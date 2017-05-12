It's About Chesapeake's Profitability, Not Its Growth Strategy

Chesapeake may not necessarily be immediately rewarded by investors for its profitability, because growth is still the coveted story. It will take another event to change that.

When it comes to the shale patch, I find that one of the best predictive measures that one can use to differentiate companies based on profitability is the percentage of revenue that needs to be allocated to capital costs. The shale industry is very capital intensive. That is why I made it a starting point when evaluating the comparative profitability profile of a number of different shale companies for this year. Assuming an oil spot price of $60/barrel, and natural gas at $3.50, I found that Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) was likely to do much better in terms of capital spending to revenue ratio, compared with many of its peers. It is true that some of that is a reflection of the fact that Chesapeake plans to keep production flat this year, rather than trying to go for the growth story line. Nevertheless, it is beating many of its peers by a relatively wide margin, with only EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) managing to keep a similar profile.

As we can see, shale producers are in a category of their own when it comes to capital spending issues. That category however does have a relatively wide range. Depending on where a company might be along that range, it is a very good indication whether we should expect some profits this year or not.

Chesapeake announced income from operations of $241 million, on revenue of $2.75 billion. I am not sure whether this will be repeated for the year as a whole, but it is a decent start to the year. That is especially so, given that a quarterly profit in the shale patch has been something of a rare specimen in the past decade, since the industry took off. Production ramp-up costs were mostly blamed for the lack of profits back in the day. In the past two years however ramp-up costs have not been an issue, because most companies did not see a significant increase in production. Oil & gas prices were also at a level which was previously claimed to be profitable during many of the past eight quarters or so, therefore we need to forget those old assumptions. Profitability has been and is a serious, if mostly still ignored issue when it comes to the shale patch, which is why it is important in my view that Chesapeake is showing it can be profitable at current oil & gas price levels.

One of the factors which makes me feel relatively positive about Chesapeake compared with many of its peers within the shale patch context, is the fact that interest on debt continues to remain at reasonable levels. For the first quarter, it paid $95 million in interest expenses, which is about 3.5% of total revenue. I find this measure to be very important when evaluating commodity extracting companies. Shale producers in particular tend to have some significant issues in this regard. I personally think that any level of interest burdens approaching or surpassing 10% of total revenue is a sign of serious issues. In this respect, we have companies like Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) for instance which for the first quarter of 2017 spent about a quarter of its total revenues on interest on debt. This is already an extreme example, which makes it obvious that it will have a very hard time ever reaching a point where more money will start coming in than what is going out, but reality is that even companies which spend about 10% of revenues on interest on debt are greatly handicapped in terms of longer-term financial sustainability.

The fact that Chesapeake's net long term debt declined from $9.94 billion at the beginning of last year, to $9.51 billion as of this last quarterly report, is a good sign in terms of maintaining a healthy debt situation and a manageable debt servicing load. For a company which just over a year ago was considered to be potentially going bankrupt, it is not at all bad when it comes to its financial results.

In the end, whether we are talking about profitability, the debt situation and other metrics, it mainly comes down to acreage quality that shale producers are sitting on. In this respect Chesapeake is a mixed bag in my view.

Source: Chesapeake.

As we can see, Chesapeake is quite diversified when it comes to its shale acreage location. It is missing out on the most popular field at the moment, namely the Permian. Having said that, Chesapeake clearly has some quality acreage within its plays, even if the acreage is not within the most coveted field at the moment.

Source: Chesapeake.

Chesapeake likes to highlight some of its better performing wells, as is the case with most shale producers. This one in the Powder River Basin is clearly one of the reasons why it managed to show a profitable quarter.

Source: Chesapeake.

As we can see, Chesapeake appropriately labeled this example as being notable, rather than what should be expected from all its wells. It nevertheless shows that it does have sweet spots it can tap, in order to be potentially profitable at current oil & gas prices. Chesapeake, as is the case with most of its peers, has been concentrating on some of the best acreage in its portfolio in order to improve profitability after the 2014 oil price crash. The big question of course is how many drilling locations that offer the current average production profile, which makes Chesapeake profitable at current prices, it has in its portfolio? That of course is an almost impossible question to be answered, within the context of information that is publicly available. For the industry as a whole, it seems however that with drilling intensity picking up again, drilling productivity gains are coming to a halt in some of the main shale plays, especially in the oil-dominated fields, where most of the drilling increase has taken place due to the oil price recovery.

Source: EIA.

Source: EIA.

Source: EIA.

Source: EIA.

This in my view offers the clearest evidence yet that the oil price crash resulted in a consolidation of shale drilling into the sweet spots, while the current recovery in drilling seems to offer evidence that there are limits to that consolidation. If it were a simple matter of technological and execution improvement, the improvement in productivity per rig would continue right now.

In this regard, Chesapeake's decision not to chase the growth story as a way to market itself to investors may be the key to offering us the very rare profitability story in the shale patch. Not rushing to increase production will give Chesapeake's current drilling strategy longer lasting power. It is still unclear whether investors will reward Chesapeake for offering a profitability story, versus the seemingly more coveted growth story. My guess is that if there is a credit cutoff event for those which continue to show lack of progress on profitability, it will be the point when Chesapeake's own strategy will really pay of. The big question however is when such an event will take place? At this moment complacency in this regard still seems to dominate, therefore it may still be a while before it does.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.