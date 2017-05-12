Five Prime Therapeutics At An Attractive Entry Level

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) has suffered a rather dramatic decline in share price from its high of $60.98 in mid-November to its current levels in the high $20s. This 50% decline has left many investors scratching their heads and wondering if Five Prime's best days are behind it. However, the company remains in a good position to deliver on its pipeline, and reasons for the stock decline lie in a variety of outside factors.

Reason for the Decline

First and foremost has been the lack of data coming out of the company. Virtually no data was released over the past year relating to the company's most valuable asset, Cabiralizumab, a CSF-1R inhibitor being developed in conjunction with Bristol Myers-Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Five Prime and Bristol began Phase 1 trials in September 2015 and later expanded to a larger Phase 1b in September 2016. Thus far, no data related to efficacy has been released, and there are no plans to do so until the back half of 2017.

This is a strategic strategy by both companies. Currently, Five Prime and Bristol are leading the race to explore PD-L1 inhibitors with CSF-1R. However, there's plenty of competition biting at their heels. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) (AMG 820), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) (LY3022855), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (BLZ945), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (emactuzumab), Array Bio (NASDAQ:ARRY) (ARRY-382), and Syndax Pharma (NASDAQ:SNDX) (SNDX-6352) all have CSF-1R inhibitors being studied in conjunction with PD-L1. While investors may be getting impatient, Five Prime has nothing to gain from rushing out data in regards to its Phase 1a/1b trial. All these companies would be thrilled to pour over data from the most mature study of CSF-1R Five Prime and Bristol are conducting. Array BioPharma acknowledged this fact on its conference call when asked about its CSF-1R program.

"But really we believe that the CSF-1R story is going to somewhat be told first by competitors that are already a little bit ahead of us in the clinic. And so our goal was to be enabled to act and react as data begins to emerge, and one example, of course is, Five Prime and BMS, where BMS paid a huge amount of money upfront for the rights to the Five Prime antibody."

Secondly, a steady stream of positive data has emerged from another I-O combination with PD-L1 inhibitors. Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Epacadostat, an IDO inhibitor, has gotten investors excited about its role in treating a broad range of tumor types based on recently announced expanded Phase 3 trial designs with Merck (NYSE:MRK), Bristol, and Roche. Thus far, IDO has shown to be extremely effective in melanoma patients with far fewer side effects than Bristol's Yervoy. The fact that Merck and Incyte decided to expand trials in four additional tumor types: non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer and squamous cell carcinoma has investors encouraged the combo could treat a variety of solid tumor types. With Incyte set to deliver results from several trials combining epacadostat with Keytruda and Opdivo at ASCO in June, investors are expecting this combo to become the new gold standard across multiple tumor types in I-O.

Good Entry Point?

After a steep decline, I believe the stock is at an attractive entry point for investors. Because there is so little known about the company's lead program, CSF-1R, there is still a fair amount of risk, but much of the downside has been eliminated due to the company's strong balance sheet and growing pipeline. Trading in the high $20s to low $30s/share, the company has a market cap just under $900 million. However, when you factor in cash on the balance sheet, $380 million, it leaves an enterprise value of half a billion. Considering Five Prime has one of the most promising I-O combinations with PD-L1, I believe the risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

Looking at the three-year chart, the stock should have support around $29-$30/share.

Downside Risk

It's important to note that a failure of Five Prime lead program, CFS-1R, would lead to a rerating to the downside and would likely lead to a share price in the low $20s/share. The company has done a good job broadening its portfolio, meaning it has more shots on goal. FGFR2b antibody looks promising and the company has four new drugs in the pipeline it should move into the clinical setting during 2018. The company has over $13/share in cash giving investors added protection to the downside.

Steps Forward

Five Prime recently announced it's completed enrollment in some of the Phase 1b cohorts and plans to release initial efficacy and safety data in the second half of 2017. Phase 1b consists of seven cohorts whose tumor type tends to overexpress immunosuppressive tumor associated macrophages (TAMs). The company is also conducting in-depth tissue biomarker analyses to assess whether it can use biomarkers to select responsive patients.

Source: Five Prime 1Q17 Earnings Release

It's important to remember that even though other I-O combinations have started to show impressive results, there will likely never be a magic combination that cures all cancers due to the complexity and vast differences in tumor types. So while IDO inhibitors have shown efficacy with PD-L1 in melanoma and expanded Phase 3 trials to include non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer and squamous cell carcinoma, Five Prime and Bristol are studying CSF-1R in several tumor types that IDO inhibitors aren't pursuing. Management went out of its way on the most recent conference call to state this:

"While multiple immuno-oncology combinations are being tested in cancer patients. We think that our combination of a tumor-associated macrophage or TAM inhibitor like Cabira with a checkpoint inhibitor like OPDIVO may work in settings in which other combinations may not. This could be especially true in tumors where TAMs have an immunoinhibitory effect on the tumor microenvironment."

I believe successful IDO inhibitor data shouldn't be viewed as a negative to the CSF-1R program at all. If anything, it demonstrates I-O combinations can produce powerful synergies with PD-L1 drugs. Looking back at the evolution of cancer therapies, there's long painful history of trial and error to perfect treatment combinations. In the 1950s-60s, when chemotherapy drugs were first discovered, scientists tried upwards of half a dozen chemo drugs at once over varying doses and administration time periods hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. I-O combination data is still in its infancy and there is guaranteed to be hundreds of more trials trying to perfect the right combination. The most important first step for Five Prime and Bristol-Myers is to prove CSF-1R shows a beneficial effect in tumor types that overexpress TAMs. If they can prove this, there will be a place at the table for CSF-1R drugs in treating cancer patients.

Thus far, CSF-1R has been shown through Five Prime's PVNS data to have a relatively clean safety profile that typically only results in periorbital edema (swelling around the eye). The biggest limiting factor to the number of I-O combinations that could be used together are toxicity levels. So the importance of a clean safety profile can't be overemphasized enough. A clean safety profile and a synergistic effect in tumor overexpressing TAMs would all but guarantee CSF-1R as a standard treatment in those tumor types.

Source: Five Prime 1Q17 Earnings Release

I initiated my investment in Five Prime in late 2015 at $30/share and watched it climb to $60/share where I sold 25% of my position (always take some profits in a spec stock after it doubles) only to watch it slowly decline back to my purchase price. However, in my opinion, the stock is currently more attractive now than it was in late 2015/early 2016. The company has successfully advanced and expanded its pipeline and still has an attractive balance sheet that can fund operations well into 2019. In addition, the company has multiple data readouts coming over the next six months across every single one of its clinical programs. There's no question the stock remains a speculative investment, but it has come back to a level that represents an attractive risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPRX, BMY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.