Youngevity International's (YGYI) CEO Steve Wallach Shareholder Call (Transcript)

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX:YGYI) Shareholder Conference Call May 12, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Steve Wallach - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Briskie - President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Brosnan - VP, Asia

Sonja Torborg - Vertical Marketing Manager

Operator

Welcome to the Youngevity Shareholder Call. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding Youngevity's current expectations and projections about future events. Generally the forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, should, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, estimates and similar expressions. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Youngevity's filings with the SEC many of which are difficult to predict.

No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information on this call is provided only as of the date of this call, and Youngevity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained on this conference call on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

It is my privilege to turn this call over to Youngevity's CEO, Steve Wallach.

Steve Wallach

Thank you, Alex. Hello everyone, I want to welcome everyone to the Youngevity International shareholders call. Speakers on the call today are myself and our President and CFO of Youngevity, Dave Briskie; our Vice President of Asia, Mike Brosnan and Vertical Marketing Director over our Home and Family category, Sonja Torborg. We will be covering today, the following topics, we will highlight Q1 performance, we will provide an update on global expansion activity, we will receive a comprehensive update regarding our BellVita acquisition and the opportunities it provides as well or to be as we expand our Asia footprint, we will provide an update on our technology initiatives and more specifically our launch of Snap 2 Finish, we will discuss our coffee operations, we will talk about the uplifting process.

And what I want to do now is turn this call over to our President and CFO, Dave Briskie.

Dave Briskie

Thank you, Steve and welcome shareholders and analyst and distributors, to call and our customers as well that sometimes join the call. So let's get right to the Q1 results. For the three months end March 31, 2017 our revenue increased 1.4% to $38.7 million as compared to $38.2 million in the same period last year. During this three-month ended March 31, 2017 we derived approximately 86% of our revenue from our direct sales channel and approximately 14% of our revenue came from the commercial coffee segment. Direct selling revenues decreased by $1.6 million or 4.5% to $33.2 million as compared to the three-month period from a year ago. This decrease was primarily attributed to a decrease in existing business as a result of general weakness in the segment during the first two months of the quarter.

We experienced a significant bounce back however in the month of March, where the company experienced its second largest revenue month in the history of Youngevity. Commercial coffee segment revenues increased by $2.1 million or 61% - $5.5 million compared to the same period last year. Revenues increased in both our coffee roasting business as well as our green coffee distribution business. Gross profits decreased approximately 6.4% to $21.9 million for the three-month ending March 31, 2017 as compared to $23.4 million in same period last year.

Gross profit in the direct selling segment decreased by 7% to $21.9 million from $23.5 million in the prior period as a result of the lower revenues on an increased and sales with lower margin products. Gross profit in the commercial coffee segment improved to $11,000 in the current quarter compared to a loss in the same period last year of $127,000. Operating expense has decreased approximately 9.3% to $24.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 period as compared to $22.2 million last year.

A breakdown of operating expenses is as follows; sales and marketing expenses increased to $3.7 million in the current period from $1.8 million in the period a year ago. Primarily due to increase in activity of distributor events and an increase in marketing and consulting cost as the company is revamping its marketing content including video content and the rebranding and packaging effort that is underway here at the company.

General and admin expenses increased 16.9% to $5.2 million in the current period from $4.4 million in the same period last year and this was primarily due to increase as in cost related to international expansion efforts, consulting fees related to the same as well as amortization cost, web platform cost and travel cost particularly related to Top Achievers Club cruise that distributors are able to win through performance.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017 the company reported net loss of $2.1 million as compared to net income of $151,000 in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase in the net loss when compared to prior period was due to the decrease in gross profit and increase in operating expenses just discussed. EBITDA or earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization as adjusted to remove the effective stock-based compensation which we call adjusted EBITDA decreased to negative $1.2 million for the three-month ended March 31 period compared to $2.2 million in the same period last year.

A couple of points that will add further color to this that I'll like our shareholders to consider is that their enterprise remain stable in the key financial metrics including revenue and only experienced a slight volume gross profit of the direct selling division mainly due to a promotional launch of a social selling platform which we promoted and discounted products to drop people to the platform. Social selling is becoming a very dynamic way to grow a direct selling business as we've seen through the social selling platform launch by a company called Unique and we're deploying a very similar platform, those of you that follow the direct selling space that Unique recently experienced very, very fast growth by deploying a social selling platform and recently sold for $1 billion to Codi [ph].

So we felt like this was a really great platform for Youngevity to continue its omnidirect march where we're working all direct selling platforms available. So we've invested pretty heavily in a social selling platform that we launched in beta last year and fully launched in the Q1 quarter and that impacted the margin by $287,000. The point I'm making is the key financial metrics are stable and the loss that we recorded in the quarter are mainly controllable expenses. The largest expenses were attributable to events and travel rewards of just over $1.3 million and the international expansion expenses were just over $285,000 between Gen and admin and marketing expenses that were extended globally.

$350,000 was expanded in the final push of our web platform as both the Youngevity web platform the portable building as well as the snap finished platform. And if you just add up those items that I've highlighted here we're talking a little over $2.2 million that we expensed on these activities in Q1. As always I encourage all shareholders to review our financial numbers posted on virtually all financial site today as well as our YGYI corporate site and that's ygyi.com.

I would like to turn the call now back to our CEO, Steve Wallach to provide an update on a number of items including our global expansion efforts.

Steve Wallach

One of the things that I'd also like to add to that list of initiatives in Q1 really is our Y-DR8 Hydration bottle launch. And we just recently officially launched it. But we obviously had additional expenses in bringing that to market in Q1 as well and as a new product platform that we're very excited about and are excited about well into the future. So let's get into the global initiative.

We've talked about it many times on this call obviously a huge part of our growth strategy involves our global markets. We're doing business around the world, we now have offices around the world, we're expanding - we're in the process of bringing on additional countries with product approvals, with staffing, with offices as we go forward. As we've talked about on these calls before when you look at the largest companies in direct selling, often times their overall gross sales are in the 60% to 70% range of their overall sales outside of the US. Our biggest market by far still remains the US, which is great but at the same time our global initiative has a huge opportunity and we realize that we've recognized it and that's where we're going with our global initiative and we're going talk more about that throughout this call as well.

Currently international sales account for about 10% of our direct selling segment, so you can see the growth potential if our US market remain just the just although obviously we have big plans for it to grow as well. But just keep that in mind, if we were 70% larger outside of the US than inside of the US, you can put a pen to paper pretty easily and see how much bigger we would be as a company even currently, so we know that's a huge opportunity. We feel strongly, if this is getting ready to be more significant as a contributor throughout 2017 and well into the future with what we've recently put in place, what we've put in place and then working on with the last two plus years, three years as we've been gaining product approvals, staffing, training staff, making contacts, building relationships around the world and we're seeing more and more of that.

You've seen recently our launch event in Mexico, a lot of excitement, a lot of growth. It's our fastest, currently our fastest growing market and I expect that will be for a period of time to come. I'm personally very excited about Mexico and our Latin America region. Part of our growth strategy internationally because then establishing Beachheads [ph] from a regional standpoint around the world, as oppose to picking a particular country per se and focusing on that country it's really region-by-region and if you look at Latin America as a region as we do, we've established our office in Guadalajara, Mexico. We're working on launching and opening and have been working on this a while now. Colombia, later this year and that's just part of the expansion of the region and again we'll talk more about other markets here in a second.

You saw a lot of activity. You could see on Facebook, social media if you were at the event or events in Mexico. The energy is absolutely electric and very exciting. So we're excited to leverage what we're accomplishing in these international markets and as I mentioned Colombia later this year, and Latin America. We've been in New Zealand and Australia for a period of time now but there is a lot going on right now in that market or in that region as well. We have an exciting product launch that we're working on for this quarter, it's launched. That product initiative should launch and the product line should launch later this quarter and so we're excited about that and we'll initially launch in New Zealand and Australia and then further around the world. So that's coming. But also later this year we have event scheduled throughout Australia, New Zealand which tie-in with that. So that's exciting.

Currently Canada is and has been our second largest market and our first largest international market and that's exciting. We have a lot going on in Canada as well. However, with the growth rate we're seeing in Mexico we'll soon surpass Canada as our second largest market and our first largest international market and then obviously the region as well. We've talked about Russia on this call and we have offices in Russia and Kazakhstan, we've had recent approvals throughout Eastern Europe that will allow us to expand into Europe through Eastern Europe and so that's exciting and that will happen or is happening now, but it will happen throughout this year as well.

And then the big story really is Asia and Southeast Asia we've talked about that on these calls as well. Such it's such a big region and a big direct selling market it's the largest actually and so that's exciting and what we have going on throughout Southeast Asia is really exciting, we're opening an office that's built out, it's now being staffed, the staff is being trained. We have product approval in the Philippines and as you've heard and know about that, the BellaVita acquisition that we just brought on is really great timing and perfect alignment with our international growth strategy and we have Mike Brosnan, our VP of Asia region on the call with us today.

What I'd like to do is, bring Mike on, Mike is an amazing guy and tremendous amount of experience and really knows a tremendous amount about not only direct sales but obviously the Asian market and so, Mike are you on the call?

Mike Brosnan

I'm here Steve. Thank you very much. Appreciate that introduction. Yes, Asia certainly is the growth region for our industry, has been for quite a while. About two-thirds of annual sales in the entire direct selling industry come out of Asia and so let me just kind of touch on our strategies. Where we've been, where we're going, what I've seen is very possible for Youngevity to expand into Asia. This is a huge growth opportunity. Just quick background of myself and the company BellaVita, which I founded about four years ago.

I've been in the industry of direct sales for about 25 years now and have had the opportunity most of those years to be going back and forth the Asia portion of time, I consulted a number of companies, US based companies trying to penetrate into Asia. So have had great opportunities really to get in a great base of experience in those markets. A lot of key relationships with distributor groups and leaders, with vendor, suppliers, logistics companies just over the years I've been able to figure out a few ins and outs and ways around some of the things that really bought down a lot of companies as they try to expand into Asia with really very little base of experience to understanding of those markets.

BellaVita now has been established for four plus years, we had an existing group prior to starting BellaVita I was the President of Asia Pacific for a company that had established Beachhead as Steve have mentioned in Asia, but unfortunately really had very different philosophies about how to take care of those people and the opportunity existed to really give them a strong home, but as a small tightly-held company we really struggled with being able to meet the demand, we had great products, we had great leaders and established some offices and staffs in a variety of countries over their really strategic companies this is what we would cut low hanging fruit countries and Taiwan being the most concentrated of all of the growth that we had in Asia, but we were also in a number of other countries, Malaysia, Singapore, really just beginning in Indonesia. A few other countries Hong Kong, we had some relationships in China and also in, we've established a little bit of business in Japan.

And so there's a lot of additional opportunities 98% of BellaVita's business were in those nine countries and very little business outside mostly just customer business in the US, where we were headquartered and also produced all of our products. We have really incredible leadership over there several of our leaders have been top income earners and other strong network marketing companies or direct selling companies and we also have a great team, management team there. Our Country Managers, our Director of Asia Operations, all of had long standing experience in the industry and really just bought into and believed in what our little company was doing and have been very loyal and worked incredibly hard to kind of establish the systems and infrastructures and support that we offer in Asia.

We had a number of companies over about 12-month period that came and approached us, larger US based company to have done well here in North America, maybe Europe and South America but had really no presence in Asia and so the word I guess got out that here's this company up and coming that they had this sort of hold in Asia and so these inquiries started coming in, three or four them were quite serious and we took hard look at the possibility of merging or partnering with some of these companies as Youngevity came to the table so to speak, I really recognized immediately a number of things. First of all Youngevity had experience in mergers and acquisitions before they've been down this road. I knew of number of the companies and knew some of the people involved in those companies and had, they had just great things to say so that really caught my attention.

Also the strategy for Youngevity to keep the branding and really create brand partners, brand ambassadors and allow for the existing groups of people within those companies or organization to focus on what they love but expand their horizon so to speak to other products and to Dr. Wallach's message and products as well. So that really has appealed to me, but certainly knowing that Youngevity was right on the threshold of this uplifting to the New York Stock Exchange and knowing what type of investment was needed to really expand properly to expand in the right way in Asia.

I just knew that Youngevity would be in a position really to put that those wheels in motion and really capitalize on the significant opportunity to grow those markets over there. And certainly Youngevity presented I think the best overall solution in certain way a capital solution. Our greatest challenge for the longest time is just meeting inventory demand and as soon as we produced product and get it shipped over there, they would just sell this quickly as possible. Great products but we just could never get ahead of this demand and that really, I just couldn't see a solution unless we went through venture capital and I just felt like the best opportunity was to partner with a company to merge with a company that have yet been in Asia and for our existing core group of people to bring a company like Youngevity into Asia is a huge opportunity, they are all just really poised and excited about this possibility because established US based successful companies going into the market over there in Asia always generate incredible frenzy of interest and excitement and a lot of people come to the table and I just knew that if we had the right partner, that can do it right, then we could sustain enormous growth.

So our current effort is really Youngevity has stepped up, we've merged and marched and Youngevity stepped up in a very big way, invested quite a lot into BellaVita immediately. Particularly in inventory we've been producing more inventory within a very short period of time and perhaps we did within a year almost in our past. So the goal and the commitment of Youngevity to build up inventory surpluses in those markets and not get into this pattern of providing inventory based on the demand and then having people wait, two, three, four weeks for more product so that we can actually capitalize on momentum and really grow the business, that's our big focus right now. We had just reduced significant amount of our main product and are just shipping over there. Our people are just so excited about the fact that we can get out of the cycle and if they can just focus on what they do the best.

Also one thing that Youngevity has done is helped us immediately to improve our operations, there's already a beautiful office, well staffed in Singapore, we have a great group there that's been begging for an office for quite a long time and now we have that in place for them, in other areas where Youngevity has come in and assisted us immediately with operations and have been a big help. We're in the process now integrating into the Youngevity system and starting to offer as we get product approval and different market on Youngevity products. Our people are going to be very excited to also be able to pick their passion and swap where they shop and start purchasing daily use products from themselves as oppose to other companies and such.

I think overall our strategy is really three or four fold. One to really is grow our existing BellaVita team in Asia. There really in a position of not being able to fully meet their potential or our potential and so now the [indiscernible] are off, the barriers are removed and we can expand our existing team, we have great relationships in China. With an incredible strategy that we've been working on for I would say about year and half now that's a legal legitimate strategy in China, but with partners with China but because of our limitations on being able to capitalize that opportunity we just haven't be able to do so and immediately Youngevity came and saw the model, recognized the enormous potential and were underway really and I think, six months, 12 months we'll see some significant growth just in the China market, which is [indiscernible].

They actually have this other unique very significant opportunity with one of the largest Buddhist organizations in Asia. The very top leaders of this organization, one of the top leader. Has fallen in love with our product. It fits their philosophies, vegan philosophies very well. They've been extremely passionate about product because of the limitations we had to really just penetrate very slowly into their organization that are spread all throughout Asia and even other parts of the world. But now with the backing of Youngevity and the opportunity that this previous group still use for us to provide the platform and the inventory necessary. This is a huge growth opportunity, they have over 6 million members spread out throughout Asia and other parts of the worlds.

They really control those organizations very tightly and from the very top, they're promoting and they're too requiring their people to be involved with our products and our company, so we've seen some really incredible developments that have happened over about the last six months from this group and now that we're able to meet the demand. I think this will be very explosive part of our business.

One of their biggest organizations about two million of those six million people within Indonesia. Indonesia is a massive market a huge emerging economy, 250 million people extending middle crop class. This group is considered upper to the wealthy class within Indonesia and so we have a very significant opportunity there as we're launching Indonesia pretty soon.

Another strategy is really a platform and a system to train the existing Youngevity nation, the existing Youngevity leaders and distributors, how to build a business in Asia. This is how, most US based companies have done it. They taught their people to build locally but see globally and even if they don't know people on those markets, they likely know someone, know somebody and as long as they can leverage those relationships, they can build significant opportunities to grow groups in Asia and we have a great threshold here to do that with Youngevity and the existing Youngevity network.

Also country expansion there are number of countries that we just have not been able to expand into, where there's been demand for products and demand for and demand for directionally opportunities. The Philippines being one of them and of course, as Steven mentioned Youngevity is already crossed that threshold into building the Philippines so for us it was perfect timing and one of the reasons why we saw this as a perfect fit and partnership for BellaVita and Youngevity because we were really chomping it a bit to get our products into the Philippines and this just clears the path for us to do that, we've had quite a lot of demand to bring our products into the Philippines. The Philippines is one of the challenging market to get into but Youngevity is already done all the heavy lifting here and really now it's just a matter of us getting some of our products approved and I'll be in Asia in next week for two weeks, we have a big commencement in Taiwan. I'll be stopping in the Philippines to really get a lot of our key contacts there. I've geared up for this Philippines launch. But other countries like Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and some other markets such as that, that we haven't been able to expand into.

Now our future market opportunities and really there is a significant Asian population both Chinese and Japanese in Australia and New Zealand. So our existing people in Asia are so excited being able to bring our products and opportunity to New Zealand to their contacts in Australia. So another opportunity or strategy is one that Youngevity is very familiar with that presents huge opportunity in Asia and that's acquisition. There are lot of companies small, struggling, direct selling companies that Youngevity's business model can present their significant solution for just like it did for BellaVita and many other companies.

We can be very selective and hand pick the very best companies that are in a position to consider merge acquisition partnership. So I think that the opportunity in Asia for Youngevity just really positions Youngevity's future as Asia, as much as Steve said North America and other markets, Mexico these are exciting markets, Russia, Europe. As with all significant $500 million, $1 billion plus a year direct selling companies. Asia becomes the mother lode and for Youngevity that will be the case.

I think in 18 months I really feel strongly that about 30% of Youngevity's revenue will be sourced from Asia and perhaps a few years beyond that, three years I believe 50% to 60% more than half of all of Youngevity's revenue will come globally will from Asia. That's the potential market we're poised to make a big splash in Asia. There will be a lot of people that comes because when a new company that's been around 20 years, publicly traded has the story like Dr. Wallach story, this will - drives a lot of attention. There will be a lot of people will come and want to stake their claim with our company.

So given the right strategy, the right people, the capital that Youngevity can provide, I think we'll carve out a significant percentage of the Asian market share and become really one of the top household name companies, most respected companies in Asia. So I couldn't be more excited about future and being part of Youngevity and with that, I'm going to turn the call back over to Dave Briskie. Dave?

Dave Briskie

Mike, thank you so much and thanks for your hard work. I know those trips can be long. I have built a pretty big business in Asia in the prior life and it takes a great effort, so I know we've got a big event in Taiwan coming up in a week and really well attended, so appreciate the hard work. So I'm going to jump in to another market and it really starts to accentuate why Youngevity is in terms of opportunities. I think it's really important for our shareholders to understand how we're building, this whole omnidirect strategy that Youngevity has employed.

The content we've building, you saw our press release last week, where we've won 10 Telly Awards. You're going to hear about an 11 that we just won. You can't build great internet systems without great content. We've got a great video team that's building this content and now it's an award winning video team and each segment of the market, in each vertical that we develop can be really its own business with another company, but Youngevity's model is such that we're really gobbling up a lot of real estate. So as a $160 million annual revenue company, we have an opportunity to grow in a multitude of areas and we've been planning those roots and those sieve pretty deeply.

We talk about technology, technology and when is it going to launch the Youngevity platform is what we call limited beta right now and it's been literally years, have building this platform with this portal system and we've got our key leaders now actively in the site, so you cannot necessarily get on the site right now. But the youngevity.com we expect to open up into a full beta here shortly later this month. But in our Snap 2 Finish platform is a little bit different it's actually in a different phase of its development and so I want to bring our Vertical Marketing Manager, Sonja Torborg incredible experience, another great addition to Youngevity and I want her to talk about our photo vertical and introduce herself and you get a chance to understand that this is one piece of, one of our segment and I think you'll get to understand, how big the opportunity really is? Sonja, can you join us on the call?

Sonja Torborg

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks Dave. I'm going to talk to you about Snap 2 Finish, but first I'd like to introduce myself. I joined Youngevity Marketing team in December as the Vertical Marketing Director for the home and family, essentials oils and jewellery catalogue. I bring to Youngevity 20 plus years of experience in providing innovate and customer focused marketing product and technology solutions specifically for franchising direct sales industry.

In the last four years, they were especially in leading the marketing and developing products and memory keeping digital scrap booking and total merchandise industry. So I'm very excited about Snap 2 Finish and I want to introduce you to this new photo gifts and book platform within the home and family vertical. Snap 2 Finish was developed as a way to reshape the memory keeping category within Youngevity to have a broader customer feel. Targeting anyone who takes photos and would like to do something with them.

We're making it easy to for anyone to select, create and border stunning photos gifts and books. Our goal with Snap 2 Finish is to increase our footprint within the photo printing and merchandise industry. According to the future market insights, the photo printing industry and merchandise industry is $15.8 billion today and is projected to grow the $21.7 billion by the end of 2026.

As Dave said, we opened up the platform two weeks ago, we invited 19,000 memory keeping distributors to experience Snap 2 Finish with the rollout of our old beta site. The beta is meeting all of our expectations so far, we've had over 400 distributors register. They're ordering and orders are successful. We introduced and shipped. The initial responses to the system and the products have been extremely positive. The products have surpassed many people's expectation.

We're scheduling the full launch of the system to the entire Youngevity nation and customers for early June. I personally would like to share some features I'm very excited with Snap 2 Finish and feel our distributors and customers will be as well. First we're offering a great selection of product, we have photo books, photo gifts such as mug, towels, beach towels, home décor including metal print, canvases, blankets, pillows and photo prints the standard and wall print. Really we have something for everyone.

Effectively, we're strategically partnering leaders in this space. Our first partner is Fujifilm. Fuji is a leader in this space when it comes to color management and photographic output. Plus they're offering outstanding operational capabilities. We're working on on boarding RPI which specializes in greeting cards and social books and most recently discussions have been started with [indiscernible] in Australia, a vendor which will allow us to open in Australia and New Zealand.

Snap 2 Finish encompasses a creative suite that allow customers the ability to create amazing [indiscernible] photo. We have developed the tools in a way that allows the customers to create a [indiscernible] designed from scratch or goal [indiscernible]. Another great part of the site is we've created snap editor within the tool that features the industry leading perfectly clear a photo enhancement software, users are going to enhance their photos with one clicking handset or future more advance photo enthusiasts, they can use the pro mode and adjust settings individually to obtain their desired photo filter or enhancement.

Another thing I'm excited about, is this platform is fully web responsive, allowing customers to create enjoy ordering on their desktop, tablet or phone. The platform was also built in a way that going to allow us to introduce new innovative products and features quickly and we're position to grow up the platform globally. June launch will be US and Canada, upon carrying a print partner in New Zealand and Australia we will be able to open that market after 90 days of set up and testing a different product specification.

I truly see Snap 2 Finish a break through [ph] in the photo merchandise phase for Youngevity. We've had a [indiscernible] however the experience, the order was very targeted to digital scrap booking market. Snap 2 Finish is for anyone who wants to do something with their photos. The photo merchandise industry is a mature industry, customers and distributors are ordering in this space already and now they can work to Youngevity for a solution.

With the Youngevity customer and distributor base it will be [indiscernible] you'll find some who wouldn't want to try and create something with their photos. With Snap 2 Finish we've created product and an experience we believe they will appreciate. I'm very about the impact of new offering we'll have for Youngevity and I encourage everyone to try Snap 2 Finish today.

You can access the beta site by going to beta.snap2finish.com and the two is the number 2. And now I'll turn the call over to Steve Wallach.

Steve Wallach

Thank you Sonja. I'm absolutely excited about Snap 2 Finish. I'm excited about our memory keeping vertical and brands within it. You brought it the metal prints for instance and I'm seeing these in high end home décor stores throughout the country and throughout the world and even here in San Diego throughout high end art studios, and galleries and things. And now with Snap 2 Finish you can take your favorite photos, create that yourself and have it delivered to your door printed by Fujifilm just an amazing quality and thank you for all you do because this is super exciting and I think it really takes our memory keeping vertical just by leaps and bounds into the future. So thank you.

What I want to talk about now is, a little bit about our coffee segment and Dave is going to give us a full update here on a second. But obviously you can read through the financials, you've heard from Dave already on this call. We've experienced strong performance in this quarter and we believe well into the future as well, based on our coffee segment and vertical. You've been hearing more and more about the major league baseball relationship and we're leveraging that more and more, with the floor Marlins you've seen it throughout social media, if you're on the east coast throughout Florida in particular you're seeing Café La Rica displays and shelf space popping up all over the place because of leveraging this relationships and obviously we're hearing more and more and we're talking more and more about our amazing coffee vertical and throughout our direct sales segment as well and this is something that's getting a lot of interest throughout the world, but certainly here in the US also and what I'm hearing more and more frequently is nobody has a better coffee story that Youngevity and CLR and I wholeheartedly believe that and I'm more excited about our coffee segment, now than ever and I have been obviously from the day I met Dave Briskie and CLR and so this is something that I'm excited to bring Dave onto the call to share more about the coffee segment, with us all.

Dave Briskie

You know the only thing better than our coffee story is our coffee, so I encourage everyone to go out and get some and try it and it's gaining a lot of steam in a lot of places certainly within Youngevity and certainly within the retail community. It met our expectations for the quarter, we had actually pretty robust expectations and we're going to able to meet those 61% revenue growth and significant improvements across all financial metrics in the coffee segment.

We're seeing growth in all revenue categories as well including green coffee sales, roasted coffee sales, branded sales, food service sales and per sales within Youngevity itself with their whole coffee Be The Change coffee brand. The relationship with major league baseball frankly has exceeded our expectations. I don't know if we could have anticipated that this co-branding relationship of Miami Marlins could have catapulted a brand so quickly. The Café La Rice brand is gaining significant foothold in Florida, we talked about it many times about our strategy to really get into that market and really replace a brand there called Ballon Bestellen [ph] which sold out to a large company for multiple hundreds of millions of dollar several years ago and that brand was kind of moved into this the Smuckers Company into New Orleans and really not the brand of the community and the key branding when you talk about coffee particularly espresso, but when you talk about wonderful coffee drinkers, there is a huge amount of them in South Florida and we're grabbing that market as quickly as we can and stealing a page out of the play book.

And one of those pages was this relationship with major league baseball which has been strong hold of that competitor we mentioned and we're thrilled to be able to have this three-year relationship with the Miami Marlins. When you hear about these types of relationships a lot of times, you say it's very difficult to quantify whether you can get a return on that, it's really just about brand b building and how do you measure it.

We're very, very proud to say in the first retail relationship we set up for this brand and we entered into a three-year contract in a relationship, we've already covered the cost of the whole three-year of expenses in a major league baseball, Miami Marlins relationship with that first contract. So obviously we've got a smile in our face about that well in advance of what we ever would have expected to happen. We expected good things, but we've ended up with great things.

And I want to touch on some of those things that relates to this Café La Rice brand that we own. Specifically a down called Presidente [ph] is a retail company, they are the largest seller of espresso certainly they sell the brand [indiscernible] well and they're actually credited with putting that brand on the map, when they first go started and they've partnered with us in a big way and really have fallen in love with the Café La Rica brand, so much so that they've added it to their food service division, so not are we only the retail sales but we in all of their cafeteria business which is a significant margin business for us.

And the Marlins have partnered with us, in store representation and lots of promotion and is really off to a great start. The initial store set to give you an idea of numbers with the Presidente chain was 56,000 units were committed and was permanently displaced throughout the chain. One month of ads were to start next week so the next week of May and we're already at 80% sell through on the initial store sets, so there is a reset taking place some additional 56,000 units to meet the demand of the promotion that begins next week.

The cafeteria chain as I said already marketing and selling Café La Rica it's the only coffee available for them to drink and that's a three-year relationship so very, very exciting for this brand and a leader in terms of b building an espresso brand. Presidente sends out two million fliers a week into the marketplace that's their customer reach and Café La Rica will be featured on that flier each weekly fliers that goes out throughout the MLB season so that is a lot of marketing and lot of bang for the buck for the brand.

It's also lead to a partnership with associated grocers to service this business not only with Presidente but with [indiscernible] and the balance of the independent store. So this is very, very good Associated Grocers are very capable distributor and this puts us into the independent marketing space for our brand throughout the state.

Big retailer down in the area Fresco y Más it's a Hispanic arm of Winn-Dixie and we're also in Winn-Dixie as well. The initial set at Fresco y Más was 26,000 units with displays in every one of their stores as well. Ad star the end of May in these stores in the first week of June, so it will run for about two weeks. We're already 60% sold through on our initial set in Fresco y Más. So they've also now placed another 26,000 units. So we're getting a lift on the brand before it's ever even promoted just off the notoriety of the relationship with the Marlins.

Winn-Dixie is also promoting Café La Rica starting in June and they'll continue that through the MLB season, Publics is promoting Café La Rica starting in June and they're going to continue every other month through the season and Wal-Mart who have currently purchased a truckload of our brand already which truckload is 56,000 units as a set, is promoting the July through September and their buyers have forecasted that they would have an incremental life of 56,000 units on top of their initial set for each month through the promo period, so that would be those of you with pen out and calculators $336,000 of Café La Rica espresso going out to Wal-Mart during the promo period.

So this has really driven some exciting activity. One of things that happen, certainly surprising and unexpected. There is a company called ValMac and ValMac is a major distributor in the Northeast and while out of Marlins game a major brand promoter, a ValMac attended the game and had a chance to see our product and display of our product and obviously we're all over the stadium, we're part of the seventh inning stretches, the video of our roasters that's played every game on the seventh inning stretch, they got chai or coffee at the Café La Rica coffee bar and they reached out to us surprisingly and they wanted to carry Café La Rica in the Northeast, you know we certainly didn't have that type of expectation with ValMac, 30-year old distribution partner now. They're in New Jersey, New York, Boston, Connecticut, Maryland, [indiscernible], Delaware and also decided to distribute our Josie's cup at K cups along with our espresso, they were not carrying any coffee, so pretty prestigious company in terms of brands they represent, to name a few.

They represents Kellogg's, Betty Crocker, Gold Medal flour, Cashey [ph], General Mills, Matz [ph], Nestle and that's just a name a few and their only coffee now is Café La Rica and Josie's Java House. They've already placed their first half truck load order to get started and have already placed our product in Extra, in Food Bazaar's 30 plus locations and they feel like their retail launch will go in Shop Right's 270 locations as well as price rate 63 locations with the brand and this is both La Rica and Josie's Java House and they've already, they're going to represent us on the store sets in Price Chopper which we've already got the brand in Café La Rica and their 137 locations.

So a lot of big things happening with our divisions company owned brand and we just signed a deal with Daymon Worldwide who is the real difference maker when it comes to national distribution. When you're in the coffee business and you own your own brands, what you're really after at the end of the day is, how do I get a national distribution deal with a company that knows how to do it right. And if you had to handpick who's the biggest and best at that, you'd go to Daymon Worldwide. And we've been knocking on Daymon's door since I've been in the coffee business and that door has opened and we actually endorsed the deal, we have not put this out in the press yet because it's so recent and they represent the 100 largest retail account and 55 of the largest food service accounts across the country.

And when I talk about representation they literally [indiscernible] inside of the accounts of the largest grocers and food service account in the United States, although they do reach globally but I'm really specifically talking about the United States. They represent Kroger and 7-Eleven and Ahold, Costco and HEB and I could go on and on. We have all of their reps now carrying our line not only in our two brands but they also do food service and also play in the private label space, so very excited to see what that relationship will bring and the early, early read and we're only talking a few week old relationship is a lot of activity and activity in a very, very profession so we're very bullish on the newly signed relationship with Daymon Worldwide to represent our brands.

In terms of investment banking, we talk about the uplifting to the NASDAQ, we feel like we're in the final phase of that. We had built an independent board, we've extended offers to independent board members, we have verbal acceptance, we need to have to board meeting to do that, we signed an investment banking deal with a company called Joseph Gunnar & Co and Joseph Gunnar is representing us on putting some structures together for financing that will help us finance some of that growth that Mike talked about among other things and we really feel like we can't move up to the NASDAQ quick enough to start being able to leverage and unlock shareholder value, myself and of course Steve and all of our shareholders, we feel some of your frustration with the performance of our stock and we feel like, we can get out there better with a platform like moving up to the NASDAQ and we're very, very excited to get that done as fast as we can make it happen and it's an eminent opportunity for US shareholders of Youngevity.

With that I'm going to send it back to Steve Wallach to wrap up and close up the call.

Steve Wallach

Thanks Dave. Obviously a lot of great stuff going on with the coffee vertical. It's exciting. Mike brought up and talked about the uplifting process and the benefits associated with that, Dave you just brought it up. Uplifting to NASDAQ which I believe will definitely help us unlock shareholder value I don't know that anybody is more excited about that uplifting than Dave and myself and Michelle and people associated with Youngevity and all our shareholders.

So we're excited about that and obviously we've been working on it for quite a while, we're in the final stretch of that, we believe and I believe. When this takes place, it provides a broader range of equity financing as well as funding structure and we've talked about that, it definitely brings additional opportunities and just all sorts of additional benefits to not only to our shareholders but obviously to company as well and I just want to remind everyone that I made a commitment to utilize approximately 40 million of our my own personal shares on a convertible financing which assisted I guess in financing our acquisition of Nicaraguan coffee operation and the K cup machine.

So post uplifting it may be possible and I'm evaluating financing structure that may allow me to utilize my persona shares to take out that convertible financing and funding on more favorable terms to Youngevity to this business and as if we accomplish this, the committed shares will be recaptured in the event we achieve this, remain committed to utilizing these recaptured shares are opportunities arise to grow the business either through acquisitions or whatever makes the best fiscal sense for the business and you just heard from Mike Brosnan our VP of Asia just how big that one regional opportunity is in terms of growth and acquisition opportunities and so you can see the potential not only opportunities but just how big that is.

And so I just wanted to remind everybody and take this opportunity to do so and I absolutely everybody being on our shareholder call today. I'm going to go ahead and close this call out. I look forward to all of you being on our next shareholder call, where we can report on all the things that we've talked about on this call and more. So thank you everybody for being on this call today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.