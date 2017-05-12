Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources' (SENR) CEO John Combs on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCQB:SENR) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Don Moorehead - Chairman

John Combs - President and CEO

Richard Robertson - COO

Heidi Anderson - CFO

Analysts

Gideon Bernstein - Leisure Capital Management

Richard Goldstein - National Securities Corporation

John Combs

Thank you, Jessica, and thank you all for joining us today on our first quarter conference call, especially our European shareholders who have stayed up late to attend.

I want to start today's call by welcoming Don Moorehead to the SEER team who is joining us today from the Rhode and Louisiana. I've had the pleasure of traveling with Don and spending many long days and working evenings with him over the last several weeks. In addition to the obvious experience and unrivalled success in the waste industry he brings to our Board, I can say with certainty, we are all looking forward to working with him. On behalf of all of us at SEER, we welcome Don and we intend to immediately get to work to make an impact in the environmental industry and create value for our shareholders.

Our press release covering first quarter 2017 results and subsequent events was published today and in it, we addressed the highlights for first quarter of 2017 and a few of the important events that have or are occurring in the second quarter. Most of these first quarter events were also addressed in our recent year-end press release and on our last call. Consequently, I will be brief in my remarks today.

The first quarter of 2017 concluded on a strong upswing as all of our divisions displayed notable quarter-over-quarter top line revenue growth. We delivered solid operating results in our environmental technology and materials divisions that confirms our commitment to growing this higher margin and recurring revenue side of the SEER business.

We are particularly pleased with the progress MV Technologies made in the first quarter of 2017, with revenues up 195% to $1.7 million. This also represented the highest revenue growth segment at SEER, $0.4 million in new purchase orders for our H2SPlus, with total media sales revenue up 120% from the same quarter last year, those sales being over $300,000. We expect to continue growing this important component of our environmental technology solutions as our number of installations increased nationwide along with our new product media sales.

Our service offerings remain important and Tactical revenue continued its significant upward trajectory, reaffirming our belief that a material turnaround is established. REGS also made progress during the first quarter, driven in large part by the introduction of our new chemical cleaning services and our recent success in securing new customers, both within and outside of the oil and gas sectors.

Before I discuss the most recent developments further, I would like to turn the call over to Heidi to review the first quarter financial results. Heidi?

Heidi Anderson

Thank you, John. I'll run through the first quarter 2017 financial results.

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2017 increased to $4.2 million compared to $3.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. This increase is primarily driven by an increase of approximately $1.1 million in Environmental Solution revenue, partially offset by a $0.4 million reduction in services revenue.

Industrial and Railcar Cleaning revenue in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $2.4 million versus $2.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in the number of railcars serviced is due to the railcar industry transitioning to transporting other liquid products as a result of the downturn in the oil and gas market, thus increasing service opportunities.

Environmental Solutions revenue in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $1.7 million versus $0.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in the Environmental Solutions revenue is due to greater long-term contract revenue, one-time revenue and recurring media sales to new and existing customers.

Solid Waste, PWS, revenue in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $69,300 versus $71,600 in the same year-ago quarter.

Gross margins in the first quarter of 2017 decreased to 27.9% from 38.3% in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin is largely attributable to a decrease in the utilization of manpower in the services division.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 grew to $4.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating costs is primarily the result of the [195%] increase in Environmental Solutions revenue, resulting in a 220% increase in Environmental Solutions costs, and an increase in Industrial and Railcar Cleaning services costs of approximately $100,000.

Net loss attributable to SEER in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $0.4 million or negative $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.1 million or less than $0.01 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $0.3 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Please see the definition and further discussion about the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, on the non-GAAP term, below.

Cash at March 31, 2017, totaled $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million at December 31, 2016.

That concludes my remarks. And I will now turn it back over to John.

John Combs

Thank you, Heidi.

Let's now review just a few of the operational accomplishments and momentum that occurred late in the first quarter of this year and that are continuing into the second quarter.

In the services segment, in addition to getting back to its proven potential, REGS is now leveraging its well-established background in oilfield services and playing a significant role in SEER's effort to bring our patented oilfield fugitive emission caption systems to market.

REGS’s involvement in this marketing effort has resulted in the recently announced partnership with IET and its very experienced, knowledgeable and confident team of industry, energy and financial executives.

After just a few weeks of concerted effort, we believe we are making tangible progress and are being well-received by the Canadian oil and gas industry. The technology is patented, elegantly simple, proven in the field to function as designed and we will now focus on executing our Phase 1 rollout plans in the oil and gas fields located in Western Canada, particularly the Lloydminster area.

The technologies and the Canadian incentive plans were discussed in detail in our recent press release. We look forward to updating our shareholders regarding progress in this important project.

While success in our service division is not our primary long-term target, we believe that returning REGS to the profitability it experienced in 2014 is critical to the near-term stability of the company while our other segments continue to establish traction and increase their revenue contribution.

Let's briefly discuss our rail cleaning division. In our rail operations, we are trending very well on both revenue and net income. Indeed, we continue to be on track for record revenue in 2017. On the last call, I talked about doubling our annual EBITDA in our rail division. It now looks as if we’re on course to triple it. Indeed, based on actual financial results over the first four months of this year, Tactical’s projected annual EBITDA has already exceeded last year's total annual result and appears on track to approach $1.5 million for 2017.

We are in ongoing negotiations with the same prospective buyer, and this dramatic improvement in financial results of course continues to positively impact the value of the asset, and management continues to negotiate accordingly with the prospective buyer. This is all in order to reach an agreement that represents fair consideration for our shareholders upon sale.

In our technologies segment, under the guidance and experience of MV’s newly appointed President, Richard Robertson and the continued marketing efforts of MV veteran Tom Jones, the MV team continues to leverage the proven success of its legacy technologies while expanding its solution offerings with new products. We are confident, this combination and growth strategy may result in record annual revenues for 2017. To support this growth, MV has expanded its in-house engineering and marketing team as well as undertaken to increase its sales personnel on both the East and West Coast.

Our newest technology division, SEM manufactures a proprietary bio-active media marketed as BAM. As discussed in the press release, SEM has solid revenue and we project growing sales over the quarters to come as MV increases its installed base of system that requires ongoing things change out.

Let’s discuss Paragon. As you all know, on the domestic front, we are now permitted in Florida, Texas and California South Coast Air Quality Management District recently gave “notice of intent to issue a permit to operate”. This means that our facility partner MWS and the CoronaLux technology being operated there have been declared to meet the stringent air emission requirements. This approval is the result of literally years of work testing and review. The formal notice given by the district required a 30-day public review. Now that this review process has expired, a public hearing is being set for this month. We are on thought, [ph] we will not be required to present and we believe the hearing is being set out of an abundance caution by both the City of Paramount and the Air Quality agency in the wake of the tremendous scrutiny and media spot light recently experienced in the area. As a result of other back bad actors within the city limit and the South Coast Air Quality region.

Our rollout efforts in the UK, Florida and particularly Texas are proceeding toward a positive outcome and our new Chairman has recently spent considerable time evaluating and contributing to all of these efforts.

I've already welcomed Mr. Moorehead to our SEER family and cannot say enough about how excited we are to bring such an esteemed executive on our board and into our executive suite. As we said in the announcement, Don's appointment represents one of the most important milestone in SEER's operating history to date. And we believe the Company is uniquely positioned to provide him what he needs to take SEER to another level on several fronts, most specifically Paragon’s medical waste front and MVs landfill gas markets. These two targets have always represented two of SEER's largest upside and potential revenue streams, and not coincidently fit perfectly into Don's area of expertise and his 30 years of success.

The first quarter of 2017 numbers provide a further evidence that the Company is on the right track ad is building momentum for the next several quarters. Notwithstanding these positive results, one thing is certain, SEER is entering a new era with enhanced leadership and industry influence. With our new Chairman's guidance and our existing and committed directors and officers, we will seek to expand our Board further and identify new ways to accelerate our paths to market and revenue growth all for the benefit of our shareholders.

Before I open the call to questions, Don has asked to make a brief comment on his new role here at the company. I am proud to turn the call over to our new Chairman of the Board. Don Moorehead. Don?

Don Moorehead

Yes. Thank you, John. As you all might imagine, it is too early to for me to understand all the moving pieces at SEER. What was apparent after only a few weeks of being in and around the Company, however, is how hard they have all worked to assemble a very-impressive portfolio of assets that appear to have the potential to change several aspects of the waste industry where I have spent my entire adult business life. SEER has several disruptive technologies with patents in place. Also impressive is the fact that the opportunities cross over industries and markets. I am thankful to have been invited to join the Company. It is clear to me that SEER has tremendous potential and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves, getting to work and doing what I know how to do.

I'll now turn the call back to John. Thank you.

John Combs

Thank you, Don. And again, welcome. Before we open the call to questions. I want all of you to know that I promised Don if he joined today's call, he would not be required to take questions, so you are all left with the rest of us for now.

With that, we’re ready to open the call for your questions. Jessica?

Robert Lempert

Hi, John. Good news there and I'm really encouraged by Don joining the Company. And I had an idea, maybe you’ve already done this, I'm not sure. But, I was wondering with our Paragon system, whether you ever approach major pharmacies like Walgreens and like CVS? Maybe not for direct sale but for them to understand what our system can do with destroying all these drugs that are outdated. Can you comment on that?

John Combs

Yes. I can, Bob. And we thank you for echoing our sentiments for having Don on. The answer is yes, we have approached them but indirectly, and it would entail much longer than I have to respond to the question now. But there are numerous counties in California and other counties following suit across the nation that are implementing what's called pharmaceutical take back programs. The problem as we -- many of us may be aware is that pharmaceuticals are being flushed or otherwise improperly disposed off, they’re ending up in lakes, streams, space and oceans all to the detriment of the environment.

So, we’re working with environmental groups and some industry representatives to be a part of a program whereby those pharmaceuticals are either mailed back or taken to collection agencies or sites such as CVS, Walgreens, stations [ph] and other low locals. So, indirectly, we are looking at that marketing avenue, Bob. It's premature to understand exactly when that will happen, but we are very aggressively and actively pursuing those opportunities.

Gideon Bernstein

Congrats on the new news. That’s great. I wanted to follow up on some of the discussions that you had in one of the calls a few quarters ago. You're talking about seeing and evaluating sales and assets and using some of the strength of the balance sheet. What’s the update on that and what other steps you guys are going to do as far as [Technical Difficulty]?

John Combs

The most eminent possibility or opportunity is the sale of the rail division which I did discuss. We had talked in other calls about that asset being sold last year for the first quarter. As I hope I can save in today's remarks, the negotiations are being protracted simply because the asset we believe has now tripled in value. So, we are looking to sell that asset, the buyer is very motivated, knows the rail business very well. And it’s a function of retooling, if you will, Gideon, to make sure we get share market value for that asset. To review the EBITDA, it’s on track to triple from last year, so of course that has to be reflected in the purchase price and sale terms.

Richard Goldstein

Hi, John. Congrats on the quarter, and great news about Don joining the team.

John Combs

Thank you.

Richard Goldstein

I thought it might be helpful if you could guess briefly outline a strategy that you might be employing right now in the rollout of the medical waste business, given the -- what I've seen, maybe four component parts which should be your regional footprints and partners, the pharmaceutical recycling program and all the work you’ve been developing with hospitals and your international partners and opportunities. I wondered if you can just lay out a bit understand of how you are planning this strategically for growth?

John Combs

You actually laid it all very well, Richard. And those -- these, are the four touchstones, if you will. Our first and primary objective is to leverage existing medical waste facilities. By that I mean, we would like to partner with companies that are already receiving and handling medical waste, taking advantage of their already expanded CapEx in terms of facility, labor, permits, et cetera. That is our highest priority; that is where we are optimistic that Mr. Moorehead can assist us in terms of identifying those regional partners.

Richard Goldstein

Okay.

John Combs

As you know the waste industry generally and the medical waste industry are essentially inseparable; they are not identical, but they're obviously closely related. And we’re confident that Don's connections within the waste industry will lead us to and hopefully accelerate our avenue to market to existing regional players.

In terms of international, we continue to push forward in the UK. We still communicate with and are cooperating with our existing Chinese partner. We have made a decision to essentially, as I say a vernacular, fish close to the boat. We’re focusing on domestic opportunities for obvious reasons, particularly California where we had a foothold; Texas, we’re making inroads in terms of establishing relationship there and Florida where we are already permitted.

So, in terms of the pharmaceutical take back program, Rich, we believe that we’ll overlay. By that I mean once we have regional partners, those regional partners would them become recipients of either mail back or transported back pharmaceuticals. So, all avenues are convergent, not divergent, and we believe that would establish momentum in one, it will accelerate momentum in the other.

Richard Goldstein

Terrific. And then hospitals, any comments on where that may go? [Ph]

John Combs

At one point, we had made significant progress with large hospitals and clinics. As one might imagine, dealing with institutions of that size [Technical Difficult] large clinics and hospitals introduce this tool to multiple additional layers of permitting and administration. The decision was made to again focus back with the regional partners, which we believe will create leverage and demonstrable progress [Technical Difficulty] for the next quarter or two [Technical Difficulty] at the regional level.

John Combs

Thank you, all for joining us today. Don, welcome to the team. We’re excited to work with you. And as always, all of us at SEER thank each of you as our shareholders for your trust and continued support. You own the Company; we work for you; and we believe our hard work and commitment is and will continue to payoff for all of us. Thank you all and have a nice day.

