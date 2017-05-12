Retail Sales: A Tale Of 2 Economies

Total retail sales continue to show very tepid growth. Today's report on retail sales missed expectations on all major categories and continues to support the slowing growth thesis I've outlined many times.

Retail sales grew 0.4% month over month vs. an expectation of 0.6%.

The retail sales "control group" which is the number that feeds into GDP grew at 0.2% month over month vs. expectations of 0.4%.

Online sales continue to rise at a rapid pace. This can be seen anecdotally in the stock price of classic brick and mortar retail stores such as Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), which have been badly beaten. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the face of online sales, continues to march higher as they continue to squeeze most other retail companies.

The question to be asked is whether the consumer is truly very weak or if this is merely a shift to more online shopping. The evidence seems to suggest weakness in the consumer because if this was only just a shift to online, total sales would continue to rise but total retail growth is still very weak so online does not seem to be capturing the full story.

The following charts are all adjusted for inflation because retail sales is reported in nominal dollars. All data is from the Census Bureau and adjusted for the BLS CPI inflation data.

Total retail sales have been trending lower since 2010 and have been averaging growth of slightly less than 2%. Coincidentally, the same as the average growth of the economy.

The control group of retail sales, the GDP component, is slightly more volatile but shows a similar picture. The report this morning showed a deceleration in y/y growth in the control group to a blended average of 1.10%.

I will go into each component of the report to spot weaknesses and strengths of the consumer but from a total sales perspective the trend is lower and the growth of retail sales in real terms is in the 1%-2% range.

Clothing Sales

Clothing sales in real terms are negative y/y. Negative readings on a moving average are typically only negative in periods of economic distress as evident by the chart above. This puts into question how strong the consumer really is.

Furniture and Home Furnishing

Furniture sales growth is falling at a very steep pace. This again questions consumer strength but also the housing market. I have been negative on the housing market through the ETF ITB for about two months. While the position is nearly flat this data supports the thesis that housing is not as strong as many think and whatever strength is there is rolling over.

Sales have only declined in this fashion two other times, both prior to the recession bars in the chart above.

Food and Drinking Places

The growth in eating out is also plummeting.

Department Stores

Department store sales growth has been negative for some time due to many structural changes in the economy so not much can be gathered from this data. But it is worth noting that the negative growth rate has been getting worse at a faster pace (steeper slope).

Health and Personal Stores

This data is a bit perplexing. The growth rate has been falling rapidly in a sector (healthcare) of the economy that has been growing at record paces and have been experiencing rapid price growth. I cannot say for sure what is causing this decline but the slope of the decline is severe.

Online Sales

Online sales growth is the silver lining in this report. In what was otherwise a very weak and in fact troubling report, online sales in real terms are growing at over 11% y/y and accelerating.

Takeaway

There is no question that online sales are cannibalizing sales from other industries. I think it is wrong to justify away all the very pervasive weakness seen in the charts above by saying online is taking over. Of course the growth in online sales is strong but if it was merely a shift from in store to online, the growth of the total retail sales would be more robust and accelerating. What we have is sub 2% real total retail sales and decelerating, not accelerating.

These two narratives do not add up and it seems the consumer is weaker than most are willing to admit.

With retail sales sub 2%, achieving sustained growth of 3% or higher is becoming more and more of a dream.