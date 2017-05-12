Main Street Capital: Don't Sell In A Panic, Buy Instead

Various news items have caused the price of shares in Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to drop more than 4%. This is not a reason to panic and sell, but rather after careful analysis this price drop represents an opportunity for a dividend growth investor to buy at a better price than the market has been offering lately.

What news has people up in arms recently?

On May 10th MAIN experienced a fairly dramatic drop in share price, erasing around half of the gain from the last 3 months. This was likely sparked by a couple of items in the news.

The first news item to cause some concern for MAIN investors is that Raymond James downgraded it to underperform. There is no question that the share price is at a pretty big premium to NAV. I happen to think that for the most part such a premium is a good thing, but that premium can get too high. Since I am more concerned with dividend payments, this doesn't concern me, but for those who place a higher value on total return, the downgrade certainly warrants a closer look.

The second news item that sparked such a dramatic move in MAIN's share price involves the earnings report of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC). It is certainly of concern to holders of PSEC that it missed Q1 NII (per share) expectations by 4 cents and Total Investment Income by just over $13 million. That this figure was also down by 9.7% did nothing to console shareholders. BDC Buzz even downgraded the security of its dividend payment in this article published on May 10th.

Between the downgrade from Raymond James, the bad news on PSEC and the premium to NAV, it was likely inevitable that the price declined. In fact, I am surprised that the price decline was as small as it was. However I think this reaction by Achilles Research was overblown. Sure, the premium to NAV is high, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, I only want to buy a BDC with a premium to NAV, both because that recognizes that management is effective and because that makes it cheaper to sell shares as a funding mechanism. Based on my last analysis of MAIN, here, the price before the drop was just below my buy price.

A big drop in price can be signal several things. Before panicking (well, actually panic is always wrong, but before we rush to sell), let's take a close look at whether or not this price drop represents a warning that something is wrong with MAIN.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

Is there any evidence to support the idea that there is something wrong at MAIN? I suppose if you place a high value on capital gains, the fact that MAIN trades at a 75% premium to NAV could very well mean that we won't see a lot of price appreciation over the next 6 months to a year. If you will need to sell shares in that timeframe, or even think there is a reasonable chance that you might, selling now might be warranted. However, since the price has already begun to recover from the drop of a few days ago, it's not a huge risk to hold at this point.

What about if you are like me and are concerned mostly about collecting a steady and growing stream of dividends? How safe is the dividend?

Scott Kennedy is one of the experts on BDCs that publish on Seeking Alpha. He did an analysis on the sustainability of MAIN's dividend (and special dividend as well) j on April 20th. The math in the article makes sense to me when I read it, but to explain it in my own words is beyond me, so just read what he has to say. The main takeaway (that I can explain in my own words) is that Scott thinks there is a 90% chance that MAIN will be able to maintain its dividend payments at least till August. He makes the following prediction about the dividend:

Dividend for June 2017 (Paid in July 2017): $0.185-0.19 per share

Dividend for July 2017 (Paid in August 2017): $0.185-0.19 per share

Dividend for August 2017 (Paid in September 2017): $0.185-0.19 per share

Scott also predicts that the special dividend for the second half of the year will be between $0.275 and $0.35 a share. Since my buy price (which is based on the NPV of future dividends) is based on MAIN paying dividends at the low end of Scott's predicted range, I think his predictions provide additional support that my buy price isn't too high. Contrast Scott's analysis of MAIN with his analysis of PSEC where he predicts that PSEC only has a 60% chance of maintaining its dividend.

BDC Buzz is yet another expert on BDCs. Here he downgrades the safety of the dividend for PSEC. Unfortunately, his latest article on MAIN is quite old. I don't see anything in the performance of MAIN that matches his reasons for downgrading PSEC.

MAIN also reported earnings on May 4th. Unlike PSEC, MAIN beat expectations on both NII (per share) and Total Investment Income. Also unlike PSEC, MAIN reported Total Investment Income that was 14% higher than last year. This strengthens my conclusion that bad performance at PSEC doesn't signal similar problems at MAIN.

This first chart from YCHarts® shows NII per share plotted with the dividend paid out each quarter. I like the modest upward trend in both NII and dividend. I also like that NII is significantly higher than the dividend, which tells me that the dividend is reasonably safe.

This next chart shows total Net Interest Income and total outstanding shares. I like that while MAIN is selling shares to grow, its NII is also increasing. The bottom chart shows why I think that the fact that the shares selling at a premium - and a pretty high one at that - is a plus for shareholders. With such a high price for shares, it's much cheaper for the company to generate cash by selling shares.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that MAIN has been paying a growing dividend for 6 years. I don't see that anything has changed with MAIN that would cause me to alter the parameters of my calculation, so I will just repeat the calculator from that article below.

Using the parameters form that article I calculate that the NPV of the future dividend payments from MAIN is $44.40. While I have a better handle on how BDCs work after reading Scott's article on MAIN, I still don't feel I have a good enough handle on spotting factors that might cause the dividend to be cut, so I will keep my 10% additional discount. That puts my buy price at anything under $40. Especially given the recent price drop, MAIN is now priced quite attractively for me as a dividend growth investor.

What to watch for going forward?

Like I did in the last article, I want to keep an eye on the various interest income metrics to see that the upward trend continues. The prepayment issues I was worried about were last time were effectively reversed in the latest report, so that no longer seems of much concern.

Conclusion

Various news items can often seem alarming, and when they result in a big drop in share price, they can make investors nervous. In this case, a careful analysis of MAIN shows that the concerns and resultant price drop in MAIN shares is not material to MAIN's operations. So the price drop represents an opportunity to get the shares at an even better price.

