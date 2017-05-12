Parkway Properties' (PKY) CEO James Heistand on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parkway Inc (NYSE:PKY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Noni Holmes Kidd - Vice President, General Counsel

Jim Heistand - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Francis - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Jayson Lipsey - Chief Operating Officer

Jason Bates - Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill

Tom Lesnick - Capital One Securities

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

John Guinee - Stifel Nicolaus

Rich Anderson - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to Parkway’s First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today’s presentation, there’ll be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Noni Holmes Kidd, Parkway’s Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Noni Holmes Kidd

Good morning and welcome to the Parkway's first quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today are Jim Heistand, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Francis, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Jayson Lipsey, Chief Operating Officer; and Jason Bates, Chief Investment Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to direct you to our Web site at pky.com, where you can download our first quarter earnings press release and the supplemental information package. The earnings release and the supplemental package both include a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures that will be discussed today to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Certain statements made today that are not in the present tense or that discuss the Company's expectations, are forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. Although, the Company believes that the expectations reflect in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved. Please see the forward-looking statement disclaimer in Parkway’s first quarter earning press release for factors that could cause material differences between forward-looking statements and actual results.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Heistand

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. The first quarter of 2017 represented our first full quarter following the completion of our spin-off from Cousins, and I'm pleased with the progress we've made to-date with integrating assets and generating satisfactory operating performance despite a challenging market.

We continue to face several headwinds in Houston as oil prices remain under pressure and office fundamentals continue to decline. We maintain our belief that Houston is a resilient market that will eventually be cover, that it is unlikely that we will see any additional positive changes in office fundamentals this year. That being said, we believe our portfolio is well positioned to outperform the market during any cycle, and there are some positive implications that’s been taken from our first quarter results. For example, we recognized a material improvement in leasing activity compared to last quarter, reflecting the successful integration of legacy Cousins Properties under our in house leasing platform.

We completed 114,000 square feet of renewals, which represent an 84.8% customer retention rate and generated a positive 15% mark-to-market on rents. We also completed 53,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, plus an additional 89,000 square feet new lease with Life Time Fitness, which will help to significantly transform the Greenway Plaza campus.

Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the sale of 49% interest in Greenway Plaza and Phoenix Tower for a gross value of $1.45 billion or $210 per square foot. This transaction allowed Parkway to create a partnership with high quality institutional investors that share our long-term view of Houston mitigated risk associated with owning a single office campus that represented approximately 57% of our portfolio square footage, and provided us with additional capital and liquidity.

As a result of the joint venture and the associated financing, we received net proceeds equal to approximately $322.4 million. This makes our pro forma cash balance total over $500 million or approximately $470 million of unrestricted cash after excluding lender held reserves. While we believe it's imperative that we maintain a conservative balance sheet as we navigate near-term challenges, this management team is committed to evaluating all opportunities to use our excess liquidity to create value for our shareholders.

These options include; paying down mortgage debt to address near-term securities, while lowering our leverage and interest expense; pursuing acquisition opportunities that fit our investment thesis; distributing cash through a special dividend and/or implementing a share buyback program. We believe all of these options provide the opportunity, create value for our shareholders and we could pursue a combination of several of these alternatives. We understand how critical our capital allocation decisions are and we intend to act prudently and expeditiously to ensure an optimal outcome. We look forward to updating on our strategy as we go forward.

I will now turn the call over to Jason Bates for an update on our investment activity.

Jason Bates

Thanks, Jim. I'm pleased to announce on April 28th, we completed a joint venture of Greenway Plaza and Phoenix Tower, collectively known as the Greenway portfolio, by selling 49% interest in the properties for $512.1 million or $210 per square foot, which has an implied cap rate of approximately 8%. We formed the joint venture with TH Real Estate, Silverpeak Real Estate Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

As part of the joint venture transaction, we retain 51% interest in the Greenway portfolio, a partnership between TH Real Estate and Silverpeak acquired a 24.5% interest and CPPIB acquired a 24.5% interest. Parkway is the general partner and also provides property management, leasing and construction management services for the joint venture.

This joint venture also provides Parkway with additional investment capacity as the partners have expressed the willingness to pursue other investment opportunities with us, and they have a first a right of refusal to participate in any future joint ventures Parkway pursues in the Houston MSA. This right does not apply to future acquisitions that the Company would pursue on a wholly own basis.

At closing, the joint venture assumed the existing mortgage debt secured by Phoenix Tower, which had an outstanding balance of approximately $75.9 and matures on March 01, 2023. Additionally, the joint venture place a new mortgage loan from Goldman Sachs, totaling $465 million secured by the other properties in the Greenway portfolio, which has a fixed interest rate of 3.75% and matures on May 06, 2022.

Lastly, we terminate our existing revolver and term loan credit facility and prepaid the $350 million outstanding balance using proceeds from the new mortgage loan. As a result of terminating the credit facility, we will record $7.6 million non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt in the second quarter of 2017.

We received net proceeds from the joint venture and related financing of approximately $322.4 million, $37.9 million of which has been held in lender reserves for contractual improvements, leasing commissions and rent concessions. The net proceeds amount includes the new debt placement and the payoff of a $350 million term loan credit facility. It is also a net of $32.8 million of credits for the joint venture partners related to outstanding contractual lease obligations for tenant improvements and rent concessions, as well as certain capital expenditures for projects that are in process.

The Houston investment sales market remains slow and challenging, and there have been very few forth sellers. Nonetheless, we continue to act as we look for opportunities to acquire high quality assets within our core submarkets that will complement our existing portfolio. We believe that we are well positioned to move quickly when an acquisition presents itself, specifically in an off market transaction. The strength in our portfolio as the Houston market begins to recover. Having the additional liquidity as a result of the joint venture transaction creates many options for us. And we're constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities in conjunction with the other capital allocation alternatives the Jim mentioned earlier to ensure we pursue the most optimal outcome and value creation for our shareholders.

I will now turn the call over to Jayson Lipsey to give an update on operations.

Jayson Lipsey

Thank you, Jason. Houston market leasing fundamentals remain challenging during the first quarter. According to a recent report from CBRE, the market realized negative net absorption of 788,000 square feet. Vacancy rates to the 22 year high, increasing the 16.8% direct and total availability for Class A properties reached 22.8%. And while sublease inventory slightly declined, it was primarily result of sub-lease base converting to direct vacancy.

Notwithstanding continued market headwinds, we are pleased with our leasing activity during the quarter as it reflects the hard work of our leasing and operations team. We executed 167,000 square feet of total leasing during the first quarter, representing a material improvement from the approximately 58,000 square feet of total leasing velocity in the fourth quarter of 2016. First quarter leasing was completed at an average net rate of $20.40 per square foot net at average lease term of approximately 5.3 years.

First quarter leasing totals exclude the execution of an 89,000 square foot retail lease with Life Time Fitness at Greenway Plaza. This building is currently occupied by the Houston City Club, which expires on June 30, 2017. We’re actively working with Life Time to create a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center to replace the City Club; offering an important amenity to our tenants, while adding significant long-term value to the entire Greenway portfolio.

The 20-year lease is expected to commence in the second half of 2018, carries an initial base net rent of $16.57 per square foot and includes the annual rent bumps. The starting base rent is more than double the base rent we were currently receiving from the space. Additionally, this new lease has a percent sales component, allowing Parkway to participate in additional revenue upside as memberships grow overtime. Given the heightened investment involvement in redeveloping the space, total capital cost, including TI commissions, are $15.7 million or $8.79 per square foot per year lease term, all of which will be shared with our JV partners.

A significant benefit of this lease is the addition of over 89,000 square feet of rentable space to our portfolio as we do not currently assigned any square footage to our rent role from the Houston City Club lease. Essentially, we will be redeveloping the entire building for $15.7 million or approximately $176 per square foot for a lease that will produce 9.4% year-one cap rate excluding any percentage rent with contractual rent bumps throughout the 20 year term. The new life time building will be a premier health and wellness facility in an excellent amenity to our tenants and the residents living in the surrounding area. Including this lease and all other retail and office leases signed during the quarter, we completed over 256,000 square feet of leasing.

During the quarter, we completed 114,000 square feet of renewal leasing at an average net rate of $20.43 per square foot, representing a positive renewal spread of 15%. Our customer retention for the quarter was 84.4% compared to 50.6% in the previous quarter. While we are pleased with our ability to retain tenants at decent economics, we acknowledge that the combination of upcoming expirations, the known move-outs from large tenants that we've previously reported and continued market headwinds, will make it challenging to maintain this high level of retention as we move forward.

Also, I'd like to point out that our total renewal leasing activity included 22 separate leases, averaging just over 5,000 square feet per lease. The lack of large tenants executing leases is consistent with what has being seen in the broader Houston market. As large tenant leasing activity increases, it will likely accelerate the bottoming of Houston office fundamentals.

As of March 31st, the mark-to-market on the portfolio was approximately 0.5%, down from 7.2% at year end 2016. While we have continued to be conservative in our estimate of market rents for our assets, the narrowing of the spread is directly related to an increase in average in place rents across the portfolio as our market rents remained flat quarter-over-quarter. The increase in our in place rents was primarily driven by Bistro Group converting from a sub lease space to a direct lease on approximately 76,000 square feet of space that was previously subleased to Frontico. As a result of the Bistro lease, in place rents for this space went from $17 net to $32 net.

We also signed 30,000 square feet of new leases during the first quarter at an average net rate of $20.84 per square feet and completed 23,000 square feet of expansion leases at an average net rate of $19.70 per square feet. As of the end of the quarter, our portfolio was 85.9% occupied and 87.6% leased, representing 10 basis points increase on both metrics from the prior quarter. We are reiterating our 2017 year-end occupancy guidance range of 86% to 88%. As a reminder, our full year guidance does not reflect the year end move outs of locked in companies and Hercules Offshore, which total 156,000 square foot and we will have a negative impact on our occupancy of approximately 180 basis points on January 01, 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Scott to give an update on financial results.

Scott Francis

Thank you, Jayson. We reported net loss in the first quarter of $0.26 per basic and diluted share and FFO per diluted share of $0.52. Our net debt plus preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA annualized multiple was 4.4 times as of March 31, 2017 compared with 4.1 times as of year-end 2016. Despite a 2% sequential increase in annualized adjusted EBITDA, the uptick in our leverage metric was a results of a reduction in cash related to the payment of real estate taxes in the first quarter.

Pro forma for the recently completed Greenway joint venture transaction in the associated financing activity this multiple reduced to 3 times. During the first quarter, we recorded impairment of loss of $15 million associated with the Greenway joint venture. The Impairment was lower than initially projected as a result of our reduced credit payment to our JV partners due to payment of capital expenditures and the burn off of pre-rent that occurred from contract execution to closing. As previously mentioned, the legacy Cousins assets, including Greenway Plaza, were recorded on Parkway’s books at their carryover basis. And the Legacy Parkway assets were mark-to-market at the merger closing date.

The impairment calculation is based on the carryover basis of Greenway Plaza as compared to the implied valuation of the assets resulting from the joint venture. Given the impact of the JV transaction and associated financing will have on our balance sheet, I would like to take a moment to highlight a couple of changes that are effective as of the closing of the joint venture on April 20th.

First, notes payable to banks will be eliminated because we paid off our $350 million term loan credit facility. Second, mortgage notes payable will increase by our 51% share of the $465 million Greenway Plaza loan or approximately $237.2 million plus our 51% share of the $67.1 million Phoenix Tower loan or $38.8 million. Please note that the Phoenix Tower loan is currently included in liabilities related to assets held for sale on our March 31, 2017 balance sheet.

Third, other liabilities related to the joint venture assets will decrease by 49% due to the transfer of interest in Greenway Plaza and Phoenix Tower to our JV partners. This includes the cash liabilities for accrued tenant improvements, accrued property taxes and accounts payable and other liabilities. The 10-Q we filed yesterday includes a schedule in note three of the Parkway Inc financials, which shows the detail of the amounts reported as assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale of March 31, 2017.

And lastly, cash and cash equivalents will increase by $284.5 million, which is $322.4 million of net proceeds from the JV transaction reduced by $37.9 million, which is being held in lender reserves. Additionally, while the Company has significant influence over the operations of the joint venture, CPPIB and the TIAA Silverpeak partnership hold some standard participating rights. As a result, the Company will deconsolidate the Greenway property joint venture and the retained interest will be accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

Turning to guidance, we are adjusting our full-year 2017 net loss to a range of negative $0.67 to negative $0.53 per share, full-year FFO range to $1.37 to $1.47 per share and a full-year recurring FFO range of $1.52 to $1.62 per share. We have also provided guidance ranges for the underlying assumptions related to our 2017 net loss and FFO outlook in our earnings release. There are few items in these assumptions I would like to highlight or further explain. First of all, the increase in our recurring cash NOI range is primarily due to the timing of the Greenway joint venture closing, which occurred a few weeks after our original projection. Owning these properties on a wholly owned basis for several weeks longer than anticipated is expected to result in higher cash NOI for the year.

I would like to clarify that our straight line rent adjustments to revenue were elevated in the first quarter due to free rent periods for several of our larger tenants occurring during this time. In total, we had approximately $4.8 million of rent concessions during the first quarter, which is expected to convert to cash revenue throughout the remainder of the year. As this occurs, our straight line rent adjustments will also be reduced and we still expect to end the year within the range of $16 million to $19 million for straight line rent and amortization of above below market leases.

We also did not change our guidance range for management fee after tax net loss despite being close to the low end of the range after the first quarter alone. Due to changes in the management company that took place as result of the joint venture, we still expect to end the year within this range of negative $1 million to zero. Also, please note that our interest expense range includes the $7.6 million non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt that will be recorded in the second quarter of 2017. This change has a negative impact on our NAREIT defined FFO but will be added back to calculate our recurring FFO.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instruction]. First question comes from Alexander Goldfarb from Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb

Jim, just first question is, going to your comments we assume that we talk to this quarter about all options being on the table. As you guys look at debt, stock buybacks, special dividend and acquisition, presumably you want to guard your capital just given where your stock price is. So is it safe to say that you’re going to wait a few quarters to see what goes on the acquisition market before making any decision based on the stock buybacks or debt payoff with special dividend? Or is your view that I think at all seems to be happening in the acquisition market as far as you can tell in which case one of those other three options is probably something we can expect in the near term, meaning in the next quarter or so.

Jim Heistand

Well, Alex I hate to box myself in on any kind of time frame. But as you can imagine, I mean, we've been looking at all of these options even before we close the JV. So I think as -- we just closed it three weeks ago, so we just got to do very recently. So our view is we want to create the most value anyway we can, I will tell you, it's not like there is any kind of near term acquisitions that we have queued up at the moment. So I can tell you that it is not something that I would expect to have us announce anytime soon. So I think the other options are things that we’re evaluating on a real time basis right now. So I mean obviously we’ll get back to everybody once we make any of those decisions, but we've been thinking about all of these options even before we close the JV.

So I would -- my view is we’ve been narrowing it down to those three at this point in time, something could change. But as we look at it, the near term acquisitions are not really on the table at this moment.

Alexander Goldfarb

So it sounds like we should expect one of those other three in short order?

Jim Heistand

Listen, as you know, we look at all the options, Alex. I mean, if you go back in time, we even considered merger and spend and put ourselves in Houston by ourselves. So we’re going to look at everything that creates the most value for us. And if circumstances change, oil prices change, stock price change, so we want to be in a position now that we have the cash to take advantage of whichever ones going to create the most value for us.

Alexander Goldfarb

And then the second question is, on the mark-to-market, Jason I understand that you had some legacy leases that bumped you up on the mark-to-market. But still reading the brokers reports and certainly your commentary, would suggest that market trends likely to go down before they go up. So is it, I mean, it seems like we should be prepared for a negative gap to appear over the next few quarters. Is that fair, or your view is that truly you believe that this parity is going to sustain?

Jayson Lipsey

Well, a few comments, Alex. The first is that we were way ahead of the market in terms of marking our rents down. And so I think that the broader market is absolutely going to come under pressure in terms of further rent declines, but it's more likely that they will come down to match what we've already marked as our market rents. And so I'm not saying that there is not further deterioration to go in terms of where we think the market is. But we were very aggressive in proactive early on in terms of marking our rents down the market early so that we are in a position to make deals, and so that our investors had those surprises in terms of where we expected to make deals; so that the first thing.

The second thing is that this is sort of if you have to shift from positive embedded growth to neutral, this is the best way to do it, which is realizing actual rent growth within the portfolio. And so probably the best example of what happened this quarter was Bristow at CityWestPlace. We signed the lease with Bristow in early 2015 and they needed the space sooner than we were able to deliver it, so they sub-lease the space and the simultaneously executed their direct deal with us. What happened this quarter was basically that the old tenant under whom they were subleasing expired and they went direct with us and their lease rolled up to $32 net; and so that’s probably the biggest contributor of why our in-place rents increased this quarter.

Jim Heistand

But we didn’t change our market rents.

Jayson Lipsey

Yes, market rents for us were flat. And so I think that’s very conceivable that broadly market rents will come down and our rents remain relatively stable; at least and certainly in the near term. But I think that you are correct there is more downside pressure than there is upside pressure in rent for sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Lesnick from Capital One. Please go ahead.

Tom Lesnick

Just following up on the leasing commentary, and I know that you guys have some larger block space like City West, for example. Can you comment on what you’re seeing in larger block spaces versus small space tenant leasing?

Jim Heistand

The larger deals are definitely slowest in the market today. I think that’s where we’re seeing a dearth of activity generally. And candidly, Houston needs these large users to get active again to really, I think accelerate the reset of fundamentals in the market. So generally, we’re not seeing a lot of large user deals in the market. However, we are seeing customers get back to business. And what I mean by that is for the longest time most energy companies were very focused on just fixing their own balance sheets, fixing their business, reducing their marginal cost of production. And what we have seen is a lot of the larger users start making strategic real-estate decisions again.

Those are generally more conservative. So they are inclined to stay more than they are to go out and build the new headquarters building or find new state-of-the-art space. And so I think that there is s general conservative bias among these larger users. Though, they are starting to make strategic real estate decisions again, which is a very good sign. In the smaller user category, I think that’s where we’re seeing the best activity and candidly the best lease economics. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, our renewal activity significantly better than in the fourth quarter and mostly smaller deals on average of around 5,000 square feet. So the smaller users are far more active and at better lease economics today.

Tom Lesnick

And then turning to the investment and sales market, I think you guys made some comments last quarter about looking at transaction values on a per square feet basis as opposed to cap rate basis just given the dynamics in the market right now. Can you give us an update on what you’re sharing across investment sales community in Houston with respect to how they are thinking about stabilized IRR yields and looking at a longer term horizon? What their underwriting criteria is?

Jason Bates

I think the market remains slow. I think that’s a byproduct of a few different things; one is you really don’t have the forced sellers that are accelerating any sort of broad pricing reset in the marketplace. You certainly have sellers that are contemplating whether or not they want to reinvest in their asset or hold through what might be another couple of years of softness. So I think you’re seen a pick-up in people thinking hard about that. I think from a buyer perspective, there have certainly been more higher takers showing up in the market, I don’t think it's yielded, price increases or anything of that nature. But people are saying, Houston clearly has exhibitive some sense of weakness. People are starting to talk about whether or not they are forming an opinion along the bottom here, and so are starting to do more work.

So you're starting to see more of that just the actual activity does not start the flow through. You are seeing some of the more credit oriented trades price through this uncertainty so single tenant deal, 10 years plus of term, still pricing rather aggressively; although, probably at a discount to where it would price in a different MSA. And so you still have some of those credit oriented trades that are pricing well. And then you have some of the multi tenant buildings or that may be a little more commodity in nature that there is certainly a very wide bit spread on and people are looking at things like replacement cost, because it's hard to underwrite lease up today and understanding what those fundamentals might look like.

I think it's safe to say, generally people are looking for a low double digit unlevered IRR, let's call it, on things that have some risk to them. But on the single tenant credit rates, you're seeing things price at fixed cap and the price per square foot there is north of 400. And so I think there you're seeing a little bit of a bifurcation in the market. But with some of the market chatter I’ve been hearing and suggest that the BOD activity is picking up from market participants; as new people are coming to the market; looking for product; the brokers are communicating that; the seller is saying, there is an opportunity here to potentially sell. So I think compared to a year ago where it was slow and sort of nobody was doing anything, I think people are really actively thinking about what their 2017 strategy should be here and whether they should be active participants.

Jim Heistand

I think our view is you will definitely see more activity this year in everything that’s come back. I'm not saying it's robust but it has come back significantly better than when we first did the merger with Cousins and the debt market in Houston has gotten better.

Operator

Next question comes from Mitch Germain from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

I'm just curious about how the Greenway bidding process played out relative to your expectations. Maybe provide some insight on number of bidders and types of bidders that would be grateful?

Jason Bates

Historically, we haven’t provided that kind of detail, Mitch. But may be providing, I think, what you're looking for there. We had -- it was an interesting process in the sense that the size of the portfolio was actually helpful as we were moving through this transaction. If you rewind a little bit to my earlier comments about the marketing slow in 2016, the size of this attracted very high quality institutional partners who wanted to make a larger bet. And so I think generally it was a larger focus groups that were interested and did work around it. Obviously, we ended up with a very successful transaction here at the other end and that was a byproduct of the amount of interest we have.

Jim Heistand

I think, Mitch; I’d say that it was marginally above our original expectations from a pricing standpoint. And what that product offered was a fairly stable renewable for the next six years, so those that had conviction over the rebound in Houston, longer term, in effect were being able to get paid to wait. So it wasn’t a lease up play it was a stability play that they got it at a good basis at a good price per square foot relative to replacement cost. And so that was unique, both the size and the stability of the portfolio, was unique in that regard.

Mitch Germain

And then just taking a question -- your answers to your previous question little further, it seem like, is the expectation, there’s not going to be much distress in the market or the assets. Underlying assets financed in a way where you don’t really expect there to be much motivation from sellers to sell here?

Jim Heistand

Well, I think that's accurate. I mean I think that the debt levels were not highly levered product, you have institutional owners and many of these were 50%, 60%, 70% pre-lease on new development. In fact, there has been some trades where their tenants vacated, they had the refinance, we’re able to get the refinancing done. But I think what you'll find is as the market is recovering, you’re going to see people who for whatever reason just as Colombia did actually did the Houston market. So they decided to exit Houston market and trade at the market, whatever that is.

So you'll see more people making a macro decision on lighting their load, perhaps at Houston, that will sell a market not necessarily because they can't cover the nut, and as a result, they are dumping and the lender is taking it back. We see less of that more of the former.

Mitch Germain

Last from me, maybe Jason Lipsey; just curious about some of the momentum that you’re seeing in the leasing markets. I know you've been -- you talked about the smaller customers. But just maybe if we could without quantifying specifically just kind of maybe talk about the pipeline as it stands today relative to maybe where it stood a couple of months ago that will be, I would really appreciate that.

Jason Lipsey

Mitch, I think if you look at our leasing activity from the fourth quarter to the first quarter it's representative of the increase we’ve seen in the overall pipeline and generally in market activity. I wouldn’t say that it's necessarily mathematically proportionate, but it certainly is representative of the trajectory of activity. And I think that as we’re moving into the second quarter here, we continue to see activity improving marginally and that's a good thing. So I think that as I mentioned earlier, our larger customers are starting to once again think strategic about their real-estate needs and that will increase velocity throughout the marketplace.

Now, I think that we need to be cautious because as velocity increases I expect that reported market fundamentals will decline. There’s been very little reported rent declines in Houston. In fact, as new deliveries have come on the market has actually reported increase in market rental rates. And so I think that we should expect that broadly Houston is going to start demonstrating rent declines as velocity increases.

Operator

The next question comes from David Rodgers from Baird. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. This is Dick here with Dave. Question on the leasing pace, someone asked about tenant size. Could you guys expand on the industry diversification you guys are seeing and really what -- how oil companies are preparing? And are the other industries within Houston picking up some of the slack there?

Jim Heistand

Well, our energy customers are still among the most active group within the marketplace. It's a pretty edge in this market. And so we continue to see a lot of energy activity. I will say, however, we are seeing activity among technology customers. We're seeing activity among some of the more traditional fire services, including wall firms, accounting firms. So I would say that the activity actually mirrors the general industrial rate down in Huston; so significant energy concentration, but also technology traditional corporate users.

Unidentified Analyst

And I know it’s a little early, but can you guys update us or if you’ve had any conversations with Apache over at the Post Oak Central?

Jim Heistand

As we said previously, we remain in very active dialogue with them. I think we have a constructive relationship with them at this point. There is nothing to announce today, but I think we’re making progress. I think it's fair to assume that we would expect likely a shorter term outcome in the negotiations we would conclude with them. So I wouldn’t want to forecast that we would expect a long term renewal. But I think it's very possible that we could actually something shorter term with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you guys have a sense of what the average free rent would be in a deal in the market today?

Jim Heistand

I think with industry like Houston is when we think about where concessions have come back, free rent is probably the most material change from 2014 to today. TIs remained relatively constant, maybe it's trending up just little bit, net rents have clearly come down but free rent is the one that had the most change. And so wherein 2014, there was no free rent. Today, I would say that we probably moved to a month or so per year of lease term. So on a 10 year deal you should expect 10 to 12 months of free rent outside of the lease term.

Operator

The next question comes from John Guinee from Stifel. Please go ahead.

John Guinee

You may have mentioned this, Jim, already; but on the 114,000 square feet of renewal leasing 15.1% above expiring. How much was that if you exclude the Bristow lease?

Jim Heistand

John, it was actually fairly distributed across the portfolio. Bristow is not reflected in that mark-to-market, because there was technically a new lease. So it was not driven by Bristow.

John Guinee

And then second, can you refresh our memory as to what’s in the $70 million to $80 million of reoccurring CapEx? What are the major components of that in your guidance?

Jim Heistand

It's TI and LC primarily, John. So it was our forecasted leasing throughout the budget; and then there are also, I would say, upgrades on acquisitions which would include, for example, the City Club lease which we announced; there is some other improvements we’re making in Greenway Plaza; and then there is also some carryover TI costs that are actually fairly significant. For example, Oxy is, it is the largest of which, which is just under $10 million.

Jim Heistand

These were leases signed before, John, that delayed receipt of the TI money was pretty material. So that’s something we inherited on the transaction. And don’t forget, you’ve got $15 million -- almost $16 million of the new Life Time Fitness space, which is basically in effect building a new building. So the way to look at that one is we’re building -- we’re adding that square footage to the Greenway rental and we’re getting 9.4% stabilized return on that capital, excluding any percentage rent that we will get as well too.

John Guinee

What was the prior rent on the City Club?

Jim Heistand

John, it was actually just few $100,000 a year, and so it was, call it, $8 a foot or so. So for us the Life Time Fitness deal accomplishes a bunch of things for us; first, the renovation in and of itself is going to create a lot of energy for Greenway Plaza. And so it's going to reach again the project, they’re going to add two pools to a roof top pool area. And one of the things that we found as we started investing the City Club, which is run by club or a great organization and it's been a fantastic institution for long time. But we found that our customers at Greenway weren’t really actually using it that much. And so for us it was important to create an amenity that would actually be very useful to the tenancy at Greenway. And so we believe that Lift Time is going to be a fantastic amenity to our customers, and will be very appealing to the broader community. So it was a very strategic deal and it also happens to be a very good economic deal for us as well.

John Guinee

So just to go back to the $70 million to $80 million, $10 million to $15 million that’s carryover TIs, $16 million…

Jim Heistand

Yes, I would think about $20 million is carryover capital, about $20 million is repositioning. And so the rest would be the TI and LC.

John Guinee

And can you actually get all that money spent in the next eight months or so?

Jim Heistand

That’s going to be the challenge. I think that as we’ve historically tried to deploy a lot of capital, especially in repositioning projects where some of this will go. It's just -- we never move quite as back as we’d like to. But I will say our team is working very, very hard to deploy the capital. But historically, John, a lot of the stuff does spill over into the next year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Rich Anderson with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Rich Anderson

So you, Jason, and others kind of said if one large user starts to move, you will have may be a potential hiccup to the market in the sense the may be we’ve been hiding from reality a little bit and we need those events to start to happen. Along those lines, to what degree is your occupancy range of 86% to 88%, may be not subject to change, but may be you might drift lower than you originally expected because of that necessary event that has to start happening?

Jason Bates

Rich, I think that our occupancy range is not at risk from increased activity within the marketplace. In fact, increased activity in the marketplace will just help support what we think is going to be our likely leasing activity. So I'm not really concerned about that. I think the bigger risks to our occupancy range would really be more, either some kind of credit default risk or continued slow velocity within the marketplace. So I think we feel confident that the range we put forth is one that’s very achievable today based on what we’re seeing. And I think that increasing velocity within the marketplace is not really a threat to our projected range.

Rich Anderson

I was thinking in terms of them contracting or something like that, that’s what I was going to add, but, okay…

Jason Bates

I’d say, John, we’ve seen, I mean, that is somewhat abated in that regard. I mean you’ve even seen a few of these guys begin to take some space back. I mean that’s where one of the things we’re looking for is to see when somebody or larger users who put a lot of the sublease on the market begin to take some of that back-off. Our sense is most of those are operating at pretty tight space right now they've cut as much as they’re going to cut. Our sense is that it's not -- we don’t see as much of that being cut further. I mean, oil prices could plummet in that, my view may change. But as we sit here right now, that's not the case.

Jim Heistand

And Rich, there’s really not a lot of roll ups between now and the end of the year as it relates to your stated occupancy guidance ranges. We mentioned we have a couple of deals that role at the end of the year that will be impacting our one way '18 occupancy range. But I think that as it relates to what we can foresee right now, we feel pretty good about our ability to deliver.

Rich Anderson

Earlier in the call you indentified the fact that you have a full quarter of the Cousins portfolio into your operating systems, and that was at least helps the operating of the leasing process. Can you give some color on that, like what do you think is there that is maybe lower hanging fruit that you can get -- you can capture that wasn’t on the Parkway system prior and hence there is some upside there from a leasing perspective? Or if you can't quantify it then so be it.

Jason Bates

I wouldn’t really characterize it as low hanging fruit. I mean candidly this is the kind of market where you work twice as hard to get half as much done. But I think where we’re really seeing tremendous performance from our team is we brought our team in house when the merger was consummated. And we really have an absolute best-in-class leasing team and the part of having an in house leasing team enables you to be very focused in terms of what you do. So our leasing team is able to participate in this process where they give us really great real time information. And they also have a better understanding of our strategy. So I feel like we’re able to move faster, we’re able to execute better, our incentives are all completely aligned. And so I think that it's really the in house leasing team where everyone is wearing a Parkway jersey that's enabled us to perform optimally.

Jim Heistand

But also Rich, just by virtue of having the scale, by having 8.7 million square feet, we wouldn’t have been able to bring in that in house leasing platform if we didn’t have the scale. And the scale also gives us not only different locations but different price points within here. So if a tenant wants to be in one of the submarkets we’re in, we've got lots to offer for them; different price points within our properties; we have the in house leasing team now. So I think we see more than our share of transaction simply by having that scale.

Rich Anderson

And then outside of the office business, you have Amazon being more active on the industrial side, multi-family seems like it's doing okay, and maybe potentially a recovery story next year. To what degree you follow the fortunes of other asset types and try to make a call about where you’re headed with the office business you operate in?

Jim Heistand

Well, I think we've been pleasantly surprised that Houston generally, they still have had positive job growth. So a lot of the other businesses and industries outside of oil have held up very well. I mean this is one of the few cycles where there was still positive job growth in the midst of all of this oil decline, it hasn’t been necessarily office job growth. But we think that's indicative of the resilience in the economy in Houston. So yes, we pay attention to it. It's funny we bring people and the talent, investors, analysts, our board members and we take them to different places and they’re actually rather people in the restaurant. The thought process is things are really, really bad, and I am not saying they haven’t come down, considerably they have, but it's still a very vibrant market, a very large economy. And we believe it will continue to do well going forward. So we don’t -- we’re not investing in those assets classes. But it's important for us to see what's going on in the rest of the marketplace. And we’ve been pleasantly surprised with how well they’ve all held up.

Rich Anderson

And then last question, what's the optimal bottom line cash position that you would want to hold on to after you contemplate these four options you’ve referred to?

Jim Heistand

Well, I mean, it's hard to say, give you a specific number. Things are different now than when we first did the merger. But when we did the merger, it was important for us to have $150 million on our balance sheet. And as we said, I think things are generally more favorable today than they were when we first contemplated the merger. So I don’t think our view is changed that much in terms of having some dry powder or some just liquidity and event of things beyond our control to the curve. So that’s probably one way to look at it.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Jim Heistand for any closing remarks.

Jim Heistand

Well again, thank you all for the call and participating. And I guess we’ll see many of you come NAREIT next June, which is next month, coming very quickly, anyway. Thank you all and we’ll see you soon.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.