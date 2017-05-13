Semler Scientific's (SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brian Marckx - Zacks Small-Cap Research

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you all for joining the Semler's First quarter of 2017 earnings call. Semler is an emerging growth Company that provides solutions to improve the effectiveness of the healthcare providers.

Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assist our customers to evaluate and treat chronic diseases. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive-care options are appropriate, which allows them to intervene before events like heart attacks or strokes may occur.

From a financial perspective, our near-term goals are to generate cash to reach profitability and to continue revenue expansion. With these goals in mind, we believe that after the first quarter of 2017 we are in the best position we have ever been. Our revenue in this first quarter was higher than in the same period of 2016 end.

Although, we do not give formal guidance, it's note worthy that orders were larger and typical orders - quantities were received late in the first quarter of 2017 for deliver in the second quarter. So during the earnings call, we mentioned that we were increasing expenditures for inventory, manufacturing and delivery capacity in anticipation of such an uptick in orders for our QuantoFlo which is our vascular testing product.

Now please refer to the financial results that are described in the press release, which was distributed this morning. for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016, revenue grew $554,000 or 37%. Operating expenses, which includes cost-of-revenue increased by $372,000 or 15%.

Other quarter-over-quarter details are as follows: cost of revenue increased 29%, engineering and product development expense increased by 63% , sales and marketing expense was essentially flat with an increase of 1%. General and administrative expense increased by 9%. Net loss was $871,000 or $0.17 per share compared to a net loss of $1 million or $0.20 per share. weighted average number of shares was 5.2 million compared to 5.1 million.

As of March 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2015, Semler had cash of 159,000 a decrease of 463,000, primarily because accounts receivable increased 308,000; accounts payable decreased 140,000; purchase of new assets for lease were 399,000. All of this was partially offset by various non-cash operating activities such as depreciation, stock based compensation, deferred revenue and accrued expenses that will be or are enumerated in the first quarter 10-Q to be filed very soon.

Additionally, as previously reported in our Form 10-K we raised 475,000 in the first quarter from the sale of 190,000 shares of our common stock to accredited investors. Also in the first quarter, we made more investment in improving our products and service in direct response to customer request.

One example is cyber security, we added one-time development expense into engineering expense to both R&D and cost to revenue in an effort to be compliant with high-tech, high trust guidelines, which we intend to protect the personal information of patients; we believe these investments further enhance the value of our service to these customers.

Another item to mention, although first quarter 2017 revenue is higher than a year ago it's lower than the fourth quarter of 2016 revenue. We don't have enough Company history to indicate that there is seasonality to our business. However, we do believe that one type of our customers, the home risk assessment company does have a seasonal component to their business.

So this type of customer performs fewer procedures in the first quarter relative to other quarters of the year. If this happens to be the case, the impact to us would be less fee-per-test business during the first quarter of the year relative to the other quarters.

Now for the rest of 2017, we expect revenue to grow due to increasing numbers of installations, higher average pricing, more per test fees and recurring revenue from the licensing business. We have directed our efforts towards achieving accelerating growth as the year progresses in a manner somewhat to our success in this regard during 2016.

Because we wanted to be ready for larger size orders of our vascular testing product the Company has and will run inventory levels at a higher level and has expanded capacity to do more manufacturing, more deliveries and more installations.

Rapid fulfillment of orders is beneficial when employing our licensing or and/or fee-per-test by this model, because revenue starts to flow when our product is shipped into the customers facility. So the sooner we deliver the sooner revenue is generated on any particular order.

In the first quarter of 2017 operating expenses were impacted by higher one-time expenditures, such as those for R&D projects, cyber security measures and the increased manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities. So all of these programs are been completed it is likely that other projects will be started and operating expense should stabilize, but will be a function of the increasing book of business that we are managing.

So to reiterate, although the company doesn't give formal guidance it is our opinion that orders that were received in the first quarter for delivery in the second quarter are indicative of strong sequential quarterly revenue growth.

In the first quarter of 2017 and in the year to date Semler has number one increased customer acceptance of our next generation vascular testing product called QuantaFlo; number two added to our net QuantaFlo installations into our book of orders; number three increased our inventory manufacturing capacity and deliver capabilities; and number four invested in high tech, high trust cyber security procedures and process.

The goals for 2017 are to accelerated growth and revenue from the QuantaFlo product and to further establish it as a standard-of-care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration, so there is plenty of room for growth.

We believe Semler is well positioned in this healthcare market, because we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We now improved health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures and we provide economics that we work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans and government and benefit the patient.

So to conclude my prepared remarks, I would like to reiterate that in terms of financial performance, and in helping to provide better medical care for a growing number of patients, I believe that we are on our way to our best year ever.

I thank you for your interest in the company and your pretending support. And now operator, please open the lines for questions?

Brian Marckx

Good morning, Doug and nice quarter.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Brian.

Brian Marckx

You pretty much touched on all of my questions, but maybe I think get a little bit more detail. So, in terms of R&D, which as you noted a little bit, how kind of recurring or non-recurring should we be think about the incremental spend in Q1? So let's just roughly say, it was about 200, I say from Q4. And it sounds like a lot of that has to do with this, just investments to build business, which is all good, but just trying to get more of a sense of how we think about this going forward? How one-time-ish was it I guess?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yes, I think, for example it's up from what we were spending of approximately $250,00 a quarter, maybe a little bit more. We spent closer to $440,000 in this quarter. So it's up almost couple of $100,000. I don't think it will stay up all that much, but probably another quarter or something close to that little bit less, but it should be going down. The cyber security part feels like it's going to be going down to basically zero one-time, but there are some other interesting projects we have and there is been a lot of productivity.

And so it allows us continue to expand with the product and do the features of the product and do with the stickiness of the product. So, I see an opportunity be here, and the company sees an opportunity to pick more rapid quarter by putting some engineering and product development dollars in it. So it may tweak up a little higher than we had thought originally and, but, not substantial.

These are not big, big bad dollars, these are some key expenses that we think we should put in place, okay. So I hope that helps, that I think it's probably a little higher than you might have thought before, but kind of in keeping with the substantial increase in revenue so it allows us to operate at a slightly higher engineering level which is kind of the way we like to run the business fast growth is possible.

Brian Marckx

Yes, that's quite helpful. I think the term you used in the press release was manufacturing capacity was included in that. Can you give any more kind a detail on what falls in that bucket of manufacturing capacity that would be expensed versus capitalized I guess?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Well yes, well most of it as you may know most of our manufacturer is contract manufacturing; so just having the number of workers able to assemble our sensors to get the machines ship them in and place, we were able to essentially double that capacity and by doing that you just have a few more trained it's not a big dollar amount in terms of that because it's borne by our manufacturers, we are just paying for any product that we buy, but that capacity was built it.

On the other hand there were some aspects of cyber security that's sneaked into cost of revenue as well and so some of which will be ongoing. In general though the cost of revenue as you know we have very high margins and the margin if you will revenue versus that cost of revenue is going to continue to improve we believe and improve substantially because some of those as I said one-time will not reoccur.

Brian Marckx

So, that potentially improves even in the current year from the Q1 level?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

It should continue to get better. It should continue to get better, because as the volumes increase it really covers all the kind of overhead aspects of cost of revenue.

Brian Marckx

Okay that’s great. So in terms of the orders, it sounds like you had or perhaps continue to get order flow that maybe is at a higher level than maybe recent history, can you talk about what the catalysts orbit behind the I guess increased uptick in order flow?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

It's mostly the marketing sales team is terrific, some of the sales cycles that we have a relatively longed the recognition by the customers particularly in looking at their own data that they have substantial benefit for patients on a clinical basis, which they may not have published it but they certainly have that data and that means that the patients are getting better; things you look at would be like in mortality improvements over the year, less cost for taking care of the patients, less [indiscernible].

So there is a number of things that they have been looking at in their own data. And I think they like, so because of that they are saying this is good clinically and then economically we described many times in the past how this apparently works very well for them. So I think the strength of what we do is the [indiscernible], it can be deployed in the primary care setting, you can get to the patients who need to you recognized and many of the patients with this silent but lethal disease called peripheral artery disease and it's associations with heart attacks and strokes can be identified early with the device.

And if that means that the preventative measures some of which are simple like the exercise programs and tobacco reductions and others which may be an early procedure that opens up an artery in the heart rather than someone coming in for an expensive heart attack and damage to their heart.

These are the kinds of things that we were with the vision of the founder and where it is really kind of what we are trying to follow-up on, making the standard of care in the industry to identify these “millions of people with this disease that is preventable” or at least I would say [indiscernible] but heart disease may continue but if you can stop it from happening early you have done a great major thing for society.

So we really think that they are getting it, the larger groups that we are working with now are ordering more and its I don't want to call it perfect storm, that's wrong, but it's a confluence of factors that would hope would lead to a substantial uptick in what we are doing.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And as the growth coming from both the home-risk assessment channel as well as the insurance channel, or is one more robust than the other?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Very specifically and there will be some stuff in the 10-Q - to dollar amount. You would expect in the first quarters that home testing just doesn't happen that much. The reason is, because people are changing their health plans, their health plans don't order more home testing until it all sorts out. Then they start making orders and then by the end of the year they want to catch up and they want to do a lot of orders and that is an order of having their patients tested.

So there should be that kind of seasonality to that. So in keeping with that, as you can imagine, when we sent out orders and delivered them in the second quarter, this large group of orders that we have got in the first quarter. Some of those will be for the home-risk potential companies getting themselves up and ready and trained to go. So we should see substantial increase revenue from those you would hope.

And the second piece would be longstanding customers and/or different divisions of customers or ordering more. And then we have newer some of these larger transplants beginning to order from us starting that whole process of getting used to us, having some experience with the product over a couple of years. So we see this confluence of factors that are working, but the answer to your question about fee-per-test would be, that we relatively light in the first quarter compared to what we would expect it to be the rest of the year.

Brian Marckx

Okay. So can you talk about if there is any difference in the cost to generate revenue from the HRA channel versus the insurance channel? So, is there a much difference at all if any in terms of cost-to-revenue, or operating expenses in general?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Specifically, and Brian you know this is sort of for those who you maybe newer to the call. As you know, our cost-of-revenue which as I call it instead of cost-of-good sold here, is predominantly going to be a component called the sensor that we send out, and the software. And then whether or not they want our hardware, we are finding more and more that they don’t want our hardware, but they would rather and let us install the software on their tablets or inside their Firewall.

This is true of regular customer if you want to call it or home risk assessment customers either way. So more and more that's the case. I mentioned during the call that we spent $399,000 on inventory. Since our inventory is that expensive you have fairly good idea of what does that mean in terms of number of installations that we are anticipating. So that's kind of the key to it.

But then you get to the next question, you said, well if you have a sensor, and you are taking it in any tablet and you have software and you are depreciating that over 36 years its coming up to a few dollars per month. And knowing our pricing, either on a per test basis or on a monthly basis, monthly license basis, it’s very, very large margins associated with that.

Both businesses I would say, maybe it’s even better margins on the fee-per-test than it is on the license, but they both vary large. It doesn't take any more time or effort to run one versus the other, at least we haven’t found that to-date. And so we don't really care, the business can come either way, we are very happy.

The key thing is, when an insurance plan as a home group to takeover, they are very effective on getting test done. When they are asking individual doctors to do it, they are a little less effective. So our goal is to train these people, give them tools to understand who they should be testing, did they test them.

So the analytics part of what we are doing is part of the R&D so that's going to be interesting, because it gives the customers a better handle particularly large customers on what their physicians and providers are doing, whether they are getting to everybody they need to get to and hopefully the next step which is are they doing their next preventative step that will help provide a better outcome and lower cost for them. So we are trying to make sure they capture all their revenue, keep their costs lower and treat their patients as best as possible. A long answer to a short question.

Brian Marckx

Pretty detailed. Thanks Doug, that’s all I had.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you Brian.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, operator, and to conclude really thank you everybody for joining the call, for your interest in the Company. We seem to be in a very nice position and we are happy with the quarter, but thank you for joining us today and I look forward to updating you soon on the continued progress. And we are done for today, thank you so much .Bye.

