Bespoke's Asset Class Performance Matrix

Monday, May 8th marked the six-month point since Trump was elected on 11/8/16. Below is a look at our asset class performance matrix, which highlights the total return of a wide variety of ETFs. The three time frames used in this edition of the matrix are since the election (11/8/16), year-to-date, and this week.

As shown, equities in the US faded a bit this week, but they're still up massively since the election. Performance for foreign markets was scattered this week, with Brazil surging 5.7% and Spain falling 3.6%. Commodities had a bounce back week, but they're still down since the election with the exception of UNG. Treasury ETFs saw a slight week-over-week bounce, and they're now solidly in the green on the year even though they're still down since the election.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.