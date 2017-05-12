Allianz's (AZSEY) CEO Oliver Bäte on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Allianz SE ADR. (OTCQX:AZSEY) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Allianz Conference Call on the Financial Results of the First Quarter 2017. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Mr. Oliver Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Oliver Schmidti

Thank you, Ron. Yes, good afternoon from my side as well, and welcome to our conference call about results of the first quarter 2017. I think I can give a brief we have released our key numbers already last week. You have seen the analyst presentation this morning and all the details you will now get from Dieter.

Dieter Wemmer

So thanks very much Oliver and also good afternoon, good morning to everybody on the call. It’s two [ph] weeks already old number a week old, but maybe I have still a few interesting details for you and also looking forward to a engaging Q&A session.

The headlines clear €2.9 billion operating profit at a new record level I think maybe at one point we will also have a €3 billion operating profit line but not this quarter as total revenues up 2.5%, shareholders net income is down however we had this extraordinary high results in last year on the block trades which we, where we realized substantial amount of gains, our €1.8 billion for Q1 is when you compare it with the full year result of 16 it’s more than a quarter so as we are well set for continuing our EPS growth even with the same number of shares outstanding which is not happening as you know.

So lets’ go into our solvency ratio because that was not announced last week. 212% is our regulatory reported Solvency ratio for end of the quarter. The change to year end it’s twofold. On one hand we have fully deducted the full share buyback amount of €3 billion, I think as of yesterday we have executed some €1.2 billion and a little bit so we are down on track, but our regulators recommended to us when you start executing and to us should not deduct pro rata, you should take it all.

So €3 billion is nine points impact that means without the share buyback we would have ended up at 221 that would be for the first time one point out of our capital management range from 180 to 220. So, really a very strong Solvency ratio and I’ll come to the details a little bit later.

Also, shareholders equity 0.9% up to €67.7 and that is also I think a good start and end to the year, some movement in the unrealized gains and losses, less gains on in particular the Mediterranean government bonds and more gains on equity.

When we -- I think the sensitivities for your reading and I’m sure ample part of the Q&A. Anyway, so I shift it now and let’s look at our Solvency generation. We had a really good operating earnings and the operating earnings are up by and large close to our IFRS earnings.

For the corporate segment and asset management it is literally the same. For P&C it is almost the same, you have only this little changes from reserve discounting in and out that is the P&L are pretty small of this discounting and then in Life, of course ultra deck movements are out but you have the new business value innovation and as the new business value had a record quarter in Q1 also we have a record quarter in operating Solvency II earnings.

Market impact is what you expect. Capital management is very €3billion, share buyback a program and then as accrual for the 2017 dividend because we are following strictly the role that we every quarter, at pro rata our potential dividend.

And that leads to a slight despite the high capital reduction that leads to a slightly – own fund calculation. This capital is upto €35.8 billion. The main driver is model changes, the model changes are – well that is a combination of what the regulators ask us to do and the things we wanted to refine. Actually in total you can say when you looked at the model changes created €2.2 billion of additional owned funds and €1.1 billion of risk capital if you just divide the two figures you are getting pretty much to our average Solvency ratio that means all the changes we do are refinements and we believe better matching our business logic, however the regulator is watching out that numbers are not giving us any additional big benefit.

So now moving to page nine and diving a little bit deeper into the P&C segment which is close to 3% growth. I think we had a pretty good start into the year, we expect actually that it should in some markets even should go up even more. We had 2% organic growth and 1% from acquisitions from last year that is small rational commercial portfolio we acquired and then the Morocco business we invested in.

So most of the organic growth is actually priced, split is more than 1% so 1.2% is priced and 0.5% is volume increased but it is a very different buy market where Germany is really able to push through price very well and it is in Italy obviously the opposite with still a very high profit margin we still see an average reduction of motor premiums in the market and at AGCS it is a little bit weaker pricing but mainly less writing because we really stick to our underwriting discipline we have the record positive markets, Spain less in America, Australia and also Allianz’s Worlds wide partners where we get both that price and also volume running at a very good level and also Latin America good mixture between price and volume.

Now turning to page 11, the overall profitability of our P&C business. There is certainly at first glance less underwriting profit and I’ll come to this in a moment, but what is positive is actually that investment results is keeping up very nicely. So let’s now look at our combined ratio.

2.3 percentage point worsening, it’s from my perspective actually hiding the 40 basis points improvement on the underlying. So how do I look at this? Well there’s on one hand, yes there was a bit more net cash in Q1 as being explained here in this little bubbles. Then we had more large losses, large losses is our long term average, it’s actually 3.1 and we had 4.2% in Q1 and then there is the famous Ogden case I seem to have, in the meantime seems as with all of our CS and particularly U.K.s market leaders. In our case Ogden cost us in the ratio 0.8% that means when you take out Ogden in Q1, our one off results would be at 3.6% so a very average one off results for our group.

And the Ogden is also affecting slightly the current expense year so in Q1 it has actually cost us 20 basis points in our segment number. And it’s not only our U.K. business which is paying the Ogden bill it is also our third party reinsurance business which has via excess of loss contracts in the motor line but also in other casualty lines, some Ogden impact and then not to forget also Ireland is following as the Ogden hole and has also some small impact also that is for our segment of course negligible.

Going to page 13, the operating profit and combined ratio by country, the biggest cap events were on one hand France had a couple o this midsized storms and then Australia with the storm Debbie, I think everybody has on its, on his or her radar is one of the biggest cat event of the quarter, turning our Australian Operating profit into the negative the same as Mr. Ogden turned our U.K. profit into the negative.

What is working well is the continued turnaround in Latin America, first positive operating profit since quite some time and showing that our work starts to show – to bring fruits to what we were waiting for such a long time I think else besides this weather and cats volatility and some large loss volatility mainly AGCS but also Germany had some more large losses from U.S. and also France a little bit. Italy, very shining without with low 80s credit insurance as well, Spain continue to show a great story of loss and high profitability pretty much unchanged quarter over quarter and Allianz Worldwide Partners had international health’s business as well as in the travel insurance programs good progress on re-underwriting as some of the key relationships.

So I think overall our combined ratio and volume development is very much on track with the expectation and when we look on page 15 the investment income actually over delivering and Q1 so that we have actually no concerns about making our outlook number or even a little bit more in the P&C segment this year, of course the caveat is always the large catastrophes.

So from this I would directly dive into the Life segment. New business volume nicely up. Our present value to new business premium is 3% up and together with a new business margins the first time above our target of 3% to 3.1% creating in total a really new high for new business value for our group. And when you look at the mix of the business clearly our capital efficient product they had a good one third of it and we see a growing portion of unit linked without guarantees, protection and health slightly up, so all three together further shrinking the traditional guaranteed savings and annuity business so very much all pointing towards the right direction and with this one I would move to page 19 and a little bit looking at operating profits.

€1.155 billion is a very high number for the operating profit which can immediately create the question, how sustainable is it, is the investment margin driven by additional harvesting? It is not, we have certainly as one of the change is a €95 million swing in the basis of risk gain in how our USPA business but €95 million consists of a €56 million loss in previous year and then a good €30 million plus this year so actually when you want to neutralize so if you would deduct €30 million. And I think there are – we have a one-off catch up in deck adjustments also coming from our U.S. business of around €50 million. So if you want to be very conservative I would maybe subtract €100 million from the profit.

In the life segment when you compare to a year ago, I think actually what I told you before was the current business value and where we are standing we are on a stable 3% to 4% that profit growth together also we see underlying balance sheet growth in Life that is very much confirmed I would say we have roughly €50 million more sustainable profit this year than we had a year ago ignoring to [Indiscernible] completely that would come as an additional base effect so that our numbers in Life really going into the direction we would like to see it and there we are really confirming quarter over quarter.

Well who are the main success stories? So I think that is on one hand Germany continues to grow new business volume. You have seen on page 19, it’s a double digit growth in new business and Germany new business value is nicely up. Italy shows a growing new business value and that is all driven by unit linked and clearly our Asia Pacific region is really doing very well and we are producing a very good growth.

But also, our smaller countries are doing very nicely in this area. Volume wise, the U.S. had a weak start into the year. New business volume was clearly down, but we have corrected the new business margin and with 3.9% we have achieved a really excellent new business margin.

In the third quarter, and in April and May sales start to pick up and we are pretty sure that we can over the whole 12 months just continue the success story of previous years.

Operating profit in the U.S. it’s timing that’s it’s a base risk swing plus the €50 million debt correction and also that is not a positive one off but a year ago we had in the U.S. additional reserving in the long term care business which we did not repeat, so therefore the operating profit in the U.S. was €325 million that’s a very good start into the year, which allows me actually to go to our investment margins.

We have delivered 25 basis point for the first quarter. Our guidance for the whole year is 95 basis points that means we have 70 basis points to go for the rest of the year so actually the 25 maybe 2.5 basis points above what you would expect any way to achieve 95 for the full year and as the base was effect from the U.S. and so that is pretty normal. I think our net harvesting has a little bit less realized gains than last year but it has also substantially less impairments than last year which explains more the net enforcement, so it is very much, I think a very stable situation and our unrealized gains and particularly in our equity portfolio end also real estate portfolio has grown in this year and also in the last three months substantially further so we are far away from harvesting the pro rata share of the growth in unrealized gains.

Asset management, so I think we have -- this time the right order of our segment because we have really kept the best for last. Asset management segment is benefitting from on one hand the good financial market so we have in total more than 40 billion more assets under management of which half comes from markets and the other in stores at PIMCO close to €21 billion of net inflows at PIMCO has really, is a very strong continuation of what was already looking pretty good in Q4 and Q3 last year. So the trend just continues and I’m also optimistic for the next quarter to go.

And on page 27, you can actually see that PIMCO keeps its profit margin pretty unchanged and attends the whole results in a good increase of revenues of 12% and Allianz Global Investors also benefitting from equity market development of course is showing a double digit increase in revenues which gives us for the whole segment an increase in revenues of 12% and that allows then on page 29 to turn this into more profits and our operating profit in asset management has a 24% jump in Q1, 17% which I think equates recovery of our asset management sector and shows that in some areas, active asset management can still compete very well into our today’s result [ph].

I think I would then just go to the summary corporate segments nothing exciting, a little bit more profit in the banking segment we have less provisioning for -- less loan provisioning than a year ago. And in holding and treasury we show a little bit lower temporal expenses and also some better hedging results in FX. I think a year ago we had some more losses there, so that is, in the end, small movement in the overall scheme, which then, as bringing me to the last page, page 33 of the numbers.

Nice growth in operating profit by 250 million, but real Life gains of €400 million down and hence we have actually a lower income before tax. And as the real Life gains from last year were completely tax exempt, you have actually also not this great effect on the tax rate and this 29% will see show a very low tax rates below our 30% target level because we had still some tax exempt income, and resulting then in a €1.8 billion [ph] shareholders net income which is a very good start into the year.

And let me then summarise where we stand with respect to our 2018 target on page 35. Okay. EPS growth is the rolling for quarter 4.8%, plus its continued effects you will get out of the share buyback, so I will – I think we are very much on track for this year to repeat a good EPS growth.

Return on equity of the group is at moment standing at 12.5, certainly still a bit limited by our very strong capital base, but as you all know there is more of luxury problem than anything else.

P&C combined ratio, yes, with 95.6, clearly above our targets, but I think the underlying improvement shows in the right direction, so I think we are still on-track to make our 94 by 2018, 10% ROE for our Life businesses, we show in Q1, 61%, but Italy and France are both close to the 10% when I trust at two countries we are at 85 plus percent of the year of the whole segments. And both have actually too much capital in their balance sheet, so also easy to correct by just up-streaming the money via dividend.

New business margin at target level and also on the qualitative target we are moving forward, although the qualitative targets are not all we measured on a quarterly basis, so some of them are older information. So the Net Promoter Score we has not updated in Q1, so therefore there is no new news.

SII interest rate sensitivity is a little bit higher than at year end, that is a consequence of the model changes and I’m waiting for the question to dives there into the detail. PIMCO’s cost income ratio very much at target, internal increased satisfaction and Work Well index, close to where we want to be, and I think we made a good jump in digitizing our new products and also one got launched this year, half of them are already satisfying our full digital product definition.

And with this one, I guess, actually, speaking back to Oliver to manage through the Q&A now.

Oliver Bäte

Thank you, Dieter. We are now happy to take your questions if any.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] We will now take our first question from Peter Eliot of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Peter Eliot

Hi. Thanks very much. I’ll try to not disappoint you, so I’ll start off with the question you were expecting, I’m just going to ask anyway actually, but yes, I was intrigue by solvency sensitivity and how the upside, the symmetry has been restored by modelling changes and especially I guess given that you effectively close the during gap in the Life business this quarter as well. So yes, if you could explain what’s happen there than that would be great?

Second question on the asset management, I mean, great news on both earnings and flows in the same way that you very kindly gave us guidance in the Life division. I was wondering if you could sort of give us guidance on whether - to what extend do you think there are one-offs in that result? I mean, I guess, I’m stick to footnotes on slide 27 regarding the €46 million and other revenues and looking at the financial statement, supplements, it looks like both of sort of float through largely to the bottom line.

And as target slip in one-third, one perhaps, you mentioned the business evolution weighing ever less on the SCR development and they are obviously zero this quarter. Just wondering if you think -- is that sustainable going forward and if so, I’m just wondering whether the guidance you’ve given for the run rate of a underlying capital generation is even a little bit light especially the benefit you’re getting on the numerator from new business. I guess, a fair amount of that as you said is coming from Germany where you must now have about 40% of the market, I would guess, and I’m just wondering how sustainable numerator and denominator? Thanks a lot.

Oliver Bäte

Okay. So, then let me try to explain the change in interest rate sensitivity. Actually when one of you could give me a whiteboard and some pens I could easily explain it, but let’s try to put in words. Yes. We are in duration which is actually more on the own fund side. We are neutral and we have closed at first glance the gap there. So the increased sensitivity is all coming from the SCR, so actually it’s a next derivative and how should I put it.

We have changed the whole modelling of our German cash flows that we did already used for the new business margin and value calculation in Q3 last year, but we couldn’t use it yet for the Solvency II calculation because approval by the regulator had suspend January 1. So therefore it is the beginning of the year change and not the year-end change. That has to be included. So this change is modelling all the cash flows and also from all the new products much better and overall the sensitivity of the interest rate increased on both, on the up as well as the down.

However, the downside is more protected by the additional funds, our Allianz latent [ph] subsidiary has which are under transferability restrictions, that means, when you transfer solvency ratio and also the sensitivity from the Life subsidiary in German into the group, the upside goes fully through. The downside is being dampened by the amount which got haircut by transferability restriction. So it is a very complex story and now you know why I would have preferred to present it on a board in a room and not over the phone. It’s really difficult.

Peter Eliot

Thank you.

Oliver Bäte

But I think we do much better and actually also personally my gut feeling of it was that our upside was understated, so I like the new sensitivity numbers more because I can now sleep better. In asset management, yes, we are showing in the footnote one-off that was a catch-up booking on foreign currency, exchange translation mainly U.S. dollar to British pound. It is actually also going through the profit sharing at PIMCO so therefore the operating profit impact is 70% of the number and in Q2 we will not have the cost of the incentive scheme anymore because Q1, 2017 is the last booking. So you can also see that this expense was in Q1, the last one of this number, so I think we are on good track in asset management.

Guidance on Solvency II and quarterly production, I think with our operating earnings guidance unchanged and strong new business values produce every quarter, so we should see a similar positive development there. Of course, there are always some secondary effect which are hard to anticipate, will be also not consume more capital. I think that is much more difficult because of diversification VIX [ph] every quarter a little bit on market parameters, and the market parameters to be all look at like interest rate, equity market were obviously positive, but you should also not forget that I think mid of April, also end of March VIX was at record low interest rates volatility that came in lower, so there adds also a number of secondary parameters which supported our development in Q1 and that numbers will go around.

Thirdly, what I would expect on Solvency II is that with financial market as of today, solvency ratio would be looking better. Credit spreads, after the French election on French government bonds came in, I think actually that French government bond show at the moment the zero spread compared to swap. So that is certainly putting positive for our numbers. Interest rates slightly higher, solvency equity markets are further up in the second quarter and volatility is still very low, so, anybody who was [Indiscernible] on that mix would come back quickly, I think that people are not earning a lot of many or have lost their spreads already. So I hope that answered all your questions, Peter.

Peter Eliot

That’s right. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Nick Holmes of Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Nick Holmes

Hello. Hi guys. Thanks. Couple of questions. First one is, Dieter, what do you think for you to do with the solvency and financial condition report. What you recommend we focus on? If you can give us any guidance there, that will be great. And the second question is looking at Italian motor, there’s a lots of mix views about what’s going on in the market. Wondered if you could tell us your experience, I think you said, pricing is still under pressure, but you’re seeing some signs of stabilization? Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Yes. Thank you, Nick for the two questions. Well, with these results, there are two recommendations. When you printed you can burn it. When it’s digital, you can delete it. So, I must say, yes, that is probably a lot of additional details information and if you want to find certain points, and I’m sure that you and your colleagues will put a lot of focus on transitionals in none of the Allianz entities you will find any balance sheet transtionals.

But I think and what I hope is actually that its gives a more comparison across the whole industry and what I think is probably another focus area whereas the disclosed solvency ratios are actually full aligned with the regulatory filed numbers. I think we are really trying to be very precise and really only put in our analyst presentation what is also being filed with the regulator, and so far we have not found any deviation. We have done the following. We have in total produced 61 reports, 60 legal entities in the EU and one group report.

Out of the 60 of course there is a lot of very small entities therefore we have put on our website here in the IR Section 10 or 12 of the individual legal entity reports. And when there is any missing company you want to know, about area or whatever, we will certainly also be able to provide the link, but then you have to call the Investor Relation Department to get this. We will in our inside Allianz Series, do a special section. And also, I think Tom Wilson got the job to run you more detail through the report and how to read the various chapters. What is in it and what not? And I think our Chief Actuary, Oskar Buchauer is also there s also there. So you have all our technical expertise who then after you had some time to read the report and if there is special area of interest then we are very happy to explain this.

Nick Holmes

So, Dieter, could I just quickly follow-up, I’m correct in thinking that you won’t give us the group ratio until the Investor Day in June. And I just wondered if that is correct. Why would you want to do it that way, because I mean, we will all be sort of involved in a guessing game for the group ratio. I just wondered what your thinking is?

Dieter Wemmer

I don’t understand what you mean with group ratio.

Nick Holmes

The group Solvency II ratio, the volatility adjustor and items like that. If it’s correct that won’t be…

Dieter Wemmer

The various components…

Nick Holmes

Yes, exactly.

Dieter Wemmer

I think that is – that its ready on May 24th, we have also to go through our various internal setting and approval process, therefore I don’t have it yet fully at hand. But -- therefore I said, it’s no balance sheet transitional, it is only what we use is VA and that has some impact on our Life businesses for the rest, it is really not important and for the groups that impact is also minor, but I don’t have the number now at hand and I think also from a sign of procedure you have to understand that I’m not disclosing it before I went for all formalities here that would really be not correct.

Nick Holmes

Okay. That’s very fair. Thanks.

Dieter Wemmer

Well, the total number is 212 we just gave you. And also please keep in mind, this financial condition reports are based on year-end. This isn’t annual report. So it doesn’t linked back to the Q1 numbers. Then you have to wait another year. So that is – I’m more in favour of the quarterly numbers, yes, the year-end, therefore I’m not so excited but maybe if there is some practice in the industry on the peer average which could be improved by the whole industry than I’m sure you and your colleagues will spot it and industry will do better afterward.

Nick Holmes

We will try. Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Yes. Italian motor, yes, actually our accident year loss ratio is slightly better than a year ago that tells you that over the rate decreases we were suffering and complaining about during last year’s did not reduce profitability, so that is a good news. The consequence of this is that the market might slow down a little bit in the rate decrease, but it will not stop it.

Nick Holmes

And just a quick follow-up, do you see any sign that the bottom might be reached in the next 12 months?

Dieter Wemmer

Yes. We are very hopeful that the answer to your question is yes.

Nick Holmes

Okay. Thank you very much.

Dieter Wemmer

Thank you, Nick.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thomas Seidl of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Thomas Seidl

Thanks. Good afternoon. Three questions. First on the regular investment income in P&C, you normally show like a model like behaviour in drop in ROI but not this quarter, it’s pretty stable. You quote dividends, as I wonder is this just the one quarter, respite or is this also what you expect for the year pretty flattish regular ROI and P&C, first question.

Second, on Life realized gains, I heard your comment in detail, but I still think that a 30 bps quarterly your run rate on harvesting which benefit obviously, from low impairment is pretty high also compared to history. Again I wonder is this what you expect for the full year and was it like last year mainly driven by disposals on bonds which was the main thing last year?

Third, and last question on asset management, another drop in the revenue margin .8 basis points mainly driven by Allianz global investors whereas PIMCO is now stable. My question is how high is your conviction that this now the bottom? And how does it journey develop from here? Will it stay at the current revenue margin level or you see some or even strong optimism that it will recover again?

Dieter Wemmer

Okay, Thomas. Thank you. Let me start with P&C investment income. We have guided beginning of the year reduction of annual investment income of some €200 and I think with where we stand today I would say this number was too conservative. What I say that we are thinking at absolutely the same level every quarter. Well, at the moment still a bit difficult to say, there were one small positive one-off in Q1 and then 1Q2 always a bit in total distorted because also the dividend income from equity investments is included there which is of course in Q3 and Q4 nothing but I would say somewhere that you promptly end up in the middle between flat at the 200 million reduction that means 100 million less than last year is probably a reasonable assumption.

Thomas Seidl

And then why is it slowing down, looking at your economic reinvestment here, nothing has really changed here?

Dieter Wemmer

It is a bit currency mix.

Thomas Seidl

Okay.

Dieter Wemmer

And now coming to your Life question. Actually when I look at the net harvesting and correct for the swing in U.S. base risk, the swing is $95, last year it was a minus, this year it is a small plus than actually – its net down and not up. So that means our ongoing realization activity is pretty much unchanged and it is through the harvesting also coming from the bonds and we are always using the bond portfolio also to lengthen and create fresh duration and we are not waiting obviously until maturity. We harvest earlier because the last two years from a market point of view these bonds are heavily in the negative yield, so why would you hold to a bond which only produces on mark-to-market negative yields for the last two years, then you’ll start to turn around and we have really a very systematic approach also to use this constantly to create the new duration.

What you could see on the Life side is actually that our reinvestment yield is slightly down quarter-over-quarter which is coming from the fact that we took a little bit less credit risk in third quarter 2017 that means we became a bit more conservative on running credit risk. So, your last question was on asset management and the drop in margin. Well the year-over-year comparison -- the big drop came in Q2 from the Rogge [ph] acquisition. That is an averaging effect.

Rogge is institutional bond mandates; that means the very small fee margin. So that has created for our total segment as Rogge acquisitions has cost us 60 basis points on average in the fee margin, and that is I think explaining most of the drop, but certain there is also -- well, then I should not forget a very interesting observation. Our Korean asset manager which we try to sell together with our Life company and transaction has not yet close, it is still with us, were the Life company is sold, that means that actually our former in-house business turns now into third-party business and that actually reduces for the third-party business the average fee by another 20 basis points. So that is actually already explaining most of it and so that is up and down, but also I don’t want to hide that, at Allianz global investment is also the ongoing business sees some fee margin pressure.

Thomas Seidl

But overall would you say this is bottoming out from here. Is this your base case? Do you stay at this level?

Dieter Wemmer

It’s more movement till ahead, but not this big jump for Q1 over Q2, well, now you have tend to compare the ongoing quarters and not to the four quarters otherwise you have always Rogge acquisitions in between the next two quarters.

Thomas Seidl

Of course, okay. Thanks Dieter, very helpful.

Operator

We will not take our next question from Paul De'Ath of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Paul De'Ath

Thanks. A couple of question, please. Firstly, on the Life business, obviously very strong results in terms of new business value in a very healthy and a number of comments on the full year around what level of future earnings you expect from the new business value that came in the full year? I mean, if we use the same sort of multiples on that, would that be reasonable of over 1.5 billion of future earnings been added on in Q1?

And, I guess, as an add on to that, are you making any progress on your potential enhanced disclosures around the new business? That will be question one. And then the second point is just on the P&C business in the U.K. Can you just remind me of your strategy [Indiscernible] direct kind of going forward, what's the strategy there are currently reporting you might be discussions with LV, would you see the U.K. as more or less attractive proposition post open [ph]? Thanks.

Dieter Wemmer

Paul, thank you very much. I think the new business what we should last year was that we are producing out of last year’s operating profit of around 5 billion, but I think it is – if you – plus want to be not this precise just to use round numbers. If you multiple the value of new business, three or maybe its little bit more than three you have a good on what operating profits is being added quarter by quarter.

So, we are fully sticking to this calculation, sure. You would need to refine it every quarter, also what asset mix are we doing with access money and how the cut expense are moving, but then you get into a full modelling, therefore I think the factor three is probably a pretty good and easy formula. U.K. P&C, we have exited the Life business is still – the motor business, the Life business we never ended that, actually that was one of the best strategic decisions.

I think we have a reasonable business in homeowners. We have reasonable business also in motor fleets as well as broker and we have this fantastic cat business in retail plus a very strong commercial position. We are working on our expense base in the U.K. and I think we are on very good track to get back. At the moment of course after Ogden decisions, the challenge is, are you getting enough rates to make up for the Ogden impact. And as a reminder that is yes, it is mainly motor, but every other line of business which includes bodily injuries, whether its employers liability or also third-party cases or whatever, they are all impacted by Ogden. That means you have now really to go through every product and say Ogden impact, yes, no, how much is it? How much rates do I need to make up for it. And then we have to see in which line of business is the market positively reacting to it and where it’s fierce competition actually stopping it. So that is besides simplifying our internal organization, probably our main effort at the moment what we do in the U.K.

Paul De'Ath

Thanks.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Farooq Hanif of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Farooq Hanif

Hi. Thanks very much. Quick question on Life and then on asset management. In the Life business, you’re changed to fair value accounting for the VA business. I wanted to understand what impact that had, we talk about the swing in base risk in Q1, you mentioned roughly 150 million. Have you gone from negative basis to neutral or from neutral to positive? And going forward would we be expecting in the current quarter, the environment some feature basis profit. Be nice to understand the volatility of that line going forward.

Second question on asset management, what do you think it’s going happen to the cost income ration now of PIMCO, now this reset target and incentive plans are coming to an end. What do you think we should take into account? Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Thanks so much. I think, I’m looking forward that we can see small improvement in the cost income ratio, but also we will not stick only to the current business. We also want to expand into new strategic areas, therefore we are not planning that the cost income ratio is now the big driver of higher profit margin. It’s more important that we continue to grow revenues and enjoy the current profit level.

I should have mentioned in the beginning of the presentation the accounting change we hedged. We have only changed a very small part, so the variable annuity business and the hedging of the equity guarantees you have implicitly in the product, that part has not changed at all, so we still has the same base risk as before, because their also accounting and never helps you because the base risk is just the difference that you allow your customers to invest in actively managed fund and your equity hedges are naturally linked to an index.

Hence the base risk is a difference between active managed and the practice index fund, sometime positive, sometimes negative. What we have hedged is actually for the minimum retirement benefit we had the interest rate risk open and not hedged. The local statutory accounting in the U.S. as well as the capital formulas under local stat [ph] has changed already in end of 2015 or something, so already more than a year ago. So that means the two changes in the U.S. allowed us under local stat to do already the interest rate hedging without creating the volatility in the accounting numbers.

Only we did not do the hedging because the IFRS numbers would have then just shown as the movement of the interest rate hedges. So now with the change to fair value we have implemented a hedging on Jan 1 that mean now we have closed this risk acquisition. Is this creating additional operating profits?

Yes, in the long run maybe some small positives because you don’t have the losses from the interest rate exposure, of course you could argue when now the fed it’s rising rates after three months we have missed an opportunity to gain something which we have now locked out with locking in the current position. So I see it’s from an operating profit if you want to be conservative it is very small positive, I see it as a really diminimus change.

Farooq Hanif

May I quickly ask what the size of that portfolio is in your rental dollars, just the one that’s been moved to fair value basis?

Oliver Bäte

It’s a €7 billion retirement benefit....

Farooq Hanif

Thank you very much.

Oliver Bäte

So that is not anymore to equity parts.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Arjan Van Veen of UBS. Please go ahead.

Arjan Van Veen

Thank you. Dieter, if I ask a question on the improvement in the attritional loss ratio. Could you call out if there is any particular countries where that kind of contribution is coming from? And could you also maybe make any commentary around where potentially you are seeing some kinds of pricing coming in that you haven’t seen last year?

The second question I have is around PIMCO, I saw the headline today that you said that the trends have continued positively into second quarter 2017, so if you can confirm that? And then finally, your very strong growth in EBITDAs value in Asia Pacific, could you also highlight specifically if it is coming from certain countries rather than others? Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Okay, very interesting question. Attritional loss ratio is a very good mixed picture I think the largest positive contributor, it starts actually with Italy what I have mentioned before then France is a small positive our Allianz Worldwide Partners is a small positive, Latin America is a small positive and I think a little bit negative is or more neutral is Germany. So overall, I think it is a very important phase of worsening we have seen likely I think in AGCS and so U.K. that is the Ogden impact mainly Australia is on a slight recovery but needs to do more. So it is in the €15 billion portfolio that is one of the tractions where it is hard who gives this one answer who explains this all.

But the main driver for our growth, business growth in Southeast Asia or in Asia as in general is China and Taiwan. And that is all bank distribution which delivers this business to us. And then you have – yes PIMCO yes I think we are doing pretty fine and to the second quarter.

Arjan Van Veen

Just the second part of this – sorry the second part of it was just whether you are seeing any adverse inflation trends anyway? It’s just the countries you mentioned before.

Dieter Wemmer

Yes, well I said U.K. is going in the wrong direction and Germany you see some increasing claims inflation or claim incidents. We had this discussion this morning in our press conference that actually bodily injury in Germany continues to slightly pick up and that – I heard this morning’s comment that the big debate in the U.S. distracted driving whether this debate should not soon also come to Continental Europe and we should have the same discussion.

Arjan Van Veen

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Michael Huttner of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Huttner

Thank you so much and thanks for such a lovely presentation. Great numbers. And on the buyback so €1.2 billion in I guess around three months, so – my question is could you actually do another second buyback on top of the €3 billion this year, is there any reason would stop you doing so whether regulatory or I don’t know? And another one in terms of the profit targets at €10.8 billion and I was listening, maybe half listening, your confirmed the €5.3 billion in non-life which seems to becoming a bit more from virtual income, you kind of indicated or I understood that Life would be better than your target because the run rate is incredible and you are not going to loose the money which you against the money which you made in Q2, Q1 asset management it sounds like you are on track to beat like €200 million, there’s still a lot of performance here to come. It all ends up to about €11 billion and a bit, and I just wondered at what stage would you feel confident enough to kind of review your profit targets? That’s I mean and on the corporate bonds, I must say and you have some positive sensitivity to corporate bonds, I just wondered but it’s -- maybe too many questions, thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Yes, Michael thank you very much. I was already concerned you were not on the book, because usually you are the first to ask. So then welcome to the call and thank you for dialing in. The share buyback I think we are executing really at maximum speed. We had only before our shareholder meeting is a legal break period which we had to comply with therefore we only restarted after the shareholder meeting.

Look, the decision to do another share buyback is an overall strategic consideration therefore you have to understand that I cannot answer this question but certainly I can confirm that the Solvency position and the liquidity would not stand in the way. So therefore we have really a lot of flexibility whatever we do strategically.

The outlook is actually as you know Allianz much longer than I do, you know very well that we like to show a good performance against our outlook and we never change our outlook in Q1. Whatever happens to the number whether it’s a weak start into the year or strong start into the year Q1 is too early to settle for the year and I think you have much more opportunity to draw all your conclusions and I will then answer it with the half year results.

Michael Huttner

And on the maybe the bonds especially the corporate bonds?

Dieter Wemmer

Corporate bonds sensitivity is positive. Yes, well certainly on the government bonds I think our largest investments are French [Indiscernible] of course when you want to look which asset had the best performance in Q2, then it is definitely the French government bonds. We have some €40 billion market value of it and if I am not mistaken the average maturity of it is above 12 years. So that is the high level achievement. I think in Q2, French value spreads came in 23 or 24 basis points multiply this with 12 years, so we probably made on this investment only 2.5% plus in market value. So that is a pretty decent number but of course as we do this mainly for hedging in our Life books, the higher market value is not creating now the tremendous addition shareholder fund but it is clearly reducing credit spread risk as such.

Michael Huttner

[Indiscernible] well done. Thank you so much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from William Hawkins of KBW. Please go ahead.

William Hawkins

Hello, thank you very much. Slightly following up on Michael’s question. I think you just gave it very clear on some of the operating earnings thank you. But I am just intrigued on the Life side, because you are making it quite clear that there is not much we should strip out to normalize that results, and after at least my math, adjusting to what you said, it – points – above the top end of the target range that you mentioned just a couple of months ago. So I just want to be clear how something changed that you weren’t expecting three months ago that makes this result so high and so sustainable or should we maybe be tempering our enthusiasm though whilst there is nothing specific even going through as may be has been a surprising [Indiscernible] thank you.

And then secondly, I’ll be quick. Slide seven, my normal question about the Life operating capital generation, are there any variances there that you could mention to us or if we just take the total that minus new business value, the enforced run off is sustainable. And then lastly I hope there is a great restructuring charges they were very high this quarter because of AGCS. I think in the past you’ve been doing about 200 million a year, are we still happy with that level coming below the line or is the first quarter we find that restructuring charges could be structurally higher? Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

No I think good questions. No, I cannot add anything to the Life operating profit story. I think that the hundreds, millions who get down to sustainable number that is still direct, but also the volatilities we have they are not at every quarter positive. Therefore you know that we are tremendously careful people before we hype the result, but yes we all believe as a moment that financial markets are in a dream position, every asset class is peaking and that cannot cause a [Indiscernible] and then I have to do a lot of explanation why the variance goes in the other direction. So I think we are pretty happy to keep the overall outlook number at the moment where it is and you can make your costs where you see at the moment the plusses and some minuses, probably you will find more plusses and minuses and I would not reject your conclusion.

The formula how to see the Solvency II operating earnings development I think what you have said I can only confirm that’s absolutely fine. On the restructuring charges, the reason why we moved it from operating to non-operating cost that was not to spoil those -- that was really to create more flexibility and faster reaction in the group as a lot of our managers are being incentivized on operating profit before they use a excuse that they have to wait until next year with the restructuring because it has to be put into the plans. We have really opened up this line and say if you see an opportunity where you can restructure the business to create economic value, start Monday and don’t wait until next year. That is simply the internal message to restructuring the big projects that was Allianz Global Investors last year or [Indiscernible] has had over the big restructuring. AGCS did a lot of announcement year end and we are now in full execution moments. We booked the accrete things, then well selling of Korea is of course the ultimate restructuring you can do and we will also see some other cases where we need to drive the organization and that we will certainly do this year and I think we have the financial resources as well as the energy to drive more change towards the organization and we will see many local projects doing so.

William Hawkins

Great. Dieter, thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Michael Haid of Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Michael Haid

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. I have three questions. First question on third party asset management and obviously PIMCO performs very well. On the other hand Allianz Global investors has met the outflows in the first quarter and I wonder how you see that especially after we had seen already net outflows last year in total of €2.8 billion at Allianz Global investments what are the drivers of this? Second question, the new business margin in Life and Health, 3.1% this stands against your target of from the renewal agenda to achieve 3.0% and by 2018 should we expect an increase of this target or do you think the 3.1% is somewhat exceptional at this stage?

And last question, on the value of new business as you said you provided an interesting insight into the value of new business, how it translates into operating profit obviously I also do not expect you to give an update every quarter, but just for my understanding the more you move from traditional Life product to capital Life product the lower this is multiplier which you just mentioned should be three times below or it should become because the cost of capital are inclusive in the value of new business but its excluded in the operating profit. Is this effect material to say from one year to the other, say from 2017 versus 2016?

Dieter Wemmer

All questions are very good and actually the last question I have not thought about, but I – when you give me ten seconds I hope to find an answer for you. So let’s start with Allianz Global Investors that net outflows are mainly in pure equity and the inflows is in our multi asset product. I think we are doing a very strong job in selling our capabilities in multi-asset is a very successful product. Equity, I think Q1 was an exceptionally high quarter and I think we are looking for a more balanced result in the next quarters.

It’s also more U.S. driven and Europe and U.S. we are actually we have not such a huge portfolio. The new business margin now we are thinking to the 3% and we clearly want to close the business and prefer volume growth over driving additional new business margin, of course there can be always be quarters where we are a little bit below or even a bit higher up. When we are able to increase our biometric risk business and our Health business, there is certainly still room there for even for better new business margin but a strategic target will at 3%.

The new business value and how it translates into operating profit. Yes, you are right, unit linked doesn’t have the risk margin or cost of capital charges; however you have in traditional business also the cost of option and guarantees which are not translating into operating profit at all. So I have not done the calculation whether the fact of 3 to 3.5 is for unit linked higher than for the rest but maybe actually unit linked is probably a bit lower, however our capital Life products are still in the general account and that is our main gross line.

Michael Haid

Okay. Thank you very much.

Dieter Wemmer

We will work more calculations and when we meet next time then I think I know probably all variations of your questions.

Michael Haid

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Andrew Ritchie of Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Andrew Ritchie

Oh hi there. First question, AGCS, I see you tried to restructuring, I’ m more interested in there was quite a big shrinkage in premium; I think it was down 7% on an internal basis. If you were sort of more significant repositioning taking place in AGCS has been a further assessment of the tough pricing conditions in commercial lines. I mean it looks like it’s going to be flat or even growing slightly there and then suddenly you are shrinking. What were you shrinking, what part of the business, is it U.S. or outside the U.S.?

Second question on PIMCO, a lot of the flows have been concentrated in one fund, the very successful income fund. And now it appears to be the case looking at data into April as well. Is that fund as being rated highly because it’s being nimble in the past and it’s been quite concentrated, illiquid securities, non-agency mortgages commercial MBS. How scalable is it? How it really contained to grow and see the level of inflows that you have been seeing, that maintain performance or you are going to have to start more radically diversifying or hoping to launch a new range of products? Thanks.

Dieter Wemmer

I think actually in the premium income AGCS there is the funky volatility from our ART product, our alternative risk transfer is obviously doing large premium deals and that is the main driver for the I think move in premium, otherwise it would be closer to zero or slightly down but we do also a substantial de-underwriting program in marine and also in our U.S. Mid-Corp business. So there we would see a small decline in volume, I think all what we are doing there is clearly helping to restore the attrition of loss ratio profitability. Yet, PIMCO its’ nice that you still call the income fund as a very nimble and actual fund. It gains the title of the world’s largest actively managed bond fund, so it is not small anymore, AUM at $80 billion. The performance I think we are also indicating it in our explanation of all PIMCO products is still high at 92% and also the income fund is part of the strong outperformance which of course is attracting more money and we are doing very nicely there. And as I said before 8th April and May are not showing any changes.

Andrew Ritchie

There’s no concern [ph] about the concentration of the flows into that one strategy. That’s what that thing still shows the morning start they say for example.

Dieter Wemmer

On one hand true. On the other hand when you look over the last 24 months, the inflow and outflows at PIMCO, the increase in inflow is actually not so big the bigger shift is in the reduced outflows. So the inflow levels were actually always very stable and that was also the reason why I am very early both saying I am very confident that we will see a turnaround at PIMCO’s net flow numbers from the negative to stable and then to positive that we would go so quickly to Q1 levels that is of course far above expectations, but I think that it explains mainly why we are seeing here and we have quite a number of also other funds to strategies which have a positive flows, yes the Lion’s share is with the income fund.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. Great.

Dieter Wemmer

But we are working to broaden it and I think we will continue to see it in particular the income fund has shown very stable flows also in December, January when the whole world was talking in the U.S. about fast growing interest rates. In the meantime we are lower than we were actually end of November. So I think that fund product offers also a stable situation in a more volatile interest rate market.

Andrew Ritchie

Great, thank you.

Oliver Schmidt

Okay. Before we continue, the time is always over, that we had allocated for this call, so we have time to take one last question, please.

Operator

Our last question comes from Vinit Malhotra of Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

Oh hi there, good afternoon. Just managed to sneak in, thank you. Just two very quick ones hopefully. In the capital efficient products, the operating profit was I noticed affected by some lower realized gains and less favourable hedging result as on slide 20. I mean this number was below the recent run rate as well. Given the emphasis in the group on capital efficient products, does it not concern you that realized gains have caused a sort of a lower profit, any comments would be useful?

And second one is a quick follow up, just to clarify and my understanding this GMIB restatement, was it just to understand this was negligible in 1Q and also is not material from your guidance perspective, just want to confirm just what I seem to understand but I wasn’t sure. Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Thank you, Vinit. So I must say I have obviously done a very bad job to explain the GMIB product. Now because we started the whole hedging in January the profit impact of this product of the changed accounting is indeed diminimus. Yes, well the [Indiscernible] is by and large two products that is our fixed index annuity business in the U.S. and then the German delegation of fixed index annuity which we sell under different brand names in Germany Perspektiva and Index Select and so on.

The operating profit of the fixed index annuity business had some real life gains last year which did not repeat this year, but more important is as we are building our portfolio in Germany so fast there are the acquisitions losses on day one are still over shadowing the profitability of the business. When you look at the new business margin in Germany and actually of this product is at a very healthy level, you can be reaffirmed that the profitability of this alignment is not reduced, it is only deferred.

Vinit Malhotra

Okay, all right thank you Dieter. Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Actually I should add that their product in Germany reached a higher [ph] operating profit level for the first time. If I am remember correctly in first quarter 2016 it was still minus €22 million operating profit. I remember this very well before I think I had a long discussion about it with Andrew Ritchie in February.

Vinit Malhotra

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Oliver Bäte

Okay. Then thank you very much. So hope to talk to all of you either over the road show then in three months and in the meantime enjoy reading our financial condition report. Thank you and have a good weekend.

Dieter Wemmer

Just wanted to say good bye as well and thanks for your time and your interest. Have a nice day and a nice weekend. Bye.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the Allianz conference call on the financial results of the first quarter 2017. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

