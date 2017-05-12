Electronic Arts: Possible Investment Idea After Pullback

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter earlier in the week. The results - which included changes in its reporting method - were met very enthusiastically by the market.

According to this Seeking Alpha news item from May 9, the stock was up over 7% on the release. Reuters says that adjusted income of 85 cents per share was ahead of the Wall Street consensus by ten pennies. The top line of $1.09 billion (also adjusted), however, was within what was anticipated.

Overall, I'm more than satisfied with that result. Electronic Arts is one of the two major businesses in gaming that probably a lot of investors follow, the other being Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Probably like many, I look at both of these companies as a Coca-Cola/Pepsi situation. Both have deep IP portfolios from which value can be created.

Electronic Arts is doing well, and the guidance seems solid. Going back to the linked SA news piece, diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2018 is predicted to come in at $3.57. If that happens, then that would be $0.37 above the analyst consensus (on a GAAP basis). That news item indicates that other stats will compare well with expectations. Also, the company plans at this time to invest $1.2 billion in repurchase activities over the next two years, showing confidence in the stock.

I don't currently own Electronic Arts (I own Activision Blizzard), but I think the company has some good things going for it (although there is one major investment I would like to see management work on, which I will get to shortly).

At the top of the list for me is the company's relationship with Disney (NYSE: DIS) and its Star Wars franchise. This is going to be important. The conference call transcript indicated that Star Wars Battlefront sold 14 million units. That's a big number, certainly, and a sequel is on the way, Star Wars Battlefront II. And here's what's getting all the attention: the next game in the series will be larger and will have a campaign with single-player status. My thinking is this should help the second game sell an attractive amount of copies. Will it be as successful? I don't know if I can predict that, but if it equaled or went beyond 14 million units, I'm not sure that I would be so surprised. I think the single-player element will make the title more interesting. Also, the next Star Wars film is coming out this winter, and there is significant anticipation for it considering that the Luke Skywalker character will play a more major role in it compared to the previous episode.

The next thing with Electronic Arts is its obvious access to many successful game brands. The publisher is a huge name in the sports-title sector. Every year there are new iterations of these assets, and consumers (generally speaking) tend to trust the quality of the software as it relates to delivering a solid, reliable experience.

Nintendo's new Switch console is out and it is popular. Electronic Arts should benefit from a new gaming technology in the marketplace. Yes, Nintendo has had its difficulties with placing third-party software successfully on its consoles, as attachment rates for these games have reportedly been challenging, but this is still an opportunity for the company.

Electronic Arts also is considered to have done well with digital sales, and that is definitely a notable element to the thesis. This article over at The Motley Fool indeed highlights the issue. Physical sales always are crucial to the video-game business model, but consumers also want access to digital products. The disruption in the physical-media industry continues, so investors need to see that Electronic Arts continues to find success in digital.

The video game industry has had its ups and downs in recent years, so when investing for the long term, identifying the top brands in the sector is worthwhile. Again, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard are the two top ideas. I'm an owner of Activision Blizzard because I find its IP portfolio to be the most valuable right now, but Electronic Arts is making me perform more due diligence based on Star Wars, digital sales, and a general sense that the industry may grow over time because of Virtual Reality investments by the major console companies. There is ongoing debate about VR, but I'm still throwing that into the mix for research.

However, I want to see Electronic Arts make one major investment: original content for the filmed-entertainment sector. Whether that involves an acquisition or starting from scratch, Electronic Arts needs to create movies, episodic series, cartoons, etc. Video game companies are not just about single-player campaigns and mobile diversions - they are media companies. They tell stories. This is an initiative on which management must focus. There has been some activity in this area, as this Variety article from 2013 indicates about a Dead Space movie. But I'm obviously talking about something different - a more aggressive, comprehensive Hollywood strategy that over time attempts to become as vital as video games are to the business model. (Activision Blizzard's activity in this regard has been more significant.)

Let's examine some price history for the stock:

With this company, I'm inclined to wait for the shares to drop a bit before buying. Electronic Arts is a great name with many strong brands, but since I already own Activision Blizzard, I don't need to rush into the shares.