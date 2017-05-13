What? Apple And Samsung On The Same Side?

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 12, 2017.

Samsung joins Apple in siding against Qualcomm in antitrust case

Source: Scribd

Apparently antitrust cases, as well as politics, make strange bedfellows. Or is it all one in the same? I can hardly tell anymore.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has filed an amicus brief in support of the FTC's antitrust suit against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). This puts it on the side of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has filed its own lawsuit against Qualcomm and expressed support for the FTC suit.

Samsung's brief focuses on what is alleged to be Qualcomm's refusal to license other semiconductor companies with its Standard Essential Patents (SEPs). Standards Development Organizations (SDOs) incorporate patents developed by companies such as Qualcomm into their telecommunications standards, making them SEPs. When that happens, the patent holders are supposed to license the SEPs on Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) terms. This is in order to promote competition and prevent the SEP holder from creating a monopoly.

Of course, there are no hard and fast rules defining FRAND terms, and the SDOs don't even try to enforce them. They don't have the resources or the inclination. FRAND terms are determined by the marketplace, and by the courts.

But the refusal to license its SEPs on any terms to other semiconductor companies has been a consistent complaint among all the various jurisdictions that have investigated or are investigating Qualcomm. From South Korea to the US FTC, everyone seems to be agreed on this point.

Samsung also raised the issue of Qualcomm exacting royalty fees from handset makers on what it claims are onerous terms, which is of course a major complaint of Apple. Apple doesn't pay the royalties directly but its contract manufacturers do, and starting this year, Apple has refused to pay its contract manufacturers the money that would go towards Qualcomm's royalty payments.

Samsung stops short of arguing, as the FTC does, that Qualcomm has no right to exact licensing royalties from handset makers, but does argue, as Apple has, that it isn't reasonable to base the fees on the value of the total phone.

On the same day, attorneys for the FTC filed their opposition to the Qualcomm motion to dismiss. This comes as the FTC still has three unfilled vacancies, while its acting Chairwoman had protested the original decision to file the complaint. The FTC positions, which should have been nominated for Senate approval by the President, still remain vacant after Trump's first 100 days in office.

Apple awards Corning its first Manufacturing Fund investment

Apple has announced that Corning (NYSE:GLW) will be the first US company to receive an investment from its $1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund. Corning will receive $200 million.

According to the announcement:

The investment will support Corning's R&D, capital equipment needs and state-of-the-art glass processing.

The announcement makes clear that the purpose of the fund is not to directly create manufacturing jobs but to support development of advanced manufacturing processes. The announcement also begs the question of whether any manufacturing jobs that were created as a by-product of the process R&D would actually reside in the US.

For some time now, Apple has not made any reference to Corning or its Gorilla Glass brand in any iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Instead, the glass is simply called Ion-X glass. Furthermore, this statement of COO Jeff Williams is telling:

This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America.

Like the iPhone itself, "developed in America" doesn't mean made in America. Apparently Apple's Ion-X glass is made somewhere else, possibly under license, which is probably why it doesn't get to carry the Gorilla Glass moniker.

Apple's funding of US companies does help create jobs in R&D, and these are highly skilled, high paying jobs to be sure. However, the investment isn't a guarantee that manufacturing jobs will be created in the US. It seems to be more of a hope:

Apple has committed to investing at least $1 billion with US-based companies as part of the fund, which is designed to foster innovative production and highly skilled jobs that will help lay the foundation for a new era of technology-driven manufacturing in the US.

Laying foundations is a start, but some follow through will be required to create and keep manufacturing jobs in the US after the R&D is completed.

Judge recommends Federal criminal probe related to Waymo v. Uber

US District Judge William Alsup has recommended that the US Attorney investigate Uber (Private:UBER) and a top executive for criminal theft of Waymo's trade secrets related to its autonomous vehicle technology. That executive would be Anthony Levandowski, whom Waymo accuses of taking 14,000 computer files of design information for Waymo's advanced LIDAR system. Levandowski took the Fifth Amendment several times when answering questions about the missing files.

In addition, Judge Alsup also refused Uber's request for arbitration of the dispute with Waymo, and granted a limited injunction at Waymo's behest. The injunction is under seal so it's not known how the injunction limits Uber's ability to develop its self-driving cars. Waymo has alleged that the Uber LIDAR system that Levendowski developed uses Waymo's trade secrets and asked that Uber be barred from using the system.

According to the WSJ, Levandowski is most at risk for prosecution because he's the one that Waymo claims took the files. Levandowski had worked on the Waymo LIDAR system prior to moving over to Uber.