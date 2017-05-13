Marine Harvest's (MHG) CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marine Harvest ASA (NYSE:MHG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 10:00 ET

Alf-Helge Aarskog - Chief Executive Officer

Fredrik Ivarsson - Kepler

Sam Glover - Tideway Investment Partners

Henrik Olsson - CPP IB

Patrick Mortensen - Kepler

Marcos Hernandez - SIA Funds

Good day and welcome to the Marine Harvest Q1 Results Conference. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alf Aarskog. Please go ahead, sir.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Thank you and again welcome to the presentation of the Q1 results for Marine Harvest. I will start with the highlights on Page 3. The first quarter for Marine Harvest was another record quarter. It’s the best first quarter we have ever had in this company. Operational EBIT ended at €220 million. This was on the back of record high salmon prices in really in all markets and driven by the combination of strong demand and 4.2% decline in supply. Maybe one of the special highlights is very strong performance and improvement in Marine Harvest Scotland in this quarter, closing in and making an EBIT of €55 million. We also finalized an acquisition for the Gray – for the assets for Gray Aqua Group. And this is an operation that we will enter into on the East Coast of Canada over time. The dividend was proposed by the board to be NOK3 per share and this is subject to approval by AGM that will be held the June 1 this year.

Then I go on to some key financial numbers on Page 4. Operational revenue was up 10% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2016. Operational EBIT almost doubled, up 96%, close to €220 million in this quarter. Harvest volume was down, so volume in total down 13% from 96,000 ton in Q1 2016 down to 83,000 ton in Q1 2017. I then go on to take a quick look at salmon prices, on the development of salmon prices during the quarter. We will see it’s, in fact, record high prices in all markets. This is – goes for Europe, Americas and Asia. I will come back to these numbers and change this here later in the presentation.

If you then go to Page 6 on presentation, that covers the contract share and quality here, messaging superior share of the salmon harvested. And we see that the contract share in Norway was at 55% in this quarter. And we also can see the price achievement there on this graph showing the price achievement compared to the spot price index. So for Norwegian salmon, we achieved 93% of the spot price, meaning that the – our contracts – we lost money on contracts compared to the spot price in the quarter. The Scottish salmon fetched 97% in total contract share of 41%, so higher spot sale there and normal first quarter for the Scottish operation. In Canada, we are all spots. So there we are close to 100% compared to the index we compared to. And then we have Chilean operation, which is contracted at 25% and gave a 91% price achievement. The quality in terms of superior share was great in Norway of 94%, even better in Scotland at 96% and then at 89% and 88% for Canada and Chile, correspondingly.

If we then go on to Page 7 on this presentation, you will see the bridge in terms of operational EBIT from Q1 2016 until the end result this quarter. You will see feed is slightly below what we achieved in the first quarter of 2016, down €1.5 million. Farming, and this is price-driven, is up €114.4. Markets, which is their organization that deals with spot sales and volumes is down, and this is because of lower volumes. Consumer product that makes value-added products improved operational EBIT to €10.2 million compared to the corresponding quarter last year. So all in all, that explains – although it’s, for the most part, translational effect between the different operations.

If you then continue on to Page 8, you will see the Norwegian results. Overall, a good result, €123.6 million in operational EBIT compared to €100 million in the same quarter a year before. Volumes are down, down to 49,000 ton compared to 53,000 ton. And you can see on the waterfall on the right side area in this page the explanation, price up, volume has a negative effect, so lower volumes gives an effect in terms of their earnings. Feed cost on fish harvested was up really because of higher economical feed conversion ratio and that has to do with losses and – losses of fish. So you have less fish to divide the feed use on. Other cost, non-seawater cost, is also up in this quarter. And in general, the Norwegian operation has high cost in the first quarter of 2017.

If you then go on to look at contracts portfolio for the Norwegian operation, you will see that we had approximately total volumes 25,000 ton in contract in the Q1 2017. Going forward, it’s fairly stable volumes around 25,000 ton for the next two quarters to come. If you then enter into a little bit more details on different regions in the Norwegian operation, you can see how they developed, Marine Harvest Norway good for a little more than 50% of the operational EBIT. Obviously, Norway is an important region, less important in terms of total numbers than before. And the Norwegian operation is divided into four regions. This is geographically divided in. So the region south, going from the far south in Norway up to the field called Storfjorden and then its region west that goes from Velfjord up to another piece of ocean called Istervika. And then it’s the region mid goes from Istervika in north of [indiscernible] and then it’s the northern part of Norway, which goes from area called Frøya up to the northern part of France.

The comment on these figures, region south has a good improvement and good result and it’s in fact the best region for the first time, in at least in many, many years and performing well in this quarter. The other regions can improve. Region west is below what we expect. Same with the region mid. Region north, we can explain with very low volumes in this quarter and that’s not that higher for profit in total. All in all, €2.62 per kilo maybe slightly on the downside of what we expect for the Norwegian operation. So here we have absolutely room for improvement going forward.

On the next page, the Page 11, our Scottish operation, a tremendous improvement quarter-on-quarter, went from €8.5 million in operational EBIT to €55 million in operation. This is on the back of higher volumes, lower cost and better price achievement. So all in all, a very good cost performance, but also biologically good operation. We harvested out from some very low cost sites, so just to give you a heads-up, we don’t expect the cost to be at the same level going forward, but we expect good operations in Scotland also in the continuous quarters to come.

We then go to Page 12 and take a look at the Canadian operation. Still very good performance, €3.42 per kilo harvested – and profit operational EBIT up from €22.8 to €30.2 in this quarter and that on the back of significantly lower volumes from 11,500 ton in Q1 ‘16 down to 8,800 ton in Q1 2017. And again, if you follow the waterfall, we see a better price achievement effect from volumes, slightly higher cost on especially other seawater cost and non-seawater cost. That is partly influenced by the lower volumes, especially the non-seawater cost, which is the processing part of the business. And the cost tends to go up when you lower volumes in process. Again, good market and we have also as already said, finalized acquisition of Gray Aqua in this quarter.

Then on to Page 13, which shows the details from the Chilean operation. Here we went from an operational EBIT of negative €24 million up to close to €12 million in operational EBIT for this quarter. And that is on the basis of a much lower harvest volume. We went down from 15,300 ton in Q1 ‘16 to 6,300 ton in Q1 2017. This is mainly explained by the algae bloom that happened in March 2016. There are many operators, including Marine Harvest, who lost fish. So record high prices there on the back of reduced supply and then improved cost also even on these low volumes, we have been able to improve cost in Chile, which is good. Just a heads-up for the next quarter, we will have a one-off there in regards to mature fish that will amount to about $4 million. This is in fact an operation ever that should not have happened, but will not happen again in terms of this has to do with using lights and the sun. From regulatory changes there that we think will increase cost for industry at least for the long-term.

Page 14 shows two of our smaller operation in farming Ireland and Faroe Islands. Good contribution from Marine Harvest Ireland mostly on organic farming operation and good improvement from Q1 2016. Faroe Islands has tremendous results, €4.51 per kilo. But it as you see, smaller harvest volume, 1,100 ton. We then continue on to Page 15, we see the consumer products. This is the division that takes salmon into ready to eat meals in various proportions, in various forms like smoked salmon, marinated salmon, fresh portions, sushi and the like, good improvement. Q1 is not the best quarter for this operation, but still we had good operational improvements in most of our factory. We had somewhat of a negative volume development, driven by both late Easter effect this year. Easter is high season for salmon in many markets. And also higher prices to the customers, which have an effect in a few markets. We are building a new value added plant in Canada on the West Coast just outside of Vancouver meant for supplying the West Coast of U.S. and Canada with salmon and we expect it to open in Q3 2017.

Then on to Feed division, Page 16, the result is low season for fish feed and this fish feed in Norway was slightly down. Volumes are slightly down as well. And you can see there is high cycles of feed sufficient heavy feed supply on the Norway with this factory. As we speak, we are building our feed factory in Scotland. There is a picture of the start of that project down on this page. We expect feed plant in Scotland to open in second half of 2018. And this will – the Scottish operation will supply island with feed – Faroe Islands with feed from Scotland. And then it will supply all freshwater feed for small and the like throughout Faroe.

If you then continue on, the next few slides will be on financials. We have pretty much been through the number on Page 18. So I will not repeat the key numbers there. And maybe just turn directly over to the financial position on Page 19. And here you see no really major changes in the financial position, company is still solid. And the total balance sheet here is – the net interest bearing debt being at €842 million compared to year end at €890 million. So indicates good cash flow also through the quarter. That keeps us turning on to Page 20, which really shows the cash flow for the operation. And this takes the net interest bearing debt in the period start with the beginning, which is the end of 2016. And then it explains the different stages of cash flow, as you can see here, cash flow from operations is great €247.8 million. CapEx is in line with budget for the quarter, €57 million. And then you have the following items going down. Dividend distributed amounted to €142 million in the quarter. And overall, we came out at the end of the period at €842 million of net interest bearing debt. Recall here that in order to operate off the net interest bearing debt target and that is unchanged at €1.05 billion, which is where we manage the business around.

Cash flow guidance, not a lot of changes here, a slight change to the CapEx up to €250 million. And here the lion’s share of the change is freshwater extension in Scotland, which has grown – progressed quicker than budgeted. So instead of waiting until 2018 to finalize this, we have targeted €10 million and complete project quicker than anticipated. New feed plant in Scotland, €35 million, in total €110 million in line with expectations and then consumer products expectation among them the plant in Dallas and the new one in Canada plus few other issues there is €25 million. Interest paid, €25 million, taxes paid in the quarter €150 million. And then the quarterly dividend, already said in Q2 2017 will be paid after the AGM on 1 June at NOK3 per share.

Then on Page 22 and this is an overview on the financing. We have the convertible bond at €375 million that is now converting into shares. And as you have seen over the day, we have entered into a term sheet agreement with our original banks plus two new banks, Danske Bank and SEB, with the facility of €1.2 billion as a bank loan, maturity is 5 years, covenant, only one covenant 35% equity ratio. There is also an accordion option in this instrument. And in this way, we will have a very solid financing together with the other instruments in and of Marine Harvest.

Then turn on to Page 23 and that shows the supply development of salmon from the producing countries in this quarter compared to the quarter – same quarter in 2016. We see that Norway increased supply with 6,000 ton, up 2.5%. The other, Chile was down with 24,700 ton, 17%. And that is the result again of the algae bloom that happened in March 2016, all-in-all, 4.2% reduction from 491,000 ton 2016 to 471,000 ton in Q1 2017. Then to come back to the prices, we took a quick look at that earlier on. The Norwegian price in Q1 2017 was €7.27, up 18.2% compared to the Q1 2016. That is on the back of increased supply from Norway, and in fact, increased supply of 1.5% in Europe. So a very strong development, with even strong so in – on Chilean fish and North American fish meaning Canadian fish into the U.S. market. We see there a range from really 43% – 37% North American fish up to 59% on gutted fish into the U.S. market, so exceptionally strong year quarter price-wise. And that is on the back of reduced supply, so – but still in value terms, this indicates very strong demand for the product.

If you then turn to Page 25, global volumes by market, they are obviously in volume terms and ton terms, down. And we can see the different markets there booking into Europe and Europe being down 8.1%. That is not quite 50% of the salmon market, but total Europe is close and actually over 50%, including Russia and other Europe. So we see the reduction of 8.7%. U.S. is down 4.8% and most market there being down. If you look at volume-wise, Russia is a lot down, same as Brazil, in this quarter. And then this is a consequence of obviously a lower supply as well. I think in terms of value, as already said, demand is high. And that is shown in the graph before where we showed the price development on the product. We then go to supply outlook and the guidance in terms of what’s going to happen to supply in 2017. For the year, we see a low supply growth between 1% or 5%. They are on a range here, so we add this up. Average will be around 3% growth in total for 2017.

In the table on Page 26, you will see also the second quarter, which is the quarter we are in right now. We expect slight growth in the second quarter, between each year, 1% to 4%, and then the second half of the year between 4% and 10% growth. And you see here Chile coming back with higher volumes is the main explanation of the growth in the second half. We then go to Marine Harvest volumes and take a look at that. We have unchanged guidance of 403,000 ton gutted weight for the year, but we change a little bit. We reduced Norway with 8,000 ton. We increased Scotland by 5,000 ton due to good growth. And we increased Faroe Islands again also due to good growth and higher smolt size of 2,500 ton. So basically at the same level, but maybe we have changed growth there somewhat that should be favorable in terms of earnings and we earn more money both in Scotland and Faroe Islands than we do in Norway at the time.

Then to the last page, overall, low global supply in 2017. We will see variability in supply growth between Europe and Americas, more so at least to come from Chile, as we already looked up. Look at the future prices for the next 12 months they are €6.5 per kilo, or in Norwegian krona terms, NOK62 per kilo. Then China is an interesting market and a potential big market for Norwegian salmon. What has happened in this quarter is that the Norwegian relationship with China that has been hampered since the Norway fish price was given in 2010 has normalized. What was less to do there is to kind of normalize also the veterinarian regulations on salmon, which we believe will be done shortly. This has an upside for Norwegian salmon into China, and we have the potential to develop also this market based on the biggest producing country, which is Norway.

Again, we will start – hired a new MD for East Canada operation, and this is a person with – comes from internal resources and knowing the industry on the East Coast very well, so as part of production planning. And we will continue to gradually build the region on the East Coast of Canada, mainly in Newfoundland. And then again, quarterly dividend, maybe not said already, but again, repayment of paid in capital, but this time subject to approval of Annual General Meeting on June 1, 2017.

So with that, I will turn this over to the operator and open up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We will go to our first question from Fredrik Ivarsson with Kepler.

Fredrik Ivarsson

Yes, hi thanks. So two questions from my side, if I may. First starting in China on the talks you are having with Alibaba, I am wondering if you can give some color on that cooperation and what it might imply in terms of distribution into China? And the second on the price level on the contracts you are signing towards the end of this year and maybe beginning of 2018, if you can give a ballpark figure on what to expect there?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Well, in terms of China, we have not commented directly on individual customers. It’s more to open up for trade with China on Norwegian salmon that we think have high potential. Obviously, individual customers are important to sell the fish and internet sales in China is absolutely of interest for us. So this is work in progress and nothing we comment on officially in terms of details of the transactions. Then to your second questions, which are contract prices. We expect contract prices to stay at high levels. Slight increase over the next year is what we see, but more stabilized than what we have seen and not so high increases that we have seen previously. But again, this is ongoing discussions and ongoing contracts that might change as we go forward.

And we do not have any questions in queue. [Operator Instructions] At this time, there are no questions.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Then I will just say, thank you very much for listening in. And we will...

Pardon the interruption, but we do have a question from Sam Glover with Tideway Investment Partners. Please go ahead. Hi Glover, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sam Glover

Sorry you talked about supply in Chile picking up in H2 this year. I just wonder if you could give us a bit more guidance on supply outlook going forward there for the next medium-term horizon. What we can expect this is historically, given the regulatory hurdles there?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Well, in terms of the year, as you see in the table, we expect Chile to grow between 1% to 7%, but this is sort of skewed. So having a huge drop in supply in first quarter, then just a slight growth or between 2% to 7% in the second quarter is our expectations and then a higher growth in the second half. So in Chile alone, our estimate is somewhere in between 13% and 22% high range. There’s some uncertainty, obviously, that indicates somewhat uncertainty into these numbers. And in terms of the regulations in Chile, if you look at them, you would expect that over time, it will be very hard to grow production in Chile. So, I think this is maybe – this is coming back from the algal bloom. But if the regulations that are in place will be enforced, I don’t think we would see anything like this going forward. But that again is dependent upon that the regulations are enforced. In fact, what you would believe will be the case if regulations are enforced in Chile is probably a slight reduction of production in 2018 compared to 2017, but this is – these are complicated regulations and it’s dependent on the mortality level in the operations in Chile, how this pans out. So, it’s uncertain. We expect it to be, in fact, a lower production in 2018 based on what we see in fish health, which is basis for the regulation in Chile. Hope that was some help.

Sam Glover

Very helpful. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And there are no questions in queue. I’m sorry to interrupt again. We did just get another question. Did you want to take it?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes, absolutely.

Operator

Okay. And this is from Henrik Olsson with CPP IB. Please go ahead.

Henrik Olsson

Hi, good afternoon. Just would like to hear your thoughts on what to expect from the harvest weight in Norway, because there are some sell-side analysts pointing out that it’s been in very low level and expect this kind of more normalization. What’s your thoughts on that topic for 2017 and if you have any comments for 2018 as well?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes. It’s – the harvest weight in Norway, it’s a little bit early to kind of give an answer on that completely because of – currently, sea lice situation is more or less right, I would say more under control. But if you go back 1 year and take a look at sea lice situation in beginning of May in 2016, I would have said the same. Low levels of sea lice seems – operation seems to be under good control. I know most companies have invested in more equipment, more methods to deal with this issue. And then again last year, we have the issues on sea lice and big issues in terms of – especially August, September and October. That was really what dragged the harvest weight down. So there is no certainty. And if we succeed with all the measurements we put in place in terms of combating sea lice, you might see increased average harvest weight, but this estimate that you see here and a growth in Norway from 1% to 3% in the second half from 1% to 5% is our best estimate currently also taking into account the expected average weight.

Henrik Olsson

Okay. And the comments you made on Chile just a few minutes ago, did you say that you expect a lower total supply in 2018 than in 2017?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes, but be aware that this is based on the regulation that are in place or enforced.

Henrik Olsson

Yes, okay.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes. So if the regulations are not enforced, well then I guess, Chile is what Chile always has been unpredictable. But the government has put a lot of resources into – come up with new regulations on density. So just to explain, if you have mortality on the site over a certain threshold, you have to drop the density at harvest from 17 kilo per cubic meter to 8 kilo per cubic meter. With the same number of kgs, that means half of the product on that site. And not all sites in Chile are perfect, right? So, I think it’s more likely if regulations are enforced that production will come down rather than up from what we see now.

Henrik Olsson

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

And we will take our next question from Patrick Mortensen with Kepler. Please go ahead.

Patrick Mortensen

Thanks very much. Just a quick one on alternative farming methods, what do you to take from the development of onshore farming methods, the scale that they can be built up at these particular prices? I would imagine that they will be quite profitable now and it’s just a matter for scaling it up or is that a bit too fast to conclusion?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Well, there are a few projects ongoing. There are many prospects. There is, obviously, the operation that’s going to come online in the U.S. at least a lot of talk about that. I don’t know that project in detail. The same we see in terms of ideas and projects around the farming on land in China. It’s early days. I will have to say that the only land-based system of any size today is land farming – Lux, it is a company in Denmark. And they have – I don’t think they have harvested 1,000 tons yet. Maybe this year, they will go to 1,500 tons and then it is – they have had their fair part of challenges with diseases and the like in the land-based system. I think we will see more challenges before this is solved. And then the question is really on energy cost and also the fact that in some of these, as you need to chill down the water you need to obviously re-circulate and have a good effect on that and you have to access to egg suppliers, well, which might be an issue with the salmon countries. Seeing that never say never and we are following these projects quite closely, but so far, we have decided to focus on our own operation and try to improve that. I think there is still quite a few years before we see any significant supply from these projects.

Patrick Mortensen

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our next question from Henrik Olsson.

Henrik Olsson

Can you update us – could you please update us on any signs of demand destruction in markets where the retailers have increased the prices substantially during the spring, for example, in Germany and UK?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Well, in Germany, we saw a reduction in sales in just after new year, softer prices was increased quite substantially. It’s leveled out somewhat over the quarter. In UK, we have not seen anything in our operation signaling this in fact, quite a good demand there as you can see it partly from our Scottish result. And then it’s the question on demand destruction. What we see here is, obviously, volumes going down 4.2%, but resulting in increased price in Europe of 18% quarter-on-quarter and in the area of 40% to 50% in the Americas market. So, I would say demand has to be strong for salmon if you take value into account. Obviously, we cannot sell more fish than produce, which is a fact. And I would say, demand is strong and then one of the previous question around how high you can go in price when would demand destruction kick in, if you think about it and if you go back 5 years, salmon was sold at €3, €3.50, then the prices over the years increased. And we have always had that question. So I don’t see demand destruction is coming on now. That’s been the prediction when the price surpassed €4, when the price surpassed €5 and when the price surpassed €6 and when the price surpassed €7. I think it’s very much linked to development of new products, convenience and obviously the supply situation. So it’s hard from the numbers to read any demand destruction based on a reduction in supply with 4% increase in prices with the numbers I mentioned before.

Henrik Olsson

I agree with that. But you also said previously pointing out to Russia and France, where you said yourself in a conference call a few quarters back that you have seen that, so?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes. No, if you look at the numbers, Russia obviously is a special market. You can take a look at the global volume by market, it shows Russia in the last 12 months rolling at 62,500 ton. That doesn’t necessarily has to do with demand destruction. That has to do with war in Ukraine. And Norway, that was the big supplier into Russia, it can’t sell salmon into Russia because of the embargo. And then the financial situation in Russia, the economy, so Russia is a complex situation. In France again, a difficult market, we see resistance in the smoked market in France. And we see sort of a drop in volume into that market in the overall picture. That is correct. And we will always have markets like this when prices move that we have seen before. But then this develops over time. And you cannot, in fact do something about it, both in terms of development and also developing new markets going forward.

Henrik Olsson

Okay, thank you.

We will go to our next question from Marcos Hernandez with SIA Funds.

Marcos Hernandez

Yes, hello. A couple of questions, if I may. The first one on Chile is it fair to assume that the Chilean increase in production will move more to the U.S. and maybe in the frozen, which will affect less European prices, is it fair or it can affect order prices in the second half. The second question would be on the Egg concept, maybe you can give us an update on how the Egg concept is developing and maybe [indiscernible] if the project goes well, how much production it can bring and when?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes. First, the Chilean – question on Chile and the increase in supply there. Normally, the Chilean fish obviously sells to their closest market into U.S. and into Brazil. And what we have seen – if you look at the second – no, the first quarter this year or the quarter we are commenting on, we have seen Chilean prices basically being at the same level as prices were for European fish in terms – it’s a reason of lack of supply of Chilean fish. I think you will see first an effect on the prices for Chilean salmon in U.S. market and Brazil when the supply comes back on. And then this will be adapted over time. Certainly, there can also go somewhat frozen production into Europe. That happens today. And it goes, as you can see from the numbers on Page 24, dramatically down quarter-on-quarter in Q1 ‘17 on Q1 ‘16. But coming on production and more harvest from Chile, that will also be a result, so this is tied together. But over time, we believe the effect obviously will be highest in the closer markets. Again, the potential there to do something in terms of sales, in terms of value-add, in terms of more and better distribution and better products to combat this. Then over to the Egg concept, that’s one of the development projects Marine Harvest has applied for. And this is in process and this is something we need a license to put in place. So Marine Harvest still waiting for the Norwegian government to make up their mind. They haven’t given a signal that we can expect to start on four licenses. Four licenses is really too small to start a project like this and we need more licenses to prove this concept on a complete site. We think in terms of supply and supply coming on, if we can produce – if we get the licenses we have applied for, we will be able to produce in the area of 14,000 ton on one site. But this project will be step-by-step, so first a pilot, then a prototype and then the whole site. So these fish will come on to market – if we got the license awarded today, fish would not be in the marketplace before 2020 and only 10,000 ton, 15,000 tons in the first round. Then if you can visualize this, it has potential and it brings cost to the levels we want and everything is easy on the spreadsheet. But if it holds its promises, it will significantly reduce production cost even with higher depreciation, because it will take away the sea lice problem and also the problem of escaped fish, at least no guarantee. If supertanker runs into the system, it will break, but still. But to answer your question, it is still many years until you get significant volume from these projects.

Marcos Hernandez

Okay. Thanks.

And at this time, there are no questions in queue.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Okay. Then I say thank you very much for listening in and have a nice afternoon or day continuing. Thanks.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s call. Thank you for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

