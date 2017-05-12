NeuLion's (NEUL) CEO Roy Reichbach on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NeuLion, Inc. (OTCPK:NEUL) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Rob Kelly - IR

Roy Reichbach - President and CEO

Tim Alavathil - CFO

Analysts

Ralph Garcea - Echelon Wealth Partners

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Gabriel Leung - Beacon Securities

Matthew Harrigan - Wunderlich

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Rob Kelly, Investor Relations for NeuLion. Sir, you may begin.

Rob Kelly

Good morning, and welcome to NeuLion’s first quarter 2017 earnings call. Today, we’ll be discussing our results that were issued after the market’s close last night. With me on the call are Roy Reichbach, NeuLion’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Wagner, EVP of Marketplace Strategy; and Tim Alavathil, NeuLion’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of the information discussed on this call is based on the information as of today, May 10, 2017, and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, you should review the forward-looking statements disclosure in the earnings press release as well as on NeuLion’s SEC and SEDAR filings.

During this call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the two is available in our earnings press release and in our 10-Q on NeuLion’s Investor Relations website. Participants are advised the webcast is live and is being recorded for playback purposes. An archive of the webcast will be made available for NeuLion’s Investor Relations website for a limited time and is the property of NeuLion. The webcast archive may be rerecorded or otherwise reproduced or distributed without prior written permission of NeuLion.

In terms of our agenda for today’s call, Roy will discuss NeuLion’s Q1 2017 highlights, followed by Tim, who will review our financials, and then Roy will come back to provide concluding statements before opening the line for questions.

And I’ll turn the line over to Roy.

Roy Reichbach

Thank you, Rob, and thanks again to all of you who are joining us today. In the first quarter of 2017, our total revenue was $23.9 million versus $26.3 million in the same period last year. Of that total, NeuLion Digital Platform revenues comprised $15.6 million, a decline of 14% compared to Q1 2016. The change in our revenue compared to the prior year period came as a result of a $4.3 million headwind related to the cancellation of the NHL contract in 2015. Excluding the revenues related to the NHL, we sold their digital rights. NeuLion grew its NeuLion Digital Platform revenue by 13% quarter-over-quarter.

NeuLion remains uniquely positioned to continue building on our market leading technology for the delivery of live and on-demand video content. Unlike our peers, NeuLion owns and operates every piece of our end-to-end platform. Each piece is tightly integrated and seamlessly delivers high-quality interactive content across multiple screens. We can deliver and monetize live and on-demand content for the benefit of our customers, independent of other third-party technology components needed by our competition. When content owners or rights holders choose NeuLion, their OTT projects ultimately are less complicated, less risky and often times far less expensive than the multi vendor alternatives.

NeuLion’s earned the trust of a growing mix of global content owners and rights holders in both the sports and entertainment industries, and the first quarter of this year was no exception. In our first quarter, we delivered on a number of important milestones for the Company.

NeuLion’s streamed the 23rd Annual Tampa Pro event, the longest-running contest in skateboarding with our partner ETN, a brand new platform powered by NeuLion that hosts live and original digital content. NeuLion and the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, FEI TV, the leading broadcaster of live equestrian competition from around a 100 events annually across the globe, signed an agreement to deliver a new service for live on-demand events. Additionally, NeuLion and Intel amounted an integrated solution for UHD streaming that allows both companies to deliver over the top 4K video to Intel powered PCs.

We grew our presence in the NCAA market with deals at Seminole State College, the University of New Orleans and the Southern Conference. We work with all 60 clubs in the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and we were selected to power their live and on-demand Canadian Hockey League playoffs during the first quarter.

Additionally, two new technology enhancements were delivered for the quarter. The first was an all-new NBA game download option for NBA International League Pass service, just in time for the NBA playoffs. And the second was the release of the NeuLion CE SDK Version 9.0, which was delivered to Sony, Samsung and LG for 4K live streaming.

Lastly, for our NeuLion Digital Platform customers who’ve adopted an ad-based business model like Univision, we delivered an all-new digital advertising solution for these customers. NeuLion can now provide its customers with a new server-side ad insertion solution for live linear channels and live events. Our customer, like Univision, can leverage the enhancement to the NeuLion Digital Platform for their national and local digital advertising networks. To avoid the threat of ad blockers and provide their digital viewers with a better live viewing experience as ads are fixed into the live streams.

I will now turn it over to Tim to take us through our results for the quarter, and then I’ll come back to discuss a look forward.

Tim Alavathil

Thanks, Roy. On today’s call, I will provide a summary review of our first quarter 2017 financial results. As we noted earlier, we released our results last night, a copy of which is available for you to download from the Investor Relations section of our website, NeuLion.com.

Our Q1 2017 total revenue was $23.9 million, of that, the NeuLion Digital Platform contributed $15.6 million. As Roy alluded earlier, the change in revenue compared to the period came as a result of a $4.3 million headwind related to revenues associated with the National Hockey League, who sold their media rights in 2015.

Revenues for our consumer electronics and MainConcept licensing products increased 2% to $8.2 million in Q1 2017. NeuLion is continuing to diversify its revenue by customer and by region. No customer accounted for more than 10% of our revenue in Q1 2017. The revenue mix by geography in the quarter was 66% from North America, 22% from APAC and 10% from Europe. NeuLion Digital Platform revenue mix by geography in the quarter was 85% North America, 13% Europe and 2% APAC.

NeuLion attracts a broad base of content owners and holders in both sports and entertainment sectors. On a relative basis, we expect our entertainment market segment to continue to expand in future quarters.

Variable revenues, which are primarily comprised of subscription revenue shares, usage-based revenues and per unit revenues, were 55% of total revenues in Q1 2017 compared to 50% in Q1 2016. Approximately 95% of our total revenues are derived from reoccurring fixed license fees and reoccurring variable revenues.

Cost of revenue was increased 6% to $5 million in Q1 2017 compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year. Cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue increased to 21% compared to 18% last year. Excluding share-based compensation of 875,000, our Q1 2017 SG&A and R&D expenses were $18 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 16% compared to $15.5 million in Q1 2016. The increase compared to the prior period reflects additional headcount as a result of our acquisition of Saffron Digital in Q2 2015 and our recent sales force expansion.

Our Q1 2017 GAAP net loss was $1.9 million or a loss of $0.01 per share compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.01 per share in Q1 2016. The loss was generally attributable to the acquisition of Saffron; lower revenues, as we have discussed; and the increased investment in sales.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $921,000 in Q1 2017 compared to $7 million in Q1 2016. Q1 2017 tax benefit, which is comprised of current and deferred taxes was $443,000. Cash tax payments in the quarter were $118,000, which are primarily comprised of foreign tax withholdings on licensed revenues from customers in foreign jurisdictions as well as minimum state and foreign corporate tax payments.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with total cash of $32.7 million. This represents a sequential decline of $9.2 million, $5.9 million of which relates to cash used to fund our operating activities. Additionally, cash used in investing activities included $1.9 million related to purchase of fixed assets related to the buildout of our European headquarters in London.

Cash used in financing activities included -- in Q1 2017, included $2.3 million used to purchase our share repurchase program. Since initiating the program, NeuLion has purchased $9.3 million shares of common stock. The program expired pursuant to its own terms on March 31, 2017. Working capital at the end of the quarter was $18.4 million.

Now, I’ll turn it back to Roy for some closing remarks.

Roy Reichbach

Thanks, Tim. I’d now like to take you through some closing thoughts before opening the line up to some Q&A.

We continue to operate the business on a four-pronged growth strategy, which includes growing our existing customers, winning new deals, making targeted acquisitions, and investing back into the business.

Through our established land and expand account management approach, we continue to grow our relationships and revenues with our existing customers. As Tim mentioned, we’ve seen a change in the landscape and the type of customers we have. As I was reviewing our pipeline yesterday, I noticed we’re seeing a real shift in the type of customers we’ve traditionally seen in our pipeline.

Currently, of our top 20 prospects, 50% are entertainment content rights holders and 50% are sports content rights holders; moreover, half are in Europe and half are in North America. This is consistent with management’s view and our focus on the things that we’ve discussed in the past few quarters, making the investment in both our expanded sales force as well as our push to full globalization. The NeuLion management team is acutely focused on winning new business.

In mid-2016 we made a commitment to grow our global presence and invested in developing a foothold in Europe to take advantage of the substantial opportunities that we saw there. Since then, we’re poised to open our new European headquarters with a state of the art network operation center, specifically to service this important marketplace. Europe remains a significant green field opportunity for us, and I look forward to continuing to grow our business there with additional operators, content rights holders and content owners.

Companywide, NeuLion has added 22 new sales directors, expanded its management team and resources, and has increased its budget for tradeshows and marketing. We are seeing an increasing pipeline and the deal flow for the Company, as a result of this focus. As a reminder, revenue associated with these new deals amortized over the life of the contract beginning with the go-live date. In addition, we have been focused on helping our customers add more content to their networks, add more consumer devices to their networks, and now with new technology like NeuLion ACE Analytics, add even more viewers and audience to their networks. All of these efforts allow NeuLion to increase our annual fixed fees, monthly variable fees, and onetime development fees.

Our organic growth strategy, which we will also continue to look for M&A opportunities similar to our Saffron Digital transaction, we are targeting companies that would be accretive that might offer us opportunities to expand into a new region, like we did with Saffron in Europe and deals that we include adding new big brands to our customer roster.

To conclude, the marketplace continues to demand our technology and services to satisfy the globally urgency for OTT and TV everywhere implementations. NeuLion is well positioned to sustainable worldwide growth and the technology leader with our NeuLion Digital Platform, our consumer electronic licensing business and our MainConcept line of solutions. We are committed to converting sales opportunities into revenue and look forward to beginning to report positive results from our sales and marketing efforts in future quarters.

Thanks to all of you. And I’ll now turn it over to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ralph Garcea of Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ralph Garcea

Just a follow-up question on your pipeline comments. What would the splits have been last year at this point, if you were to look at it between content and sports and then geographically?

Roy Reichbach

90% plus on the sports side, 90% plus on North America. Just to follow on that, I think this is clearly part of our game plan. And we saw a huge Greenfield opportunity in Europe in particular, the fragmentation. Sports rights there has opened up sports opportunities. But, on top of that, there are numerous operators in Europe. And with the Saffron acquisition and our ability to integrate their multi DRM capabilities into the NeuLion Digital Platform, it opened up a wealth of opportunity on the entertainment side, both in Europe as well as here in North America.

Ralph Garcea

And you’ve been frontloading the costs there, building up that capability and really, the revenues don’t kick until the second half, especially with the ESL and some of your larger contracts?

Roy Reichbach

Sure. For example, on EFL which we’ve talked about before, we signed that deal and we did about a year’s worth of development that products that actually went live yesterday in terms of the service. Their season won’t start until July for the upcoming season but they actually went live yesterday. So, we don’t see on a deal like that revenue hitting for a full year. Fortunately, most of our clients, the development phase is not a year; it’s a shorter period than that, although there’s a lag between signing contract, going live and recognizing revenue. And again, all of the development revenue that we get, gets ratably recognized over the remaining term of the contract. So, yes there’s a -- and we had to make a concerted effort and a decision to make the investments upfront, which would lead to long-term growth for the Company. And I think the great news from my seat is our pipeline is bearing out our philosophy.

Ralph Garcea

And then, on the cost side, I mean, do we stay at these levels sort of going forward, most of the investments have been made to deliver that pipeline for you?

Tim Alavathil

Yes. I think so. I think on the operating expenses, we’re in line with Q4 as well. So, I think going forward, this run rate seems reasonable from our perspective.

Roy Reichbach

And Ralph, to be fair, we’re also going to continue looking at the cost side to see whether there’re areas where we could be a little bit more efficient as we move forward.

Ralph Garcea

And then, just one quick question on an example like the LA Clippers, they get kicked out of the playoff early, do you still see revenue from them over the next couple of quarters, as you try to attract seasoned ticket holders and keep everybody happy sort of in this customer base?

Roy Reichbach

Yes. Well, our service with the Clippers has not launched yet, so their play this year is not particularly relevant to our revenue.

Ralph Garcea

So, will they ramp up then through the summer to try and attract that seasoned ticket holder or what’s the…

Roy Reichbach

They will and they’re going to -- obviously, marketing is in their control. But, I’m sure, they’re going to do a lot of things to engage and reengage their fan base for the upcoming season. And that’s what we’ll be focused on to help them with. But, this year’s playoff run was not necessarily a revenue issue for us at all.

Ralph Garcea

And then, just one last on your 10% comment for customers, were there any that are greater than 5%?

Roy Reichbach

I mean -- I think the answer is yes, and we’re not going to go in the detail on which ones and how many, but yes.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David McFadgen of Cormark Securities.

David McFadgen

So, I was looking at the cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue and typically, it’s been going down, this quarter went up a bit on a year-over-year basis. So, I was just wondering why that would be the case?

Tim Alavathil

So, I think there were a few one-time costs in the quarter, in the cost of revenue section. I think going forward, we expect it to maintain the levels that it has historically. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue typically is dependent on our revenue mix between platform and the CE and MainConcept. CE and MainConcept have higher gross margins and lower cost of revenues. So, as that mix changes, so do our gross margin or cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue change as well. So, I think, basically, going forward, I think you’ll see it back towards historical levels because there were a couple one-time costs within cost of revenue this quarter.

David McFadgen

Can you quantify what those one-time costs were in the cost of revenue in the quarter?

Tim Alavathil

It was nearby $400,000 to $500,000.

David McFadgen

4, to 500, okay.

Roy Reichbach

David, it’s Roy. First of all, I apologize on the name thing. My name is one that usually gets butchered. But, in terms of philosophy on the cost of goods. I don’t have a major issue if we start to see a slight change in that mix because that’s going to suggest that our platform business is growing much more rapidly, which is really the focus of Company. So, if we a point or two deterioration there, that’s probably a good sign for us as we move forward.

David McFadgen

So, you talked about the growth on the platform side being 13%, if you isolate, that would be NHL issue, I was wondering can you tell us how much of that growth was driven by the incremental revenue from the Saffron acquisition.

Roy Reichbach

We don’t break that down. And frankly, the way we treated the Saffron acquisition was to completely immerse to them within the NeuLion platform. So, there really is no distinction. And we took their sales force and their development and their operations folks and have fully integrated them. So, they don’t work on “Saffron projects”; everyone works on NeuLion projects. There may have been a couple of historical Saffron clients who’re continuing to grow their business. But, the Saffron folks and our presence in Europe have allowed us to gain additional European clients and additional entertainment clients. So, there is no way at this point for us to separate that. And frankly from an internal company perspective, that’s the last way I want to look at the business and it’s the last way I want our employees to look at the business. I don’t want groups thinking that they work for a subsidiary of NeuLion that they are not part of the core of our business. The focus here is we’re building a NeuLion brand; we’re building that NeuLion Digital Platform that services sports content rights holders and owners, it services entertainments rights holders and owners, and it’s one platform for the world.

So, with all due respect to the desire to break those kinds of things out, it is completely inconsistent from my view of how we run our business.

David McFadgen

I understand what you’re saying. I was just wondering what -- as you said, some legacy revenue from already existing customers, right, the revenue contribution from that. Maybe another way to look at it would be, when you look at that 13%, how much of that would be derived from just increased usage, because we know video consumption continues to increase, and how much would be driven by actual new customer, do you have any color there?

Roy Reichbach

I don’t think we’ve broken down the detail there as well. I think Tim, I don’t know if there is anything that you want to amplify then.

Tim Alavathil

Yes. I would just say, what we mentioned in the script was that variable revenues went up, Q1 2016, it was 50% and it went to 55%. So, we are seeing increased usage. So, a large portion of that increase was variable driven.

Roy Reichbach

But, David, just so you know, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s all from existing customers. So, new customers have variable component to their revenue mix as well.

David McFadgen

So, when I look at the non-platform revenue and the legacy Deluxe [ph] revenue, $8.3 million in the quarter; the prior year was about 8. So, the way I would view it is that business has now stabilized and hopefully it will be stable going forward. Is that a reasonable outlook?

Roy Reichbach

Yes. I think as we’ve said in prior couple of earnings calls, that this is the period of time where we’re expecting stabilization on that part of our business. I am hopeful that as we move into the latter stages of 2017 and to 2018, the two technological advances that are going to drive our CE business are going to take stronger foothold, namely 4K on the CE side, and the further deployment and adoption of our CE SDK on the CE side of the business; and also the moves to HEVC on the MainConcept side of the business. In fact, we had a very big presence this year at NAB. We talked about spending more on marketing. Our presence there was much more significant than it has been in prior years. And we had a lot of real positive reaction on the MainConcept side of our business, especially with respect to the ability to decode HEVC streams.

So, we’re excited about where that’s going now. It requires a bit of a shift on our customers to move to HEVC, but we’re starting to see that. And I think that’s where we’ll start to see some uplift on our overall historical DivX business. So, again, I think we’re in a period now of stabilization, which we’ve been talking about the last couple of quarters as coming. And then, I think our expectation and our belief is that as we turn the corner from 2017 into 2018, we’ll start to see further adoption of the new technologies that NeuLion’s at the fore of.

David McFadgen

Okay. Now, earlier in your prepared comments, you were talking about you’re building your pipeline, getting new customers, but just the way you recognize revenues, you have to wait for the go-live date and then you recognize revenue over the length of the contract. When might we see these new deals, this increased pipeline actually show up in the results?

Roy Reichbach

Again, I think consistent with what we’ve said in the last couple of quarters, as we move into the latter half of -- latter portion of 2017 and then into 2018, I think I’ve said consistently in the last couple of quarters that 2018 bodes to be a very good year for us. And we’re going to start seeing some of that as we get towards the end of 2017. We’ve got a number of very, very strong opportunities in our pipeline. I think as I mentioned on our last call, last quarter, one of the other things that we’re seeing is a significant increase in the size of those pipeline opportunities. We’re now in the midst on -- seven figure and eight figure annual opportunities. So, a lot of those deals are longer term in terms of both the sales cycle as well as the length of the potential contract. Someone that’s doing a deal of that size is less inclined to do a three-year deal, more inclined most likely to do more like a five-year deal because there is a significant investment just in terms of the RFP process and then the vetting and the negotiation.

So, people don’t want to do that every two or three years; they like to at least have some solid base to work with. So, I think we are going to see some positive results from that pipeline. We are going to see more of the operator type businesses that we have been focusing on, and we are going to see some bigger opportunities as we move forward. But you are right it takes time. And then, we’ve got to go-live and then we start to see revenue hit. So, that is the nature of this business.

I think what Tim and Chris and I and the rest of the management team have been talking about is trying to find some other metrics to give you folks some sense of what those deals will look like. As we get closer to finishing some of those off, we’re going to try to be a little bit more transparent with respect what those deals are, it gives you some insight into our business going forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Gabriel Leung of Beacon Securities. Your line is open.

Gabriel Leung

Just going back to talking about the pipeline and the backlog, maybe a metric -- this type of -- the backlog of signed contract opportunity for a second. You talk about couple of deals that should generate bit more revenues in the second half of the year, deals already signed. Maybe, a metric you can give us is, is there a minimum contract value for some of these contracts that you can talk about that will give us a sense of how the second half of the year might look in terms of revenue growth?

Roy Reichbach

There clearly would be. The problem with that Gabe is because our revenue mix is so heavily weighted to variable, I think it potentially would be misleading as to the size of those opportunities. And then, additionally, because in a first year of a contract the variable component is generally a little bit less than it would be in the second or third years, because again the variable grows based upon number of subscribers, their usage, number of devices and other components, and each of those tends to grow during the term of the agreement. This is a big issue for us, which is how do we give you some metrics that are both reasonable form an expectation standpoint and not overstated but also not understated. Right? We don’t want to provide metrics that mislead in any direction. So, we are working on that to try to figure out how do we provide you with something that is significant in terms of the ability to have insight into those deals but yet at the same time understanding that we are making predictions with respect to the variable component piece.

Gabriel Leung

Maybe I’d ask another way, the growth of the platform business on a year-over-year basis, Q1 looks there is 13% ex NHL. That’s great but it’s a slight little lower than what you reported historically. Would you anticipate with some of these deals are in the backlog that the year-over-year growth and platform ex NHL might go back to sort of that call it to 15 to 20% growth rate again?

Roy Reichbach

I’ll tell you that I’ll be unsatisfied that if we get into 2018 and we are not seeing numbers that are significantly better than that. So, I’m not going to take a position with respect to next quarter or one after that, but because I don’t know how that revenue is going to flow into those quarters yet, it’s very hard for us to predict, not only the exact live dates for some of these deals, but then how that revenue is going to flow, what the uptake is going to be from a variable nature. But, I do have a significant level of confidence that as we move into 2018, given our pipeline and given where I know those deals are in the pipeline and the magnitude of them that we’re going to see much more significant growth. And I expect we’ll see much more significant growth as we move into 2018.

Gabriel Leung

Just as it relates to the pipeline of opportunities, I know you talked about as you did a lot -- a couple of course going to seven to eight figures sort of opportunities. These are -- when you’re talking about seven to eight figures, these are sort of annual potential contributions?

Roy Reichbach

Yes, those are annual. And that’s why I’m saying, it’s a significant difference. When we were purely -- when we were predominantly a North American sports based digital platform, those larger opportunities, we had for the most; most of those, we already had. The expanse onto the entertainment side with numerous operators who are doing both sports and entertainment, and giving us the ability to work with them where it was purely a sports-related deal, they would be looking for a home for their entertainment content that changes the dynamic there substantially. We’ve also opened ourselves up to the rest of the world in terms of confidence that folks have with us having a real footprint in London and with our commitment to move into Asia and Latin America as we move forward. So, the size of the deals that are in our pipeline and that are reasonably well along in our pipeline have grown substantially.

Gabriel Leung

And just in terms of where you are with some of these contracts, are we -- with these large opportunities, let’s call it eight-figure ones, are we sort of in the RFI stage; are we further along; are we in best and final stage? Maybe you can clarify that just to give us some expectations of when some of these deals might close?

Roy Reichbach

Sure. We are well-along on a number of them. So, we’re well passed the RFI or RFP stage, we’ve been in -- down to a small -- a much smaller group, I would say utilizing one of our clients’ metrics, we were in the red zone.

Gabriel Leung

Maybe a couple of things on the non-platform side, in terms of the -- I guess before the SDK, just in terms of adoption there, the new SDK, where you’re in terms of your discussions with I guess some of the bigger guys like Samsung, and LG, I know Sony signed already, but what it’s going to take to get Samsung and LG over the line?

Roy Reichbach

Well, I think we’ll have some announcements coming up soon on that. I can’t go further ahead than our clients, but Samsung already has the rights in their existing deals to the CE SDK. They’ve done a substantial amount of the development work in order to integrate; we just got to get them finished off and across the finish line on that. It’s a work in progress with the -- not from a technical standpoint, more from a client resource standpoint. And I think that we’ll see a number of the larger and then the middle sized CE manufacturers come to the table with us on the SDK in the upcoming months. I’m sorry Gabriel, one thing and I think you probably saw us, we did announce a deal with Intel to integrate the SDK with them.

Gabriel Leung

That’s perfect. Thanks for clarifying that. Tim, one thing for you just on the CapEx side, running about $2 million this quarter. One, could we anticipate CapEx going back to historical levels of call it sub $0.5 million a quarter.

Tim Alavathil

Gabe, of the $2 million, I am going to say about 1.7 -- $1.8 million relates to our UK office build out. We have some -- I think we should be moving into that -- the build up for the London office is completed in Q2, then we will have build up for our New York office. So, I would anticipate CapEx going back really more in Q4 -- more in 2018, I would say Q1 2018, going back to the historical levels. But, it really -- excluding that build out, it is that non-recurring stuff -- it is back within range.

Roy Reichbach

And Gabe, obviously, we’re gearing running up to support these larger clients that we’re expecting to close. So, I think I said -- you got to spend money to make money. And we can’t be in a position where we on-board clients and don’t have -- have not made the capital expenditures to support those.

Gabriel Leung

Got it. I’m sorry, I might have missed it. How much dollars are left in terms of the European build out for 2017?

Roy Reichbach

We’re moving in, we should be moving in, in the next couple of weeks, I think in Q2, there was probably about another $1 million in spend in terms of the lease hold improvements. That should be for Q2 and then we -- I believe Q3 and Q4 will start to see expenditures, CapEx related to our New York office, renovations...

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Harrigan of Wunderlich. Your line is open.

Matthew Harrigan

On the Formula 1 call yesterday, Greg Maffei and Chase Carey really talked up OTT for Formula 1 for the people who are really nematic [ph] fans and they also talked about the data richness of the sport. I mean, you’ve got guy as of your conference last year, you’ve got guys at Qualcomm and Intel embedded with some of the teams. What are you seeing in terms of the data integration in the OTT sports, making a riskier [ph] experience or maybe more interested experience in the sports [indiscernible] point as well? And then, secondly, when you look at 4K, there is still a real dearth of content, to say least part from DirecTV, and Comcast is gradually rolling out 4K, boxes. But can you talk -- and with all the -- be able to focus on HDR and some other things about where you see 4K going because I think the progress is probably lag, what a lot of us would have liked to have seen. Thank you.

Roy Reichbach

Sure, Matt. And I’ll take the second piece first, which is I don’t think we’re seeing anything too different from the move from SD to HD. And that the broadcast is -- the consumers are wanting it and demanding it and creating a need for it. But the broadcasters generally don’t want to make the investment in the infrastructure necessary to support either of those 4K or HDR, and which I think provides a huge opportunity for us. OTT is clearly the way to go for 4K and HDR. As a matter of fact, in addition to our work with UFC in 4K, we launched with one of our newer clients INsight TV, a pure 4K VOD service and they also became our first HDR service. So, we see the move as in time consistent with what we’ve seen when there’s been seismic changes in quality before. We just have to be patient. We’d love to have had 4K and HDR get adopted a little bit more quickly by the content folks. But it’s there and we’re in numerous discussions with the content partners in and around 4K. There’s just -- there are production cost issues and there is some other business issues for them that they just got to sort through and make the decision to pull the trigger.

But, we really do see this as a big opportunity for us, especially in light of the fact that we’re going to have -- they’re going to have to drag the broadcasters kicking and screaming to get there. So, it allows us to be first in line and to take advantage of that.

With respect to - what was the other piece? Yes. As a matter of fact, we think it’s -- that’s a valuable and interesting area for us. In fact that is a big focus of what Steve Ballmer of LA Clippers has engaged us to work with him on, with our Clippers project. So, we are spending a lot more time on working on how to integrate those types of data and analytics into a service. We think it’s something that especially for your -- you want to call them your uberfans or your more sophisticated users. That’s going to be an area where it can be exploited. The other thing though is we really feel that for most of our customers as important as that may be, the real data that’s important is the data that we actually already have for most of them. And that’s why we’ve built NeuLion ACE Analytics, which is to be able to take the data that comes from the users, the watch data, all of their habits around their viewing experience and be able to actually activate marketing decisions and marketing plans based upon what the users are doing.

So that’s I think from a value proposition for our clients and for new clients. That’s actually much more significant than the front-end piece. So, we talk to our clients and actually built NeuLion’s analytics specifically because our clients were saying there was a dearth of this ability or information available to them in the real time to be able to activate marketing campaigns. And we’re getting huge positive reactions, not just from our existing clients but from our prospects as we demo the ACE Analytics product at -- in sales opportunities, it is a major market differentiator.

Matthew Harrigan

So, it’s almost the [indiscernible] learning type marketing approach, I assume?

Roy Reichbach

I’ll give you a example. A number of our clients like to do 7-day or 10-day trials. If you do a 7-day or 10-day trial and you don’t have real time access to that data in a manageable and intelligent manner, it’s useless. It doesn’t do you any good with respect to activating those actual customers. For example, if you know that in a 7-day trial that if the potential customer stops watching after day three, their likelihood to convert to a subscriber is 5%. You need to do something day three day four, maybe day two to get them motivated toward the end of that seven-day period. So, you can now in at message, you can motivate, you can make special offers to get those clients who would otherwise churn out -- or not really churn out because they never actually subscribed, get them to subscribe.

Similarly for subscribers, if you notice that you have a trend in your product set that if a client is on two devices and the second -- the web and it’s android and their churn rate is at 40%, but if they go to web and android and a connected TV, the smart TV, then their churn rate goes down to 10%, then you can activate those and try to get the connected TV to be activated. And you realize that you can affect churn. So, it has real business application and it’s real time. So, it allows them to work directly on the client that are the most valuable for them. They’re the ones that are already in their system.

Matthew Harrigan

And then one of them from sports betting or at least drafting is type that point, because it seems like that could really enrich that experience over a period of time. And I know you’ve got a lot of house peoples there, to say the least, but it seems like it’d be interesting?

Roy Reichbach

Yes, there are. I mean, we have done some steps in the past with the NHL with respect to some wagering and that’s out there. We are not spending enormous amount of time on that at the moment. I think there are a lot of areas for us to expand into. Clearly, there is interest there but they are already number of hurdles associated with that. I think from our perspective, gaming is another one where we need to spend some more time and get ourselves involved. But yes, there are a whole host of market opportunities for us as we move forward into the next year or so.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That now concludes the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the conference back to Roy Reichbach. Sir, the floor is yours.

Roy Reichbach

That’s okay. So, now David McFadgen doesn’t feel so bad. Thank you all for attending the call today. We truly appreciate your time, the questions you asked and your interest in NeuLion. We look forward to speaking to you again in August when we will provide an update to our progress and report on our Q2 2017 results. Again, thank you and good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

