity.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $6.5 million, or 29% of revenues, compared to $7.7 million or 30% of revenues for the prior year period. Operating expenses were $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $7.6 million in the year ago quarter.

The company had an operating loss from the first quarter of $227,000, this compares to an operating income of $143,000 for the first quarter of 2016. The company's net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter were $768,000 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $382,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EPS for the first quarter was $0.01, compared to $0.04 for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was approximately $1 million, compared to $1.9 million for the corresponding period in 2016.

We believe that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS enhances the overall understanding of our current financial performance. Arotech computes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures as reflected in the tables of yesterday's press release.

Turning over to the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2017, the company had $8.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to - at the end of the year, December 31, 2016, when the company had $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of March 31, 2017, the company had total debt of $16.1 million, consisting of $5.8 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.3 million of long-term loan. This is in comparison to the end of the year December 31, 2016, when the company had a total debt of $13.5 million, consisting of $3 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.5 million in long-term loans.

The company also had $5.7 million available unused bank lines of credit with our primary bank as of March 31, 2017, under a $15 million revolving credit facility and $10 million term loan and $1 million mortgage that were secured by the assets of the company and the company's US subsidiaries. The company had a current ratio, that is current assets divided by current liabilities of 2.0, compared to that of December 2016, which had a similar ratio of 2.0.

As of December 31, 2016, Arotech had a net operating loss carry forward for US federal income taxes of $46.9 million, which are available to offset future taxable income, if any, expiring in 2021 through 2032. Utilization of US net operating loss is subject to annual limitations due to provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and similar state provisions.

The company accrued $219,000 in non-cash tax expenses in the first quarter of 2017 reflecting the uncertainty of the deductibility of intangible expenses for federal income tax purposes.

At the end of the first quarter 2017, Arotech had a backlog of $52.2 million versus $57.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2016. The Simulation Division had a backlog of $23.5 million at the end of the first quarter 2017 versus $24.3 million for the same time last year. The Power System had a backlog of $28.7 million as of 3-31-2017, compared to $33.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2016.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open up the call for Q&A, I would like to remind all participants that Dean and I are regularly available to the investment community and throughout the year we look to participate in relevant conferences and investor events.

Operator, you may now open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Okay and our first question comes from Mike Crawford from B. Riley. Please state your question.

Michael Crawford

Thank you. Can you please provide some color on the three phases of your $41 million VCTS extension and what you will be doing of each and how that might flow into the income statement?

Dean Krutty

Sure, Mike. The first phase of the program, actually all phases, we are providing upgrades to the existing 28 sites for the VCTS operation to bring the technology in line with the mission that has evolved since we first fielded that system under the original contract. The timing of the phases or under contract for Phase 1, which we announced, the $5.8 million phase, occurs primarily in 2017 and 2018, we believe Phase 2 will be under contract in the second half of 2018 and expands basically through 2019 and 2020 and Phase 3 coming online in 2020.

All three phases will overlap each other as in there is not a start stop that Phase 1 ends, Phase 2 starts. Bulk of the $41.1 million will come in Phase 2 as currently envisioned. During that phase, part of what we are doing includes bringing each of those suites, which is now five tractor trailers full of simulators back to our Ann Arbor office, which is a significant logistic event obviously.

But it also carries a decent piece of the price tag and will cause Phase 2 to be the largest of the three phases. If you look at by the time you get to 2022, you are down to a pretty small spend rate as you trickle out the end of Phase 3. And that’s currently envisioned. Clearly, the army will continue to make changes to the requirements.

We will continue to work with them to negotiate the timing, the size of the phases, but currently, I think the beginning of Phase 2 in 2018 in the second half will be the bulk of that funding.

Michael Crawford

Okay, thank you. And then, regarding the two segments, could you gave us the actual revenue for each in Q1 and then talk about perhaps how you see the EBITDA percent going in 2017 and perhaps even 2018 as last year your Training Simulation was near a 19% EBITDA and Battery and Power systems were closer to a 6%, which was down from over 10% year before?

Thomas Paup

Mike, this is Tom. In terms of the segments for the first quarter, the Power segment is about $12 million of the revenue. Simulation at $10.4 million, okay. And last year we had a very rich profit to EBITDA percent for Simulation on somewhat lower sales volumes and we had some things that contributed to that. So, I don't – I think we would be fairly similar in that, but maybe not quite as rich to target phase at this point in time and certainly we are looking for an improvement in the power supply performance.

Dean Krutty

Mike, I think, when you look at our projections for revenue this year, we certainly see quite a step-up in the second half. There could be a significant pickup in our US Power Group in the second half we believe and our Sim Group is actually set up to grow all three of its different segments that we talk about, be it for Simulation, our Weapon Simulation Group and MILO use-of-force systems, all look to be growing steadily.

EBIDTA will be affected primarily by our decrease in R&D spending as we see in the second half, as well as we are into some sales and marketing efforts with a very large set of V&T activities going on and to respond to our piece, primarily in our Simulation Group that will also cause EBIDTA to be slow in the first half than in the second half.

Michael Crawford

Okay, great. And then, on these AAV upgrades, how much approximately do you get per kit of revenue?

Dean Krutty

So, we get – by the time you get to production, we can produce a kit for about $100,000 and I think, as you know, Mike, from following that program, the Corps is talking about doing about a third of their AAV fleet, which is little over 1000 vehicles I believe.

In the LRIP phases, which is we are going to enter in this quarter, the first initial LRIP, Low-Rate Initial Production stage, we are going to be doing possibly twice that amount, because we are not simply giving the manufactured product as such we are working as part of their team to install those and get through those these phases.

So, the price per vehicle will be higher in LRIP than it is as we are currently forecasting the production and obviously, SAIC could ask for more help in the future as well, but right now, we are seeing a production kit will be around $100,000.

Michael Crawford

Okay, great and thanks. The last question is just back to the Power Systems. So, this business is growing and scaling, but its performance, I believe has been somewhat masked by corporate expense and just kind of overshadowed by the high profitability of the Trainings and Simulations segment. So, if that business was doing, say $60 million in revenue, or $80 million in revenue, $100 million in revenue, what type of margin profile would you expect or is that just unanswerable, because it's so dependent upon mix?

Dean Krutty

Well, I think if you look at our strategy in the division, especially in the United States, we are focusing on more complicated manufacturing assemblies. Things that need development, development that we are doing now and then include our IP, so that they get us out of the very cutthroat type of manufacturing we are building strictly to somebody else's spec.

So we are working hard to move the type of product we are delivering into a higher margin product and certainly some of the R&D that we are doing now is aimed directly at very large and more profitable type of manufacturing activities than the stuff that we get every year despite competing against other people to build something that somebody needs.

Michael Crawford

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Dean Krutty

Thanks, Mike.

Thank you. And we have another question from Alex Gates from Clayton Partners. Please state your question.

Alex Gates

Good morning guys.

Dean Krutty

Hi, Alex.

Alex Gates

Hey, there. I just had one question for you. Maybe you guys can talk generally a bit about backlog. We've obviously seen it reduce meaningfully over the last handful of quarters. But just given, the type of work you guys are going after and what's in your weighted average pipeline, but what's also expected to roll-off for the next couple of years. I mean, how long do you think we have to wait before we get back to normalized levels of backlog or any see kind of real meaningful improvement there?

Dean Krutty

Thanks, Alex. It's a good question and I think part of what you are seeing is, the way the military is funding different contracts. If you go back and look at when we won VCTS six or seven years ago and they came on with $70 million of funding that went directly into our backlog. The environment now is a little bit different in a way they are getting their funding and allocating it and so when you look at the award we just won, it only added $5 million or $5.7 million to our backlog as opposed to the $41.1 million that we fully expect them to execute and possibly more over the five-year life.

So, building backlog while it’s certainly a priority of ours, you have to look also at just the way things are being funded. And I consider the award we just won to be very similar to what we won originally and it doesn't have the same impact on backlog. So that's one part of the story.

But also, I think if you look our UEC outfit in South Carolina, you talk about hybrid power that we been talking about with you for the last year, the stuff like VCTS that Mike just asked about, those will be the larger contracts when they get to production that will bump up our backlog and allow us to put backlog growth into the areas that I think you are expecting us to get to.

Alex Gates

Okay. Now that's helpful. So, part of the answer is really that some of these larger contracts are being phased out or I am not – it’s broken up into different phases that will hit your backlog at different points as opposed to all at once really?

Dean Krutty

Right, yes, I would to love to put the $44.1 million in backlog, but we just - you can't do that when you get funded just for the first phase.

Alex Gates

Yes.

Dean Krutty

And it's a different approach.

Alex Gates

Okay, thanks that’s helpful. That’s it for me.

[Operator Instructions] And there appears to be no further questions at this time.

Dean Krutty

Okay, thank you, operator. I'd like to thank everybody for calling in today and I look forward to talking to you all in the future.

