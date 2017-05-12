General Motors: Favorable Odds

General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares are still up near multi-year highs, yet David Einhorn wants more. He wants two classes of shares for GM - one for the dividend and one for growth. Ideally, the two come to an agreement to settle this out, saving both sides time and money on a potential proxy battle. Or, Einhorn may just back down and quietly fate into the shadows, much like he did with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), where he pushed for something similar. His iPref plan was to have Apple issue preferred stock, but the tech giant stood fast. Ideally, that's a similar path that GM will take. Financial engineering won't help GM sell more cars.

Source: UnlockGMValue.com

The stock is cheap, at less than 6x earnings. That's Einhorn's big thesis for breaking the company into two share classes. He's putting up a good fight, thus far. Einhorn's hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, has launched unlockGMvalue.com to help convince shareholders to elect its three board nominees.

We're going to battle.

GM did settle its last proxy battle, when the likes of Appaloosa Management was pushing for an $8 billion buyback in 2015. But unless we see a last minute settling, which doesn't look likely, things will come to a head at GM's shareholder on June 6.

However, it is worth noting that Einhorn is limited in proxy and board battle experience; his last battle being in 2006. All three of his proxy battle have been with much smaller companies. GM did settle its last proxy battle, when the likes of Appaloosa Management was pushing for an $8 billion buyback in 2015. GM agreed to a $5 billion buyback and has been aggressive to plow cash flow into buying its own (undervalued) stock.

Greenlight only owns 3.6% of GM, so not even enough of a stake to be considered an 'official' activist campaign. But, on his side is the fact that GM has been a gross underperformer relative to the S&P 500 and major automaker peers since 2010. Still, convincing enough of the major GM shareholders, which are relatively passive holders like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Vanguard and State Street, to give him three board seats still remains unlikely. Plus, turning over board seats for a hedge fund that hasn't laid out any plans for how GM can actually grow or increase cash flow in the interim seems imprudent for current shareholders.

GM says that its seven-month review of Einhorn's plan should be enough to suggest that it's 'not worth it' for the carmaker to try and create a somewhat confusing share class structure. That's likely true. Einhorn's proposal is destined to go to vote in less than a month, but I still feel GM is destined to trade at a discounted valuation for the foreseeable future. The sub-6x earnings that GM trades at isn't ideal, but it's in line with where earnings estimates are. Shares haven't moved much since its IPO out of bankruptcy in 2010, not to mention the fact that auto sales look to be peaking. The automaker needs to keep its credit rating intact heading into a tapering of auto sales, but a cheap valuation is warranted, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.