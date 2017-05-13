Gener8 Maritime's (GNRT) CEO Peter Georgiopoulos on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. (NYSE:GNRT)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Doscas - Financial Analyst

Peter Georgiopoulos - Chairman and CEO

Leo Vrondissis - CFO

Sean Bradley - Manager Commercial Director, GMM

Analysts

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Spiro Dounis - UBS Securities

Magnus Fyhr - Seaport Global

Ben Friedman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Peter Doscas

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. With me today are Peter Georgiopoulos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Leo Vrondissis, Chief Financial Officer. A slide presentation containing information relating to our discussion, as well as additional materials relating to our earnings announcement is available on our website at ir.gener8maritime.com.

You should be aware that in today’s conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements that discuss future events and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statement. For a discussion of factors that could cause results to differ, please see the company’s press release that was issued today and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Today, I would like to review our highlights and results from the first quarter of 2017 as well as our performance against our strategic plan. Leo will then walk you through our financial results in more detail and discuss market conditions and the industry outlook. We will then open the call for questions.

Starting with Slide 5. Our cash balance has improved by $48.7 million in the first quarter, primarily attributable to strong operating results and the sale of a 2003 built VLCC. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we took several steps that are expected to increase the cash on our balance sheet by more than $82 million. Also, we anticipate the remaining installment payment of $48 million on our final ECO VLCC new building expected to be delivered in August of this year will be covered by approximately $48 million of debt financing available to us.

Slide 6 details transactions we entered into during the second quarter in order to further strengthen our balance sheet, adding to the first quarter ending balance of $143.4 million. In April, we closed the re-couponing of our interest rate swaps, which resulted in net cash proceeds of $18.2 million. Additionally, we entered into an agreement to sell 3 vessels, 2 2016 built VLCCs for an aggregate gross proceeds of $162 million and 1 2002 built Aframax tanker.

Given the potential weakness in the tanker environment over the near term, which Leo will discuss later in the call, we believe these transactions are prudent as they provide us with additional liquidity should the market be softer than expected or the recovery take longer. Additionally, our improved balance sheet enhances our ability to pursue acquisition opportunities, depending on the dynamic the market presents.

We are well positioned with one of the youngest fleets in the industry. Following the delivery of the final ECO VLCC from our new building program and pro forma for the transactions I described, the deadweight weighted average of our fleet will be 4.9 years and the average age of our VLCC fleet will be 2.7 years. This will give Gener8 one of the youngest and most modern fleets of VLCCs in the world. Our ECO VLCCs continue to command a demonstrable premium to older tonnage.

Turning to Slide 7 and our financial results for the first quarter. Gener8 Maritime’s results for the first quarter include adjusted net income of $38.5 million or $0.46 basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share, net income of $26.9 million or $0.32 a share basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA of $86 million and net voyage revenues of $121.1 million. Our operating results were reflective of a seasonal pickup in rates that began during the fourth quarter and carried over into the first quarter. The typical seasonal upswing was subdued as the global fleet absorbed new capacity.

We’re, nonetheless, pleased with the relative performance of our fleet, particularly our ECO VLCCs, which earned approximately 12% more per day on an average daily TCE basis than our non-ECO VLCCs. The daily time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates earned by our VLCCs in the spot market, including our vessels that were within Navig8’s VL8 Pool, were $43,143 per day, which is approximately 72% of the rates earned during the first quarter of 2016. The daily TCE rates earned by our ECO VLCCs were $43,965 per day compared to $39,342 per day for our non-ECO VLCCs. This is a reflection of the incremental earnings that ECO VLCCs can generate. As we have said before, we believe the modernity and fuel efficiency of our fleet is a significant competitive advantage for Gener8 Maritime.

I would now like to pass the call over to Leo to walk you through our financials in more detail and discuss the market.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you, Peter. Turning to our financial results on Slide 9. Direct vessel operating expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses increased primarily due to the increase in our fleet size. We believe our direct vessel operating expenses are highly competitive and partly indicative of the benefits of operating a young, modern fleet that requires less maintenance and repairs. We incurred losses associated with the disposal of vessels and certain vessel equipments of $9.8 million, primarily related to the prospective sales of vessels.

Net interest expense increased by $12.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in capitalized interest of $8.4 million compared to the prior year period. We do not capitalize interest expense associated with the funding of our VLCC new buildings after vessel delivery. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense was an increase of outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities and senior notes to 1.6 billion from 1.2 billion.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017, was $26.9 million or $0.32 per basic and fully diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $60.9 million or $0.74 per basic and fully diluted share for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017, was $38.5 million or $0.46 per basic and fully diluted share compared to an adjusted net income of $64.8 million or $0.78 per basic and fully diluted share for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased by $1.7 million to $86 million from $87.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Slide 10 provides an overview of our fleet performance in the first quarter of 2017. The average daily TCE rate across the fleet was $34,493 during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, a decrease of $8,626 from $43,119 per day in the same period a year ago. The average daily spot TCE rate obtained by the company’s VLCC fleet was $43,143 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $60,219 per day for the same period in the prior year.

The average daily spot TCE rate earned by our Suezmax fleet was $25,094 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $37,337 per day for the same period in the prior year. The average daily spot TCE rates earned by our Aframax fleet was $15,713 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $25,035 per day for the same period in the prior year. The average daily spot TCE earned by our 2 Panamax vessel tankers was $16,595 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $19,446 per day for the same period in the prior year. In each case, the spot TCEs include all spot voyages for the company’s vessels, including those that were in the Navig8 pools.

Based on information provided by the Navig8 group, as of May 4, 2017, the Navig8 pools in which our vessels operate have achieved the following contracted rates for the second quarter of 2017: 66% of available spot VLCC days booked at approximately $29,500 per day, 43% of available spot Suezmax days booked at approximately $20,900 per day and 46% of the available spot Aframax days booked at approximately $13,500 per day.

On Slide 11, we briefly review the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2017, our cash balance was $143.4 million compared to $94.7 million as of December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, our net debt, which we defined as our total long term debt excluding any discount and deferring financing cost minus cash, was $1,492,000,000 compared to $1,487,000,000 as of December 31, 2016.

As Peter mentioned earlier, we have taken significant steps to further improve our balance sheet. In our prior earnings release, we disclosed that we sold the 2003 built VLCC Gener8 Ulysses in February 2017 for aggregate net proceeds of $10.2 million. After prepaying $20 million of debt associated with this vessel, the net proceeds from the sale of the Gener8 Ulysses is reflected in our March 31, 2017 cash balance.

On April 10, 2017, we modified the interest rate swap agreement that we initially entered into on May 2, 2016. The modifications included changes to the notional amounts and maturity dates of and increases in the fixed rates payable under the interest rates swap transactions. We receive net proceeds of $18.2 million as a result of those modifications to our interest rate swap agreements.

We have also entered into agreements to sell one Aframax tanker, the Gener8 Daphne, and 2 VLCCs, the Gener8 Noble and Gener8 Theseus. The expected net proceeds resulting from the sale of these vessels following the prepayment of debt and other items are $64.3 million. We expect to prepay $108.6 million of long term debt as a result of these vessel sales.

As of May 9, 2017, Gener8 had $48 million of payments to be made towards its remaining new buildings, which is expected to be delivered in August of this year. Expected available borrowings for the new building are $48 million based on valuations received at the end of April.

We share our views on the market outlook in Slide 13 through 15. Our discussion reflects market information and analysis from the EIA, the IEA, Clarksons, Baker Hughes, Navig8, Braemar and our internal analysis. Rates decreased throughout the first quarter before beginning to rebound as the quarter came to a close. This is not atypical as seasonal demand debase. The effect on our performance was more pronounced than last year, however, as this year started from lower levels. In 2016, 47 VLCCs were added to the global fleet, and an incremental 18 VLCCs were delivered in the first quarter of 2017.

Cuts in OPEC and non-OPEC crude oil production also negatively impacted the market. Neither fleet growth nor production cuts were events unexpected by market participants, us included. Crude oil production cuts took effect on January 1 of this year with OPEC members and other countries agreeing to reduce production by approximately 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to rebalance the market and boost crude oil prices. Thus far, it appears that there has been compliance with the stated production cuts. While the world is no longer flooded by OPEC oil, the actual impact of the production cuts on the crude oil tanker market is difficult to assess as there are various other factors to be considered. It appears, thus far, that crude oil demand has remained robust and is forecast to increase by between 1.2 million and 1.5 million barrels per day this year.

Incremental demand growth has come from China as domestic production decreases and the additional import quotas are granted to Chinese teapot refineries. Chinese crude oil imports reached a record high of 9.2 million barrels per day in March and 19.4%, a year-over-year increase. Demand growth from India is expected to exceed growth from China this year with demand forecast to increase by approximately 6%.

U.S. crude production has been steadily rising since the start of the fourth quarter, and U.S. crude inventories reached record levels in February before retreating in April. Imports into the U.S. have remained steady in the same period while exports have risen significantly. Increased cargoes are heading to Asia, which benefits ton mile demand. This is a positive data point, although it remains to be seen what impact increasing U.S. production will have on U.S. imports, which provided a bit of strength to the market over the last 12 months.

OPEC is scheduled to meet again later this month to discuss the possibility of leaving production cuts in place for six months or longer. We continue to believe that trade routes will evolve as the supply side responds to changing crude oil market dynamics.

The most important factor affecting the crude oil tanker market, like many other shipping segments, is the order book. In 2016, 47 new building VLCCs, including 15 of our own, were added to the global VLCC fleet. New building orders were minimal in 2016, as would-be owners faced financing constraints and uncertainty existed about global shipyard capacity. The result was that a total of 13 orders were placed in 2016. Thus far, in 2017, 24 VLCCs have been ordered at shipyards, the majority of which have scheduled delivery dates in 2019.

The VLCC order book currently stands at 14.2% of the global fleet, largely unchanged from our last conference call. This is compared to an average of approximately 26% over the past 10 years and 19.2% as of the end of 2015. We share the widely held view that the size of the VLCC fleet will increase over the next 18 months as 51 VLCCs are scheduled for delivery in 2017, 19 of which have already been delivered, and as many as 50 are scheduled for delivery in 2018.

The backdrop, however, remains an aging global fleet. According to Clarksons, there are over 160 VLCCs greater than 15 years of age, representing nearly 23% of the global fleet. Also, there are 35 VLCCs that are 20 years old or greater. These older vessels are increasingly difficult to charter. It is important to remember that crude oil tankers are assets with finite life spans.

As they age, ownership becomes less economically viable. We expect scrapping of older vessels to increase as the market absorbs supply from the order book. Two VLCCs were scrapped in the fourth quarter of last year, and one has been scrapped thus far this year. There have also been reports of older tankers being sold to be used as long term storage. Also, the ballast water treatment requirements that goes into effect later this year may force scrapping decisions if the rate environment remains subdued.

Finally, the IMO’s mandate of sulfur emissions, while still a few years out, is also expected to have a more dramatic effect. We continue to believe that any prolonged near term period of market weakness will force scrapping. To the extent that the market enters a trough, we would expect it to be short lived, given the age profile of the global fleet.

I would now like to turn the presentation back over to Peter for closing remarks.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Thanks, Leo. Despite our cautious near term outlook for the tanker market and concerns about new vessel ordering, we maintain our positive longer-term market outlook. We are pleased that we have taken prudent actions to bolster our balance sheet. As the tanker market recalibrates over the next 12 months, we believe that we will be well positioned to participate in the recovery.

In the meantime, we believe that our ECO VLCCs will continue to command a premium in the market and also help us maintain our highly competitive vessel operating cost. Our VLCC fleet is one of the youngest and most modern in the industry. On a fully delivered basis, more than 83% of our VLCCs and 63% of our total fleet based on deadweight tonnage will be ECO-efficient. Assuming no other changes in our fleet, we believe this will provide us with further operating benefits.

We look forward to continuing to deliver solid operational and financial performance in the future and updating you on our progress at our next earnings call. With that operator, would you please open line for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Jon Chappell

As we’ve seen kind of the news trade price come across and confirm today about some of the asset sales, I mean, clearly, the Daphne, the Ulysses, the Elektra held for sale, that all makes sense kind of in the -- if you look across your fleet and the age profile and the different asset classes. But the last two, I guess the Noble and the Theseus, maybe stand out a little bit, especially given the performance of your ECO fleet relative to the other VLCCs. So can you just talk about the thought process of selling very modern tonnage in kind of your core segment?

Peter Georgiopoulos

Yes. Look, I think what we want to do is sell the older stuff as we’ve been doing, but this was an opportunistic sale. There were 2016 built ships, which were -- they’re very good ships. But if you look at the price, it was a pretty high price compared to other ships that have been sold, modern ships that have been sold recently. And it gave us a chance to put a lot of cash on the balance sheet. And so that was really the thinking behind it. I don’t think -- don’t take this as a trend, let’s put it that way.

Jon Chappell

Kind of -- at least, to my follow up too. I mean, you laid out a market overview that’s incredibly consistent with ours. But here, you have a mark on 2016 VLCCs at, as you said, good price. Based on our estimates, it’s up a little over $3 million kind of from the last done deal. So is that the trend? Do you think asset values have bottomed yet and we’re on the beginning of a recovery in asset values, which could be a pretty important inflection point or do you think that kind of given the next six month and maybe even longer weakness, that this is an opportunistic rate price and that asset values may continue to bounce along the bottom for a period of time?

Peter Georgiopoulos

I think they’re going to bounce along the bottom for a period of time.

Our next question will come from Spiro Dounis with UBS Securities. Please go ahead.

Spiro Dounis

Just wanted to start off on the boost to liquidity here, pretty sizable. It seems like you’ve been pretty well padded now to get through any sort of downturn. Just wondering if you can give us a sense of where you think you are in that process, I realize maybe newer vessels won’t be sold going forward, to your comment before, Peter, but could we still see some more asset sales as you go through the year, maybe even sale leasebacks if we sell liquidity further?

Peter Georgiopoulos

Yes. I think you could see us sell some of the older stuff as we move towards modernizing our fleet. And so you could see all things like that.

Spiro Dounis

Got it, okay. That makes sense. And then just as we think about getting through this year, to the extent you get to the end of the year and maybe things aren’t as bad as you expected with the deliveries, would we expect you got all this liquidity suddenly. What’s maybe the first thing you do with that cash? How should we think about that?

Leo Vrondissis

I mean, I think we’ve said our priorities are to delever and to look at opportunistic purchases. So I think those are our two priorities, and we continue to believe that. So just like we had an opportunistic sale, if something attractive comes up to buy, I’m sure the management and the board will be looking at that very hard as well.

Our next question will come from Chris Wetherbee of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Prashant [ph] on for Chris. Wanted to pick up on Spiro’s question there about the opportunity for opportunistic acquisitions? Peter, you’re talking about asset values having sort of bottomed here, and we’re, consequentially, going along in a trough. What do you need to see sort of in terms of incrementally to make this market more attractive in the second end market? It seems like if the asset values are bottoming, you guys have strong liquidity, if we can get some rate help maybe in the back half of the year as new capacity delivers and gets absorbed, I mean, are the ROA opportunities looking more attractive in the back half? Are we thinking more that this becomes a 2018 sort of thing? Anything sort of in terms of where you’re looking for when -- for sort of a strike price, I should say, or timing would be helpful to kind of understand the use of that liquidity versus deleveraging.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Yes. I mean, we’d like to get through the summer and then in the fall next sort of towards year-end. Maybe we’ll have a little more confidence to do something like that.

Leo Vrondissis

Yes. I think you have to appreciate, we’ve just gotten through a very large order book that we’ve taken delivery of successfully without raising equity. As we mentioned before, we’re trying to look at our balance sheet and lower the leverage on our balance sheet, but we don’t want to miss any opportunities. So as Peter just mentioned, I think what we’re going to look to is to get through the rest of the summer. Hopefully, the trend this year is better than as it has been so far is better than analysts’ estimates. And as we do that and we start to approach 2018 and all these vessels that are turning over 15 years of age, I think we’ll get a little bit more confidence to maybe go out and make an acquisition or two.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s really helpful. And just on the deleveraging dynamic. Given all the moves you’ve made to strengthen the balance sheet, the market outlook, how should we think about -- is there a target you have in mind by the year-end or maybe by midyear 2018 as to where you would want to be? I know you’ve talked about it before, but obviously, the market has been quite dynamic in the last couple of quarters. I just wanted to get an update on that.

Leo Vrondissis

I think as we’ve mentioned before through cycle, we’re confident in the high 40s, mid 50s. Right now, on a secured basis, we’re probably just around 60%. So I don’t know that we’re going to be prepaying debt, if that’s the question, but I think adding cash to the balance sheet and making sure there’s a good cushion there is probably the objective. So we don’t have a target by yearend. Of course, asset values are going to play into that as well.

Our next question will come from Magnus Fyhr with Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Magnus Fyhr

What are the restrictions currently for buying back stock? I know you’ve been delevering the balance sheet here. But with the stock trading at pretty significant discounts to NAV, wouldn’t that be a very attractive use of your capital going forward?

Leo Vrondissis

I think the restrictions we have around buying stock are the same that they’ve been around our dividends, we’re looking on a net debt level to be around 50%.

Magnus Fyhr

Okay. And with the current delevering, I guess, you will be there maybe sometime in the second half. Was that something you would consider if the stock is still trading at a big discount?

Peter Georgiopoulos

We would look at it, absolutely look at all options, yes.

Magnus Fyhr

Okay. I guess last question. With all the ordering activity on the VLCCs here recently, what -- I mean, are the yards getting a lot more aggressive or you think these are being kind of one off and that will slow down a little bit here? Or it didn’t seem like there’s any difficulties in getting refund guarantees from the companies that have been buying assets.

Leo Vrondissis

I think what we keep on looking at is the number of vessels turning over 15 years of age and matching that towards the order book. And there hasn’t been some -- there has been some ordering, and the order book has popped up mostly in 2019. I think you’re seeing big owners order, and I think you’re seeing from reputable yards. So it doesn’t looks like refund guarantees have been an issue. I think yards were aggressive, why -- which is why you saw this [spot] of ordering, but I have heard murmurings of vessel prices pushing up now. So it remains to be seen whether those opportunistic purchases will continue.

Our next question will come from Fotis Giannakoulis. Please go ahead.

Ben Friedman

This is Ben stepping in for Fotis. So you spoke, I guess, about more on the trajectory of asset values and whatnot. I’m more curious on your thoughts of the market -- of your market overview and the expected tightening. It seems like spot charting activity hasn’t necessarily inflected in line with the absolute supply cuts from OPEC. So I’m curious on your thoughts on the implications of a continued OPEC cut for an extended period of time and the recent rise in new building orders and how that would affect your timing of the recovery.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Sean, do you want to take that?

Sean Bradley

Yes. I mean, I think we said early on with the OPEC cuts that we felt that it was going to promote ton mile on the VLCC segment, and that’s definitely been the case. We’re seeing more exports out of the Atlantic Basin going east. We’ve seen news recently out of India, that they’ve cut down on their term buying and gone more to spot buying, especially for low-sulfur crudes, which is Atlantic Basin. So long OPEC cuts would continue to bolster -- prop up the B market, but as the deliveries have come in, it takes one or two months for the tonnage to redistribute worldwide. And that’s what we worked through, and that’s why the first quarter is lower this year versus last year. And as we work through each deliveries, as they start to slow down towards the end of the year, we’ll give the chance for the market to have some more volatility to the upside. And that’s what we’re seeing, and the OPEC cuts are going to continue to promote that.

Ben Friedman

Sure. I guess just one follow-up on the back of that question. Are you seeing U.S. exports becoming -- you expect them to become more of a staple within the market? And how do you anticipate those routes, I guess, transpiring?

Sean Bradley

Yes, and we definitely do. I think on our last call, we mentioned how the traders were starting to ask a lot of questions and look at doing some moves. And traders tend to be on the front end of the wave of new arbitrages, and we’re seeing that again. And we’re seeing more volume from major oil companies, along with the traders, and that’s moving mostly on VLCCs, to a lesser extent, on Suezmaxes. And though talking with the market participants, we expect that to continue to grow, and we have no OPEC extension cuts through the end of this year and into next year. We expect that to continue to be a major benefit to our fleet right now.

