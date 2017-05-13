Innovus Pharmaceuticals' (INNV) Bassam Damaj on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:INNV) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Kerry Ahearn - Director of Communications, Chesapeake Group

Bassam Damaj - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rauly Gutierrez - VP, Finance

Analysts

Jay Albany - SeeThruEquity

James Painter - Springboard Capital

Prashant Mehta - PM Advisors

Operator

Kerry Ahearn

Thank you and good afternoon and thank you everyone for joining us today. My name is Kerry Ahearn and I'm from Chesapeake Group. We provide Investor Relations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals. And with me today from Innovus is President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; Vice President of Finance, Mr. Rauly Gutierrez.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap for the remainder of 2017. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the FlutiCare launch and the rest of the products pipeline. We will then open the line up for questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on today's conference call is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During today's conference call management will be making some certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results, and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business development, plans and objectives such as out-licensing and acquiring products and product candidates, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves, and the development of the company's products pipeline. Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially.

Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-1 and Annual and Quarterly reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q for the additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business. These documents can also be found on the company's Web site at innovuspharma.com. Innovus Pharma's financial results press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's Web site.

The 10-Q for the first quarter of 2017 will be filed by the company with the SEC on Monday 15, 2017.

And with that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj?

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Kerry. Good afternoon, everyone.

In the first quarter 2017, we drove growth across many areas of our portfolio, which enabled us to grow revenues 10x from $200,000 in first quarter 2016 to $2.2 million in the first quarter 2017. And grow our product pipeline from four products to 18 commercial products.

Looking forward, we remain confident in reaching profitability exiting 2017 from the ongoing performance of our key franchises and core brands as well as the growing momentum behind our growing pipeline expanding territories and partnerships for our products, new product introductions and major product launches including FlutiCare, which we just announced our deed with West-Ward, a subsidiary of Hikma this week.

Specifically, our first quarter 2017 was another record quarter of Innvous Pharma as we reported $2.2 million in net revenues. This is approximately an 866% increase over the prior first quarter 2016 net revenues which totaled $225,000. First quarter 2017 revenues also represented close to 30% increase from the fourth quarter of 2016, which totaled $1.7 million in revenues.

I believe it is important to note that our net cash use and operations for this quarter was a little under $500,000 a very sign that we are inching closer to being cash flow positive again and targeting -- targeted profitability exiting 2017.

In addition, our Beyond Human sales and Marketing Platform keeps producing outstanding performances, which resulted in having now several products generating the majority of our revenues from our six core products, which include Vesele, Sensum+, UriVarx, Zestra, RecalMax and BHT products.

We have also announced a new product in May 2017 called ProstaGorx to effectively maintain good prostate health.

The product targets is very large an unmet medical need markets. And with all the new products launched and expected to launch this year, the new commercial deals outside the United States, we are currently have signed a new ones we expect to announce in the near future. We believe we have put forward very achievable and reasonable expectation for 2017 and we continue to work towards profitability, the largest milestones in the history of the company.

It is just impressive to see how the company has grown from $225,000 in revenue in first quarter 2016 to $2.2 million in first quarter 2017.

At this time, I would like to discuss our sales channels in the United States to have a better understanding of our business model and growth. So, we currently sell products through four main channels, first, our wholesalers and retailers which include several thousand stores in United States, two, through our on over 120 Web sites at this time, through our beyond human and sales marketing platforms which reaches between 20 million to 30 million people on a monthly basis and four, through our 14 international distributors.

And I think important to know that we are working on implementing additional sales channels and we will be updating our investors on our new channel and your channels as we launch them.

And I also think it is important for our shareholders and the market to know that our success in growing the business stems from the following items. First, we have a very unique business model, and our unique business model is based on our ability and success in licensing and/or acquiring additional over the counter monograph and FDA approved OTC and NDAs that will permit us to gain a strong foothold in the Rx to OTC switch market of the following disease markets.

First, sexual dysfunction, second, migraine and brain health, three, prostate diseases, bladder diseases and respiratory diseases.

We also which make us very unique here have an complement those products with clinically tested and validated supplements and consumer care products for the same disease target, a very unique business model that have allowed us to gain the trust and the loyalty of consumers, hence we see the results with the continuously increasing sales revenues.

Second, our ability to register our products outside the United States and find good international commercial partners and actually start generate revenues from those markets. For a very small company like Innovus is a testament to the experienced, proven track records of the management and the uniqueness and proven business model we have.

Third, our ability to bring in or develop new targets continuously and the main targets are few areas we target. And fourth, our ability to continue to optimize our current sales platforms. And I think the results we announced today with our gross margin continuously increasing is really the proof that the optimization and the strategy we are undertaking is working very well as expected.

And the continuous optimization of our sales platforms and the addition of new sales platforms and revenues will continuously improve our margins and our profits.

Now, I would like to discuss three specific topics that I'm sure the shareholders are waiting to hear from us. First, FlutiCare. So, as you know we have been waiting on the approval of the ANDA of the OTC ANDA with our current partner which has taken longer than anticipated and since we cannot control the review process by the agency, we have moved forward with signing the supply agreement with another company called West-Ward, which is a subsidiary Hikma Pharmaceuticals, which already have and have recently got the approval of their OTC ANDA for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray.

For Innovus to be able to launch now FlutiCare under the recently approved ANDA and as by the first quarter of this year. Again, we expect now to launch FlutiCare and the fourth quarter of this year under the approved ANDA. And under the agreement, with West-Ward, the agreement calls for the Innovus to commit annual minimum purchase requirements for the duration of the agreement and we will not have to pay West-Ward anything else for this relationship.

We will be launching the 120 spray version of the drug in generic states which is currently the only commercially viable dose and once launched by Innovus, FlutiCare will be the third national brand in the U.S. after GSKs Flonase and Bayer's ClariSpray.

And I think, it is important to note here that West-Ward awarded only to [Terigo] [ph], which is a very large pharma, the rights to supply what is called the store brands only and shows Innovus for the national brands. I mean, this is a testament to the confidence in our commercial abilities and our recognized FlutiCare brand to compete with GSK and Bayer and this very large over $1 billion market in the U.S.

This is a big accomplishment for the company to be in the same space as last pharma with a drug targeting over $1 billion market. So, we expect to reach gross revenues from the sale of FlutiCare within 12-month of launching the drug of approximately $10 million to $15 million to supply.

Now, that our drug launch is in the very close horizon, we are tirelessly working on preparing our physician sampling and working with our retailers and all of our online print media sales channels to be ready for the launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

I will now give you some additional details on the projected launch process of the channels. So, first, we intent to do a sampling to the top 20 subscribers of the fluticasone propionate in the United States as we are working to finalize agreements with our over 20,000 retail stores with which we are already vendor of record. And to launch FlutiCare under our Beyond Human sales and Marketing Platform reaching 20 million to 30 million people on a monthly basis along or in conjunction with the other product that we have in the same space like our AllerVarx tablets for allergy symptom management.

And fourth, we plan to launch FlutiCare online through our robust online platforms including our Web sites and including over 2 million subscribers that we currently have and through Amazon.

And I think this summarizes right now, the timing of the launch, the processes we are taking to prepare the launch and we have continued to update you on the progress of the launch and once the launch is done.

Now, I would like to talk more about Vesele which is still our leading product in terms of sales and I'm very happy to announce that the first set of results of the combination of our supplement Vesele was sildenafil sold as Viagra in the U.S. by Pfizer Rn. The company is finalizing the statistical analysis of the data and we hope to be able to announce that data very soon.

The sexual dysfunction is a very large market and Vesele is the only product to our knowledge that has been studied in a human and showed significant effects on penile harness and maintenance and those are very complemented end points to the PD-5 inhibitors on the market. So, once all the studies are completed, we see Vesele as the major supplement along with the PD-5 inhibitors especially if the FDA approves the Rx to the OTC switch ANDA of the Cialis [low form] [ph] that was filed by Sanofi, who is Lilly's partner in the United States.

And just to remind the investors that the patents for Cialis expires in 2018 in the United States. So, having a blockbuster drug patent expire will allow now the generic to hit the market. And having, Sanofi do all the leg work to be able to switch the drug from Rx to the OTC for the lower dose will give us a great opportunity now once this happens to be able to push Vesele alongside with at least Cialis generics if approved as OTC.

Since we believe that Vesele has a great potential not just in the U.S., we are anticipating and working very hard for finding for approval with additional country to expand our territories and revenues from this product and we will keep the market appraise on the progress of filing in different countries.

Third, I want to talk our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform, which as I mentioned before reaches between 20 million to 30 million in the U.S. on a monthly basis. I mean this platform since we acquired this in March last year has been performing consistently performing with great returns to Innvous. And I'm pleased to announce that we are in the process of expanding the sales of marketing platform to Canada as the first country, the Canadian market is expected to be between 10% to 20% of the U.S. market and successful in our introduction to Canada, we should expect to add between 0.5 million to 1 million in additional revenues in the first 12 months of launch from products like Vesele and grow from there.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rauly, our VP of Finance to discuss with you our detailed financial results. Rauly?

Rauly Gutierrez

Thank you, Bassam.

As Bassam mentioned we recorded revenues in the first quarter of 2017 totaling $2.2 million, products contributing to our revenues included Vesele, UriVarx, Sensum+, BHT Zestra and RecalMax. This represented 866% increase over the previous year's first quarter and on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis a 29% increase.

Equally impressive our gross margins for the first quarter were approximately 80%, which is significantly higher than our first quarter of 2016 gross margins of approximately 47%. We believe this highlights the strength of our Beyond Human platform and the efficiencies we have been able to create by adding our existing products such as Vesele, Zestra, RecalMax, UriVarx and Sensum+ on to this platform.

We will continue to look for ways to optimize our gross margins in the following quarters. Our net used -- our net cash used in operations was $496,000 for the quarter compared to $1 million for the previous fourth quarter of 2016. We believe this represents great progress as we move towards our goal of becoming cash flow positive by exiting 2017.

Sales and marketing expense increased to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. This was primarily driven by the increase in the number of print and online media advertisements of our existing products through the Beyond Human platform. The increase is also attributable to increased cost in sales and marketing support services due to the high volume of our sales orders.

On a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues as decreased by over 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and by over 27% when compared to the third quarter of 2016. We expect this to continue to moderate as a percentage of sales going forward as we see customers utilizing more and more of the subscription model to purchase our products and we continue to conduct more targeted print and online media advertisements.

General and administrative expenses increased to $1.7 million in the first quarter, this amount did however include non-cash stock-based compensation to $600,000 as well as non-cash depreciation and amortization expense of $200,000.

First quarter, general and administrative expenses represented almost 10% decrease from the fourth quarter 2016 and an approximate 32% decrease as a percentage of revenues when compared to the same for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Most importantly, loss from operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.7 million which I said before includes $800,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation and amortization. This represents a decrease of $300,000 from the fourth quarter of 2016 and $600,000 from the third quarter of 2016. A loss from operations as a percentage of revenues has decreased by 38% from the fourth quarter of 2016 and 43% from the third quarter of 2016.

So as we continue to look at different ways to control operating costs and conduct more targeted print and online media advertisements. We believe this trend of decrease in our loss from operations continues to demonstrate our progress to reach our goal of profitability.

At March 31, 2017, our cash balance has grew to $2.4 million as compared to $800,000 at December 31, 2016. The increase from the cash balance is due to the $3.3 million we received in net cash proceeds from the registered public offering which we completed in March 2017.

With the proceeds from the public offering, we have been able to strengthen our balance sheet by paying in full the remaining 2016 convertible debentures of $1.3 million eliminating the associated embedded conversion future derivative liability of $200,000, an increase in our stock flows equity to over $3 million.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Rauly.

The pieces are falling in place towards achieving our current main goals for 2017. First, the first goal I'd like to talk about is the successful launch of FlutiCare. The FlutiCare is the major product for the company and executing a successful launch is a must for us to ensure meeting the projected revenues from this product between to $10 million to $15 million alone and gaining a significant market share of the over-the-counter -- over $1 billion market that we are targeting.

Second, expanding the number of international distributors for our core products, an increase in revenues from the sale, this is important why because ex-U.S. sales through our partners do not have any sale on or marketing cost for us and the revenues hit our bottom-line, which will allow us to hit profitability factor.

Third, continue to license and/or acquire additional companies, technologies or products and the OTC, and the OTC ANDA spaces in the therapeutic areas that we are targeting. Fourth and most important is to reach profitability exiting 2017. I believe the revenue growth we have been experiencing along with the additional product launches expected this year, the commercial partnerships and increase in revenues that we expect from the current products and from the FlutiCare's projected launch in the fourth quarter, we will pave the way to achieve our goal.

Our year-to-year growth is closed to eight-fold and we are achieving gross margin of about 80%. As a result, we are currently confident with our ability to achieve profitability exiting 2017. And I believe you heard from Rauly that most of our losses are non-cash based losses. And I think this is very important to note and the more we are able to decrease our use of net cash, the factor we get to profitability.

I mean we have accomplished a lot in the first quarter of 2017, and then, subsequent time period prior to this earnings call. And as a summary to some of the important highlights of this period include one, we closed $3.8 million in equity financing with the additional potential of $3.85 million in short-term orders and another $3.85 million in long-terms orders.

And I think this is important for us why because for a company on the Bulletin Board and in our space, it is not easy to do equity financing. As you have seen, it's mainly related to note and convertible note. So, doing this equity financing actually really makes a big difference to us and also I think it is important for us that we have paid back the left over of the convertible notes and we do not have anymore convertible notes on our books.

Second, we increased our OTC drug supplements and consumer care products to 18. Third, we were able to secure an approved OTC, ANDA for FlutiCare to launch in the United States and will enable us. Once we launch it as Innovus for FlutiCare to be one of only three national brands in the United States with currently anticipated revenues into $10 million to $15 million range on a calendar basis from the launches.

We continue our corporate and business development efforts to increase the number of OTC, ANDA drugs. OTC drugs and clinically validated supplement and consumer care products and to license and develop our own proprietary products, you saw we just launched another product in a very large area -- as area with ProstaGorx and we look forward to continuously updating you on the expected launches that we have upcoming as we previously disclosed.

And we continue to grow our international sales of our products through key marketing approvals of Zestra and Sensum, which we announced not long time ago in 28 countries of the European Union and we are working on increasing the number of approvals in the next few quarters.

And finally, which is most important for us is that we continue the road to becoming profitable exiting 2017.

In conclusion, first, I'd like to thank our shareholders who have invested with us and have been -- loyal to us and have believed in our successful business model allowing us to be one of the main companies in the OTC switch space supplement and consumer care business.

As we have shown in the acquisition of the rise of the ANDA, OTC for FlutiCare, although we are a small to public company, but we have an experienced management team who remains committed to working for the company and the shareholders to increase the revenues and profitability of the company and to develop market and sell products that can have an immediate beneficial impact on our patients life.

And with this, I'd like to thank you for listening to our call. We will now open the floor for questions from the audience.

Jay Albany from SeeThruEquity. Please go ahead with your question.

Jay Albany

Hi guys, congratulations on the growth -- execution this quarter. I had a quick question in terms of achieving positive margins and revenue, what kind of revenue levels are you targeting to achieve adjusted profitability on a quarterly basis.

Bassam Damaj

So, we have not actually given projections on a reported basis, but we have -- actually have discussed between 10 million to 15 million should put us in the profitability we are targeting.

Jay Albany

Okay, great.

Bassam Damaj

And with the new -- again with the new products we're launching, with the expected ones we are launching and as I mentioned with the new additional partnership we expect to announce, we have really pushing to be profitable ahead of those numbers hopefully. So, but what really guide us was to be able to exit profitable anyway between $10 million to $15 million revenues.

Jay Albany

That's great. I had a good question, your margins -- your gross margins have really expanded lately, is that mostly from the new sales platform, is there anything you can say to expand on how that's been -- you have been achieving that and what we should think about.

Bassam Damaj

Yes. I mean, the increase in the margin -- actually its two main things. First of all, we are now much more -- now that we have under our belt about a year experience in the sales and all the platform we have, we now are able to do more targeted campaigns as Rauly discussed in there. And those targeted campaigns actually have really yielded much more results to us and that actually help push the margins up quite a bit.

We also actually have some ex-U.S. sales, which also doesn't have any sales and marketing cost to us, which also helps from the bottom-line. But definitely it's a combination of things, but primarily it's actually our ability to optimize our sales and marketing platform by having a much more targeted campaigns and targeted areas for us that allows us actually to get much better return on the investments.

Jay Albany

Thank you. Just one more, if I could, then I will [bid farewell] [ph], what else, in terms of FlutiCare that's exciting news, could you expand on sort of the timing and expectations you have to get to $10 million to $15 million from the first year commercial operations.

Bassam Damaj

Sure. I mean, we announced the signing of the partnership just this Tuesday. As you know, as we mentioned before, I mean it takes few months, we can get the first batch of the drug we have also in the meantime some fighting on the label and the box and so forth we have to. So, we expect the launch to be in the fourth quarter of this year.

From the time of the launch, we expect between $10 million to $15 million in revenues from FlutiCare, and then from there, the revenues should go up as we have much more market penetration in the U.S.

Jay Albany

Great. Thanks so much. Congratulations.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Jay.

James Painter from Springboard Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

James Painter

Bassam, congratulations on the quarter, I've actually got four questions here. First one is terms of your convertible debt last year, are you able to take care of all of that or is there still any lingering out there?

Bassam Damaj

Well, as I've mentioned actually the company does not have any convertible debt at all. We paid all the remaining convertible debt with the rates we did. So, I can actually tell you there is zero remaining and the convertible debt on the book. So we've cleaned the books quite a bit.

James Painter

Okay. That's encouraging. In terms of the shareholder equity, I know there is a $5 million requirement for the NASDAQ, have you closed on that, can you talk a little bit about that as well?

Bassam Damaj

So, we are actually a little bit over $3 million in positive shareholder equity at this time. As you know NASDAQ requires $5 million shareholders equity. So, we are inching little by little towards positive shareholder equity, but we're not there yet.

James Painter

Okay, great. Thank you. And my final question is going to be in terms of Innovus as a potential acquisition, do you -- you see any national brands that were potentially be acquisitive towards Innovus talk about that a little bit brief?

Bassam Damaj

Yes. I mean, listen, we're continuously looking at national brands that are complementary to our brands, right? So, I cannot discuss in specific details which ones we're looking at. We're reevaluating, but I consider that we evaluate a lot of opportunities on a monthly basis and we are actually continuously looking to bring in national brands to our pipeline. I think it is an important question because as you know natural brands are what makes a difference for a company and what establishes a company as a market leader in some therapeutic areas. So, this is for us an important part on a business development side to be able to bring in national brands.

James Painter

Fantastic, that's enough out of me. Thank you very much for your time.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Jim.

Prashant Mehta from PM Advisors. Please go ahead with your question.

Prashant Mehta

Yes, Bassam. Bassam and the team congratulations guys. Quickly, it's very clear that Bassam you are excited about the FlutiCare. I've heard a lot of good stuff, I heard dates, can you clarify the third quarter, fourth quarter launch and what's maybe this might be a repeat, but I do want some clarification on what behind the scenes between now and the launch to prepare you for the launch, that's my first question.

And the second question is regarding your ANDA filing, can you give us some update on the progress outside the U.S. please? Thank you.

Bassam Damaj

Sure. For the first question, I mean, we do not expect to have the product available until the fourth quarter of this year. So, our really projected launch is the fourth quarter of this year. What we're doing behind the scenes? What we have been doing and what we continuously do in there? I mean, I think it is important that when we acquired -- we acquired them for multiple reasons, not just for the FlutiCare as a national brand, not just because there was already a over-the-counter OTC, ANDA filed by our partners, but also because they were vendor of record with over 20,000 stores in the United States. I think this is important because we do want to start from scratch and go on and build those relationships. We had already as a vendor of records.

So now what the team is really working on that we have secured the ANDA to be able to launch this product is really working very hard and aggressively to really finalize the agreement with those stores. And finalize the format for how the product should be shipped and the SKUs and so forth in order to be able to place it as soon as we received the product from West-Ward and our distribution centers.

This is one, the second, which is important and I think the market I talked about that in my previous calls. I mean, the market for Fluticasone Propionate sprayed once it switch from Rx to OTC is no longer a market where the patient takes out of scripts and go give it to the pharmacist whatever the pharmacist gives him as a genetic takes at home. This is the market that has evolved to where now patients are buying up to six units at the same time. Patients are looking to subscribe to a model where they get the product shipped to them on a monthly basis where the product is more cheaply and most efficient to them. The market where those patients don't just use Fluticasone on in it's own. They use eye drops with it. They use nasal dosage, nasal sprays in order to clear the softness then they use the Fluticasone.

So there is a whole -- a new market that opens and this is where we come in. We have now product like AllerVarx we've licensed like the nasal dose and supplement we're looking to introduce where we're able now to set FlutiCare and offer with it those additional products. So, now the customer can come in and say, what now I'll take FlutiCare, it is a very good price position, price point for me, I'll buy two to five units at the same time. I'll take with it AllerVarx, I will take with it nasal spray from one all the while I'm sitting home and then they can ship on a monthly basis what I need.

And I think where we are unique in this model is that you have to remember that if you go to ClariSpray from Bayer, you go to buy Flonase -- these are available in the retail stores only. So retail stores and some resellers online, don't offer the monthly auto ship option that we actually offer to our customers.

So, we have this advantage over that. And we have the other advantages that we already have a loyal base that is out there. We have 2 million subscribers to our Web site. We continuously reach 20 million to 30 million actually potential buyers of FlutiCare on a monthly basis from our Human sales and Marketing Platform. We are working on building and adding additional sales channels for us. We also have those retail stores that we're going to put the product on, but I think also more importantly is that we are preparing to do a sampling to the top 20 physician prescribers of the Fluticasone Propionate.

As you know, a lot of those big pharma that when a product is now genetic disease that is little to know sampling that is done to this. Now you go to the doctor, he won't give you a free Flonase or a free ClariSpray sample because there is none, they don't do it anymore. He says you go and buy it from the stores whereas us being able now to do the steps to putting FlutiCare in there, here are some free samples give it to your patients. The patient now looks at this in a different way. So we will be doing this as we do all the different steps that we are working on to really achieve a successful launch of the product.

Now coming for the second question on the current ANDA that was filed by our partner, I mean, listen, we publicly said we don't control the process in the U.S. So, what we have done, we were able to find another partner to be able to launch it and we've done that. At the same time, we are still actually working towards getting and prepare to get additional guidance for FlutiCare outside the U.S.

As I mentioned before we started this process in Europe by going through the U.K. The U.K. decided to have their Brexit. So, now it's no longer approved as part of the EU guidance. So, we have to go and look what is currently -- what is the best country for us to go and ask for guidance to file for it. In addition, we are actually looking for guidance in Canada. We are looking for guidance in the Middle East, North Africa and additional countries.

I don't know if you know, but this actually does take time and usually when you start actually those -- when you start those guidance, I think this is important to note that in order to launch or file for a product in countries like Middle East, North Africa because what is required is the CPP, the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product in the country of origin which means we have to sell the product first.

In the U.S. to be able to issue that CPP for the potential partners we have, we will get out there. So for us, although, we're working towards preparing for the guidance, we will actually need to do it under the fourth quarter until we really been able to really start that process seriously and do the finding. So I hope that answers the question.

Prashant Mehta

That's good. Thank you so much Bassam. Good luck.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you.

[Robert Scott] [ph]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Bassam. We've been talking about Europe a lot, switching over to South Korea, what part of that $2 million deals have you received or you've seen any of it yet or when it's coming?

Bassam Damaj

Sure. So we signed the deal with [GNH] [ph] and Korea and the agreement with them calls for a minimum of $2 million a year in order to keep the exclusive license. As you know for South Korea, we had the -- our partner had to receive the approval actually to market the produce there and I think we are now the approval for Korea only in March and for that to be able to import the product.

And I have to say, I mean, we actually do have orders from our partner in Korea already and this is very fact from being able to get approval in March, and then be able to ship. But as we mentioned before, we already actually shipped the first order we received for this around three pack to that we recognized $60,000 of that and we do have another active purchase order from our partner for the multi-dose and we are working to work fulfilling that purchase order and we continue to work with our partner to get additional orders to fulfill. And but our partners seems to be very confident on their ability actually to do the 2 million and from [indiscernible] South Korea and that's actually something we are keen for us to happen.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And one last quick question, how many products now do you have on the market and do you plan to introduce any more new ones?

Bassam Damaj

So currently we have 18 products on the market in the United States and we are working on introducing for 2017, another six to eight new products. Our target really -- we want to be over 25 products in U.S. And again, I think it's important to note here so the goal is not really to introduce a lot of product. The goal is to introduce products that we believe will be product for us -- blockbuster products. These are the type of products that we've look to introduce in markets where there is unmet medical needs, unmet need in there and products that are very complementary in the same therapeutic areas for the actual drugs that we have or bringing into market that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I appreciate that. It looks great.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you.

I'd like to turn the conference call back over to Dr. Damaj for any closing remarks.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you. In closing, I'd like to thank everybody for joining the call today and for all the questions. I'd like to thank you, thank our shareholders for their loyalty and for their belief in the company's business model and the company and we look forward to continuing to update you on our roadmap to profitability exiting 2017. Thank you and have a great day.

Ladies and gentleman that does conclude our conference call for today. We do thank you for attending today's presentation.

