The Greatest Dividend Growth Stock In The World Continues Firing On All Cylinders

That being said, there are some risks to be aware of before investing your hard earned money.

However, despite the epic 44% rally in the past 12 months, Brookfield's valuation remains attractive, at least for those looking to open an initial position.

Brookfield Infrastructure is on pace for its greatest year ever, and shares have rallied strongly as a result.

Its track record of consistent, strong, and secure payout growth is unparalleled, and has resulted in peer and market crushing total returns.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has become a darling of high-yield income investors, and for good reason.

While there are plenty of excellent long-term dividend growth stocks worth owning, if I had to choose my absolute favorite, it would have to be Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP).

BIP Total Return Price data by YCharts

That's because since the LP's IPO in 2008, few other income stocks have managed such an impressive record of strong, consistent, and secure growth as Brookfield Infrastructure. That explains why the world's greatest utility has become a Wall Street darling, generating sensational industry and market crushing total returns.

And while past greatness is no guarantee of future results, there are several reasons why I continue to consider Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to be the single best dividend growth stock in the world.

Better yet? Despite the epic rally over the past year, today's valuation actually marks a good time to open an initial position if you don't own this, the ultimate SWAN (sleep well at night) stock in your own diversified dividend portfolio.

Q1 Earnings Are Far Better Than They Look

Source: Earnings Releases, Earnings Supplements

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $454 million $656 million 44.5% FFO $234 million $261 million 11.5% AFFO $209 million $216 million 3.5% Units Outstanding 345.1 million 369.5 million 7.1% AFFO/Unit $0.61 $0.58 -4.3% Distribution $0.38 $0.435 14.5% AFFO Payout Ratio 62.3% 74.5% 19.6%

At first glance, Brookfield Infrastructure's latest quarter seems mixed. Yes, revenue soared, thanks to the $850 million in acquisitions the utility made last year.

However, the growth in funds from operations, or FFO, was much lower. Worse still, due to higher-than-average equity dilution, adjusted funds from operations or AFFO/unit (what actually funds the distribution) actually declined. This combined with last year's very impressive payout growth meant a substantial increase in the payout ratio.

BUT when you dig deeper into the quarter, it becomes apparent why Brookfield Infrastructure's bottom line seems so underwhelming.

BIP's apparent AFFO trouble was a result of three things: a sharp decline in last quarter's net income, a sharp jump in maintenance costs, and high unit holder dilution.

The decline in net income is itself a result of two temporary events. First, in 2016, Brookfield Infrastructure had a one-time $40 million gain related to its pending Asciano acquisition.

Second, this quarter, the net income was hit by non-cash changes in the value of its currency hedges. BIP uses options to hedge 75% of its FFO over a rolling 24-month period in order to minimize the volatility of its foreign denominated cash flow and better secure the payout.

Next, the reason that maintenance costs jumped so much was because of the timing of last year's record level of acquisitions. Specifically, the utility had to continue regularly scheduled maintenance before the cash flow from newly acquired assets was recorded in the last quarter.

Finally, the above-average level of dilution (7.1% yoy unit change vs. its five-year historical 4.8%) was an accounting artifact. Specifically, back in November, BIP sold $750 million worth of additional units ahead of its closing of its latest mega-deal, the purchase of 90% of Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. This is Brazil's largest natural gas pipeline system purchased at fire sale prices from distressed Brazilian oil giant Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

BIP's share of the deal is $1.6 billion (30%), with $1.3 billion due up front and the remaining $300 million payable in five years. Because BIP sold additional units last quarter to raise capital for the deal, but the acquisition didn't close until after the end of the quarter, there was no additional cash flow to offset investor dilution.

In other words, the apparent decrease in the all important AFFO/unit was just a temporary and artificial occurrence. In reality, Brookfield Infrastructure's world-class management team, provided by sponsor and general partner Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), continues executing well to become the world's fastest growing and most diversified utility.

Strong Balance Sheet And Massive Liquidity Mean A VERY Long Growth Runway

Source: Morningstar

Utility Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 6.08 3.53 48% 1.08 BBB+ Industry Average 8.30 3.50 60% 0.63 NA

Given the immensely capital intensive nature of this industry as well as the fact that Brookfield Infrastructure's business model (pass through) means that it uses the majority of its cash flow to pay its fast growing and generous distribution, what investors really need to focus on is the strength of the balance sheet and the LP's growth pipeline. Fortunately both remain excellent.

For example, as you can see above, Brookfield's leverage ratio is below that of its peers, as is its debt to capital. Similarly, the interest coverage ratio and current ratio are at or above average, which explains the strong investment grade credit rating that allows BIP access to plenty of cheap debt capital.

In fact, even after the NTS acquisition, Brookfield Infrastructure's current liquidity (cash and available borrowing) stands at $2.2 billion. That means plenty of dry powder with which to go hunting for growth opportunities, which are plentiful.

That will be further benefited by management's plan to recycle $1.5 to $2 billion in capital (sell at a substantial profit) of existing, non-core assets in the coming 18 to 24 months.

What kind of growth opportunities does the utility see going forward? More than enough. For example, BIP's organic growth pipeline alone, meaning planned investments to expand its existing assets over the next two to three years, stands at $2.3 billion.

This includes a recent approval to invest $400 million into installing 850,000 smart meters in its UK gas and electrical business, as well as begin importing LNG into the UK through its existing Teesport facility.

This last deal has the potential to boost this particular business segment's EBITDA by 15% beginning in the second half of 2018.

Then there's the ongoing deals that management is working on. This includes:

$40 million to acquire five North American city level district energy (steam) power systems.

$200 million deal to acquire a controlling interest in Indian telecom Reliance Communications' 40,000 telecom towers which will be leased back to the company under long-term leases.

In other words, Brookfield Infrastructure is currently working on $2.54 billion in new growth objectives, and that's just what management has announced. In reality, Brookfield Asset Management, which manages $250 billion in hard assets around the world, is always on the prowl for new investment opportunities in wide-moat, cash-rich businesses.

Or to put it another way, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a massive growth runway, stretching decades into the future. That's due to the massive need for new and upgraded infrastructure projects to help support the world's fast growing population.

Dividend Profile Is Among The Best On Wall Street

BIP Dividend data by YCharts

The main thing that has helped Brookfield Infrastructure to absolutely crush the market in the last nine years is management's commitment to fast, highly consistent, and sustainable payout growth.

Brookfield Infrastructure's stated policy is annual distribution growth of 5% to 9% in order to generate total returns of 12% to 15%. However, as impressive as that target is, Brookfield's ability to under-promise and over-deliver is what really sets it apart.



Source: Dividend Channel

As you can see, Brookfield Infrastructure has absolutely crushed the market, especially if you were wise enough to reinvest the distributions and benefit from the LP's amazing wealth compounding prowess.

Looking forward, BIP looks to continue its winning ways with very strong (above guidance) payout growth that should allow for very strong returns over the coming decade.

Sources: GuruFocus, FastGraphs, Earnings Releases, Earnings Supplements, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Utility Yield TTM AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.4% 73.1% 9.7% 14.1% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Now, the 9.7% projected payout growth is the current long-term analyst consensus, so take it with a grain of salt. That being said, in this case, I think this payout growth estimate is reasonable, given Brookfield's proven ability to continue scaling its business.

That means that unlike most businesses that eventually suffer from the law of large numbers (growth naturally slows as the asset base increases), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is likely to be able to continue generating very impressive growth rates because the larger it gets the more Wall Street seems willing to throw cheap capital at it.

In other words, because BIP has proven that its business model is both low risk, highly scalable, and incredibly profitable for income investors, it has become a Wall Street darling, as seen by the past year's incredible rally.

That success can directly drive further wins and keep the growth engine humming for years or even decades more. After all, there are trillions in global utility assets that management could eventually end up investing in.

Valuation Is Actually Still Reasonable... For Initial Positions

BIP Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you can see, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has been one of the hottest stocks of the past year.

Sources: FastGraphs, GuruFocus

P/OCF Historical P/OCF Yield Historical Yield 12.3 9.8 4.4% 4.5%

Naturally this means that many investors are worried about units becoming overvalued. And while true that on a price/operating cash flow basis BIP isn't looking cheap, it's also not particularly overvalued.

After all, when it comes to the most important valuation metric for income investors, yield, Brookfield Infrastructure's payout is right around its long-term historical median.

Sources: Earnings Supplements, GuruFocus, FastGraphs

TTM AFFO/Unit 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Unit Price Margin Of Safety $2.19 7.5% (Conservative Case) $34.10 9.4% -17% 10.0% (Likely Case) $41.52 4% 12.5% (Optimistic Case) $50.75 21%

And when we take a longer-term (20 year) look, factoring in the LP's likely growth we see much the same thing.

Specifically that, while BIP isn't necessarily cheap at the moment, its shares are trading at right around fair value. What this means is that if you don't yet own Brookfield Infrastructure, then today is a solid time to open an initial position.

However, if you are an existing investor and looking to add to your position, then I would recommend waiting for a 11% pullback. That's because I generally like to add to a position when a stock's margin of safety (discount to fair value) is 15% or more.

For Brookfield Infrastructure, that would mean a price of $35.29 or so, which would offer an above historical median yield of 4.9%.

Risks To Consider

There are two main risks to know about Brookfield Infrastructure.

First, at the fundamental level, the biggest risk is that the LP's greatest growth potential is in the developing world, such as Brazil and India.

This is where the need for investor capital for infrastructure projects is greatest and the most profitable opportunities are to be found. However, this exposes BIP to the risk of foreign politics, especially left wing populism from socialist parties in these countries.

That means that there is a small but very real risk that at some point Brookfield's assets could be nationalized. That's especially true during periods of economic distress when politicians might try to demonize "greedy foreign investors" whose annual inflation adjusted lease agreements mean rising utility prices.

In addition, there's the short-term risk of a volatile unit price. Now, with a long-term beta of 1.03, Brookfield Infrastructure's unit price isn't actually that volatile, just 3% more than the S&P 500.

BUT compared to other high-yield utility, such as Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), whose long-term betas are 0.09, 0.26, and 0.2, respectively, Brookfield Infrastructure is far more prone to strong pullbacks.

BIP Total Return Price data by YCharts

For example, during the last market correction, which occurred back in early 2016, BIP suffered far worse than the slower growing but more defensive utilities. In fact, all of these stocks actually increased in value as investors reverted to "flight to safety" mode.

Now, for long-term investors, this strong dip was a great buying opportunity. However, if you're someone with a short-term time horizon, such as a retiree living off your nest egg following the 4% rule, then this higher unit price volatility is something to keep in mind.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is The Ultimate "Buy And Hold Forever" High-Yield Dividend Growth Stock

No one can predict what any stock will do in the short term. However, if you have the ability to be patient and ride out any short-term crash that the market may have in store, then Brookfield Infrastructure Partners with its world-class management team, near infinite growth runway, and super distribution friendly business model is truly a "must own" stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.