Energy Recap: The EIA Releases Its Latest Short-Term Energy Outlook

In this edition, we highlight articles on Noble, Exxon, and the Bakken, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to make note of the recently released EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook. In it, you can find some interesting data regarding wind energy capacity and solar generation capacity, among other things. Here are a couple of highlights taken from the full report along with a chart illustrating the current renewable energy supply in the U.S.:

Wind energy capacity at the end of 2016 was 81 gigawatts (GW). EIA expects wind capacity additions in the forecast will bring total wind capacity to 102 GW by the end of 2018. The amount of U.S. wind power generation capacity is expected to top 100 gigawatts by the end of next year, when it would account for 9% of the electric power sector's total generation capacity, and provide more than 6% of total electricity supplies. Total utility-scale solar generation capacity is forecast to increase by 48% from 21 GW at the end of 2016 to 32 GW at the end of 2018. Utility-scale solar electricity generation is forecast to account for more than 1% of total utility-scale electricity generation in 2018.

Energy Articles of Note

"Hartstreet LLC: Bakken Operator With Permian Upside Might Be A Nice Trade Into Driving Season" By Michael Filloon

"Noble Corporation: Ready To Rise From Lows?" By Vladimir Zernov

"Exxon: Why It Could Take A Swing At ConocoPhillips" By Michael Fitzsimmons

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended May 12, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs climbed again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

