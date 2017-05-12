Dr. Steve Keen: On All Things Macro

Dr. Steve Keen is Professor of Economics, Politics and History at Kingston University, London. He was one of the handful of economists to realize that a serious economic crisis was imminent, and to publicly warn of it, from as early as December 2005. This, and his pioneering work on complex systems modeling of debt-deflation, resulted in him winning the Revere Award from the Real World Economics Review for being the economist "who first and most clearly anticipated and gave public warning of the Global Financial Collapse and whose work is most likely to prevent another GFC in the future".

The financial newspaper City AM ranks him as the 3rd most influential economist in the UK. Dr. Keen has just released his new book, Can we avoid another financial crisis.

During the interview, Erik and Steve discuss the French election, the next move in the Euro and U.S. Dollar. The further discuss the bond bull market and considerations in private debt levels. They further discuss global geopolitics, China and ask if we could avoid another financial crisis.

Here is an excerpt from the interview discussing what will be the driver for the stock markets for the rest of the year:

Erik: So, it sounds like a credit crisis in China could indeed be the catalyst that might lead us to another financial crisis or another global systemic situation, that of course begs the much broader and overarching question of can the world avoid another financial crisis and it is of course timely that we ask you that question because you have just published a book by that exact title, 'Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis', that is available right now on Amazon in the UK only and it sounds like about mid-May before it will be available through order through Amazon in the United States. We will get an email out in our weekly research roundup email when it is possible to order that book in the United States, we will send the Amazon link at that point to our listeners, so our US listeners will have the ability to do it, but let's get a preview right now for those who aren't able to see the book yet, can we avoid another financial crisis, our listeners who have heard your prior interviews know the answer is no, but let's give them a little bit more for their money than that, why is the answer no?

Steve: Okay, the answer is no because it's actually, it's a complicated no. If it's a straightforward no, I would have written two-word book rather than a 25,000 word one, but the basic cause is that total demand in the economy is the some of the turnover of existing money plus credit and eventually like I have told you, you can ignore credit, that's why they couldn't see the financial process coming is why I did see it coming. Now, if that's the basis, the turnover of existing money plus credit is your subtotal expenditure which therefore becomes income, then if you have a rising level of private debt to income at some point for a range of reasons and I elaborate these in the book, you then have people not willing to take on any more credit, credit to the income level plateaus and when it plateaus, credit which is the change in debt goes to zero and of course if you are have people trying to pay their debts down or they are going bankrupt, then credit actually becomes negative, so what was a positive contribution to demand in the lead up, once you reach the saturation point becomes either zero or negative. America had that classic experience of going from credit being 15 percent of GDP to minus 5 percent over a two-year period. Now, once you have done that, if you try to reduce your debt by paying it down by earning more by growing faster, yatayatayata, you find you can't do that and what then happens is each attempt to reduce your debt level by paying debt down actually destroys the money that you repay the debt with and that reduction in capacity to spend reduces your income almost as much or lower in some cases given massive, given large levels of deflation reduces your income more than it reduces your debt level, so your debt ratio either remains constant or rises and you can be stuck there without a little event like for example a second world war and you can be stuck there indefinitely. Japan gives us the best instance of that. Japan had its crisis in 1990 because of the momentum of debt still rising and GDP actually falling at that stage. The debt ratio continued to rise till about 1992 or 3, peaked it to 225 percent of Japan's GDP, it's down to about 165 percent, so they cut it by roughly a quarter but that still gives at a debt level which is probably one and a half times as much that economy should be carrying and therefore nobody wants to borrow money for investment. The investment is less than it needs to be because the economy to grow or to have the financier being able to finance innovation and the economy becomes stagnant. Now America joined that same situation 18 years later with this process in 2008. Several other economies did the same thing the Netherlands, obviously, Spain, very obviously, Ireland so, the UK though it didn't actually realize that it had done this and they are all what I call the walking dead of debt. They are carrying so much debt, private debt that they are not investing, they are not growing, they therefore stumble on with only one real source of demanding all the turnover of existing money and that because of the situation of a - all they - that happens even more slowly again. So, even that turnover slows down. So, they are the walking dead of debt, but there are countries that appear to get through the crisis in 2008 with flying colors, South Korea and Australia, being the two most outstanding examples because they were the only two, I will say the nations not to record technical recession to two consecutive quarters of negative growth. They got through it by increasing their leverage, so Australia is running it about having hit about 180 percent when the crisis occurred, it is now about 210 percent. It has got the second most over-indebted households in the world, the only one to beat them is the Swiss and with that level of debt, they are going to hit the ceiling in the next two or three years, well, likely one year for the housing sector and that's the end of credit demand there. They will go from being what I call the or they managed to cheat the crisis but not what they call the zombies to be and in terms of the countries identified, the major countries, China obviously, Canada almost certainly, South Korea, Australia and then a range of unexpected countries like Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and so on. The Netherlands has got the capacity to both be the walking dead of debt and a new zombie all at once.

Erik: Steve, you did your Ph.D. thesis modelling Hyman Minsky's economic models and you are obviously one of the leading experts in the world on this whole Minsky cycle, so what I would like you to do is first for anybody who may not be familiar with Minsky's work, give us a quick overview of the Minsky model, but particularly what's always fascinate me people talk about the so called Minsky moment when all of the sudden there is a tipping point and everything changes, what causes that boom bust cycle to switch from boom to bust and that Minsky moment to be triggered, is there something that you can look for or are there signals in the economy that tell us when it's coming, how do you know how to interpret this?

Steve: Yeah, good question. The starting point is asking what question did Minsky ask himself that led to his hypothesis and this is one thing I will start the new book with by talking about the attitude that mainstream economists had to the economy believing not only they understood how the economy operated, but they were managing it so well that there will never be another crisis and leaving pronouncements like that up to and including June of 2007 two months before the crisis actually began. So, Minsky rather than, the reason I reached the answer by the way was they thought that important economic question is can we drive macroeconomic theory from microeconomics, that's what occupied the minds of so-called leading Noble Prize winning economists for the last 40 years. Minsky asked himself a completely different question. He posed at first really in the 1950s and that was can a great depression happen again and if so why hasn't one happened so far and he is writing in the 1950s, 60s and 70s and to me that was a far more sensible question to ask about capitalism and having asked it, it makes you focus upon elements of the real world that the mainstream completely left out of their theories. So, to make the theories more attractable, simplistic not in essentially mathematics, they think it is sophisticated, they left out the existence of money and most people think economists must be experts on money, know that they persuaded themselves you could ignore money and model capitalism and derive your monetary variables as extension of the real phenomenon, you think are happening with money just being barter. So, they left out money, they left out banks, they left out debt and they therefore completely blindsided when it crosses course by money and banks hit them in 2007, but Minsky's perspective is to say, well, capitalists was inherently cyclical. Now, that itself is a shift because the neoclassical say capitalism is in equilibrium which is not a capitalism I have experienced in my lifetime, but that's their vision, start from equilibrium. Minsky said it is always cyclical. They then said let's leave banks, debt and money out. Minsky said banks, debt and money are crucial. So, he said how do banks, debt and money interact with an inherently cyclical nature of capitalism and his idea was very, very simple. It's beautifully easy to portray unlike neoclassical theory which involves talking about utility curves and all that sort of nonsense. So, Minsky said take some point in history, shortly after there has been a financial crisis when the economy appears to be doing okay in the aftermath. The longer you go from the crisis's point itself with tranquil economic conditions, the more people tend to forget the previous crisis and think, oh, thank God, that's over and then start to revalue assets on the basis of extrapolating for this period of relative tranquility and as they do that, they are more willing to borrow money and when they borrow money, the extra money causes the economy to grow and so there is a positive feedback between that change in expectations as you forget the previous crisis to growth. So, what Minsky said with the fundamental instability of the capitalist economy is upward, the tendency to turn doing well into a speculative boom is the fundamental weakness of the capitalist economy and that is a very different vision, a critical vision of capitalism which criticizes on the basis of one of its strengths and that's not what the usual critics do. They normally focus on what they see as some sort of weakness, but Minsky said, no, because capitalism will both generate signals that give you an increasing desire to invest and provide you with a means to finance that investment, then it has this positive feedback what these engineers would describe at least bubble forming out of a period of relative tranquility. So, that's pretty much what you can see happening, say back in 1992 at the end of the last great recession before the really great one and off you go on a bubble at that point. Now, what then happens is that as firms begin to borrow more money to invest, they cause the economy to grow more rapidly. That reduces unemployment, it also makes resources more essential and the prices of labor and resources start to get bid up, at the same time as firms have taken on additional debt to finance investment, so their debt levels have gone up as well. So they are suddenly forking up more money to three other social groups, resource, producers, workers and bankers and right the profit they were expecting to get when they began doing this investment is less than they anticipated and the fact that increased costs of those three increased costs can actually eliminate their profit margins, so almost the peak of the boom, they stop investing because they are losing money or they are not getting the return they wanted, investment slows down, that slowdown in the investment finally translates through with a lag to the change in process for commodities and for labor and as the decline goes on now as you go from a boom to a slump and declining share going to workers and going for raw materials resources, part of the return to bankers doesn't fall as much because it is based on the increase in debt that has come out of the bubble, so the debt levels risen. They are getting a larger share of incomes as the other two social classes see their share decline and then when you get and that reaches a new point where the rate of return to capitalist has got back to the level that stimulated them to invest in the first place, but that now involves a larger share going to bankers and back to a smaller share going to workers and to raw material providers, so another boom takes off again, but it starts from a high level of private debt, so that keeps on happening several cycles and you finally get to the point where there is such a level of private debt taken on such a reduction in income going to workers in particular and also prices for raw material suppliers that when the boom starts and with this much, much higher level of debt, the increase in the share going to the raw material producers and the workers can eliminate that profit very rapidly and therefore at that point firms again try to go through the same old process, but they owe so much money having accumulated all this debt compared to income through a series of booms and busts, they can't deliver, they can't pay down their debt and you go into a period where there is declining nominal debt but rising ratio of debt to GDP unless you have a massive scale of bankruptcies wiping out that debt or some government spending to make up for the decline in private cash flows, you have a great depression and that's the Minsky moment. It's when you reach that point where so much is going to the bankers that what's left over for capitalists after they have paid their wages and their raw material costs is actually possibly negative and the economy would just continue descending into a crisis.

Conclusion:

Professor Steve Keen gives a sobering overview of the global over indebtedness. From understanding the Minsky credit cycle, to China's debt crisis and the prolific housing bubbles in Canada, Australia and the U.S., Professor Keen offers us some important anchors by which to judge where we are in the world today.

