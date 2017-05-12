Why Ardelyx's Positive Results Still Aren't Up To Par

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), a pharmaceutical company specializing in gastrointestinal, or GI, and cardiorenal diseases, released positive results for its drug, tenapanor, in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The company's stock has tanked 35% on the positive news, which contains a few alarming issues that investors may not be aware of.

IBS-C is a condition that affects around 13 million Americans, which is significantly less than the chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) market of roughly 35 million Americans. Ardelyx is a company with an interesting pipeline of opportunity. As mentioned, the company is focused in GI by the IBS-C indication, but it has hopes to enter the CIC space as well. Not only that but also the company is focused on cardiorenal diseases, including hyperkalemia. The disease areas that Ardelyx is targeting could bring investors significant value potentially. Unfortunately, its recent data release in IBS-C is not up to par, which will be the focus of this article. Below is a pipeline for the company:

The data released today by Ardelyx achieved statistical significance in nearly all of the trial's endpoints. The primary endpoint, which was the combined responder endpoint (6/12 weeks), was 27% and 18.5% for placebo (p=0.02). The combined responder endpoint was defined as patients who at least had a 30% reduction in abdominal pain and an increase of one or more CSBMs in the same week. This combined responder endpoint was the same endpoint used in Trulance trials and Linzess trials (Ardelyx's competitors).

Additional data was released today from these trials. The CSBM responder endpoint failed miserably (p=0.27) and the abdominal pain responder showed some promise at 44% vs. 33.1% in placebo (p=0.008). The company also showed promising data from the combined responder at 9/12 weeks, a tougher endpoint. Tables for this data are below:

The best way to describe the reaction to this "positive" news is by looking at the chart for Ardelyx, which shows the company down over 30% on the news:

In order to understand the decline for Ardelyx on the positive news, investors should be aware of the company's competitors. Ardelyx, for its IBS-C indication, would be competing with Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD). Synergy was just approved in CIC for its Trulance drug. Ironwood markets Linzess, along with Allergan (NYSE:AGN), which has been on the market since 2012. There is also a third competitor in Amitiza, which is marketed by Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP). Below is an outline of the data between these drugs:

The combined responder endpoint is the primary endpoint with Trulance just as effective as the leading Linzess. Linzess also has slight leads in the secondary endpoints, such as the CSBM responder and abdominal pain responder endpoints. However, the reason why Trulance shows superiority over all of the competition is the side effect profiles, along with the drug administration, seen below:

There is really no comparison when it comes to the side effect profiles of these drugs. Trulance would also have a significant advantage in the area of drug administration. Tenapanor would have to be taken twice daily. Further details are unknown, as it is not yet approved. Linzess must be taken on an empty stomach and 30 minutes before the first meal of the day. Trulance has the advantage as it can be taken with/without food once a day and any time of day.

Ardelyx appears to be behind Linzess in my opinion, and Linzess behind Trulance. Investors should keep an eye out on Ardelyx about the company's CIC indication, as it is a much bigger market. I question the company's ability to compete in this space, as Linzess has been on the market since 2012 and Trulance has just started selling and is showing strong sales over Linzess. Ironwood should also be more concerned with the Ardelyx data, as it appears Linzess is now in third place in terms of side effect profiles. However, because Linzess has been on the market for so long, I don't believe Ardelyx's advantage in side effects is significant enough over Linzess as it is for Trulance.

In the end, Ardelyx released positive results in a large, growing market. Ardelyx would help grow the market even more where all these drugs have an opportunity to prosper. Unlike Synergy and Ironwood, Ardelyx also has a strong presence in the cardiorenal arena with diseases like hyperkalemia, which recently saw $1.5 billion buyout by Galenica (OTC:GNHAY) of Relypsa (NASDAQ:RLYP). Along with a $2.7 billion buyout of ZS Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSPH) by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

For investors wishing to read more information about Ardelyx's competitors in the area of GI, I would advise you to read my other articles concerning both Trulance and Linzess.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in ARDX within 72 hours.