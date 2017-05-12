Canterbury Park Is A Classic Asset Play

Peter Lynch, former superstar Fidelity Fund Manager, said:

"With so many analysts and corporate raiders snooping around, it does not seem possible that there are any assets that Wall Street hasn't noticed, but believe me there are..."

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) is the classic asset play of which Lynch touted in his book - "One Up on Wall Street". Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, Canterbury recently reorganized by separating its entertainment business from a newly created real estate development arm with the goal of creating recognition on the value from its rising real estate assets. This move opens up the development of the real estate, or selling the development business. Shakopee is located in Scott County - one of the fastest growing in the country.

Canterbury currently trades at $10.05 per share, but this price vastly understates the value of the 383 acres on which it sits. In 2016 the company sold 23.8 acres of land for $4.3 million, which nets out to approximately $181,000 per acre. In late 2015, it sold six acres at a price of $243,000 per acre. If one uses a conservative average value at $200,000 per acre, Canterbury Park real estate would be valued at $76.6 million, which equates to a stock price of $17.57 per share (There are 4,359,000 shares outstanding).

At the current stock price, the company is valued at only $44 million while the real estate alone indicates a value at $76.6 million. An investor can currently buy the company at a significant 42% discount ($76.6 million minus the current market cap of $44 million) to the value of the real estate and obtain the parimutuel and entertainment business for free.

Canterbury operates parimutuel betting on card games, such as poker and blackjack, horse racing, and conducts special events such as concerts, trade shows, while offering a variety of food and beverages. The company collects a fee on each bet, and the bettors compete against each other from within the overall pool. The company reported 2016 earnings per share of $.97, which was up 54% from $.64 in 2015. The entertainment revenue was largely flat year over year with the sale of real estate providing the huge jump in earnings.

Canterbury is debt free and holds $6.3 million in cash and paid out $.30 per share in dividends in 2016. It paid a $.05 dividend in the first quarter of 2017, and appears committed to an annualized dividend at $.20 per year as cash flow remains positive.

The company is well positioned to continue profitability, with investments in an Expo Center and most recently enhancements to the Infield where it hosts concerts and special events. The horse racing business will continue to be bolstered by the company's marketing agreement with the Shakopee Sioux, which will funnel $7.2 million into purse winnings for races and $1.6 million in marketing funds. It would seem reasonable that the stock price will move toward the $20 per share range to better reflect the current real estate values and the profitable entertainment business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.