Fortress Paper's (FTPLF) CEO Yvon Pelletier on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kurt Loewen - Chief Financial Officer

Yvon Pelletier - Chief Executive Officer

Giovanni Iadeluca - President, Dissolving Pulp

Axel Wappler - Chief Executive Officer of Landqart

Chad Wasilenkoff - Executive Chairman

Bryan Fast - Raymond James

David Shapiro - Venture Capital

Trevor Phillips - RBC Capital Markets

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fortress’ first quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Yvon Pelletier, our Chief Executive Officer; Axel Wappler, our CEO of Landqart; Giovanni Iadeluca, the President of Thurso; and Chad Wasilenkoff, our Executive Chairman.

Throughout the call, reference may be made to slides of our presentation, which has been made available for reference through our website at www.fortresspaper.com in the Investor Relations tab. During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business, and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today’s call.

During this conference call, management will make reference to operating EBITDA. For a definition of operating EBITDA, reconciliation of net income to operating EBITDA, please see the management’s discussion and analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Thank you, Kurt, and good morning, and afternoon for some of you. Just one note, as most of you must have picked up on the press lately, the flooding in Quebec, we just want to reassure everyone that the Thurso operation has not been affected at all by this flooding. So the mill is secure and hasn’t been impacted at all. So we wanted to reassure everyone on that.

We’re definitely pleased to report one of the best consolidated quarterly operating EBITDA results since the restart of our Fortress Specialty Cellulose mill as a dissolving pulp mill. We’re particularly pleased to have been able to achieve these results during one of our seasonally challenging winter quarter.

Contributing to this positive result were stabilized results in our Security Paper Products segment, as well as increased uptime and improved production at our Thurso operation. We continues to have positive outlook for 2017 fiscal year. We also expect to be roughly comparable to the previous two quarter on a consolidated basis in Q2, keeping in mind that we still have half of the quarter remaining. Expectations also for further improvement in the summer quarter and material improvement in consolidated operating EBITDA for 2017.

During the first quarter on the corporate side, we secured $40 million of attractive long-term financing secured by the co-generation facility at Thurso. Secondly, we repaid the 2017 debenture early in full.

Looking more closely at our consolidated results on Slide 3, you will see that Fortress Paper reported 2017 first quarter operating EBITDA of $7.5 million, an increase in EBITDA of $1.1 million over the prior quarter.

The Dissolving Pulp Segment generated an operating EBITDA of $8.3 million and the Security Paper Products Segment generated operating EBITDA of $1.5 million. Corporate costs included in operating EBITDA were $2.3 million.

Giovanni will now discuss results from our Dissolving Pulp division in more detail. Giovanni?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thanks, Yvon, and good morning, afternoon, everyone. Let’s take a look at the Dissolving Pulp Segment results on Slide #4. The Thurso mill experienced its best first quarter results since the mill conversion was completed in 2011. The results of the first quarter of 2017 were positively impacted by improvements in production rates, quality and uptime, particularly during the normal challenging winter season.

On Slide #5, shipments in the Q1 of 2017 exceeded both quarter four, as well as quarter one of 2016. Production rates per operating day were 412 tonnes per day in the quarter, an improvement of 4.3% relative to the prior year Q1 and 7.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Moving on to Slide #6, the broader industry trends are mainly positive. The year-over-year pricing remains above last year. Currently, the dissolving price is $855 per tonne, global cotton inventories currently sit at their lowest levels in five years. New VSF capacity is anticipated to drive up demand for dissolving pup.

As mentioned last quarter, we’re continuing to implement a number of Lean Six Sigma projects, which are already showing positive signals and are anticipated to have a near, medium and long-term impacts on both production, quality and overall cost structure. The improvements in the Q1 production rates are directly attributable to the successful completion of two Lean Six Sigma projects.

Our first project team eliminated blockages in the pulp section of the plant. In a second project, the team changed the management practices of our fiber inventories.

Axel will now comment on the Security Paper Products segment.

Axel Wappler

Thank you, Giovanni, and good morning to everyone. We are very pleased that Swiss National Bank has received the Bank Note of the Year Award from the International Bank Note Society for the CHF50, which is produced in our Durasafe substrate. Based on multiple Durasafe trials being conducted at various stages, we continue to anticipate additional orders in the near, medium and long-term.

We’re pleased that development of Durasafe is in line with management expectations. Note that, we will not always be able to announce new orders due to customers confidentiality.

On Slide 7, you see the Security Products segments had an operating EBITDA of $1.5 million, compared to $1.6 million EBITDA in the previous quarters, and to $1.8 million EBITDA in the first quarter of 2016. Quarterly rent of approximately $900,000 has been incurred since the sale and leaseback of the land and buildings, transaction closed in July 2016. Adjusting for rent, first quarter of 2017 compares favorably to the prior year comparative quarter.

Operating results at Landqart in the second quarter of 2017 are expected to be similar to the first quarter. Overall, for 2017, the second-half of the year is expected to have meaningfully higher operating EBITDA, compared to the first-half due to improved product mix as well as cost reduction initiatives.

Thanks, Axel. On Slide 9, you can see that sales for this quarter were the highest for all periods presented. This was mainly due to both of them having high shipments, coupled with higher realized sales prices at Thurso. Also on Slide 9, our available cash balance almost shows that it’s doubled to $40.5 million from the prior quarter balance of $22.1 million.

The main sources of cash were the new credit agreement with a lender for $40 million, that was partially used to repay the unsecured convertible debt originally due in June of 2017. Improved working capital on positive EBITDA also contributed to the increased cash balance. We anticipate that the cash balance, excluding any potential new growth initiatives will continue to build in 2017, both from operations as well as assuming the positive outcome of pursuing opportunities to reduce working capital.

Slide 10 presents an overview of SG&A expenses, which were $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. This is higher than previously expected quarterly SG&A. This is mostly due to increased corporate activity and increased sales costs due to higher sales volume in the quarter. We do still expect SG&A to be in the range of $11 million to $12 million per quarter on a normalized basis.

On Slide 12, we have a schedule of our upcoming principal repayments by year. This schedule incorporates the changes that were made to long-term debt during the quarter, the new $40 million debt facility and early repayment of the $25 million debenture discussed earlier.

Based on current cash, cash generated from operations and other cash generating initiatives, we expect to have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service, CapEx, short-term working cap requirement and future growth initiatives.

Thanks, Kurt. As was announced last month, we’re the beneficiary of a significant World Trade Organization victory related to the Chinese antidumping duty. Assuming the WTO panel recommendations are adopted mid to long-term, which should realize a reduction in discounts to market prices that we are currently experiencing. We are grateful for all the hard work done, both internally by the Fortress team as well as the Canadian government to achieve this positive outcome. I’m also pleased with the continued improvement in cash flows at both of our businesses.

Management anticipates these improvements will continue, which will allow us not only to accelerate the improvements in our mills with projects, such as the fifth digester at Thurso and the second automatic [ph] finishing machine at Landqart, but also look to deploy some of our anticipated growing cash flows to augment these projects, explore opportunities in our current operations, as well as leverage our corporate core competencies to look for future growth initiatives.

Fortress has been developing a strong track record of bringing innovation and jobs to Canada and working as a development partner with the federal and provincial governments. We will look to continue to find opportunities and projects that will further benefit from these partnerships.

As an aside, we are very aware of the recent stock decline that we have been experiencing. We believe it is related to some recent declines in dissolving pulp prices that we expect to be short-term. However, the magnitude of the decline in the share price does not at all match our expectations, both for internal results as well as our positive outlook on supply, demand, and pricing in the dissolving pulp market.

As recent as this morning, we’ve just found out that the mill in South America has taken on an unexpected one-month downtime, which could cause some further tightening of the dissolving pulp market short-term. At this point, we are not aware of any undisclosed material adverse information that warrants this recent share price decrease. As far as we are concerned, our business and market fundamentals remain consistent.

I’ll be available during the question-and-answer period if you have anything for me.

Thank you, Chad. I’d just like to make a correction on the correction on Giovanni’s CCF, it’s $865 currently. It’s a bit of a slip there, I checked, so I just want to make that correction.

So thanks, Chad. So basically, in closing remarks, looking forward, we continue to expect positive developments. I know we have a lot of new investors joining us, so I’d like to reiterate our key area of focus as we look towards the rest of 2017 and beyond.

So really continuing to improve productivity, opportunity, operational efficiency, continued cost improvement at both operation by using Lean Six Sigma management and focusing on strategic goal. We are managing a much improved balance sheet, as you saw, the progress has been made in the last few quarters, including a reduction in working capital and want to do that in a strategic manner to enhance shareholder value, while preserving our financial flexibility to pursue value enhancing opportunities.

We’ve announced, as you know, two projects, one in Thurso, and one in Landqart. So we continue to move the completion of these projects to be on-time and budget. The additional finishing line at Landqart and a fifth digester at Thurso, so both are important to the long-term profitability of each business. In summary, we continue to focus on what is important to the business and are committed to deliver better results year-over-year as we’ve demonstrated.

Thank you for your time, these financial result and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. I now will ask the – I will not ask the operator to open the call to your question.

Bryan Fast

Yes, thanks guys. I know you touched on this briefly, just to tap the forefront of everyone’s mind, but jut to spend some more time on dissolving pulp pricing. Can you speak to maybe the longer-term outlook and then maybe more short-term, specifically on inventory levels add recent and potential conversions?

Yvon Pelletier

Yes, so it’s Yvon here speaking. So when we look at the – I mean, as we explained many time, the fundamental driver I mean is the textile demand globally which remains very positive. The cotton pricing is an important element for the viscose, as referenced, the viscose staple fiber. And the cotton pricing adds have been going up significantly over the last few months and just even this week has continued to go up, it’s up 2%.

Cotton pricing is, I mean, it’s going up and it’s relatively stable, there is not much volatility as it move. Whereas viscose staple fiber follows the same trend, but has a little more short-term volatility. And if you look back in the last year or 18 months, we see those short-term volatility happen where the price would go up, then get up much higher than cotton and then it would be a bit pushed back from the yarn customer and then you know switching inventory pushback if the price is down, but the long-term trend is still positive.

When you look at the demand of viscose staple fiber, in the last 10 years there were 9.8% annualized increase in demand in viscose staple fiber. I look at the next three year demand for viscose staple fiber and it’s forecasted to go up by 27%. So this is significant improvement. So the fundamental demand for these products are good and the long-term view is that due to the cotton dynamic, pricing should continue to be to improve, because cotton is driving some of that dynamic.

The – so that the – and that reflects, I mean, the short-term volatility reflects – of the viscose reflects on the dissolving pulp price. And we see some of the volatility in our dissolving pulp price. But again, year-over-year over the last three years, the price of dissolving pulp has been going up, and we feel that the 2017 pricing should be superior to 2016 pricing. And 2018, where most of the new capacity – viscos capacity coming in and not that much pulp capacity comes online. Indication are that the markets should get tired. Again, there’s a lot of element that comes in to play, but the fundamental of the business is – remains positive.

Bryan Fast

Great. Thanks for the detail. I’ll just turn over to the Thurso. Can you speak to where maybe you expect cash cost to come in for the remainder of the year?

Yvon Pelletier

Giovanni?

Giovanni Iadeluca

So production cost average will be at around $945. We expect further improvements in power generation and production rates as a result of increased uptime and continued resolution of technical issues.

Bryan Fast

Great. Thanks. That’s it for me.

David Shapiro

Hello. Just a quick question on a follow-up on those production costs. As you put the digester and as you pursue more of these efficiencies,. I know it’s been sort of a moving target. But I was hoping you can help us as where you think production costs should be on a conservative basis after you do some of these efficiency projects? and then, again, after the digester comes in, where conservatively they ought to be?

Axel Wappler

Yes. So Giovanni, I’ll comment on that if you don’t mind. The number we’ve put in our mill, the number we’re working with right now based on the improvement we’re seeing and the different actions we’re taking. We’re basically looking at 2018 probably a mid-800 number. But the second-half where we will see the benefit of the new digester that will be in the low-800. And our long-term objective is to keep going below that level. There’s still other opportunity, we’re going to continue to target. But right now, the guidance is really the – in the second-half will be in the very low-800 region.

David Shapiro

Okay. So if I have to break this down, some of these efficiency projects maybe get you closer to 900, and then after that the digester comes in the lower 800s, is this roughly what you’re thinking?

Yvon Pelletier

Pretty well, yes.

David Shapiro

Okay And then on the CapEx schedule, can you help walk us through CapEx for this year, CapEx plans for next year as you’re installing the digester?

Kurt Loewen

Sure. I think, with CapEx as I’ve mentioned previously, I think last quarter pretty much aligned with what we had incurred in 2016, which was approximately $20 million in that range, approximately three quarters of that is tied to health, safety, and statutory business maintenance, and about one quarter we’ll be looking at profit improvement. And this is specifically outside of digester 5, so digester 5 is kind of outside of that sort of estimate. So digester 5, which is a significant portion of it is funded by four different streams of grants. We’ll take, of course, over the remainder of the year heavily back-end loaded to the Q3, Q4.

David Shapiro

Okay. And then the grant money in refund you expect that to come in in 2018, or it’s going to be choppy, anymore clarity on that?

Kurt Loewen

Sure. There are four different streams that have actually all different criteria. So they’re kind of some hard times with our cost incurred and some are time-based. So on balance though, it’s fairly balanced. There will be some timing issues.

Yvon Pelletier

So basically that’s $4 million based on the – Yvon here, Hydro-Quebec electricity program that we get money back on electricity costs incurred. The – this $4 million right now that would be reimbursed in 2019 and 2020. So $2 million per year.

David Shapiro

Okay.

Kurt Loewen

And – yes, and the rest is fairly aligned with expenditures.

Yvon Pelletier

Yes

David Shapiro

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. When are we going to find out if the Chinese are going to comply with the WTO ruling. And if they do, can you just take us through the math in terms of how that should improve our sales price relative to the published list prices?

Yvon Pelletier

So, Yvon here, I’ll take that. So they have – there’s a 60-day period, where the Chinese government has the opportunity to feel. And after that period, if they have not, then there is a discussion or a negotiation between both countries to discuss the implementation and so on and so forth.

So I think we’re looking at potentially still a few months, let’s say, no impact in 2017. What we would see after is, as you – as we mentioned in the past, we’ve got, as we’ve moved along and got our quality improved and got our sales channel more – becoming more and more efficient and stability of our shipments, we’ve got our discount down from about 5% to 6%, down to – right now we’re down to less than 2%, 1.5%.

Our objective we believe that once the discount, the WTO process as a result, we should gain a few percent on the pricing. So, I mean, it’s not a little discount, but it’s a few percent of gain that we would expect to see. And again, it eliminates the – some uncertainty that is – when the tax is in place, there’s always potential for change and so on so forth. If it’s eliminated then it’s a non-issue.

Unidentified Analyst

But between the 60 days and the discussion period, the actual reduction is not going to impact us until 2018?

Yvon Pelletier

I wouldn’t – I don’t think we’ll see anything before the end of this year to early 2018 finalize.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Yvon Pelletier

You’re welcome.

Trevor Phillips

Hi, are you there?

Yvon Pelletier

Yes we are.

Trevor Phillips

I just wondered if you guys could comment at all on any capital actions you may be taking with regards to your share price and the debentures, obviously, like you said the shares have fallen and you seem confident in generating cash. I’m just wondering if you consider a share repurchase via NCIB or for that matter retire some of the debentures early since you’re going to have to allocate that capital anyway?

Yvon Pelletier

Chad, do you want to take this one?

Chad Wasilenkoff

Yes. So, obviously, in the last few months, hopefully, we’ve demonstrated our confidence in our business and the direction we’re going and the fundamentals we see continuing to improve, because obviously, we repaid our 2016 debentures as they came due. We bought early all of the 2017 debentures for $25 million, and we are considering and looking at the 2019 debentures.

All of those decisions are taken in the context of other opportunities for use of that cash, whether it’s projects at the mill and we’re still finding some very interesting projects with six-month payback or less. And obviously, that becomes a reoccurring profitability and [indiscernible] into the future versus just the one-time benefit from buying back debentures.

But again they’re definitely on the list. We’re evaluating that. We hope to announce some other CapEx projects that are in Thurso mill that might require very little cash off the balance sheet in the future. But it could be a cash flow timing thing, where we have to put in a little bit of cash for this project. And then the returns are very meaningful and it comes with a lot of government support and again, the team continues to work on that. We hope to be able to announce that prior to the end of this year, I would say.

On the share buyback, we did announce our – up to 10% NCIB, which is all the exchange will allow. We’ve done about 60% of that so far. We’ve been in blackout periods pretty much and still continue to be today. That obviously, will end at the end of today’s trading session, and so we evaluate that. And obviously, the recent share price decline make it even more interesting to continue down that path.

So we have about 400,000 shares that we could potentially buy and then that would conclude our 10% NCIB for several months before we’d be able to allow to reconsider doing more than that. So it’s on our radar. It looks interesting. But I guess, the most positive takeaway from that is, we have even more interesting projects we’re looking at and consider more value adding to our shareholders in a short to medium-term.

Trevor Phillips

All right. Thanks, gentlemen. I look forward to the – hearing about the projects.

Chad Wasilenkoff

Okay. Thank you, Trevor.

David Shapiro

Hi. I just want a quick follow-up. Where are your shipping costs currently trying to figure out the total net-net discount off list? You mentioned the list discounts at about a percent and a half roughly, how much per tonne in U.S. dollar terms is shipping roughly these days?

Kurt Loewen

Well, the total shipping cost in land services and commission and delivered to China would be in the low US$70.

David Shapiro

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I guess, a quick follow-up to Chad on the comments that he just made. So if I’m understanding, Chad, on your allocation of capital, are you heavily prioritizing using capital for internal efficiency versus external acquisitions at this point?

Chad Wasilenkoff

I mean it’s not allocated that way. We don’t make investment decision saying this bucket of capital can be utilized for this or that. It’s all project by project basis. So we have our quarterly Board meetings and we look at all the opportunities available and the timelines for those opportunities as well as obviously our current cash and reserves at hand and then we prioritize on that basis.

So we will jump around or move around. And with any – on the acquisitions side there never exactly as planned from day one. Things move around, documentation changes sometimes that – we’re just not able to accomplish a deal in the terms that we find acceptable, or we find as beneficial as we would require to meet our thresholds. And so we walk away or move on to other opportunities.

So these things are always, as I said, moving targets. And even on the internal ones, the teams have demonstrated a real expertise in getting grants and other sources of capital, which just continues to prove the IRRs of those particular projects. And obviously, the cash required off our balance sheet reduces as we can get financing elsewhere. So unfortunately, it’s always a moving target based on what we feel adds the best or the most to shareholder value.

David Shapiro

Okay, very helpful. Thank you.

Yvon Pelletier

Thank you, David.

Yvon Pelletier

Well, thank you for all your question and continued support, and we look forward to updating you on the result in the near future. So thank you, and have a great afternoon.

Kurt Loewen

Thanks, operator.

