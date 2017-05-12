ConocoPhillips: Chasing The Hot Asset

Last week, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced Q1 results that only minimally provided a better view into the company post the transformative deals with Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and Hilcorp Energy. The energy giant has gone from cutting the dividend to repurchasing stock within the time frame of roughly one year.

The stock trades near the highs since the oil lows of 2016. Should investors hop on the ConocoPhillips' train at these levels?

My investment thesis has long questioned the value of paying up for these oil stocks that continue making long-term strategies based on paying dividends while facing massive capital expenditures. ConocoPhillips became a favorite in the group after cutting the dividend payout by 66% in 2016, but the recent moves to dump natural gas assets at the lows to buy their propped up stock doesn't compute.

The biggest issue with the independent oil company that Q1 results amounted to a $177 million loss. ConocoPhillips missed estimates by a wide margin and the low analyst estimates going forward are all still losses.

On the bright side, the company is now producing solid cash flows in excess of capital expenditures. Cash from operations were $1.8 billion and capex was $1.0 billion leaving the company in a solid position to cover the 2.2% dividend yield.

The numbers were a virtual repeat from the Q4 levels, but oil prices are generally down from the levels of last quarter. The company realized oil price in the $50s during Q1 and that isn't going to repeat in Q2.

The complicating part of the story are the Canada and San Juan basin dispositions while maintaining the targeted capex levels at $5.0 billion for the year. ConocoPhillips has to average over $1.3 billion per quarter for the rest of the year to reach this target, calling for somewhere around increases of $350 million each quarter.

The net impact is that cash flows get tight again without improving energy prices. With the company dumping natural gas properties at the lows and switching spending to the Permian, ConocoPhillips is in effect becoming an energy trader that chases the hot asset and dumps the weak asset.

The key investor takeaway is that the independent energy company isn't making the type of moves that make the stock appealing.