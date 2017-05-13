Endeavour Mining's (EDVMF) CEO Sébastien de Montessus on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Sébastien de Montessus

Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much for joining the webcast today. I'm Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour Mining, and it's a pleasure to have this opportunity to talk to you and to discuss our results for the first quarter 2017.

Please note the usual legal statements on the next slide. And the team here with me are Chief Operating Officer, Attie Roux; our CFO and Head of Corporate Development, Vincent Benoit; our EVP Exploration, Patrick Bouisset; and our EVP for Construction, Jeremy Langford. We would like to spend a few minutes taking through the operational and financial highlights of the period before going into a little more detail on each of the mines. We'll then open the call up, and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Now safety. Safety is our first priority. And I think that before delving into operation and financials, I wanted to highlight here a figure that is particularly important to me and the team, which is our safety record. As you know, safety is our first priority, and I'm pleased to report that we continue to improve quarter-after-quarter our records with lost time injury frequency rate. And since the beginning of the year, our year-to-date frequency rate is 0.25, and last year it was at 0.4.

As you can see, we also have managed to keep our LTIs very low and of the 3 million man-hours that have been worked on Houndé, our project under construction. We are pleased to report 0 lost time injury. Agbaou, as an example, was the previous mine built by Endeavour, also had 0 LTI during the construction phase. And since it has been in operation has also reported 0 LTI. And I think these results clearly show that we are able to operate at the best safety standards.

Moving to the Q1 performance. We are well on track to meet our full-year guidance on production, all-in sustaining and free cash flow. As guided last quarter, production in Q1 returned to more normal levels at 159,000 ounces, tracking well within our guidance. As expected, also, our all-in sustaining for the first quarter was at the higher end of our guidance range at $905 per ounce, but it is expected to trend lower throughout the year from increased production and better grades our mine. Most importantly, our free cash flow metric is also tracking well having generated $33 million this quarter.

In the next few slides, I want to go through these key metrics in little more detail. As you can see from the chart at the top following a record fourth quarter, group production decreased slightly as anticipated. This was mainly due to Agbaou returning to a more normalized production rate following its record performance last quarter and entering into transition with other ore mix. As you can notice also in the bottom chat, Agbaou production is expected to increase in the coming quarters due to higher grades.

Karma has continued to ramp up quarter-on-quarter. While Nzema improved as it started to benefit from the completion of the cut-back. Ity, meanwhile remained fairly stable, and Tabakoto decreased in line with its anticipated open pit grade profile decline.

Our cost in the quarter subsequently also increased over Q4 2016, but in line with our expectations after a strong Q4. They are currently right at the upper range of our guidance, but we anticipate this to trend downwards in coming quarters, as we see increased production from Agbaou and better grades at Ity.

It should also be noted that compared to Q1 2016, we have increased our sustaining exploration spend by $17 per ounce to reflect our new strategic focus on exploration. If you remove this line item, you will see that our costs are essentially flat compared to Q1 2016. But if you look at our guidance again for the year, you can see that we are expecting all-in sustaining to decrease in the coming quarters compared to Q1.

This next slide illustrates well the work that was done over the last 12 months to improve the quality of our portfolio and optimize our existing assets. In the top chart, we are demonstrating the year-over-year production and the all-in sustaining cash cost change. While on the bottom chart, we are trying to show the resulting variances in the all-in sustaining margin.

As you can see, our all-in sustaining margin increased by 35% over Q1 2016 to $49 million before taking into account changes in the exploration expenditures. This uplift was largely driven by our portfolio management focus, which led us to stay at the low-margin Youga mine and purchase the high-margin Karma mine, and by the optimization work done on the operations at both Tabakoto and Nzema.

More importantly, on this slide is the work we've done over the past quarters to optimize our portfolio has begun to bear fruit. Not only have we increased our all-in sustaining margin, but it is also much more diversified across our asset portfolio. As you can see from the blue section of the pie chart on the left graph, our reliance on margin generation from Agbaou has been reduced from 63% to 39%.

We have also increased the margin contribution from Nzema as a result of the successful pit cut-back work completed last year. This is overall consistent with our broader strategy of further diversifying our portfolio through the construction of Houndé that will come soon and the upcoming development decision for the Ity CIL project. This diversification is manifesting itself through active management portfolio resulting in higher-quality mines with longer mine life.

I will now hand it over to Vincent to walk you through our cash flow and also the P&L numbers.

Vincent Benoit

Thank you, Sébastien. Turning now to cash flow. You will see on the table, Page 9, which provide the main line items starting at gold sold and ending at net cash change. As illustrated, there are few elements to highlight. First, gold sales totaled 162,000 ounces in Q1 2017, slightly higher than projection, as the quarter benefited from inventory valuation over the previous quarter, mainly at Ity and Nzema.

Our realized gold price is $1,190 per ounce, which incorporates 5,000 ounces delivered under the Karma stream. Excluding this stream, the realized gold price would have been $1,220 per ounce. At Point 3, you will notice that our sustaining CapEx remains quite flat versus last year. Point 4, you will also notice that while our sustaining exploration spend increased from $2 million to $5 million, our non-sustaining exploration also increased from $1 million to $7 million. As we have communicated, this strong increase in line with our strategic focus on exploration. Overall, exploration is at the end of – for Q1 at $12 million. At Point 5, you will recall that last year, we had a large negative working capital swing, which wasn't the case this year. Working capital variation amounts to plus $5 million for the period.

As a result, our free cash flow from operations reached $34 million at the end of Q1, a significant increase compared to the $5 million at the end of Q1 2016. It is notably before growth projects, which as you see in Point 6, totaled $69 million. The growth project, which includes $58 million for Houndé, $8 million for Karma optimization and $2 million for the Ity CIL project. Once we account the other financial items, we will obtain our net cash outflow number of $37 million. And if I remove, again, the growth project, it's a net cash inflow of $32 million.

On the next page, you'll see the net earnings breakdown. In the previous page, we have reached the all-in sustaining margin, previously referred to by Sébastien, down to our net free cash flow. On this page, we have done a similar exercise by using the same starting point and bridging it to our adjusted net earnings to give you the full picture on both the cash flow and the P&L. And it is somewhat unique way of presenting the information. I will walk everyone through it for this quarter.

We first start by adding back to the all-in sustaining margin, of course, we add-back the sustaining capital $17 million to our all-in sustaining margin of $46 million. From there, we removed the following items: $2 million for exploration expenses; $36 million for depreciation; $2 million for noncash expenses; $6 million for financing costs; and $3 million for taxes. That leave us with $14 million in adjusted net earnings for the quarter. On the right-hand table, you have the P&L table as shown in our MD&A. And for clarity, we have put a little A to demonstrate the adjustment made to our net earnings.

Now let us briefly review highlights on our balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains strong with net debt at the end of the quarter at $62 million, up from the $26 million reported at the end of last year. The increase of the net debt position since year-end is related to the Houndé project construction and other internal growth investments for which we spend $69 million.

As you can see from the graph on the left, after completing the first quarter, we closed a $48 million private placement by La Mancha, as it exercised a anti-dilution right to re-increase its stake from 28% interest with initial 30% ownership position. This private placement was concluded at a price of nearly $24, which showed the confidence La Mancha has in our business.

Our total liquidity and financing sources that frequently remains strong at $345 million, as we look to finance the remaining $120 million of capital expenditure required at Houndé from existing liquidity and internally generated cash flow while still giving us plenty of headroom from exploration and the potential future developments of the Ity CIL project.

And with that, I will hand over to Attie to talk us through each operation in more detail.

Attie Roux

Okay. Thanks, Vincent. We start with Agbaou. Quarter-on-quarter, coming off a record quarter four, the lower production in quarter one was expected and on budget, although it's a lot lower than – if you look at the graphs, the main contributor was slightly lower tonnes, but also a significant decrease in grade processed. That was due to us mining lower grade area in the south pit that we had to get through and that is through now.

One of the surprises was throughput remained fairly high despite us going at about 30% of fresh rock in the mix up from 10% in the last quarter of last year. That's mainly due to the effectiveness of the secondary crusher that we installed during 2016.

As you can see, all-in sustaining costs increased mainly on the basis of lower ounces produced and higher cost associated with the hard rock in terms of mining blasting and also in the processing section in terms of steel balls [ph] and cyanide consumption.

The outlook for the rest of the year, we expect a marginal increase back in grade, again, as we mine through the lower grade area back into the normal areas. And we expect the all-in sustaining cost to remain in the guided range of around $650 to $700 per ounce.

During the second half of the year, we expect the fresh rock to – soft rock to increase about 50-50. After the record year that we had in 2016, we're expecting the production rate to normalize back to 175,000 to 180,000 in line with our forecast and as the hard rock increase to 50-50 mixture.

If we move on to the next slide, Tabakoto. Quarter-on-quarter, production and all-in sustaining cost was in line with the expectations with all-in sustaining in the high $900s. Production decreased and all-in sustaining increased mainly due to the replacement of Kofi C with Kofi B as mining began in Kofi B during the early part of the year. Underground mining remained very efficient, although, we had to mine through a lower grate area at Segala and that's now through as well.

The outlook for the rest of the year, we started the major cost-reduction program, which we believe will give a significant reduction in all-in sustaining cost towards the end of the year. Production for the rest of the year expected to be marginally lower as Kofi B replaces Kofi C. And as we know, Kofi B has got a significant lower grade than Kofi C. And the outlook for 2017 is in the range of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces at the all-in sustaining of $950 to $990 per ounce.

We go to the next page, Ity heap leach. Quarter-on-quarter, production remained fairly flat over the previous quarter despite the drop in grade, as you can see on the graph and also in tonnes stacked, and that was mainly due to down-time related to work stoppage during the period.

If you look at the outlook for the rest of the year, production and cost profile is expected to improve back to normal. As we anticipate mining either Bakatouo or Colline Sud to improve the great profile of the material stacked. And the guidance for 2017 remain unchanged at this point between 75,000 and 100,000 ounces at the all-in sustaining of $740 to $780 per ounce.

If we move to the next slide, to Nzema. Quarter-on-quarter, ounce production at Nzema benefited from the completion of the Adamus cut-back during the quarter. And that started to lift the grades of material that we mine in the Adamus pit. As we expect with the amount of material from Adamus pit increasing, the mill throughput has decreased by roughly 15% due to the proportion of other fresh ore material processed during the quarter. The purchased ore material that we need to fill the mill has decreased due to our own material increasing and more selective quality control and grade can be expected coming forward.

If we look at the outlook following the completion in March of the pushback, Nzema is now kind of generate healthy cash flows going forward. The outlook for the year is still between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces around about $900 per ounce all-in sustaining cost. Towards the latter part of the year, we will start pre-stripping of Bokrobo, which will start supplementing the Adamus pit in the next year.

If we go to the next page, the Karma. The overall increase in mining volume was mainly due to the installation of the mobile power screen, which assisted us to stack more tons than we planned during the period, as you can see from the graph. And then that also compensated for a decrease in grade stack. The all-in sustaining cost remained fairly stable, despite the lower grades and the increasing cost related to drilling and blasting of the transition material that at the moment in GG2 and in Rambo pit.

The outlook for the rest of 2017 is that we are on track to meet 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of production at all-in sustaining of between $750 and $800 per ounce. We have started the relocation of the Kao ridge and the Kao pit will be opened in the latter part of this year to start replacing Rambo as the new source of stacking. With the installation of the new front-end crushing circuit getting to completion towards the midyear, we anticipate that this stacking capacity is going to increase in the second half of the year. And with the optimization of this, we will get back to the nameplate, tonnage stack and ounce production.

Jeremy, you want to talk about Houndé?

Jeremy Langford

Yes, thanks, Attie. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. In short, the Houndé project at the end of Q1 [indiscernible] 75% complete actual versus 70% planned. Pleasing results to-date, I'm sure you will all agree. Key quarter highlights were, as Sébastien mentioned before, we surpassed 3.5 million man-hours LTI-free. We completed the resettlement project of the Houndé asset with approximately 2,000 people relocated.

The tailings storage facility, still one project was completed successfully and the 300 men accommodation campus being handed over to operations and project personnel and is in full operation. We've also seen an impressive schedule gain on the 90 kilowatts overhead power line construction and a 26-megawatt backup power station project. They significantly derisked the startup of the project. Moreover, we have commenced open-pit mining at the Vindaloo pit. And we are stock piling all, as we speak.

As you can see from the picture that was released, construction is extremely well advanced. Critical mill components have arrived in West-Africa and only a matter of days away from the Houndé start. Now I think we have currently approximately around 2,000 personnel on start. Our national employee ratio is very, very pleasing at just over 94%. The project remains in solid position as we move into Q2 2017.

And with that, I'd like to hand back to Sébastien.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Attie and Jeremy. Before we conclude this call, I'd like to quickly recap the Q1 events outside of the operational and financial performance that was just discussed. Firstly and difficult not to mention it, we terminated discussions with Acacia regarding a possible transaction as we could not reach an agreement, which would deliver sufficient value creation for our shareholders.

We've said before and I will repeat it, our main focus is to push forward our internal growth opportunities, which are high, given our Houndé project, the Ity project and all the expiration ground that we have. Beyond this, we will continue to keep on opportunistic view on external growth in West Africa knowing that we don't need to make deals and we'll only do so if it is in line with our long-term strategic goals and can create value for our shareholders.

At Ity, we have made progress on advancing towards a construction decision on the CIL project. As you have seen, we obtained an agreement in principle to increase our ownership stake to 80% from 55% and we are now in the process of finalizing the terms. In parallel, we have made good progress on the optimization study, which will include the new deposit, in particular, Bakatouo and it is scheduled to be released before the end of the midyear. This would put us in a good position to make an investment decision by midyear.

And then allow our in-house construction team, Jeremy seem to seamlessly transition to – from Ity to Houndé – from Houndé to Ity in the second half of the year. We were also very encouraged by La Mancha's $48 million private placement, which came at a significant premium to our current share price. This is a testament to the confidence in our business and a demonstration of this report for our overall strategy.

Finally, let me review our upcoming catalysts, which remain on track and which we outlined previously on our Q4 conference call. You will see there are significant catalysts across our three categories of our businesses that are helping to drive sustained long-term growth. First, cash flow generation is on track to meet guidance, thanks to our operations. Secondly, we have had positive news flow on the project side with Houndé progressing on time and on budget. And the upcoming Ity CIL project investment decision and optimization study. And finally, we have had regular news row on the positive progress being made on the five-year exploration program, which was announced end of last year. And I'd like on that basis to thank you for your time.

And with that, I will be delighted to take your questions. Operator, can we have the first question please?

[Operator Instructions] We will take our first question today from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Rahul Paul

Hi everyone. At Agbaou, it looks like the mill continues to perform very well annualized rate of 2.7 million tons per year, despite the fact that 30% of the feed was fresh ore. Attie, you spoke about the effectiveness of the secondary crusher. Does it look like it can consistently deliver better performance? Or is it too early to say and would that give you an opportunity to increase the proportion of fresh ore in the feed going forward? Or would you rather leave it at 50-50?

Attie Roux

Thanks, Rahul. Yes, but it's a good question. It's early days, we've just – in this last quarter moved up from about 10% in quarter four to about 30% of transition fresh-type rock in this quarter. So it may be, but early to say where it will continue to run at this rate. But it's giving us certainly very positive indication at this point in time. It’s certainly doing better than what we anticipated.

Rahul Paul

Okay, great. Thanks. And at Ity, you mined a lot more ore tonnes than you stacked in Q1. We saw the same thing in Q4 as well. You spoke of the work stoppages, I'm just wondering if you can provide a little more color on what happened?

Attie Roux

Okay. Thanks. Yes. We had two stoppages, one in December and one in early February. And those were related to great negotiations. So during that period, we tried to keep certain sections of the mine online with the people that did obtain the work. So that's the reason for mining a bit more than the stack.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Fair enough. And then so would you expect stacking rates to pick up in Q2? And I'm assuming all the – those issues are behind us now?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes. Now that we believe the issues are behind us now. And we have all the plans in place to recover the stacking rate back to normal so that we don't compromise the ounce production for the year.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Thanks a lot. That’s all I had.

Martino De Ciccio

Yes, we have role on Ity, and obviously we are focusing a bit on the operations on Ity. We are comfortable along the – those, I mean, the guidance that we gave for production and also on the all-in sustaining for Ity. So although, we have been hit up a bit this quarter, we are fully on board for successful recoveries over the next three quarters.

Rahul Paul

Perfect. Thanks a lot, Séb.

Dan Rollins

Yes. Thanks very much. Just a quick question on exploration, obviously you've got a pretty robust budget for this year. And it looks like, from the press release, that you spent quite a lot of money in Q1 and the drilling seems to reflect that with, of course, like potentially Q2 would be through a lot of your program. Is there any thought for giving sort of a midyear resource update to validate some success you've had at Tabakoto, at Ity and then maybe flush out some of the upside you've had at – potentially at Houndé? Or is it – do we need to wait until beginning of 2018 to see the result?

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks for the question. You're right that we are close to 40% of the drilling program that we were expected for this year. And as you can imagine, this is mainly linked to the rainy season, in particularly, Côte d'Ivoire that slowdowns exploration during a bit of Q2 and a bit of Q3. In terms of update, obviously we will do some specific press release on discovery of particular results. The only update on resource reserve that we expect to do is on the Ity area, and that will come with the updated feasibility study that we planned for midyear. Obviously, this update will come up with some resource reserves update. And clearly, a big factor of the program at the beginning of – during this quarter has been around the Ity in order to sum up the reserves that we will include in the update. Regarding Tabakoto, we don't expect to release a new resource and reserve statement. But obviously, we are pretty encouraged by some of the results that we have there, which are important for us. And this is why we are putting pressure with the – and efforts on the exploration side. As you know, at the end of the year, Kofi B and Kofi C will end their mine lives. And therefore, it's important for us to prepare a new high grade shallow open pit materials from other areas for the mine for '18 and '19.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Perfect. And then with the Ity CIL assuming the investment agreement is validated, what you've put out there in principle agreement. Can you make a positive investment decision? When is sort of the anticipated first production from the CIL circuit is, still H2 '19 or given you have a fully functional development team ready to go post-Houndé, do you think early 2019 is possible right now?

Sébastien de Montessus

I mean, what we are working on is, again because of the rainy season and making sure that we have all the agreements in play and decisions taken. We would launch construction, I mean, in Q3, Q4 this year. We usually have an 18 months process. And therefore, it gives you a production, which is expected in Q2 2019.

Dan Rollins

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Geordie Mark

Good afternoon. Just a question on Karma, if I may. Obviously a very strong quarter, production-wise for Karma. Looking at the year guidance range, I guess, are you projecting for what you call is going forward based on grade profile, given that the stack rates will probably increase, I guess, as your – you get to your nominal capacity? And also maybe a subquestion within that in Q1, were you looking – what were you sort of nominal sort of daily flow rates through the processing facility?

Attie Roux

Yes, thanks for the question. Yes, we were running roughly in Q1 – roughly 75% of the nameplate equivalent in tonnes. And that was mainly driven by us installing the power screen parallel to the front-end that is not performing so well, that allowed us to really stack very well. The grade also was marginally lower and we're expecting the grade pickup closer to the budget at the right of round about $1.15 to $1.20 in that sort of a range. And then during the second part of the year, the last two quarters, we will have to benefit of the newly installed front-end crushing circuit, which will get us to full nameplate for the last half of the year.

Sébastien de Montessus

I think we remain cautious on Karma, although, we have a very strong first quarter at the – in Q3, Q4 we’ll mostly transition to Rambo from Rambo to Kao. So obviously, we're cautious that we'll have a new pit coming into the plant. But it's clearly very encouraging. We were expecting, clearly, a lower throughput based on difficulties we had on the existing front-end that the fact that we brought this mobile crusher has helped significantly. And obviously, we are on track with Jeremy's team on delivering the new front-end by end of June, beginning of July. And therefore, we'll continue to give good results for the second half.

Geordie Mark

Great. Thank you. And maybe following question for Ity. You mentioned the text longer-lease cycle stacked ore. I guess, what does that mean? Ultimately, you're changing your [indiscernible] ratios interaction there? Or what's happening is – will that affect on sustaining sort of recovery rates? Just wondering what your – so that you can flesh out a little bit more in terms of the language and what that means?

Sébastien de Montessus

Okay. Thanks for that. Yes. It mainly relates to the timing issue, and it relates to the work stoppage that we've had as well. During the period that you stand, you don't get to guide, and so you lose a bit of time. And we expect that to return back to normal again.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thanks. I’ll leave it there and I’ll get back in the queue. Thanks.

Chris Thompson

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. A lot of them have been answered or asked rather. But a couple of quick questions as moving to Tabakoto. Can you give us a sense just on the, I guess, the grades that you're getting form Segala and Tabakoto underground at the moment?

Sébastien de Montessus

Hi, Chris, the grades from underground is typically in the 3.5 sort of range. We've had the benefit late last year from the higher grades from Kofi C. And as we explained earlier, Kofi C is getting towards the end of its mine life now.

Chris Thompson

Great. All right. Thanks. And just very quickly Nzema, that sort of the ratio between, I guess purchased ore and mined ore, is this what should we be modeling on an on-going basis here?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes. We've changed – since we've completed the CapEx [ph], we are now able to mine some larger proportion of our own materials. So we only need something like 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of purchase order now to fill the mill and that will decrease as we go forward. So you can model what we've got in the plan.

Chris Thompson

All right. Perfect. And then finally, just moving on to Houndé, can you give us a sense of the tonnes that you're anticipating to file before commissioning? And what's the current mining rate?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes. We've put in place a total, I guess lifetime ore plan of 9 million tons, which commenced pretty much 1st of January this year. We're mining at the moment, we're a little bit sporadic, because we're obviously training up a new – a brand-new set of operators that are locally employed, by the way. And we're varying between 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes a day. And what our goal is to do now is to try and smooth that line out. So we become repeatable, reliable and predictable as we move through to full scale mining, which commences on the 1st of July, which is day shift and night shift.

Chris Thompson

Great. All right. Thanks guys. Thank you.

Nana Sangmuah

Thanks, Operator. Couple of quick questions from me. Most of mine has been answered. On Houndé, could you give us a sense of percentage completion at this point? And would it be fair to start to count and pull some sort of commercial production later this year?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes, I can give you the completion rate as we sit here right now. It is – we're certainly tracking very well. We're 81.1% complete actual versus 73% planned as we sit here today. But I can't comment in terms of commercial production because there is a long – a lot of months between now and then. And we still have 30% of the [indiscernible] and 20% of the project build. So I think we should be looking to trigger the commissioning at the correct time. And we can look forward to entertaining commercial production once we get through the commissioned period.

Vincent Benoit

I think what's reassuring, Nana, is you probably saw in some of the pictures that we've put in the presentation is to see the – some of the key equipments, which have now landed in Ghana and will be on site in the next two weeks. So we are progressing well on track to fully building the mill on-site over the next few months.

Nana Sangmuah

Well, that’s all from me guys. Thanks.

Rahul Paul

Hi guys. Just a follow-up on Houndé. Jeremy, you mentioned the 81% complete and – versus 73% planned. And it also looks like 100% of the procurement is done only 35% of the funds need – remaining to be spent. Are you seeing any cost savings overall at this point? Or is it just too early to say i.e. you'll have to wait for the final invoices to come in?

Jeremy Langford

Yes. Thanks, Rahul. Look, the project is on track with all metrics. You obviously see during the January period when everyone goes on holidays, a delay or a lag in invoices coming in, and generally road damages are quite less in Q1. So certainly we're not expecting any surprises, but we're tracking in line with budget and schedule expectations today. Just on procurement, we are 100% complete. And yes, most of the – all the equipments are either in transit or on site right now.

Rahul Paul

Okay. And then specifically on the mining side of things, how much ahead of budget are you on the mining side of things? And do you have a stockpile – old stockpiles starting to build it up at this point? And how big is it?

Jeremy Langford

It's a good question. Look, we needed to start mining early for a couple of reasons. One is, we still perform the TSF construction. And two is, by building the room. So we do have an off-room stockpile we've done some more on it. But mostly all the mine – when most of the mining material – the moment is waste, and it's going to the construction of the [indiscernible] facility, the dams and some of the waste mining base for the wrong.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Fair enough. But do you anticipate having much of a stockpile at hand before you start up the plant?

Jeremy Langford

Look, in the budget which we're working to, we need 250,000-odd tonnes to lock the plant, and that's the plan we're working to. So we're well on track. And we're actually on budget with that as well, as we speak. So we obviously got the rain coming next month as well, so we're cognizant to try and make some hay while the sun is shining, so to speak.

Rahul Paul

Okay. So you've taken the rainy season into account while planning for your mining activities and budgeting for the stockpile and stuff like that?

Jeremy Langford

That's correct, Rahul, we take rainy seasons, Ramadans, public holidays with – everything into consideration when we do projects.

Rahul Paul

Thanks, Jeremy. That’s all that I had.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, operator. I'd just like to – thank everybody for attending this conference call on our quarterly results. And I'd like to thank my team for the tremendous job over the last quarter, and looking forward to present the results at the end of H1. Thank you very much, and have a good day.

