Rightside Group's (NAME) CEO Taryn Jogi Naidu on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rightside Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAME)

Q1 2017 Rightside Group Ltd Earnings Call

May 9, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brinlea Johnson - The Blueshirt Group, LLC, Director

Taryn Jogi Naidu - CEO and Director

Tracy Knox - CFO

Analysts

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners, LLC

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Brinlea Johnson of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.

Brinlea Johnson

Thank you. Before we begin, during the course of today's conference call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding Rightside's financial performance and future events, including beliefs about the growth and expansion of the domain name services industry and gTLDs in particular, future revenue and margins and the company's ability to successfully market and sell its new gTLDs. We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements made in the press release and on this conference call. These risk factors are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in Rightside's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is May 9, 2017, and any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on the assumptions as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or events.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Taryn Naidu, CEO of Rightside.

Taryn Jogi Naidu

Thanks Brinlea. And welcome to our shareholders, other investors and analysts joining our call. Today, we announced our results for the first quarter of 2017, reporting GAAP revenue of $3.2 million for our Registry business, representing 20% growth on a year-over-year basis. Our retail registrar, Name.com recorded revenue of $7.3 million, up 3% year-over-year. Gross margin was 41%, up 470 basis points year-over-year as we grew our mix of higher-margin Registry services revenue and continued to realize the benefit of our profitability initiatives.

Operationally, I'm also pleased to report that we have had a smooth transition following our divestiture of eNom in January. With our transition services agreement with Tucows proceeding as expected. As our obligations regarding the TSA conclude, we are still making progress towards reducing the overall cost structure. Now let me take you through some results and recent activities with respect to the areas of strategic focus for our Registry business, which I introduced on the last call. First, premium names demonstrated success with the sale of multiple high-priced platinum names, including video.games and several other .live names. For the quarter, our cash revenue for new premium registrations, premium renewals and platinum name sales all beat our internal targets. Our biggest registrar partners continue to experience strong results with our premium names and their merchandizing efforts are improving as well. We are working hard to get these registrars and some new partners set up to sell our platinum names through their sales teams and online marketplaces.

For the quarter, premium names accounted for approximately 40% of the cash revenue of our registry. The Rightside portfolio of new generic Top Level Domains is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the opportunity for premium names, and we'll continue focusing a significant portion of our sales and marketing efforts in this area. Our second strategic focus is the corporate brand registrars who help the biggest brands acquire and manage their domain names. In Q1, we rolled out marketing programs for new products that make it easier and more cost-effective for large companies to acquire names in Rightside's portfolio of new gTLDs. Our emphasis on this segment of customer base is starting to produce incremental gains.

And finally, China is our third area of strategic focus. I recently returned from a trip to China, and we have a lot to share on our efforts in this important region. First, we started to hire in-country personnel to help us navigate the local market and maximize the relationships we've developed with our many Chinese registrar partners. Second, while it continues to take longer than expected, we believe we are very close to receiving regulatory approval from the Chinese government for our first few new gTLDs, which should lead to greater distribution and consumption in the back half of this year. And lastly, in our meetings with key registrars, we learned there is a change in focus from driving unit volumes to driving gross margins, which should prove beneficial to Rightside given our approach to the market on both premium names and higher margin for standard registrations.

In general, our Registry business continues to work diligently across our registrar partner base, with a number of campaigns aimed at growing the base of registrations across our portfolio. With several of our biggest partners, we experienced new registration volume gains that we expect will convert into attractive lifetime value from these newly acquired customers.

Shifting gears now to our retail registrar, Name.com, where we directly benefited from vertical integration of this registrar property with our registry platform. Name.com continues to be a strong performer across the board for Rightside new gTLDs, with cash revenue associated with our registry domains nearly doubling on a year-over-year basis. Our profitability initiatives and increasing emphasis on new gTLDs and value-added service offering have helped to improve overall margins for Name.com. However, registration growth rates remain challenged industry wide, and Name.com revenue growth has been impacted.

Turning now to our aftermarket business. We reported better than expected revenues of $4.3 million for the quarter as certain third party syndication partners stepped up their activity on our platform. Further, this area our business will continue to be soft compared to last year and is experiences significant fluctuations that are challenging to control and predict. Before I turn things over to Tracy, let me update you on the share repurchase program that we announced on last quarter's conference call. As of last week, we've repurchased approximately 320,000 of our common stock for $3 million. And we have $47 million of capacity remaining available under the current plan. Our strong balance sheet allows us the ability to execute this repurchase program while retaining the flexibility to make appropriate investments and run the business for the long term.

In summary, we are excited about the progress we made this quarter and the opportunities ahead. Looking into 2017, we will continue to execute on our key strategic initiatives, selling premium high-ASP domain names, focusing on top-tier brands in our registrar channel and continuing our expansion efforts in China.

Now let me turn it over to Tracy to take you through the numbers for Q1. Tracy?

Tracy Knox

Thanks, Taryn. I'll begin today by providing an overview of our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, followed by the key metrics. As a reminder, all financials will be reported on a continuing operations basis to reflect the recent sale of eNom.

Starting with revenue. Total revenue in the first quarter was $14.4 million. Our Registry services revenue increased 20% to $3.2 million in the first quarter as we recognized revenue on a growing base of domains registered on our owned and operated gTLDs. Our registrar services revenue increased to $7.3 million on an increasing base of domain registrations as well as a 1% increase in average revenue per domain as we continue to realize the benefit of our pricing optimization efforts implemented in 2016 and drives an increase in VAS attached rates.

As we've previously communicated, we continue to see year-over-year declines in our aftermarket business related to the lower-margin third-party parking syndication business. However, aftermarket and other revenue of $4.3 million were better than the $2.5 million to $3.5 million we had projected for Q1. As Taryn noted earlier, this area of our business experiences significant fluctuations that are challenging to control or predict.

For the first quarter of 2017, cost of revenue decreased to $8.5 million. Gross margin of 41% improved 470 basis points over the prior year period as we focused on the growth of our higher-margin Registry business and benefited from pricing optimizations launched in 2016. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2017, we expect further improvements in our gross margins as we continue driving an increasing mix of the higher-margin registry services revenue and further benefit from our pricing optimization efforts.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 10% in the first quarter to $1.9 million as we shifted more of the marketing dollars to channel rebate programs. As a reminder, these rebates are net against revenue rather than accounted for in sales and marketing expense. Technology and development expenses in the first quarter decreased 24% to $2.4 million as we benefited from reducing the infrastructure, resources and technology costs needed to support our platform. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter were flat at $4.6 million. We remain focused on restructuring our core operations as our TSA with Tucows winds down, and we expect further savings in the back half of the year. Total adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the first quarter was negative $945,000, improving from a negative $2.2 million in the prior year period.

Now I will move on to our key metrics. End-of-period registry domains totaled approximately 590,000, up 26% year-over-year. Average registry services revenue per domain was $22 in the first quarter, down 9% from the prior year. The decline in ARPD was primarily driven by a decrease in launch-related revenue and a year-over-year increase in the use of rebates as opposed to traditional marketing expense. The final overall registry renewal rate for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 59% compared to 53% for the same quarter in 2015. Registry renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter. However, we estimate that the Q1, 2017 renewal rate will be approximately 47% compared with 56% in Q1, 2016. As noted last quarter, we are focused on building a healthy and high quality registry business. But we have and will continue to test different marketing initiatives geared at increasing our year one registration flow. These activities have driven down overall renewal rate, but we have continued to see strong renewal rates in our year two renewals, which are approximately 75% to date.

Turning to our Registrar business. End-of-period registrar domains totaled 1.9 million, up 5.6% year-over-year. Average registrar services revenue per domain increased to $15.55 compared to $15.39, primarily due to our profitability initiatives as well as an increase in value-added services. Finally, the registrar renewal rate for the first quarter was 68.6%, down from 71.8% in Q1 of the prior year as we saw an increasing mix of year 1 registrations and promotional units, which have a lower renewal rate.

On to liquidity and capital resources. As of March 31, 2017, our cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities was approximately $83 million, up from $32 million as of December 31, 2016. There were a few factors that significantly impacted our cash balance this quarter. First, we recognized approximately $72 million of cash from the sale of eNom after payment of deal-related expenses. Second, we fully repaid the $12.8 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility and a $1 million capital lease obligation. Finally, we used $1.6 million to buy back stock under our share repurchase program.

We are reiterating our previously provided guidance, and we expect the following: total revenue of $58 million to $62 million and total adjusted EBITDA of around breakeven for the full year, with a return to positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. In summary, we have a strong balance sheet with the ability to execute the stock buyback program. We continue to improve our financial profile with expanding margins and a focus on driving growth in our higher-margin core registration services and delivering shareholder value.

That concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call back to the operator to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of William Gibson from Roth Capital Partners. Your question please.

William Gibson

Thank you. First, just a comment. You cut out a lot, and I missed a lot of the data. I think what would be good is if you could put up a transcript of your prepared remarks perhaps on your site. It'd be good just so everyone would have access to the numbers. That aside I'd love to dig into China. Would they be buying the same names? And I assume it's mostly U.S. names. Or do you have foreign names as well? And exactly how does that work?

Taryn Jogi Naidu

Yes. No, appreciate it, and definitely, we'll have the transcripts up for your consumption. So from the Chinese market perspective, it's a vibrant large market, and we see registration patterns in more Chinese characters as well as U.S. and English characters as well. And so you've just got to remember that, that market is enormous and there're a lot of entities out there and individuals that are approaching the global market and so might need more of an English term as well as the ones that are looking domestically at Chinese terms.

William Gibson

Okay. No, that sounds good. And I think you mentioned one premium name you sold that was, it sounds like it probably got -- video.games. What was perhaps another name or two that people picked up at top dollar in the quarter?

Taryn Jogi Naidu

Yes. We haven't broadcasted a lot of the sales. However, we've seen multiple, over 5 to 10 6-figure sales in our Registry business. We continue to see more and more leads and opportunities coming with the high-value premium domain names. And I think the video.games sale was just the beginning, and we do believe that the premium and platinum names will accelerate faster on a revenue perspective than the standard registrations and carry a lot more of -- or a disproportionate amount of the revenue in the shorter to midterm.

Operator

Thank you. And this does conclude the question-and-answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to management. And I would just also like to reiterate that we will be posting the prepared remarks on the investor section of the website. Back to management.

Taryn Jogi Naidu

Thank you all for joining the call today and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.

