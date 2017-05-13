Natixis' (NTXFF) CEO Laurent Mignon on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natixis SA (OTCPK:NTXFF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Laurent Mignon - CEO

Jean Cheval - Head, Finance & Risks

Jean Raby - Head, Asset Management

Maxence Le Gouvello - Jefferies

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Jon Peace - Credit Suisse

Guillaume Tiberghien - Exane

Matthew Clark - MainFirst

Jean-Francois Neuez - from Goldman Sachs

Pierre Chedeville - CIC Market Solutions

Laurent Mignon

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for being on the call for the first quarter 2017 results of Natixis.

Well, I think it’s a quarter with a very sound performance of Natixis, a good results. Core businesses have all been very sound in terms of performance. So it is a very good quarter in relative term compared to last year, which was a weak quarter, as you remember, but it’s also a very good quarter in absolute terms and we see that through the performance of each of the business line of Natixis. Growth in net revenue has been very strong, 14%. Most of it has been driven by CIB growth but not only, and you will see that the Investment Solutions has significant growth also through the quarter.

Cost of risk has been moderate during this quarter, lower than our guideline of 30 to 35 basis points to 24 basis points. The earning capacity, which really is representing our ability to generate earnings every quarter, if you put the IFRIC 21 and you amortize it on a full-year basis, is 436 million. That’s really represents the earning power of Natixis for the first quarter. 436 million, which is up 40% compared to last year and also, in absolute term, a pretty strong performance. This is illustrated by the return on equity and boost on global return on tangible equity which is at 12.5 and if you look at return on equity of our core businesses it’s then at the strong 15.9% this quarter, which is up 380 basis points compared to last year. Quarter 1 unimproved again this quarter, with a significant accretion of core Tier 1, 30 basis points; 28 basis points without the IFRIC 21, close to 40 basis points if you take IFRIC 21 into account. But I will come back to that.

Let’s move to the published results, which you see -- reported results which you see on Page 4. Net revenue, up to 14%, and you see the recurring part, so the 2,358,000,000. Net reported earnings 280 million, up 40% compared to last year and excluding exceptional, 306 million. Exceptional items are in Page 5. There’s mainly three of them. One is the exchange rate on depreciable related notes for 11 million. The second one is the cost linked to the transformation and efficiency plan, which is 9 million this quarter. And the last one is a very specific item linked to the Corporate Social Solidarity Contribution, which represents 0.16% of the premium in insurance business.

This is a strictly one-off, which will not come back in years because last year we made what we think is a balance sheet transaction, which was the reassurance of 11 billion of the assets of CNP, through the agreement we have with CNP. But it has been treated as if it was premium. And despite the discussions we had with the administration, we had to record the 0.16% tax on it which represent 19 million, and which will never be on again, because again it’s the 11.6 billion of revenues was quite specific one as you will recognize.

So this is a typically nonrecurring specific item, which we had to record this year. Despite that, you have the tax positive impact against those losses, which made negative 26 million nonrecurring items. Now if we go on the recurring items, you see that net revenues are up 13% compared to last year to 2.358 billion if we take only core businesses this is 14% growth. Expense out of 9% that include obviously, growth linked to the Single Resolution Fund, which has been at 128 million this quarter compared to an estimate in the first quarter ‘16 of 79 million.

Remember last year, we underestimate the final bill on the Single Resolution Fund, which end up at 114 million. This year, in fact, we have made an estimate 128 million and it will be lower than that. It will be 12 million lower than that with the final bill we’ll receive. So we will see the negative -- the positive of that on the second quarter. But we received it too late to put it in the account.

Despite that, the cost would have increased only by 6%. And if we only take the fixed cost, the cost has increased by 3%. If you look, you see how strong the growth has been, it showed that we have a very good control on our costs, despite the fact that we don’t have yet some benefit of the cost reduction program that is ongoing on which we are still investing but we will start to see some of them in the second half of this year.

Corporate Center expense, if you take away the Single Resolution Fund, are well under control at the 45 million compared to 53 million on average per quarter in 2016. The strong improvement in cost of risk, 20% compared to last year and if we take only CIB, it’s a 60% decrease as compared to last year, pretax profit of our core businesses has increased by 36% and the pretax profit overall, is up 31%.

The net income restated from nonrecurring items 306 million is up 44% compared to 213 million of last year. And if we restate IFRIC on quarterly basis, then we end up with the real earning power of Natixis’ quarter, which is 436 million compared to 311 million last year, which represents 40% increase. All of that linked to cost to income, which is at 67.9% if you exclude, again, IFRIC 21, which means that you amortize it over the four quarters of the year. And the return on tangible equity stands at 12.5%, which is on the upside of the range that we set as target with the New Frontier plan.

Cost of risk as

Cost of risk, as I mentioned, is at the moderate level, 24 basis points, slightly -- for core businesses -- slightly above the 18 basis points of last quarter but still significantly below the average cost of risk through the cycle of 30 to 35, which is still our guidance as we’ve mentioned regularly. You see the continuous decline in cost of risk since last year, since the end of the provision that we had to make on oil and gas during the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016.

In terms of capacity to create core Tier 1, to create solvency, to create ability to invest and distribute dividends, you see that this quarter has been a pretty good quarter. We’re still generating capital through the earnings, 24 basis points with the reported earnings if we take -- if we again looked to the capacity, the quarterly capacity based on the IFRIC 21 being amortized over the year, it would be a 36 basis point creation and still a decrease in risk-weighted assets, which generate an additional 4 basis points of solvency. So our model is still up and running. We’re still are developing our business significantly. While using less risk-weighted assets, still, 1% decrease in risk-weighted assets over the last quarter, not last year, but at the end of December 2016. All the other ratio, leverage ratio is significantly above is 4% and the LCR above 100%.

I will hand over to Jean, who will comment the business line reported and I will finalize the conclusion. Jean?

Jean Cheval

Thank you, Laurent. Good morning, everybody. Let’s start with the Investment Solutions business. For the Investment Solutions business, we have registered a clear rebound in net revenues. May I remind you that last year net revenues for Investment Solutions went down by 4%. This quarter, the net revenues are up by 8%. So that’s a very significant rebound. This is led by the Insurance business and to a lesser extent, by the Asset Management business.

Insurance business, net revenues went up by 12% and Asset Management revenues by 7%. Expenses have been up by 6%. So overall, we have a very positive draw effect. And the gross operating income is up by 14%. In terms of pretax profit, last year we made gain on the sales of two small affiliated companies in the Asset Management business in the U.S for €20 million of gain. This quarter, we have sold our participation in U.S. private equity fund to be in accordance with the Volcker Rule and we made a profit of 9 million. So overall, the pretax profit is up by 9% and at constant exchange rate by 7%.

For the line of business itself, that means the cost to income ratio has improved very significantly. We’re, again, below 70% at 68.6%. And the return on equity is roughly the same as it was during the first quarter of last year, slightly improved. This is due to the fact that the pretax profit has increased by 9%. But conversely, the denominator, the allocated capital has increased also because we have increased the seed money for the Asset Management business and we have increased the capital allocated to the Insurance business, to take into account the development of this business.

So first of all, we are going to focus a little bit on the Insurance activity. Overall, turnover for the Insurance business has been 3.3 billion for the first quarter. This is up 84% year-on-year. When I say that, I exclude the reinsurance agreement with CNP, which has to be excluded from the analysis if we want to compare it apple-to-apple. For the Life Insurance business, the turnover sold 113% during the first quarter. As a result of the successful rollout of the product offering in the Caisse d’Epargne network.

Net inflows have almost tripled from 600 million to 1.9 billion. And probably the important thing is that a very successful refocus and this is a proactive refocus, on the unit-linked products. If I try to assess the share of unit-linked policies, in the gross inflows, in France, this is 35% this year. Last year there was only 21%. So that’s 14 points of percentage compared to last year. So that’s very significant. If I compare it to the net inflows. This is even higher, 47%.

The assets under management have increased from 45 billion to more than 50 billion. Again, so that’s an increase of over 12%. Personal Protection, protection and borrower insurance, they’re up by 7% in turnover compared to the first quarter of last year. And as far as the property and casualty are concerned, we continue to gain market share in a market which is growing at roughly 2% year-after-year. We have, again, 9% rise in turnover during the first quarter. This is driven by all segments, but most specifically by the automotive and the home insurance segments, and they’re up by double-digit numbers. And the combined ratio is at 92%, which is a very, very good ratio.

If I move now to the Asset Management business. The very good news this quarter is that we registered net inflows, positive net inflows of 5 billion, out of which 6 billion in the US, mainly led by the inflows within Harris 2.2 billion and Loomis €3.6 billion. In Europe, if you exclude NAM, then we have the registered net inflows of 1.7 billion, which have been driven by a robust momentum on alternative strategy H2O, DNCA and AEW.

If you look at the evolution of the assets under management between the end of December and the end of March, you see that we started the year with an amount of 832 billion under management. We got this positive net inflows of 5 billion. We benefited from a positive market effect of 16 billion. The ForEx effect has been negative, because the dollar has registered a depreciation from the end of December to the end of March of 1.1% and we had negative payment effect, because we disposed of a joint venture we have in India with IDFC. That has led to a reduction in 9 billion in assets under management. Overall, at constant parameter, where assets under management reached 846 billion, this is an increase of close to 2% to last year.

Then if we try to assess what has been the evolution of revenues and assets under management between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, assets under management have increased by 12% in the U.S. But at constant exchange rate this is at 5%. They reached 419 billion and the registered 5.5% rise in Europe. Margin, excluding performance fees came to 38.3 basis points in the U.S. and 12.5 basis points in Europe. Overall margin during the first quarter are at 28 basis points, which is slightly below the average margin of 2016, which we are at 28.3 basis point. So very limited decline in March.

So overall, the net revenues are up by 7%. Expenses have been limited to 6%. So we have a gross operating income, which is up by 8% and if you break down the revenues between the U.S. and Europe, you still have maybe roughly two third of the revenues, which are originated from the U.S. and one third from Europe.

In terms of revenue growth, the bulk of revenue growth has been registered in Europe plus 12%, but this is partly due to the performance fees. If you exclude the performance fees, you have a 6% rate of growth. And in the U.S., the revenue growth has been 3%. So very good news because we got this positive inflows in the Asset Management. The following slides just remind you that what we got is positive net inflows on long-term product and to the amount of €5 billion. This is the first time, since the second quarter of 2015.

If I move to the CIB, very good, very good quarter, of course, the comparison basis was weak during the first quarter of last year. But I think that we’ll be able to show you that specifically within the global market business, we have gained significant market shares. The net revenues are up, as it has been mentioned by Laurent, by 26%. And if you exclude the CVA/DVA you still have a very significant growth of 20%.

Expenses have been up by 10%. This is in line with the growth. But if you exclude the variable component, expenses have been up by only 4%. So the gross operating income has been up by 56%. That has been led by all our platforms between France and in the international platforms. But again, during this quarter, we had the most significant contribution of the international platform through the CIB revenues. That contribution has increased from 55% to 58%.

The cost of risk has declined very significantly by close to 60%. It’s down to 29 million. So that’s a very low level. And this is partly due to the fact that last year we had to make some provisions in the oil and gas sector. This is no longer the case. So that’s a significant improvement. So the pretax profit has almost doubled. We reached almost 400 million compared to 202 million during the first quarter of last year.

Again, we have registered a very strict -- we have implemented a very strict RWA policy. RWA have decreased by 4% to EUR 64.4 billion. So that overall, we have a very significant increase in profitability. Our return on equity after tax has moved up from 8.1 -- from 9.1% to 17.2%. Of course, that has not -- should not duplicate that for the following quarters. But that’s a very good numbers. In terms of NBI over -- net revenues over RWA, this is up by 30% from 4.7% to 6.1%. This is, of course, a translation of 26% increase in net revenues and a decrease of RWA conception by 4%.

If we look at the lines of business, this 26% increase in net revenues has been led by the global markets. Global market revenues -- net revenues are up by 38%. This is led, at the same time, by the fixed income business and by the equity business. Fixed income and commodities business is up by 36% year-on-year to almost 400 billion that has been led by the rates activity and to a lesser extent and to also by the repo activity.

DTA, we have benefited as it has been the case for the competition of excellent market conditions and also from a low base last year. But overall, we think that even for FIC, we have gains of market share. As far as equity is concerned. Significant expansion in net revenues for derivative plus 48%, and this is driven by the solutions business and not only by the equity funds business. Again, we registered a very robust momentum in our international business. If we compare it to the competition, I think we have also gained significant market share in the equity business.

As far as the global finance and investment banking revenues, we’re up -- are concerned, we’re up by 11%, vis-à-vis the first quarter of last year. In terms of global finance origination, net revenues gain 16%. That has been led by Real Estate Finance and Global Energy and Commodities, both on the structured side and on the Trade Finance side. For the Trade Finance side, revenues have been -- have climbed by 25%, and for the sector of Finance Business this is in line with the renewed plan of investment in the oil and gas business.

On the exception for this very good quarter has been in the aircraft and the infrastructure business, but this is just a quarter blip, not a trend. As far as investment banking is concerned very positive performances again in line with the market, which has been very buoyant for the Asset Acquisition & Strategic Finance, mainly LBO and Acquisition Finance where revenues are extremely strong.

Finally, a demonstration of the future activity. We registered a drop in new loan production minus 9%, but this is totally attributable to the plain vanilla financing business, which is down by 37%, while for the Structured Finance business, the new production is up by 5%. So this is a good omen for the future, and -- all the more so that when you see the way the recovery in the developed world and the developing world is shipping now. We have recovery which is led by investment, which means that it should bring significant revenues for our Structured Finance and Investment Banking activities.

Finally, Specialized Financial Services. Good resilience of net revenues in the first quarter. Revenues are flat. They are better for the Specialized Financing 2%, where we had different situations. The factoring business is up by 4%, the leasing by 5% and the consumer financing by 2%. The underlying activity is pretty good. But we have some competition in terms of margin. But you can see that, for instance, the increase in new production for personal loans is up by 25%. The new production for equipment leasing in France is up by 18%, and the factor turnover with clients in the bank property and casualty fund is up by 10%.

Expenses are up by 3%. This is due to the fact that we have, as we’ve mentioned last quarter, integrated within Natixis the BPCE Groupe payment structure. So this is a one-off impact. So the gross operating income is down by 4%. The provision for credit losses are up apparently significantly up 66%. This is in nominal terms only €8 million, so that’s still cost of risk which is limited. And I would like to warn you that this doesn’t mean that the deterioration of the underlying cost of risk, there are two main reasons for that.

First of all in the Consumer Financing business, we have migrated to a new recovery system, which had some difficult start in January and February but already in March and April, we are seeing the normalization. So we should not have a significant deterioration in the cost of risk for Consumer Financing.

The second sector where we registered a significant increase in cost of risk is the Leasing business. But this is due to a compressing basis last year, which was extremely low, because we made some write-back in sector provisions for the Leasing business last year, which has not been the case this year. So no worry on that. There will be a normalization in the quarters to come. In terms of cost-to-income ratio, you’ll see that the cost-to-income ratio for the SFS is up a little bit by 180 basis points and the return on equity is down by 4%, that’s 14.2%, but still very high.

Just a word on Coface, go fast, just to tell you that Coface is clearly in line with the Fit to Win plan. We are perfectly on track. There is a clear improvement in the loss ratio in Q1, because the loss ratio is down to 58.2%. The cost ratio also if you exclude as a state guarantee business, which has been moved to the Banques Populaires is down also to 34% coming from 34.7%. So the combined ratio is at 92%, very significantly down compared to the combined ratio of last quarter, which was at 100%. So that’s an overview of the business lines, and I will leave the floor to Laurent for the conclusion.

Laurent Mignon

Well, thank you, Jean. And very short conclusion, really the first quarter of ‘17 is really in line with our main targets of the New Frontier Plan, great illustration of what we’ve been doing for the last four years. And the asset light business has been strengthened and you’ll see that since 2013, we’ve reduced by 14% risk-weighted assets, while the revenue has grown very significantly during that period, with a significant improvement in the return on equity. Great illustration of the originated distributed model within the CIB, but also we have increased the share of the Investment Solutions business since end of 2013.

A strong also contribution of our international business, very good development of our platform boost in Asia and America for the CIB, continues dynamism, I mean, renewed or renew back to publicly flows from our U.S. affiliates this quarter and I think it’s a very good sign. It is really on the back of the performance of those affiliates and I think we can expect more from that. Great development of our Insurance business since the last 4 years with still more to come and at the end of the day, return on tangible equity, which is on the upside of the target. It is a good quarter. So I’m not saying the 12.5% is the guidance for the full year. But it’s a good quarter and it’s a pretty good start of the year. Thank you, and we are available for answering any question you may have.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Maxence Le Gouvello

A few questions on my side. First regarding the Insurance, great performance. Just can we speak a little bit about the costs? Are they growing at the same speed of the division plus six or are they a bit higher? Second element will be regarding the asset management, good news to see Harris to be back on track with such a developed inflows. When do we expect to have the positive repricing of more equity products? Do you believe it’s going to take one quarter, two quarter into the earnings? Third question is regarding the Investment Banking. Still always every quarter surprised how you are able to reduce RWS of that business. Where it’s coming from, are you continuing cutting into the Tanzania book, and if that’s the case can we have the size? And regarding Structured Finance, can we have a bit more color of regarding the -- you seem to be quite positive on the pipeline going forward?

Laurent Mignon

Well, Insurance cost, it’s -- the rate of growth of the Insurance cost is higher than the average of the Investment Solutions, it’s 9%. So it’s a positive seasonal effect on Europe, but we’re still in the period. You have to realize that Life Insurance business we’re developing with the Caisse d’Epargne today is not yet producing positive operating income. It will, next year. So for the time being, it’s still -- because you know that on life insurance you make money not on the premium you receive, you make money on the inventory. So we are building up the inventory from the Caisse d’Epargne.

And where we’ll be at the -- we will be at the -- starting to generate positive earnings next year, so -- but the rest of it is developing very well and is creating more profit that’s why the profitability is growing. But it will grow even faster next year, thanks to this phenomenon. We are still in the gaining of market share in the Life Insurance business, Caisse d’Epargne. We’re building up the inventory on that and we will be making a profit next year. The very good news in that is that the new business we’re generating with Caisse d’Epargne is being created with 38% of gross flows in unit-linked, which is a very significant proportion and is very important in terms of profitability for the coming years. So we are, very, very pleased with that development. Strong growth mostly, I mean, with a large proportion of unit linked and still gaining every month in terms of percentage. So that’s a very good news.

Asset Management, the repricing it’s not a repricing but effectively the mix effect between equity and bond will gain where the flow is coming on and market appreciation, those things. So it will be a pretty natural element that will flow into the earnings into the next quarters. And hard to predict how the market will evolve in the next quarters but if we stay with the current trend, I think it’s a pretty mechanical effect that we would see within the earnings. The good news is that the performance of our affiliates, whoever they are, are pretty good over the board. And as you know, we’re selling performance to our clients. We are not selling ETF, passive asset management. And I think our value proposition today is recognized to be a good one and is developing, and I think it’s a very good news for us and it’s a basis of our business. Our conviction is very strong on that. We think the more passive asset management develop, the more you will need good active asset managers.

And our aim is to be one of them and probably one of the best ones. That’s, obviously, a challenging objective, but I think we have everything to be able to have that. So on that front, I think it’s a pretty good news. Investment Banking, CIB, risk-weighted assets, again, down 4% compare to last year. It’s -- as you mentioned, it’s continuous trend that we have been able to achieve since the beginning of the plan, the New Frontier Plan. We’ve done that by -- it’s not one single effect it’s a combination of effects. Those effects are coming from less plain vanilla business. As you mentioned, and I think Jean was very clear about fact that the new business in plain vanilla is down 37%, while the Structured Finance business is up. Number two is wholesale, which means that we have now the portfolio management is selling actively either in primary syndication or in secondary syndication, the asset we’re generating and when you generate asset in the Structured Finance world, you have asset that have a lot of traction from nonbanking financial institutions that want to have yields and they’re coming to buy you and you can, what we call, skim that by keeping a large proportion of the fees. And the last point is that the development of the equity business is a development that is less risk-weighted asset intensive than the others and then allows us to have revenue growing much faster than the risk-weighted assets. So that’s the combination of the 3. Everything being at the end of the day coming from the fact that we have developed a solution house from a flow house. And a solution house is a house that has much less risk-weighted asset compared to the earnings. And I think if you go back to what we’ve announced 4 years ago about the change in the CIB structure. I think, what we see today is very, very much in line and even, probably, sometime this quarter better than what we’re projecting at that time and the change within the business model of the CIB of Natixis has been very profound.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Laurent, a follow-up on the...

Jean Cheval

I have something on the capital market [indiscernible] the performances have been registered with the lowest value at risk number we have had for the past eight years or 10 years. So we have a Solution Business, as Laurent mentioned, which is extremely -- which doesn’t use a lot of capital.

Laurent Mignon

Well, yes, because this is fact Solution Business means client-driven business. That’s really what it is. It’s not market or trading-driven activities.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Just one point, back on your comments on the good performance of the equity business. Can we have a little bit of color between the breakdown between equity derivative and M&A, please?

Laurent Mignon

The equity doesn’t include the M&A part. The M&A part and the IP part. This is only the equity derivatives.

Maxence Le Gouvello

And the M&A activity?

Laurent Mignon

M&A has been, I mean, comparison compared to last year we have integrated P.J. Solomon, so it’s significantly higher than last year. The trends we have been saying which is 100 million of run rate for the year in terms of M&A, we are well into that trend.

Delphine Lee

Delphine Lee

Yes, good morning. So a few questions on my side. First of all just to come back on the Asset Management, I just wanted to get a bit more color on maybe the recent trends. Just trying to understand if the 5 billion of inflows, how sustainable that kind of level is or is there a sort of catch-up effect in Q1. And also if you just could comment a little bit on margins and how quickly we could see that improving in the next two quarters. Secondly, on the cost savings plan that you’re planning, I just wanted to get a bit more, if you could comment on the split which we should expect between the divisions and where we should see also the cost to achieve in terms of amount but also divisions, Corporate Center versus CIB.

Laurent Mignon

Okay, for the Asset Management, there is not the trend in term -- I mean, it’s very difficult to predict a flow inflow trend. What I can say is that that this flow is really on the back of the great performance of the funds. The performance of the fund has started to improve at the second half of ‘16. I’ve said at that time, between performance improvement and inflows you have between six and nine months’ lag period. In fact, it has been a little bit quicker than we were expecting. And we’ve seen, in fact, starting in December last year some positive flows in the U.S. and it has continued to be positive since then and the performance have continued to be on the very positive side and in terms of the first quartile of the industry. And this is true for the U.S. affiliates. This is also true for our European affiliates.

I cannot tell you how much fund flow we will have but the trend is there and it’s still there today. So there is no specific one-off effect within that in the first quarter. I think it’s a general elements flowing from Harris and Loomis but also some of the European affiliates that you’ve seen. The only negative one has been NAM but it’s mostly related to side effects all around the money market fund, which is not the one that is generating earnings. Now the second one is cost savings. Out of the 9 million of cost savings. Cost, I think, six of them are from, five of them, I’m sorry, so I’m wrong let me just give you the right number, seven of them in the Corporate Center and two of them in -- one in SFS and one in the Insurance business yet. So that’s a split of the nine. And two cost savings result expected this year should be approximately 100 million for the year. They will start to flow from the second quarter up to the end of the year.

Delphine Lee

And just to follow-up, the restructuring cost or, let’s say, the investment cost that you’re planning, so most of them are going to go through in the CIB and Corporate Center? Or I mean, in terms of amounts just to get an idea of how that split between this year and next year.

Laurent Mignon

We’re not split because it’s -- no, we don’t give a split on the projection. We will give it when it will occur. But you will see them when they will occur. Obviously, the cost saving, part of the cost expense will be to this year together with the cost saving and they will then generate net afterwards. But yes, they will split between Corporate Center, mostly is what we do in terms of consulting costs and so on to help us monitoring the plans. And then whenever we have redundancy cost it’s mostly in the division that we see them.

Jon Peace

Jon Peace

So my first questions is on performance fees. I know these are very difficult to forecast. But it looks like they’re picking up from last year’s levels although not quite as high as 2015. Is somewhere mid between those two years a reasonable expectation as you look out? And then my second is just on the Corporate Center. The normalized run rate of profitability, I wonder if you can give us any help there, because although even after jumping to the sort of greater-than-expected IFRIC, it looks like the Corporate Center loss was a little bit larger than anticipated both in the cost of risk and in the revenue line?

Laurent Mignon

Well, let me -- the performances fees, well obviously, are not as easy to predict and they’re very much on the effective performance of our asset manager. As I mentioned, the performance of our asset manager, up to now, are pretty good. But every month is a new month on that front. It is very much integrated within the H2O business model. So the number one course of performance is H2O and it is very much integrated in their business model. This is less true in the U.S. affiliates Harris or Loomis. So the number one contributor to performance fee is H2O, but so difficult to predict.

So far so good, but I can’t give a clear projection on that. Effectively 2015 was an exceptional year, 2016 was a pretty lousy year in terms of performance fees. Let’s hope that an average of the two would be a greater view. But I can’t give guidance on that. You understand that? Corporate Center, I think that given the fact that the numbers that I mentioned for the contribution -- a large part of that is a number of the Single Resolution Fund. As I mentioned that the Single Resolution Fund, final cost will be very close to the one of last year. I think, that the guidance we can give for the Corporate Center is that it would be very close to what it was last year.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Guillaume Tiberghien

I have two questions, the first one is on RWA. How low do you think they can go from here? Or are you reaching a level where it’s becoming difficult to reduce them further?

And the second one is in Asset Management, following the change in the management in the division have you got any early thoughts about what will change, maybe for the European business, whether there’s going to be an evolution following the change of management there?

Laurent Mignon

Well, risk-weighted assets, I can swear to you we will not go below 0. To be fair, it’s very difficult to predict, again, our model. I think, when we achieve a return on equity in the CIB, which is above 12% or 13%, it means that we are at the sort of mid-term trend of what we think we can generate in a well-run CIB business. So I would say, that given a normal development we are at the good level of risk-weighted assets. And I don’t expect that we have significant further drop by themselves on the risk-weighted assets. I’ve been saying that for the last 1.5 years and we have kept on decreasing still a little bit. So what is certain is that, it is not a macro plan. It is the result of a business model. The more the business model, the more potential we still have to improve the return on risk-weighted assets. And I can tell you that within the bank, any banker knows what the return on risk-weighted asset is. Every banker know that he has to improve the efficiency of the risk-weighted assets. So it’s not the result of a global plan anymore. It’s within the results of day-to-day work that is done by every banker within Natixis. And I think it pays. And that’s why I must say it could have been a 0 trend this year. It is a minus 1%, which is a good news. But I don’t think that we have any risk to see the trend to inverse itself. It is really now embedded within the DNA of the Natixis to work with low-risk-weighted asset business. Doesn’t make a provision, but it gives you a flavor of what it is. Asset Management change in European business, well Jean Raby is just in front of me, so he is smiling. Do you want to give, say a word on -- yes, yes, you can take the microphone, Jean. This one. And maybe he can give you a word. But I think it is any new manager have a different style. Jean has his own style and he’s in the room, but maybe he can speak directly.

Jean Raby

Thank you, Laurent. I’ve been now in this seat for a little more than 2 months, of course taking stock of the business, which is a very good business. At this stage, frankly, the business is about what Laurent said, active investing through a multi-affiliate model. We have no intention to change the model because we believe in the current environment, probably even more so given where markets are going. That model will continue to be successful and it is our intent to continue in that line. That being said, we’re not sitting still. And of course, I’m taking measures of evolutions we could undertake. And of course, in due course, we’ll come back to you on that. Thank you.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Can I just ask a last question about TRIM and how you see the ECB doing the work in Natixis?

Laurent Mignon

Well, the work is starting there. Very difficult to give you an outlook on that, I mean, we have to prepare ourselves to answer, it’s like a little bit like the AQR on the credit side a few years ago. So we are -- and you’ve got two processes going on at the same time. In fact, one preparing probably the other one is the TRIM work and the FRTB work. And I think those are a little bit in a way linked together. Well, we have a very strong and mobilized team working on that subject, so far nothing to specifically report.

Matthew Clark

Matthew Clark

Sorry, if I missed this before but could you just talk about the cost of risk in the Corporate Center, and what was driving that this quarter?

Laurent Mignon

Sorry, the line was very poor, can you ask your question again?

Matthew Clark

My question was on the cost of risk in the Corporate Center. Could you just talk about what was driving that this quarter, please?

Laurent Mignon

Okay. Well, it’s -- how can I say, in a fairly favorable environment it’s -- we’ve made sort of general provision for -- you can always have a litigation and seeing that doesn’t exactly finalize, to have a little bit more of cautious is never a bad thing.

Matthew Clark

So it was noncredit related then?

Laurent Mignon

No.

Matthew Clark

That’s no, as you’re confirming that it was noncredit related.

Laurent Mignon

It is not what?

Matthew Clark

It’s not a credit-related charge that you.

Laurent Mignon

No, no, no. Our credit will go to credit.

Jean-Francois Neuez

Jean-Francois Neuez

I just wanted to ask on the performance in the investment bank, which was very strong. It was industry-leading when comparing most of the U.S. and the European banks again, and as you said yourself, you won quite a fair amount of market share over the year in the capital markets. I just wanted to try to understand inside this, what you believe is the driver. Do you believe it’s your plan segments which are performing better, do you believe it’s your geographic mix? Do you believe it’s your execution? Or is there a specific pricing strategy? Essentially what we are trying to understand is that investment banks inside bigger commercial banks these days tends to do better than Tier 1 investment banks and I just wanted to have color from you as to why that may be for your type of bank in general and for Natixis in particular.

Laurent Mignon

Well, I don’t think it is anything linked to pricing despite the fact that I think we price like the market. So we have a competitive pricing but not specific aggressive pricing strategy at all. No, I think we’ve reshaped our business very in-depth two years ago in the specifically in some of the global market activities, and we have oriented it towards to be a much more client-driven business. Many of our clients where we’re having low market share with them, we have increased the market share we have with them. Also, we have been able to develop significant position in our platform both in the U.S. and in Asia on the back of the quality of what we were able to do with the team that had been joining us on the equity business. And I think some big European investment banks have lost business during this period, because they were having question about the strategy.

When the big European bank is losing market share, even if we take a small part for us it makes a more larger part, I mean, in terms of proportion and book. And I think we’ve taken a fair part of what the -- some of the large European investment bank have lost during the period and we’ve been able to have quality people that have joined us and that have been -- and that has allowed us to take that market share.

Jean-Francois Neuez

Okay, thank you very.

Laurent Mignon

Great. Maybe the last question because we’ll end the call after that, if there’s any.

Pierre Chedeville

Pierre Chedeville

Pierre Chedeville. One question regarding the Investment Solution department. We see that Insurance represents roughly 20% of revenue of this division. That is growing very fast compared to Asset Management business. And my first question was what do you target as a part of Insurance in global revenue of Investment Solutions? And don’t you see any risk about the global profitability of investment solutions lower in the future, considering the fact that Insurance business activities are less profitable than Asset Management business mainly due to capital regulation? It’s my first question.

My second question is more, again, I would say, marginal question, but do you have any strategy regarding your private bank -- private banking activity? It’s strange to see that you’re not developing a lot while you benefit from a large network, of course customers of your larger retail networks, probably a little bit different from rules of [indiscernible] BNP. But nevertheless, we are surprised to see that this private banking activity, does not -- it is not profitable like [indiscernible]. And I would like to know if you have any plan regarding that. And my last question will be could you explain us what the exactly situated financing this new division, and what does it represent, why do you have created the division, which seems to be a technical division more of a business division?

Laurent Mignon

Sorry, I didn’t get the last one.

Pierre Chedeville

Could you explain us what is exactly the new division that you have created. I think it is with financing, what does it represent in fixed activity, and because it seems technical activity more than a business activity oriented to customers.

Laurent Mignon

Oh, okay. This one, the Security Financing Group is in fact, basically the repo and collateral asset management division of the bank. So it’s technical and also business, because repo is the business we do with client. A technical for the quality of management and we try to, by having one single department that manages it, to optimize the collateral management of the bank and repo is something that we serve to our clients, which is an important product for them.

If I go back to Insurance, yes, Insurance will grow and will grow fast. And I even explain you that it will grow faster in terms of earning contribution starting next year with the development beginning of the profitable period of the business we develop with [security] bank. And it will continue to have growth and we think we’ve got great prospective in that field. I’m not totally sure that the Insurance business is less profitable than the Asset Management business. Depending if you make acquisitions or internal growth, obviously, on pure internal growth, organic growth, asset management, provides very, very high return on equity, because no capital is needed. But a few capital for operational risk and a little bit of seed money but it’s less. But if you -- but insurance risk is within banking group and under the Danish compromise is creating significant return on equity. So it’s a very profitable business on that side. Private Banking, small business, limited to friends, we don’t have any plan to grow it as an international business. So it’s a service we’re providing to our [great] clients.

Laurent Mignon

Thank you very much all of you. We will have next meeting, our next call in July -- or no, beginning of August, sorry, for the second quarter result of Natixis. Thank you, all of you. Bye-bye.

