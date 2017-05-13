Global Moats Get Boost From China And France

For the Month Ending April 30, 2017

Performance Overview

The U.S.-oriented Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index") posted strong returns in April and outpaced the S&P 500® Index (1.97% vs. 1.03%). The U.S. Moat Index extended its outperformance of the S&P 500 Index to nearly 3.00% for the year-to-date period (10.12% vs. 7.16%). International moat stocks, as represented by the Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index"), performed mostly in line with the MSCI All Country World Index ex USA for the month (1.97% vs. 2.14%), but maintained their outperformance gap for YTD 2017 (13.26% vs. 10.17%).

U.S. Domestic Moats: Yum!

Yum China Holdings (YUMC US, +25.44%) was a standout performer in the U.S. Moat Index in April. The firm was spun out of another current Index constituent, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM US) in October 2016. YUMC US has since operated as a standalone business that licenses the Yum! Brands and is poised to benefit from the growing consumer base throughout China. Other consumer discretionary firms such as L Brands, Inc. (LB US, +12.12%), which offers the Victoria's Secret brand, helped elevate the consumer discretionary sector to the top contributor to U.S. Moat Index returns for the month. Information Technology companies and Industrials firms were also strong contributors for the month. The primary detractors from U.S. Moat Index performance in April were healthcare companies, particularly pharmaceutical supply chain companies. Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX US, -6.93%) saw its fair value estimate lowered by Morningstar analysts due to the near term impact of expectations that Anthem, Inc. will not renew its contract with the firm following its expiration in 2017. McKesson Corp. (MCK US, -6.72%) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC US, -7.29%), other major pharmaceutical distributors, also struggled in April.

International Moats: Merci Beaucoup

French aerospace firm Safran SA (SAF FP, +10.52%) edged out London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE LN, +10.38%) as the top International Moat Index performer in April. SAF FP also saw its fair value estimate increased by Morningstar analysts at the end of the month. The top sector performers for the month came from real estate and industrials firms. Several Hong Kong property firms helped boost the real estate sector including Swire Properties Ltd. (1972 HK, +6.78%) and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd. (1113 HK, +6.51%). While France was the top contributing country to International Moat Index returns, companies in Canada and India were the most significant detractors. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE CN, -11.27%), an oil & gas exploration & production company focused on Western Canada and the Williston Basin in the U.S., was the worst performing company in the International Moat Index in April.

Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR)

Index Additions Added Constituent Ticker L Brands Inc LB US CVS Health Corporation CVS US Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC US TransDigm Group TDG US Guidewire Software GWRE US Cerner Corp CERN US Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. Q US Yum! Brands Inc YUM US Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH US Index Deletions Deleted Constituent Ticker Berkshire Hathaway B BRK.B US American Express Co AXP US US Bancorp USB US CSX Corporation CSX US Deere & Co DE US Norfolk Southern Corp NSC US Harley-Davidson Inc HOG US Tiffany & Co TIF US Time Warner Inc TWX US

Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index (MGEUMFUN)

Index Additions Added Constituent Country Sina Corp (Caymans) China KION Group AG Germany Cemex SA CPO Mexico Telefonica SA Spain Ramsay Health Care Ltd Australia KDDI Corp Japan Sanofi-Aventis France Shire Plc United Kingdom Tata Motors Ltd India China Mobile Ltd. China Rakuten Inc Japan Baytex Energy Corp. Canada KBC Group NV Belgium Nidec Corp Japan DBS Group Holdings Singapore Bayer AG Germany Novartis AG Reg Switzerland ENN Energy Holdings Ltd China GlaxoSmithKline United Kingdom Kao Corp Japan Nippon Tel & Tel Corp Japan Meggitt United Kingdom Sonic Healthcare Ltd Australia Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Canada Ambev S.A. Brazil Index Deletions Deleted Constituent Country Bank of Montreal Canada Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Canada National Bank of Canada Canada National Australia Bank Ltd Australia Westpac Banking Corp Australia Commonwealth Bank Australia Australia Computershare Ltd Australia Vocus Group Limited Australia Blackmores Ltd Australia Woolworths Ltd Australia CSL Ltd Australia London Stock Exchange Plc United Kingdom China Telecom Corporation Ltd. China China State Construction International China Holdings Ltd. Orange France Schneider Electric SE France Kering France Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Russian Federation Infosys Ltd India Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd Japan Grifols SA Spain Symrise AG Germany Alfa Laval AB Sweden Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. Hong Kong Wynn Macau Hong Kong

This commentary is not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the named securities.

Index performance is not representative of fund performance.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any.

Fair value estimate: the Morningstar analyst's estimate of what a stock is worth.

Price/Fair Value: ratio of a stock's trading price to its fair value estimate.

The Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM and Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM were created and are maintained by Morningstar, Inc.

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index consists of U.S. companies identified as having sustainable, competitive advantages and whose stocks are attractively priced, according to Morningstar.

The Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index consists of companies outside of the U.S. identified as having sustainable, competitive advantages and whose stocks are attractively priced, according to Morningstar.

The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering the leading industries of the U.S. economy.

The MSCI All Country World Index ex USA Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 22 of 23 Developed Markets countries (excluding the U.S.) and 23 Emerging Markets countries.

Effective June 20, 2016, Morningstar implemented several changes to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index construction rules. Among other changes, the index increased its constituent count from 20 stocks to at least 40 stocks and modified its rebalance and reconstitution methodology.

Effective June 20, 2016, Morningstar implemented several changes to the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index construction rules. Among other changes, the index increased its constituent count from 50 stocks to at least 50 stocks and modified its rebalance and reconstitution methodology.

An investment in VanEck Vectors® Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT®) may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in the health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology and financial services sectors, medium-capitalization companies, equity securities, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, replication management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks, which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

An investment in VanEck Vectors® Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI®) may be subject to risks which include, among others, equity securities, investing in the financial services and consumer discretionary sectors, medium-capitalization companies, foreign securities, foreign currency, emerging market issuers, special risk considerations of investing in European, Asian and Australian issuers, depositary receipts, cash transactions, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, replication management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks, which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their Net Asset Value (NAV) only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns for actual Fund investments may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested, and fees and expenses.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

