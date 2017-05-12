Retail Sales Continue To Rise, But Miss Consensus

Overview

Today's economic calendar contained crucial retail sales data for the month of April. The weak Q1 GDP print of 0.7% was excused by the markets as a seasonality blip therefore putting pressure on a rebound in Q2. A brighter outlook in retail sales will certainly bolster the case for better end-year growth.

Retail Sales Rise, but Disappoint Consensus

April's retail sales figures rose by 0.4% vs. consensus estimates of 0.6%. Excluding automotive, retail sales rose 0.3%. On a m/m comparative basis, the figures look good. Unfortunately for the market, the 3.0% estimated Q2 GDP is likely to be trimmed given the consensus miss.

The retail sales data had several interesting points, namely, the uptick in auto sales. The April report bucked the trend in auto as sales increased for the first time in 2017. Other notable positives were the continued strength in non-store retail sales, growing by 1.4% and the modest uptick in healthcare products from 0.7% the prior month to 0.8% in April. It is tough to tell whether the trend in auto sales may reverse, but more weakness is likely as lending firms continue to cut back.

Sadly, it seems that auto sales strength actually made up for slack elsewhere, notably clothing and department stores. Clothing store sales rose in the prior month, but posted a 0.5% decline in April. Meanwhile, department store sales slumped for the 3rd consecutive month. This data comes amid a backdrop of weak results out of department and clothing stores. Clothing and department stores have been the recent weak spot in an otherwise modest retail environment. It is clear that more and more shoppers are searching for deals elsewhere, namely through online marketplaces. The data buffers this claim as non-store sales grew 1.4% vs. clothing and department store sales fell -0.5%.

Source: FactSet

Conclusion

Stronger retail sales data will certainly be the harbinger of good news for bullish investors. The 0.4% rise is a start from weaker levels seen earlier in the year, but will need to pick-up further to sustain higher GDP estimates. The coming policy changes leave much to be desired from markets, and could have several positive and negative implications for the data. We are watching for continued strength in retail.

