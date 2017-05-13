Corium International's (CORI) CEO Peter Staple on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corium International, Inc (NASDAQ:CORI)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Corium International’s Conference Call for its Second Fiscal Year Quarter of 2017. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded. I would now like to hand the conference call over to Robert Breuil, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Robert Breuil

Thank you, Tina. Good morning and welcome to our second fiscal quarter of 2017 conference call. Joining me today on the call is Peter Staple, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Parminder Bobby Singh, our Chief Technology Officer. Peter will begin with an overview of developments in our business. I will discuss our financial results for the quarter and year-to-date. And Bobby will then review the results from our recently completed pilot clinical study of our Corplex Donepezil candidates. He will also reference the slide deck that we had filed on an Form 8-K earlier this morning, along with our Investors section of our website under Events and Presentations. Our comments will be followed by Q&A session.

During the course of today’s call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, including comments on our business and financing strategies, product pipeline, clinical trial timing and plans and associated resource requirements, regulatory pathways for our developing programs, the outlook for our products, programs and partnerships, the achievement of clinical and commercial milestones, partnering or co-development efforts, the advancement of our technologies and our proprietary, co-developed and partnered products and product candidates, the competitive landscape and associated pricing pressure on our products, the potential impact of market consolidation or product divestitures, trends and potential opportunities with respect to our revenues and cash position, expenses and cash flows, our ability to generate revenue growth, and our ability to manage our costs, access new sources of capital, use our existing cash resources and other matters.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from those suggested by these statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2016 and our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 14, 2017 for some of the important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations, including any forward-looking statements made on this call. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to account for or reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Peter Staple. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bubba and welcome everyone. I will start with our propriety development programs. As you saw in our press release and as Bobby Singh will discuss in more depth, we successfully completed our Corplex Donepezil pilot bioequivalence study, with results that exceeded our expectations. With a pilot study we normally plan to generate data by testing two different patch sizes against a reference drug and then we triangulate that data to determine a final patch size for the pivotal study.

In this case, the smaller of the two patches in our pilot study actually met the FDA’s statistical criteria for bioequivalence. So, we now know that we have a bioequivalent candidate. In addition, our transdermal product candidate continues to be well-tolerated, with very good skin and gastrointestinal tolerability proclaims. We had quite a low attrition rate in our 6-month pilot study and finished with 50 subjects, which is about twice the number of completers that we needed.

As a result, we have a more robust dataset and greater statistical power than we would generally have expected. And we believe that this contributed to our successful outcome. We know exactly what is needed to conduct a successful pivotal BE study, which we do expect the FDA will require due to its scale up and manufacturing guidelines. With these results, we are on track for starting our pivotal BE study this fall. We are targeting September and that would lead to a February 2018 timeframe for data and enabling NDA filing in the second half of 2018.

As a reminder, in our pre-IND communication with the FDA last year, we received positive feedback on our plan to seek approval based upon a bioequivalence pathway. We plan to meet with the agency again this summer to confirm the details of our development plan, including review of the pilot data and the final parameters of the pivotal study. In parallel, we are progressing the manufacturing scale of activities that are needed to make donepezil transdermal product, at the scale required for our product registration. That work is well underway and will be accelerated now that we have the pilot – the data of the pilot study.

We believe that these pilot study results will also accelerate our discussions with potential partners. We are in active discussions with a number of companies, regarding partnering arrangements in several different geographic regions. Due to our various stages of discussion, it could involve different types of structures. We continue to target completing at least one partnering transaction in calendar 2017. Given the high level of interest, we have engaged the Locust Walk advisory firm, to assist us in evaluating potential deal opportunities and to support us in managing our process. The Locust Walk team has extensive experience in pharmaceutical partnering, and in particular, with deals involving section 505(b)(2) products. They also have a significant global presence, especially in Japan. We are excited about the progress in our donepezil program, which presents an important new treatment option for Alzheimer’s patients and the people who take care of them. As a reminder, donepezil is the most frequently prescribed drug for Alzheimer’s patients in the world and has about 50% share of prescriptions in the U.S.

It’s indicated and prescribed for use throughout the progression of the disease. As I mentioned in our first quarter call, our market research indicates that a once weekly transdermal system, delivering the most preferred Alzheimer’s drug, offers a substantial opportunity to address unmet needs, creating the potential for a large and growing revenue stream. Based on this market research, we believe that the product has a potential to exceed $500 million in peak sales in the U.S. alone.

Our donepezil program continues to be at a highest priority, among our propriety development programs. With our successful pilot study outcome and our activity levels and investment ramping up for this program, we are carefully managing our development resources and investments to maximize value for our shareholders. We believe that the low attrition rate in our pilot study, significantly increased our probability of success in our pivotal trial, but it did increase the overall cost. In addition, we expect our R&D investment to continue to increase with our upcoming pivotal be study and supportive development activities.

With this in mind, we have decided to pause our next clinical steps with the Corplex Memantine program, which include the follow-up pharmacokinetic and pilot bioequivalence studies, which are very similar to what we have done with donepezil. We’ll determine the timing for the next donepezil – the next Memantine trial, based on our donepezil clinical experience, our partner activities and resource availability.

Similarly, we have been deferring Corium funding for our other proprietary programs, including our MicroCor-based programs and we are focused on pursuing other development programs for which we have partners. We do, however, continue to evaluate new candidates in the CNS space, including a group of attractive candidates that can follow a bioequivalence pathway similar to our Alzheimer’s programs. In our partner-based development and manufacturing business, we have had several important developments that have reinforced our opportunities for growth.

First, Agile Therapeutics recently announced that they have met with the FDA, following the completion of their Phase 3 study of Twirla, a combined hormonal contraceptive patch. Based on that meeting, Agile has indicated that they have the necessary information to complete the resubmission of their NDA for Twirla and confirmed that they plan to resubmit by the end of second quarter of 2017. We are the exclusive supplier of Twirla and we have completed manufacturing of the registration batch, as well as all of the CMC work that is needed for the resubmission. We are working with Agile very actively on the preparations for approval and the launch of the Twirla product.

Earlier this month, we also announced that we have entered into a new agreement with Procter & Gamble for the manufacturing and supply of the Crest Whitestrips product line. This supply agreement is an addition to our existing licensing and development arrangements with P&G. Our supply relationship has been extended several times in the past and this is – this one is the longest term by far, at five additional years. The new agreement provides both companies greater certainty and the expanded time horizon for planning and growth. We anticipate increasing our capacity to accommodate the continuing growth for the Crest Whitestrips products, as they are introduced to the new markets and we are very pleased to be able to further strengthen our relationship with P&G. As a reminder, we have twice the name, the recipient of P&G’s Partner of the Year award.

We have also reinforced the generic products aspects of our partner business, by expanding our relationship with Mayne Pharma. Mayne became our partner last year, when they acquired the marketing rights from Teva, for the quantity in transdermal system that we manufacture. Earlier this year, they also acquired the rights to the motion sickness patch that we have been developing with Teva and for which an ANDA is pending. And most recently, Mayne has stepped into Par Pharmaceutical’s role, as our marketing partner on the Fentanyl transdermal system. We affirmed a close working collaboration with the Mayne Pharma team and we look forward to growing our business with them.

We also continue to work with partners on new and earlier stage programs. For example, our partner Aequus Pharmaceuticals, recently announced positive results in a multiple dose, Phase 1 study of the once weekly aripiprazole patch, that we are developing with Aequus. We have also initiated work on manufacturing clinical trial materials for an additional program with Aequus, involving an extended release transdermal patch for the treatment of nausea and vomiting in pregnant women. This patch involving a combination of drugs will be the first non-oral form of this treatment, satisfying a large unmet need for women experiencing these symptoms.

Our partner based business provides a foundation that has enabled us to establish a strong development and manufacturing platform with an acknowledged track record of success. We are now able to leverage these capabilities to overcome complex formulation challenges and create new, high value transdermal products for our own pipeline, where we are focused in the CNS therapeutic area. We look forward to updating you on our progress as we continue to advance our programs and initiatives.

I will now turn the call over toward CFO, Bubba Breuil, who will review our financial results. Bubba?

Robert Breuil

Thanks Peter and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, today we will be discussing results for the second fiscal quarter and for six months of our 2017 fiscal year, both of which ended on March 31, 2017. Moving forward, I will simply use the word year to refer to our fiscal year, 2016 and 2017, to refer to our most recent and current fiscal years and the quarter, to refer to second quarter of our fiscal 2017. Today, we reported total revenues of $7.3 million for the quarter compared with $7 million for the same period of 2016. Of that total, product revenues for the quarter were $4.7 million compared with $5.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in product revenues was primarily driven by $1.8 million decrease in our Fentanyl product sales, as the transition of the product from Par to our partner Mayne Pharma, resulted in no shipments for the quarter as Par labeled inventory was depleted in advance to the transition. Our first shipments of fentanyl to Mayne occurred in April and we had additional purchase orders in hand exceeding $1 million for the remainder of this quarter.

We also saw a decline of $0.5 million Clonidine revenues for Mayne, which was more than offset by $1.3 million increase in sales of Crest Whitestrips to Procter & Gamble, due to increased global demand. While we expect for the growth in revenues from Whitestrips, especially once we have completed the capacity expansion that we plan to commence soon, the competitive outlook for generics will continues to be very challenging. While we are very excited about the long-term potential resulting from the broadening of our relationship with Mayne. They are still in the early stages of the transition of marketing our two established generic products.

Given these partially offsetting trends, we currently expect total product revenues for 2017 to be roughly 5% to 10% lower than those for 2016. Contract research and development revenues were $2.4 million for the quarter compared with $1 million for the same period of 2016. The increase in revenues was primarily a result of $1 million increase in revenues from our support of Twirla and $0.6 million increase in revenues from our co-development program. These increases were partially offset by reductions in our other development programs. Assuming that the pace of development activities for Twirla continues at the current rate, we expect full year contract R&D revenues, to be substantially higher in 2017 than they were in 2016, resulting in total revenues for full year 2017, to be consistent with those of 2016.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was $2.8 million for the quarter, consistent with the same period in 2016. Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs, were $7.5 million for the quarter, up from $5.6 million in the same period of 2016. This increase was driven by $3.7 million increase in funding for our Alzheimer’s programs, primarily related to our recently completed pilot bioequivalence study for our Corplex Donepezil product candidate and the preparations for its pivotal study planned for later this year. This increased investment was partially offset by $1.8 million decrease in spending on our MicroCor proprietary programs. As development of Corplex Donepezil continues to progress into the pivotal stage, which requires significant scale up in manufacturing process, our proprietary R&D expenses will continue to increase substantially.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $3 million, consistent with the same period in 2016. As we continue the phase in for Sarbanes-Oxley and other compliance requirements and as we expand our market research and partnering efforts, we expect change G&A expenses will increase modestly going forward. Net loss for the quarter was $11 million or $0.42 per share, based on $26.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the quarter. This compares to the net loss of $10.5 million or $0.47 per share, based on $22.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the same period of 2016. As of March 31, 2017, there were 29.2 million shares of our common stock outstanding. This reflects the issuance of 6.7 million shares in connection with our public offering in February of 2017.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $40.6 million, compared to $33.1 million at December 31, 2016, a net increase of $7.5 million during the second quarter. During the quarter however, our public offering yielded net proceeds of approximately $18.5 million. With this financing, cash would have decreased – sorry, without this financing, cash would have decreased by $11 million during the quarter. We continue to expect that will require additional sources of outside funding in order to complete the pivotal trial for our Corplex Donepezil program in February 2018, as we filed NDA for it later, that same year. While our primary focus is on securing development and commercialization partnerships for our Alzheimer’s programs in multiple territories, there can be no assurance that such partnerships will provide sufficient or timely capital. This may require us to issue additional equity or debt.

I would like to now turn to results for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Total revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2017, were $14.3 million compared with $14.5 million for the same period in 2016. Of that total, product revenues for the quarter were $10.4 million compared with $11.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in product revenues was primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in our fentanyl product sales, largely due to no revenues for fentanyl, during the most recent quarter, as well as $0.3 million decrease in Clonidine product revenues. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in sales of Crest Whitestrips to Procter & Gamble. Contract research and development revenues were $3.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017, compared with $2.2 million for the same period of 2016. The increase in revenues was primarily a result of $1.4 million in increase in revenues from our support of Twirla and a $0.3 million increase in revenues from our co-development program. These increases were partially offset by reductions totaling $0.7 million in all our other development programs.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was $4.9 million for the quarter compared with $5.9 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease in the cost of contract R&D revenues was primarily driven by $0.8 million decrease related to MicroCor feasibility programs, a $0.5 million decrease related to our co-development program and a $0.3 million decrease in a generic product development program. These decreases were partially offset by a $1 million increase in costs, related to our support of the Twirla development program. Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs were $13.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017, up from $10 million for the same period in 2016.

This increase was driven by a $6.9 million increase in funding for our Alzheimer’s programs, primarily related to our recently completed pilot study for our Corplex Donepezil product candidate and the preparations for a pivotal study, planned for later this year. This increase investment was partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in spending on our MicroCor proprietary program.

General and administrative expenses for six months ended March 31, 2017 were $6 million, consistent with same period in 2016. Net loss for the six months ended March 31, 2017 was $21.5 million or $0.88 per share compared with a net loss of $19.9 million or $0.89 per share during the same period of 2016.

Now, I will turn the call over to Dr. Bobby Singh, our Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research and Development, who will review the results for the donepezil product design. Bobby?

Parminder Bobby Singh

Thank you, Bubba, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. I am very pleased to share with you today the exciting preliminary results from our recently completed pilot bioequivalence, or BE, clinical study of once-weekly transdermal Corplex Donepezil for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. As a quick background, our Corplex Donepezil candidate, is designed to deliver donepezil transdermally on a convenient, once-weekly basis. The transdermal mode of administration also provides the potential for mitigating gastrointestinal or GI associated adverse events by bypassing the GI track, as well as awarding the first pass through the deliver. Corplex Donepezil relies on Corium’s proprietary transdermal technologies, combined in a mesic style, self-adhesive patch for sustained delivery of the drug over one week. I will refer to the slides that Bubble referenced earlier. Please advance to Slide 2. This slide contains cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements similar to Bubba’s earlier comments. I will not repeat those now.

Turning to Slide 3. We have successfully accomplished all of the target objectives of our recently completed pilot BE study, which enables us to finalize the key design features of our upcoming pivotal bioequivalence study. We have determined the likely pack size and have the necessary data to establish the number of subjects needed to achieve bioequivalence in the pivotal study, which we expect to finalize by mid-June. Favorable skin and GI tolerability 7-day patch adhesion were also demonstrated.

Moving to Slide 4. Although, not an objective of this study, we are very happy to report that we actually achieved bioequivalence. We were pleasantly surprised by this extremely positive outcome. Slide 5 shows that the Pilot BE Study design was a 3-period, 3-treatment crossover study in healthy volunteers. Each period was 5 weeks in duration, with a lead-in dose of 5 milligram per day of donepezil, delivered either by oral Aricept for our once-weekly Corplex Donepezil patch. This was followed by either daily administration of 10 milligrams oral Aricept or once-weekly application of 10 milligrams per day of donepezil, delivered with Patch A or Patch B, for four consecutive weeks. The 5 milligrams of lead-in dose was initiated to minimize GI-related adverse events and the subsequent 10-milligram dose for 4 consecutive weeks, established steady-state plasma concentrations. The pharmacokinetic comparison between Corplex Donepezil and Aricept, were performed during the fifth week of treatment at steady-state.

As a reminder, donepezil has a relatively long half-life of 70 hours, and it takes about 3 to 4 weeks to reach steady-state. Steady-state is achieved when the rate of drug input into the body equals the rate of elimination. Patch A and Patch B differ only in patch size. Since Corplex Donepezil is a mesic style patch, patch composition per unit area is identical and the rate of drug delivery is proportional to its surface service area. Patch B was approximately 20% larger than Patch A. We evaluated two sizes of the patch with the intent of bracketing the plasma concentration of oral Aricept, to enable us to select the final size to achieve bioequivalence in the pivotal studies. We have successfully employed this approach in a number of previous BE studies, going from pilot to pivotal. And for the first time in our experience, we have actually achieved bioequivalence in a pilot study.

Please turn to Slide 6. This slide shows the demographic distribution of the healthy volunteers who participated in the study. We enrolled 60 subjects at the beginning of the study and completed with 50. We were very pleased with this low attrition, particularly, since this was a 6-month trial with 3, 5-week confinement periods. This experience provides us with a high degree of confidence that we will be able to successfully enroll and retain subjects in the Pivotal BE Trial, which will be more streamlined in design compared to the pilot study.

I will discuss this more a bit later in the presentation. Before we get to the results of the Pilot BE Study, Slide 7 shows the projected steady-state plasma concentrations of our Phase 1 patch and Aricept, based on the observed PK data from our Phase 1 studies. The solid blue line is the observed plasma concentration profile of the patch after a single, once-weekly application and the dust blue line is a projected plasma concentration after 5 consecutive, once-weekly patch applications. The solid orange line is the observed plasma concentration profile of donepezil, on day 1 and day 7, after daily administration of oral Aricept, for one week at the dotted orange line is a projected plasma concentration of donepezil, after consecutive administration of daily Aricept for 35 days.

As I mentioned earlier, due to the drug’s long elimination half-life, donepezil accumulates in the body and steady-state is achieved in 3 to 4 weeks, supporting our selection of week 5 for our steady-state comparison between the patch and oral Aricept. This peak assimilation also predicted relatively smooth concentration of Corplex Donepezil as a result of the continued and sustained delivery with a once-weekly patch regimen. The project and exposure export of Corplex Donepezil at week 4, and beyond, was also similar to oral Aricept, suggesting the potential demonstrate bioequivalence at steady-state.

Now turning to the actual results on the pilot study. Slide 8 shows the comparison of steady-state PK profiles of Patch A, Patch B and Aricept, during Week 5. The mean plasma concentrations of donepezil, which are in nanograms per milliliter, are plotted on the vertical excess against the days during Week 5 on the horizontal excess. The PK profile of oral week, was extensively characterized on day 7 of week 5 as indicated by the orange bold line. We observed PK profile of Aricept at day 7, was then projected for each of the previous 6 days of week 5. The solid blue and black lines are the observed mean plasma concentration of donepezil from Patch A and Patch B, respectively, throughout the 7 days of week 5. As can be seen, the transdermal delivery provides summer delivery PK profile compared to Oral Aricept with the Patch A PK profile very closely matching the Aricept PK profile. As expected, the plasma concentration between Patch A and Patch B showed those proportionality, related to the respective surface areas as seen in other mesic style patches.

I am now on now on Slide 9. Bioequivalence studies are designed to assess the biological equivalence of pharmaceutical products based on the similarity of their PK profiles, to those of already approved drugs. To achieve BE, the 90% confidence interval for the ratio – ratios of Cmax or maximum plasma concentration and AUC, or area under the curve, for the patch versus Oral Aricept, should be between 80% and 125%. Clearly, Patch A is bioequivalent to Aricept, since the 90% confidence interval for AUC was 95.2 to 115.2, and for Cmax, it was 83.1 to 100.8, both of which lie within the limits of 80% to 125%. Although, not shown on this slide, Patch B met bioequivalence criteria for Cmax but slightly exceeded the 125% limit for AUC.

Please refer to Slide 10, in addition to patch achieving bioequivalence on the primary PK end points, even supported PK parameters, such as daily AUCs during week five, also lies within 80% to 125%. This further establishes the high similarity of PK profiles between our patch and oral Aricept, even though the FDA does not require the supported PK end points to fall within the 80% to 125% range.

Turning to Slide 11, our hypothesis that transdermal delivery could improve the GI tolerability of donepezil by bypassing the GI tract, as well as providing a relatively smoother PK profile was clearly supported by the lower incidence of GI side effects, observed in the study. For example, the incidence of nausea with Patch A, was more than fourfold lower compared to oral Aricept. We recognized that this study in healthy volunteers used a titration attrition period of only one week of dosing at 5 milligram per day, versus the recommended four weeks of titration in the Aricept label.

The results however, do provide a strong indication of a differentiated GI tolerability profile of Corplex Donepezil compared to Aricept. This is particularly important since our market research indicates that in clinical practice, GI side effects occur in approximately 30% of Alzheimer’s patients taking oral donepezil. IMS data on total donepezil prescriptions also show that many patients are not receiving the recommended 10 milligram per day dose, since the 5 milligram dose comprises approximately 30% of all prescriptions. If the 5 milligram dose were truly being used for brief titration initiation purposes, in accordance with the label, then you would expect the 5 milligram dose to comprise a much smaller percentage of the overall prescriptions.

Slide 12 shows that Corplex Donepezil demonstrated very good skin tolerability with no to mild skin irritation observed. The skin irritation is scored on a scale ranging from zero, which represents no visibility irritation to seven, which represents a strong reaction beyond the application side. More than 80% of the 340 patches were scored as a zero at 24 hours after patch removal. Mild skin irritation was observed less commonly and was in the form of slight skin redness, which was transient and self resolving. Although, not shown here and not part of the irritation assessment, approximately one-third of the subjects reported mild itching at the application side, at least once during the course of the study. In all cases, this was transient, self-resolving and did not require any alteration in the treatment.

Turning to Slide 13, Corplex Donepezil exhibited favorable adhesion with mean adhesion of greater than 95%, exceeding the target objective of greater than 90%. Adhesion was assessed twice daily during each week of treatment with Patch A or Patch B. Mean adhesion was then calculated by averaging all of the adhesion scores for each subject. Please refer to Slide 14. The Corplex Donepezil patch provides a good wear experience due to its flexibility and ability to conform to skin contours. This is achieved as a result of our proprietary patch design and key material properties. Our Corplex Donepezil patch has a central active area with an integrated overly extending approximately 1 centimeter beyond the active area, to provide additional adhesion reinforcement for the 7 day wear duration. The dimensions of Patch A, including the integrated overlay, was approximately 11 centimeters by 14 centimeters. As shown on Slide 15, we evaluated the effect of age and body mass index or BMI on donepezil pharmacokinetics. As can be seen from the scatter plots, there is no apparent relationship with AUC for either of our patch or Aricept. Although not shown, there was also no BMI or age relationship with Cmax.

Now turning to Slide 16, following these exciting clinical results, in the next few weeks, we will determine whether any minor adjustments are needed to Patch A, based on our final statistical review. For example, we may decide to take advantage of the nearly 10% cushion we have of the upper limit of AUC, to make a less than 5% increase in patch size to add some cushion to the lower limit of the confidence intervals for Cmax. As mentioned earlier. This study clearly showed the dose proportionality that is inherent in matrix patches, so any adjustment in size should proportionally change the rate of delivery. As part of the regulatory requirements for product registration, we will be manufacturing three lots of the final patch at 10% commercial batch scale and initiating long-term stability testing. We plan to meet with FDA this summer to review the pilot BE results and reconfirm the finalized study parameters. We are busy preparing to start the pivotal study in September or October of this year, with preliminary results expected in February of 2018 and the goal of filing our NDA in the third calendar quarter of 2018.

Please refer to Slide 17, our pivotal study will be identical to the pilot study in all of the basic design aspects, but it will actually be more streamlined and more focused compared to our pilot study. Typically, as development programs progress from Phase 2 to Phase 3 trials, the clinical trials get much bigger in terms of the number of subjects with added complexity of maintaining consistency across the large number of study sites. In our case, the opposite is true. The pivotal BE trial, which is equivalent to Phase 3 for us, in terms of development stage, will be simpler than the pilot BE trial, which is similar to Phase 2b and will take place at the same single site at which the successful pilot study was conducted. The pivotal BE study will be a simple two-way crossover study, evaluating two treatments with a single washout period, unlike the pilot study which was a three-way crossover study evaluating three treatments, with two washout periods. We expect the number of subjects in the pivotal study will be similar to the number in the pilot studies, but based on our final statistical review, which we plan to complete by mid-June, we may modestly increase the number of subjects to optimize the pivotal study outcome.

Slide 18 graphically summarizes the two period cross over pivotal study design that we just discussed. Each treatment will be five weeks in duration, just like the pilot study, but with five weeks to washout between the two periods, instead of three weeks used in the pilot study to ensure that the drug more fully clears from the body.

Please refer to slide 19. We are on track with our donepezil program, if not slightly ahead, having demonstrated bioequivalence this early in the process. We have successfully completed the pilot BE study and we will be starting the pivotal study in September, October with preliminary results in February of 2018. The expected timing of our NDA filing is the second half of 2018, with estimated commercial launch of the product in the United States during the second half of 2019.

To recap, let’s turn to Slide 20. We have successfully met all of our objectives in the pilot BE study, finalized optimal patch size for the pivotal BE trial, determined intra-subject variability to enable the pivotal study sizing, demonstrate favorable skin and GI tolerability, demonstrate favorable skin adhesion and above all, we were very thrilled to have achieved bioequivalence between Patch A and Aricept. In summary, this clinical data unequivocally support advancing Corplex Donepezil, into the pivotal BE study, especially knowing that we already have a bioequivalent product candidate. Equally important, these results also validate the ability of our innovative complex [ph] platform to extend the reach of transdermal delivery to develop first in patch products and to achieve bioequivalence to long half life drugs.

I will now turn the call back to Peter. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bobby. I am incredibly proud of the exceptional work of the Corium product development team and their success in delivering the outstanding result that Bobby has just reviewed. We are all really pleased with the progress we have made and even more excited about the accomplishments to come. With this recent clinical success and key milestones on the near-term horizon, we look forward to report you – to you on our continued progress.

Operator, we can now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Serge Belanger with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Serge Belanger

Hi, good morning and congrats on positive set of data. Peter, can you talk about what – given this positive data, what you will be looking for in a potential partnership and I guess timing of partnership and by timing, I mean should we expect something prior to the initiation of pivotal PK study or now that you have seen results and the initiation of study is pretty imminent, should we expect more of a partnership on the latter end of that pivotal PK study?

Peter Staple

Yes. Thanks Serge. So we believe that the results we have seen, do significantly de-risk the pivotal study and the pivotal results. And then we should see the effect of that in the type of deal that we do. We are accessing, based on this new data, are likely partnering transactions that we could and should do. So that’s under evaluation. In terms of timing, we do expect that we will have completed at least one transaction by the end of the year, in terms of specific timing, it would be difficult to give you any more visibility on specific timing beyond that. But we do expect, based on this data to see an acceleration of the interest and the activity around partnering.

Serge Belanger

Okay. And then can you talk a little bit about the cost involved in running this next pivotal PK trial as well as some of the costs around the scale up and manufacturing of the patch?

Robert Breuil

Well, I will take that one.

Peter Staple

Bubba will jump on that one.

Robert Breuil

Well, I think it’s important to point out as we have in the past, that we currently don’t have cash resources sufficient to finish the pivotal trial. But in terms of order of magnitude and recalling that what Bobby said is actually – we are now doing the full CMC manufacturing scale up. Just the remaining costs are well over $10 million and between $10 million and $15 million.

Serge Belanger

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Bill Tanner with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Bill Tanner

Yes. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on the data. Peter and Bobby may have sort of alluded to it or addressed in his comments, but I am just wondering, if you look at the higher than expected retention in the study, I mean would that be attributable, do you think to the lower adverse event rate or something else?

Peter Staple

We attributed to having healthy subjects, who are dedicated to participate in the study. A number of subjects who were volunteering for the study, told us they have older relatives who had Alzheimer’s and they are very interested in seeing a new treatment option be available. And so I think we did a good job of attracting volunteers who were willing to participate. I also do believe that lower level of adverse events may have contributed to that.

Bill Tanner

Okay. Thank you. It’s helpful. And then second thing is just, can you remind us where we lie on the critical path to approval as it relates to looking at the skin, any potential skin interactions or sensitivity?

Peter Staple

Well, as Bobby showed, we had a very, very good skin tolerability profile in our study. We had about 80% of the subjects experienced zero skin irritation scores, which is very, very clean and the others were a smaller number and very, very mild and self resolving. So the skin profile looks very good. We do need to do the typical skin irritation sensitization study, which is on our path as well. That is something we will be been doing in parallel with the others, the other work.

Parminder Bobby Singh

And I would just add. In our pilot study, we have applied over 500 patches and the results as Peter said, were very good in terms of skin tolerability and we expect no issue in terms of skin irritation or sensitization going forward.

Bill Tanner

Right. I mean I understand that, I guess I am just wondering, irrespective of what you have seen thus far, what kind of regulatory requirements still remain and then I just had one follow-up if you can?

Parminder Bobby Singh

I think the regulatory requirement as Peter mentioned is skin irritation, sensitization study. That also will be conducted in healthy volunteers. It requires close to 40 subjects for skin irritation and 200 subjects for skin sensitization.

Bill Tanner

Okay. And then I got cut a couple of times Peter, so I apologize if you went over it, can you just remind us then, what’s the – what you are contemplating for development of the Memantine patch, maybe timelines and sort of expectations there?

Peter Staple

Yes. So my comment was based on our progress on donepezil and everything in funding on donepezil. We are pausing on the Memantine program. We had planned to take that into a formal PK study around this time and then take that into its pilot study. What I mentioned is, we are pausing on that and we are going to take it order or so, to evaluate the timing on that, based on our progress on the donepezil study and the level of funding on that. That’s one of the variables we have in our cash management along with our revenues from our business, our spending on R&D is one of the ways we have to manage cash. And so we are going to wait for another quarter or two quarters to determine the timing on the next steps on Memantine.

Bill Tanner

Got it. But that does still remain a viable project in Corium’s eyes?

Peter Staple

Absolutely.

Bill Tanner

Okay, alright. Thanks very much. Congrats on the data.

Peter Staple

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over for closing remarks.

Robert Breuil

Thank you. This as Bubba here and I want to go back to question Serge asked, because I want to be really clear, we said all along, we don’t have sufficient cash to finish the pivotal trial. The total cost from today and till NDA filing is closer to $30 million. We don’t intend to spend that. We don’t have the cash to do that. So in terms of the – our portion of it, $10 million to $15 million would be, pretty much the most we would expect to contribute, before a partnership.

Peter Staple

And let me just finish up by thanking everyone for joining us this morning. I would like to thank our stock holders for their support and our employees for their hard work and innovation as demonstrated by the results that we talked about today. We look forward to speaking with you again soon. And for those attending the Jefferies Conference in June, we look forward to seeing you there. Operator, could you please conclude the conference call?

