TDK Corp's (TTDKY) March 2017 Performance and Business Strategy Meeting (Transcript)

TDK Corp. ADR. (OTCPK:TTDKY) March 2017 Performance and Business Strategy Meeting May 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Tetsuji Yamanishi - Corporate Officer

Analysts

Tetsuji Yamanishi

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, I'm Yamanishi, thank you very much for attending our March 2017 Performance Meeting and our Business Strategy Meeting despite your busy schedule. From my side, I would like to talk about the outline of our consolidated financial results. So, from March 2017 results highlights are that year-over-year the yen strengthened about 10%, that is about ¥12 to a dollar, about 10% that is about ¥14 to a euro.

And this was a huge impact in exchange terms, but in terms of sales it has risen about 2.3% year-over-year with operating profit because we've been able to get the gain on transfer of quite of our high frequency components business has increased by 2.2 times. And for the full year business, we've seen a record high level. In March 2017, if you look at the market environment that has impacted our consolidated results about 60% of our sales is coming from the ICT market.

Although, the smartphone market overall growth has slowed down because market for smartphone which is in China, some specific smartphone manufacturers has been gaining momentum and has been growing largely, so not only into the Chinese market, but has been driving the growth of the overall market. For the HDD market, there has been a decline of demand for PCs and there has been a further acceleration of replacements from HDD to SSD.

So, that has been our initial assumption, and at the beginning of the year in terms of the HDD term, a demand that is, we've been predicting 400 million units. But according to the demand supply situation of SSD and the demand situation of PC has been positive for the HDD market, and HDD the total demand actually was 420 million units. The HDD market has been stronger then we had expected.

Next, according to the automotive market situation which is little under 20% of our sales, in the United States and Europe, sales have continued to be robust. In China, sales have grown lately because of the subsidies offered by the government and because of a tighter emission regulation being expected, the demand for xEV that'll be into vehicles overall and. In terms of this emission, autonomous driving has been accelerated globally. The automobile market overall has been robust.

But according the industrial equipment energy market, because there has been a delayed of the overall economy in the world and has been a best investment for infrastructure, and the demand has been stagnant. But there has been some increase in demand in some markets such as xEV, the renewable energy market. Again, this backdrop for the Passive Components, the high frequency components in the smartphone market have been able to increase their share through our module products and this has expanded.

At the same time, we've been able to improve our profitability substantially through the improvement of our productivity and have been able to offset the impact of the stronger yen and this has been driving the overall profitability of Passive Component segment. In terms of capacitors, inductors the half of the sales is coming from the sale, half of the sales are coming from the automotive market.

This has been able to offset the impact of the strong yen, year-over-year this has increased and through supplying the components that matters in needs of the market, we've been able to steadily increase the sales. For the rechargeable batteries, we've been able to increase the sales steadily towards the customers in China. And there have been some new applications such as drones and game consoles. We've been able to increase sales in these areas.

This means that we've been able to lower our reliance on our North American client, and we've been able to expand and stabilize our customer base. And on top of that, we've been able to improve our productivity. So, this has been served to offset the stronger yen situation and the pressure to reduce the price. And in terms of sales and operating profit, we've been able to see a record high level here.

The HDD Head, Heads we've been able -- in terms of the shipment of the non-cash to HDD Head has been strong since beginning of this year. HDD Heads shipment has been increasing to 13% year-over-year and it has been 25% more than initial expectations. Although, we've seen impact of the stronger yen, year-over-year HDD Heads sales increased by 6%, year-over-year.

In terms of the business alliance with Qualcomm and contracts of the JV company with Qualcomm, we've been -- this contract has been closed in February as planned. And for the first quarter, we've been able to book the gains coming from this transfer to the tune of ¥144.4 billion. So, with these funds we'd like to utilize these and last year we've been going forward M&A that is in line with the growth strategy.

And based on the change of the market environment for HDD Heads into metal magnets and for the aluminum electrolytic capacitors, we've been going forward with the structural reform to change the structure -- deposit structure of these businesses and further improve the profitability of these businesses. So, through the structural reform of their profit base for the positioning business and strengthening our profit base and through the businesses that we got through M&A and by fusing organically with these [indiscernible] businesses, we'd like to see the results coming out in early period and further enhance the growth.

Next is about bigger outline of our performance, sales [indiscernible] [¥1.178 trillion] gain year-over-year to 60 billion plus 2.3% increase. OP ¥208.7 billion year-over-year 2.2 times, that is increased up ¥115.3 billion, and 200 basis operating profit includes the gains from transfer of 144.4 billion and structural reform cost which is mainly due impairment losses, that is a negative ¥21.2 billion; and besides this one of profit and gains, the actual real operating profit is ¥85.5 billion.

Operating profit margin is 7.3%. Profit before tax is ¥211.7 billion, which is a increase of ¥19.9 billion. Net profit is ¥145.1 billion, increase of ¥80.3 billion. So, the profit per share has been ¥1,150.16. So, this fiscal year's average exchange rate is ¥108.46 to the dollar, that has been 9.7% of the stronger yen, 118.92, that is a 10.4% higher yen, and the impact coming from these exchange rates has been a negative of 129.1 billion against the sales and negative of ¥26.7 billion against the operating profit.

In terms of the sensitivity, operating occupancy, as of last time in the operating profit for yen dollar sensitivity with ¥ 1 fluctuations towards in the year is ¥1.2 billion of impact; and against the euro, it will be ¥0.7 billion of impact.

Next, I would like to go to the bi-segment situation. In terms of the Passive Component business, sales were ¥148.7 billion. It has been a 6% decline year-over-year. The operating profit was ¥204.7 billion. It is a 3.1 times against the previous year. Within the operating profit, there is a gain from transfer of ¥144.4 billion excluding debt, operating profit is ¥60.3 billion and this is a decline of 9.2% compared to the previous year. And in terms of the operating margin, it's 11.1% that is basically is the same as last year.

In terms of aluminum electrolytic capacitor business, because we have been -- is to be the case as we have been very reliant in the infrastructure market as it is very volatile against the economy, but we have been focusing more of a profit base to the automotive market which is competitive. So although we have the one-off expenses and goodwill and long-term asset impairment losses of let's say for ¥9 billion, and we have reducing overseas headcount, overall there was a ¥9.8 billion of smartphone cost booked for capacitor component business of ceramic capacitors inductive devices, the sales for the ongoing market which is just half of that both of these product.

Our sales in North America, Europe and China went well and we have been able to offset the stronger yen. But at the same time for the ICT market mainly for the smartphone and industrial equipment, sales have declined. With high frequency components, there is a suite product for smartphone. The sales of these have been robust to our North American client and to a Chinese and Korean -- South Korean linked customers. And on top of that, the sales force diverting models for our client in North America has increased.

And last year, we saw a decline of a WiFi model cell, and we have seen impact of the higher yen, but have been able to offset that. However because of transfer business in February, this year most of the profit and loss of this product has been excluded from a consolidation, so sales have declined. On the other hand, operating profit because of the volume increase the receptor to increase the profit. And the profitability has improved for the module products and the profit increase essentially and margins have improved. For the piezoelectric component, the actual -- [indiscernible] kind of the modules for the time performance has been steady.

Next is magnetic [indiscernible] business, sale is ¥349.7 billion, year-over-year 10.9% of increased sales. Operating profit is ¥1.8 billion of loss for the HDD Heads because we have consolidated the wafer site in one place in the United States, and we have switched our domestic wafer site to our TMR sensor business. And through rightsizing our HDD Heads capacity, it means and through the impairment of the long-term assets and by reducing our headcount oversea site and through the structure reforms, the cost came up as ¥7.6 billion.

In terms of magnetic, our target seemed to improve, our structure which is highly dependent on HDD, so this is a ¥3.7 billion of impairment for the long-term assets, that is which going forward and the transfer of the domestic central power system is a negative ¥0.1 billion of impact. And in total for the magnetic products, overall structural reform cost is ¥11.4 billion. So, excluding the structural reform cost, the actual operating profit is ¥9.6 billion, operating margin is 2.7%. For HDD Heads, for the long tested 2.5 inch HDD Heads shipments has been strong from the beginning of this year and on top of that we have been able to switch the 3.5 inch HDD to a full turnkey cells. With this, we've seen the increase of cells and this has led to the overall increase of sales.

And through the acquisition of Micronas and Hutchinson, which has battery increase sales, we've been able to offset the impact of the higher yen. And for the recording device overall, we saw increase of 90% of sales for the first quarter HDD head shipment index. So if we set, the first quarter of last year is 100, the previous outlook was 108, the actual is 114. In terms of profitability, there has been some discount of the sales price mainly for the new products, and because we've been end of the HDD assembling and sales for the captive market and the profit has declined, but because of the consolidation of reverse site, we've been able to see improvement over utilization.

Although, the yen, higher yen has impacted us, the HDD has excluding this fund of costs of having able to see increase of the profit slightly and profitability of having able to maintain double-digit operating margin. And in terms of the acquisition Micronas and Hutchinson, we've been able to end the asset evaluation by covering out the goodwill, and we've booked ¥3.3 billion of amortization for this year. So, the net sales excluding the impact of higher yen, it has declined slightly on real basis because of the decline of the direct HDD as HDD magnet sales have gone done and the situation, the cost situation is still continuing.

But as one of the initiatives to enhance the business in the industrial equipment, the model [indiscernible] sale is continuing to increase therefore the power supplies excluding the currency impact, it's a slight increase of sales. The Europe and United States, the measurement equipment and the medical equipment power supply sales is going strongly and the profitability of this business is improving and the domestic production process improvement and development efficiency business has improved and profitability has improved.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next, let me talk about the Film Application Products and the sales was 247.7 billion and with that ¥41.2 billion of operating income. So, the gross of the revenue was 12.26% and the gross of the profit was 11.4%. As we have expanded the scale of the business, but we still maintained it at a high end margin level, so that's operating income margin exceeded 16% as we achieved last year. End of the secondary batteries and although the sales in North America have declined and year-over-year on the other hand that's for the business with a smartphone manufacturers in China have dramatically increased and also we have additional demand on the drone and the game machine where the gaming consoles and also we've the other new application sales other than smartphone have been increasing. So then on top of that our battery capacity enhancements and improvements of the production efficiency had taken all these into take in accounts that’s now what have a dramatic increase in both the revenues and profits.

Next, let me talk about segmented wise achievements and Passive Components and Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Product have been already explained. So that let me talk about only for that other category and also for that our corporate eliminations. And sale of the other was ¥32.1 billion, it was the minus 1.5% and on year-over-year operating income was ¥6.7 billion of loss and that -- it was a -- and a decline by 7.9 billion from the previous year. Although, the sales of the semiconductor and manufacturing equipment have been favorable, but now the last year we have the one-time big business model and anechoic chambers business. So that we have some reduction from that previous year and also for the setup of the new products and we need to make some upfront investments. And when it comes corporate and the eliminations, it was minus the ¥4.4 billion and there was negative impact and this is all about the development accounts for the new manufacturing and Monozukuri and of course and also for the additional cost for the new expansions.

Next, let me talk about this and the breakdown of the operating income changes. In total end change was ¥115.2 billion, but now if we extract about one-time of the impact of ¥144.4 billion of the gains of the transport business and also while that the restructuring cost of ¥19.4 billion and it's subtracting all this factors and a net change was ¥9.7 billion up of the negative, principal, and pushing up over the sales and have the positive impact of ¥64.2 billion including that’s the product mix change and improvement of utilization. And we will have a very favorite business with frequency products and the secondary batteries.

Next, when it comes to sales price reduction have a negative impacts of ¥57.9 million with an average 5% of discount rate and also ¥26.7 billion of the minus impact for the same fluctuations, but on the other hand that was the reconstruction cost reductions we can have with ¥42 billion the positive impact. When it comes to benefits of the restructurings, we have a ¥2.4 billion of the positive impact including the reduction headcounts. And SG&A was a minus impact of ¥23.7 billion and about ¥9 billion of [indiscernible] an additional product was related to that about the consolations of the Micronas and Hutchinson we have acquired. And the rest of ¥15 billion and ¥9 billion is for the development cost. And the SG&A was about ¥6 billion, and major reason for the increase of the development cost was that and about the developments for the new manufacturing efforts and also for the R&D for the new business developments and also for the development cost for that secondary business and to the gross areas. And major and incremental region for the incremental SG&A was expansion of the sales and also cost related M&A and also for the inquisitive depreciations and amortization after acquisition.

Next, let me talk about the Q-on-Q quarter end results by the segments from Q3 to Q4, and we'd like to focus on that -- and the reason for the change of the operating income. First of all, we have reclassified at the segment as we did enter the last quarter and the part of the products and premier application products was classified into that other segment and impact of this was that in and previous Q4 about the other end segment have ¥500 million of more the sales and also part of the products and then other would be transferred to the segment of the Passive Components, so that the impact is that -- and after the Q4 and 1.2 billion and of the more incremental sales in the capacitive components. There was not any impact on operating income.

Okay, for by segments, I'd like to start with capacitive component segment and sales have declined from Q3 for 28.8 billion, it was 19.5 billion the decline and sales of the capacitors have and increased by 1.4 billion, 4.2% of increase. For that the ceramic capacitors, we have a very steady business and the automotive market, but on the other hand we have some decline in that to sales in ICT due to some seasonality and aluminum film capacitors and also have a steady business in automotive markets. And on top of that, we also have the business with the sustainable energy business market have increased. The sales of inductive devices have increased 1 billion for the Q3 ended 2.7% of gross.

Now still we have a very good business and in automotive markets and also -- and they can more than offset that decline in business in ICT markets, we have slightly gross. And the sales of other Passive Components business was declined by 31.2 billion, it's a dramatic decline for 40.2%. So, this is due to the part of the business of this high frequency product was carved out and transferred to -- it was carved out. So that has impact from the February and operating income of the Passive Components have increased by ¥127.2 billion from Q3, but extract and for this -- the business -- the gain from the business transfer, it was minus 70.2 billion and also -- and even excluding that and structural reform cost of 9.8 billion, still we have 9.4 -- 7.4 billion of the minus.

So, for the Magnetic Application segment and we have -- and the sales was -- declined 1.4 billion and 1.5 billion of declines for that recording devices, and it has declined by 2.6%, 6 billion, the 3.7% decline, for that -- and the shipment index of Q3 HDD Heads shipments have and decreased from 126 to that 114. And due to that we had just little bit decline in the 3.5 inch HDD full turnkey sales and then also the other applications -- other Magnetic Application Products have increased by 1.3 billion and 6% of gross, and we've a very steady business through the business that's measurement devices for the power supply is a major reason, and operating income of the Magnetic Application Products have declined by 15.6 billion on Q-on-Q basis and excluding that the structural reform cost 11.4 billion and actually a net decline was 4.2 billion. And the volumes up to HDD Head business and then also we had a lower utilization due to the lunatic New Year in China and also we needed to recognize that depreciation of the goodwill after the acquisition of Hutchinson.

Next, and let me talk about the Film Application Product segment, the sales of the segment was declined dramatically by 22 billion from the Q3. It was a 28.8% after dramatic decline although we have the incremental business in Korea, but on the other hand we have this negative seasonality impact from the North American business. Then also, and we had some decline in the business in the China due to that adjustments of magnet clients there. And operating income in the segment was declined by ¥11.2 billion from the Q3 and it was a 69.1% of decline and to the ¥5 billion. This is due to that declining of the sales volumes and also declining the marginal profits, and again it will have the impact of lunar New Year of the utilization declines and also the material price hike.

Next, let me move on to my presentation about the full-year consolidated and business forecast for March 2018. Now sales and net sales were to be at ¥1,110 billion and operating income was ¥80 billion. Operating income margins were 7.2%. Income before income taxes ¥79 billion. Net income was ¥55 billion and also the dividend of churn rate is ¥108 billion to the dollars and ¥118 to the euro. And for the dividend was ¥60 to the first half and for the second half in the ¥70 and total ¥130 and full year dividend as planned. And for the exchange rate, I have already mentioned and the capital expenditures is planned to be in a ¥160 billion. Depreciation and amortization ¥88 billion and research and developments were we planned to be spend ¥86 billion.

Next, let me talk about -- let me explain about the segment of reclassifications and from the March 2018. Now, electronics market and which have major impact on our consolidated in the business, and we expect that on a sensor business, as one of the core elements of this new end market. So, that’s why and on that existing and traditional sensor business of TDK, but also we have the business and from that newly acquired companies or the InvenSense company which is to be just newly acquired. So, including all this in a consideration, we'd like to have that established and consistent and integrated marketing and sales and also R&D, which is established in this area in our sensor business and also we'd like to have that in a high functional and high added value sensor solution. So, that’s an effective from April 1st, this year.

We have established that this sensor system business company and due to this change in organizations and from that the March 2018 and we'd like to have at a new additional and segment of the sensor, the system business company. And this in sensor application a product segment will be added to the other traditional segment. Now, in this new segment, we're going to reclassify and the products in this renew, they renew and products for example and the temperature pressure sensors were transferred from the Passive Component segments. And the magnetic sensor and it would be just for the Magnetic Application components and also the NIMs microphone will be transfer for the other segment.

And the last of all, let me -- this is the image of that -- prediction for that FY March 2018 and the change in sales. And as I mentioned earlier and based on this reclassified segment and like I just explained about this based on that new and reclassified segment basis on the March 2017. And assumption of the foreign currency in March 2018 will be exactly the same as that March 2017. So, there is no any change in that. First of all the Passive Components will be a particularly declined by 17% to 20%, but also we have ¥130 billion of that sales of that the company where they transfer this business, so that excluding debt impact and will be to plus 8% to 11%. And we expect to high -- we cannot expect so much of high gross in the smartphone market, but on the other hand, now we can expect that the number of components and installer and device can be expected. In the automotive markets, we expect the expansion of the potential ADAS or the automatic driving system, so that we expect that the -- and demand will increase due to that.

Then next for the sensor application products, we expect about plus 27% to 30% as planned and now -- and InvenSense company and acquisition is not included in the impact. And on top of the automotive market and we'll like and provide and expand the business of the magnetic sensor to the ICT market. Next, our Magnetic Application Products, we expect about 6% to 9% decline in forecast. The pulling of HDD Head will decline by 10% farther, and on the other hand, in the suspension business now we can expect a full year contribution of the sales from the Hutchinson. Last thing, there is only -- we will recognize it only the half year, but in the next year we expect the full-year contribution of Hutchinson sales. But also on top of that now and the metallic refined processing technologies and etching technologies, and, owned by Hutchinson will be -- also have the positive impact.

And then the other -- the Magnetic Application Products almost flat. The Film Application Products, we expect 1it to have the 8% to 11% of gross end in our sales. About a half of the all of the sales have coming out from the Passive Component business, so that now, and that the balancing of lot of the electronic components demand and we expect that to the market per se will expand along accordingly. And on top of that, we will expand steadily about the business on the sensor application products. And when it comes to Film Application Products, we also have expected another -- into steady growth. So, there we've a some kind transfer of the business and we'll have some impacts on -- the negative impacts, and at the same time we've to experience some kinds of the decrease of the volume of the HDD but also the positive impact can more than offset these negative factors.

That's all my presentation. Thank you very much for your attention. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.